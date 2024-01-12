Icon
Best budget gaming PCs in India: Affordable desktops for gamers, top 10 choices

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:49 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best budget gaming pcs

Summary:

Best budget gaming PCs in India: Your search for top budget gaming PC in India ends here. Check out our curated list of the top 10 affordable desktops for gamers, featuring a range of specifications and prices. Read More

Are you a gaming enthusiast on a budget? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the 10 best budget gaming PCs in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there is something for everyone on this list. From powerful processors to high-end graphics cards, these gaming desktops offer great value for money and exceptional performance. Read on to find the perfect gaming PC for your needs.

1. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400

The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400 is a powerful gaming desktop that offers great performance at an affordable price. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle the latest games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth gameplay and a spacious hard drive for storing all your favorite titles.

Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • Dedicated graphics card
  • Spacious hard drive
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Powerful performance
  • Affordable price
  • Dedicated graphics card for gaming

Cons

  • Limited storage space
  • May require additional upgrades for high-end gaming

2. MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10

The MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10 is a versatile gaming PC that offers a balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup.

Specifications of MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10

  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • Integrated graphics
  • Compact design
  • Windows 10 operating system

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Compact and versatile design
  • Ideal for casual gaming

Cons

  • Limited RAM for high-end gaming
  • Integrated graphics may not support all games

3. Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics

The Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics is a high-performance gaming PC that is perfect for content creation and gaming. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle demanding tasks with ease. It also features a dedicated GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.

Specifications of Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce Graphics

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • Dedicated GeForce graphics card
  • Large SSD
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • High-performance for gaming and content creation
  • Dedicated graphics card for stunning visuals
  • Large SSD for fast storage

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be overkill for casual gaming

4. CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750

The CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750 is a mid-range gaming desktop that offers a good balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals and a spacious hard drive for storage.

Specifications of CHIST Budget Gaming PC 750

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • Dedicated graphics card
  • Spacious hard drive
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Good balance of performance and affordability
  • Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals
  • Spacious hard drive for storage

Cons

  • May require additional RAM for high-end gaming
  • Limited upgrade options

5. Kuro Gaming Starter PC

The Kuro Gaming Starter PC is an entry-level gaming desktop that offers great value for money. With an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, this PC is ideal for casual gaming and everyday use. It also features integrated graphics for smooth visuals and a compact design that fits seamlessly into any setup.

Specifications of Kuro Gaming Starter PC

  • Intel Core i3 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • Integrated graphics
  • Compact design
  • Windows 10 operating system

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Compact and versatile design
  • Ideal for casual gaming

Cons

  • Limited RAM for high-end gaming
  • Integrated graphics may not support all games

6. Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.

Specifications of Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • Powerful GeForce graphics card
  • Large SSD
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Exceptional performance and stunning visuals
  • Powerful graphics card for gaming
  • Large SSD for fast storage

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be overkill for casual gaming

7. Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet

The Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet is a mid-range gaming desktop that offers a good balance of performance and affordability. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also features a dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals and a spacious hard drive for storage.

Specifications of Budget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and Cabinet

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • Dedicated graphics card
  • Spacious hard drive
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Good balance of performance and affordability
  • Dedicated graphics card for smooth visuals
  • Spacious hard drive for storage

Cons

  • May require additional RAM for high-end gaming
  • Limited upgrade options

8. Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

The Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.

Specifications of Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • Powerful GeForce graphics card
  • Large SSD
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Exceptional performance and stunning visuals
  • Powerful graphics card for gaming
  • Large SSD for fast storage

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be overkill for casual gaming

9. KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

The KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed is a high-end gaming PC that offers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this PC can handle the most demanding games and tasks with ease. It also features a powerful GeForce graphics card for stunning visuals and a large SSD for fast storage.

Specifications of KRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed

  • Intel Core i7 processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • Powerful GeForce graphics card
  • Large SSD
  • Windows operating system

Pros

  • Exceptional performance and stunning visuals
  • Powerful graphics card for gaming
  • Large SSD for fast storage

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • May be overkill for casual gaming

10. CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty

The CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty is a complete gaming setup that offers excellent value for money. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this PC can handle most modern games with ease. It also comes with a monitor, keyboard, and warranty for a hassle-free gaming experience.

Specifications of CHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty

  • Intel Core i5 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • Includes monitor and keyboard
  • Windows operating system
  • Warranty included

Pros

  • Complete gaming setup
  • Includes monitor and keyboard
  • Comes with warranty for peace of mind

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited upgrade options

Comparison Table

FeatureCHIST Budget Gaming PC 2400MICSONIC Desktop with Windows 10Zoonis Editing Desktop with GeForce GraphicsCHIST Budget Gaming PC 750Kuro Gaming Starter PCZoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software InstalledBudget Gaming i5-4350 with Graphic Card and CabinetExtreme Graphics Desktop with Software InstalledKRYNORCXY Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software InstalledCHIST Desktop with Monitor, Keyboard, and Warranty
ProcessorIntel Core i5Intel Core i3Intel Core i7Intel Core i5Intel Core i3Intel Core i7Intel Core i5Intel Core i7Intel Core i7Intel Core i5
RAM8GB4GB16GB8GB4GB16GB8GB16GB16GB8GB
GraphicsDedicatedIntegratedDedicated GeForceDedicatedIntegratedPowerful GeForceDedicatedPowerful GeForcePowerful GeForceN/A

Best value for money:

The Kuro Gaming Starter PC provides the best value for money, offering a great balance of performance and affordability for casual gamers and everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Zoonis Extreme Graphics Desktop with Software Installed stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional performance and stunning visuals for gaming and content creation.

How to find the perfect best budget gaming pc:

To discover the ideal budget gaming PC, consider your gaming requirements and budget constraints. Look for systems with powerful processors and capable graphics cards within your price range. Assess the RAM and storage capacity for smooth gameplay. Read reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Check for upgradeability to future-proof your investment. Comparing prices across different brands and configurations will help you find the best balance between affordability and gaming performance, ensuring a satisfying gaming experience without breaking the bank.

FAQs on best budget gaming PC

The price range of these gaming PCs varies from 18000 to 80000 rupees.
Some of the PCs listed are suitable for high-end gaming, while others are more ideal for casual gaming and everyday use.
Some of the gaming PCs come with a warranty, providing peace of mind for your purchase.
Most of the gaming PCs listed can be upgraded to enhance performance and storage options.
