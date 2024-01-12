Best budget gaming PCs in India: Affordable desktops for gamers, top 10 choices

Are you a gaming enthusiast on a budget? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best budget gaming PCs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there is something for everyone on this list. From powerful processors to high-end graphics cards, these gaming desktops offer great value for money and exceptional performance. Read on to find the perfect gaming PC for your needs.

1. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 is a powerful gaming desktop that offers great performance at an affordable price. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle the latest games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth gameplay and a spacious hard drive for storing all your favorite titles. Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

Dedicated graphics card

Spacious hard drive

Windows operating system

Pros Powerful performance

Affordable price

Dedicated graphics card for gaming Cons Limited storage space

May require additional upgrades for high-end gaming

2. MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 The MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 is a versatile gaming PC that offers a balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup. Specifications of MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

Integrated graphics

Compact design

Windows 10 operating system

Pros Affordable price

Compact and versatile design

Ideal for casual gaming Cons Limited RAM for high-end gaming

Integrated graphics may not support all games

16GB RAM

Dedicated GeForce graphics card

Large SSD

Windows operating system

Pros High-performance for gaming and content creation

Dedicated graphics card for stunning visuals

Large SSD for fast storage Cons Higher price point

May be overkill for casual gaming

4. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 is a mid-range gaming desktop that offers a good balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals and a spacious hard drive for storage. Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

Dedicated graphics card

Spacious hard drive

Windows operating system

Pros Good balance of performance and affordability

Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals

Spacious hard drive for storage Cons May require additional RAM for high-end gaming

Limited upgrade options

5. Kuro Gaming Starter PC The Kuro Gaming Starter PC is an entry-level gaming desktop that offers great value for money. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup. Specifications of Kuro Gaming Starter PC Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

Integrated graphics

Compact design

Windows 10 operating system

Pros Great value for money

Compact and versatile design

Ideal for casual gaming Cons Limited RAM for high-end gaming

Integrated graphics may not support all games

6. Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage. Specifications of Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM

Powerful GeForce graphics card

Large SSD

Windows operating system

Pros Exceptional performance and stunning visuals

Powerful graphics card for gaming

Large SSD for fast storage Cons Higher price point

May be overkill for casual gaming

8GB RAM

Dedicated graphics card

Spacious hard drive

Windows operating system

Pros Good balance of performance and affordability

Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals

Spacious hard drive for storage Cons May require additional RAM for high-end gaming

Limited upgrade options

8. Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed The Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage. Specifications of Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM

Powerful GeForce graphics card

Large SSD

Windows operating system

Pros Exceptional performance and stunning visuals

Powerful graphics card for gaming

Large SSD for fast storage Cons Higher price point

May be overkill for casual gaming

9. KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed The KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage. Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed Intel Core i7 processor

16GB RAM

Powerful GeForce graphics card

Large SSD

Windows operating system

Pros Exceptional performance and stunning visuals

Powerful graphics card for gaming

Large SSD for fast storage Cons Higher price point

May be overkill for casual gaming

10. CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty The CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty is a complete gaming setup that offers excellent value for money. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also comes with a monitor, keyboard, and warranty for a hassle-free gaming experience. Specifications of CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty Intel Core i5 processor

8GB RAM

Includes monitor and keyboard

Windows operating system

Warranty included

Pros Complete gaming setup

Includes monitor and keyboard

Comes with warranty for peace of mind Cons Higher price point

Limited upgrade options

Comparison Table

Feature CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 Kuro Gaming Starter PC Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty Processor Intel Core i5 Intel Core i3 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i3 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i5 RAM 8GB 4GB 16GB 8GB 4GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 8GB Graphics Dedicated Integrated Dedicated GeForce Dedicated Integrated Powerful GeForce Dedicated Powerful GeForce Powerful GeForce N/A

Best value for money: The Kuro Gaming Starter PC provides the best value for money, offering a great balance of performance and affordability for casual gamers and everyday use.

Best overall product: The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional performance and stunning visuals for gaming and content creation.

How to find the perfect best budget gaming pc: To discover the ideal budget gaming PC, consider your gaming requirements and budget constraints. Look for systems with powerful processors and capable graphics cards within your price range. Assess the RAM and storage capacity for smooth gameplay. Read reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Check for upgradeability to future-proof your investment. Comparing prices across different brands and configurations will help you find the best balance between affordability and gaming performance, ensuring a satisfying gaming experience without breaking the bank.

FAQs on best budget gaming PC What is the price range of these gaming PCs? The price range of these gaming PCs varies from 18000 to 80000 rupees. Are these gaming PCs suitable for high-end gaming? Some of the PCs listed are suitable for high-end gaming, while others are more ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. Do these gaming PCs come with a warranty? Some of the gaming PCs come with a warranty, providing peace of mind for your purchase. Can these gaming PCs be upgraded? Most of the gaming PCs listed can be upgraded to enhance performance and storage options.

