Best budget gaming PCs in India: Affordable desktops for gamers, top 10 choices
Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:49 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Best budget gaming PCs in India: Your search for top budget gaming PC in India ends here. Check out our curated list of the top 10 affordable desktops for gamers, featuring a range of specifications and prices. Read More
Are you a gaming enthusiast on a budget? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best budget gaming PCs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there is something for everyone on this list. From powerful processors to high-end graphics cards, these gaming desktops offer great value for money and exceptional performance. Read on to find the perfect gaming PC for your needs.
1. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400
The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 is a powerful gaming desktop that offers great performance at an affordable price. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle the latest games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth gameplay and a spacious hard drive for storing all your favorite titles.
Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400
Intel Core i5 processor
8GB RAM
Dedicated graphics card
Spacious hard drive
Windows operating system
Pros
Powerful performance
Affordable price
Dedicated graphics card for gaming
Cons
Limited storage space
May require additional upgrades for high-end gaming
2. MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10
The MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 is a versatile gaming PC that offers a balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup.
Specifications of MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10
The Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics is a high-performance gaming PC that is perfect for content creation and gaming. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle demanding tasks with ease. It also features a dedicated GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.
Specifications of Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics
Intel Core i7 processor
16GB RAM
Dedicated GeForce graphics card
Large SSD
Windows operating system
Pros
High-performance for gaming and content creation
Dedicated graphics card for stunning visuals
Large SSD for fast storage
Cons
Higher price point
May be overkill for casual gaming
4. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750
The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 is a mid-range gaming desktop that offers a good balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals and a spacious hard drive for storage.
Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750
Intel Core i5 processor
8GB RAM
Dedicated graphics card
Spacious hard drive
Windows operating system
Pros
Good balance of performance and affordability
Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals
Spacious hard drive for storage
Cons
May require additional RAM for high-end gaming
Limited upgrade options
5. Kuro Gaming Starter PC
The Kuro Gaming Starter PC is an entry-level gaming desktop that offers great value for money. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup.
Specifications of Kuro Gaming Starter PC
Intel Core i3 processor
4GB RAM
Integrated graphics
Compact design
Windows 10 operating system
Pros
Great value for money
Compact and versatile design
Ideal for casual gaming
Cons
Limited RAM for high-end gaming
Integrated graphics may not support all games
6. Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.
Specifications of Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
7. Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet
The Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet is a mid-range gaming desktop that offers a good balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals and a spacious hard drive for storage.
Specifications of Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet
Intel Core i5 processor
8GB RAM
Dedicated graphics card
Spacious hard drive
Windows operating system
Pros
Good balance of performance and affordability
Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals
Spacious hard drive for storage
Cons
May require additional RAM for high-end gaming
Limited upgrade options
8. Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
The Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.
Specifications of Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
Intel Core i7 processor
16GB RAM
Powerful GeForce graphics card
Large SSD
Windows operating system
Pros
Exceptional performance and stunning visuals
Powerful graphics card for gaming
Large SSD for fast storage
Cons
Higher price point
May be overkill for casual gaming
9. KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
The KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.
Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
Intel Core i7 processor
16GB RAM
Powerful GeForce graphics card
Large SSD
Windows operating system
Pros
Exceptional performance and stunning visuals
Powerful graphics card for gaming
Large SSD for fast storage
Cons
Higher price point
May be overkill for casual gaming
10. CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty
The CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty is a complete gaming setup that offers excellent value for money. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also comes with a monitor, keyboard, and warranty for a hassle-free gaming experience.
Specifications of CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty
Intel Core i5 processor
8GB RAM
Includes monitor and keyboard
Windows operating system
Warranty included
Pros
Complete gaming setup
Includes monitor and keyboard
Comes with warranty for peace of mind
Cons
Higher price point
Limited upgrade options
Comparison Table
Feature
CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400
MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10
Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics
CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750
Kuro Gaming Starter PC
Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet
Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed
CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty
Processor
Intel Core i5
Intel Core i3
Intel Core i7
Intel Core i5
Intel Core i3
Intel Core i7
Intel Core i5
Intel Core i7
Intel Core i7
Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
4GB
16GB
8GB
4GB
16GB
8GB
16GB
16GB
8GB
Graphics
Dedicated
Integrated
Dedicated GeForce
Dedicated
Integrated
Powerful GeForce
Dedicated
Powerful GeForce
Powerful GeForce
N/A
Best value for money:
The Kuro Gaming Starter PC provides the best value for money, offering a great balance of performance and affordability for casual gamers and everyday use.
Best overall product:
The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional performance and stunning visuals for gaming and content creation.
How to find the perfect best budget gaming pc:
To discover the ideal budget gaming PC, consider your gaming requirements and budget constraints. Look for systems with powerful processors and capable graphics cards within your price range. Assess the RAM and storage capacity for smooth gameplay. Read reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Check for upgradeability to future-proof your investment. Comparing prices across different brands and configurations will help you find the best balance between affordability and gaming performance, ensuring a satisfying gaming experience without breaking the bank.
FAQs on best budget gaming PC
The price range of these gaming PCs varies from 18000 to 80000 rupees.
Some of the PCs listed are suitable for high-end gaming, while others are more ideal for casual gaming and everyday use.
Some of the gaming PCs come with a warranty, providing peace of mind for your purchase.
Most of the gaming PCs listed can be upgraded to enhance performance and storage options.
