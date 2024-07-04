Best Canon printers to buy in 2024: Top 9 picks that are efficient and reliable

Summary: Looking to buy a Canon printer? Here are the top 9 options for 2024, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice.

Canon is a leading brand in the printer market, known for its diverse range of inkjet and laser printers that cater to various needs. With a plethora of options available, selecting the right printer can be daunting. Whether you need a printer for home, office, or professional use, it's crucial to find one that meets your specific requirements. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Canon printers available in 2024, considering factors such as print quality, functionality, connectivity, and cost-efficiency. In this article, we'll delve into the key features, pros, and cons of each model to provide a comprehensive overview. From high-resolution photo printers to robust all-in-one solutions, our selection covers a wide spectrum of uses and budgets. By the end of this guide, you'll have a clearer understanding of which Canon printer is best suited for your needs, ensuring you make a purchase that delivers both performance and value.

1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s is a compact and affordable inkjet printer that offers reliable performance for everyday printing needs. With its easy setup and user-friendly design, this printer is ideal for home or small office use.

Pros Affordable price

Compact design

Easy setup Cons Limited connectivity options

Slower print speed

2. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

The Canon G3000 is a wireless inkjet printer with a built-in ink tank system, offering high-quality prints and cost-effective operation. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities make it a versatile choice for modern users.

Pros Wireless printing

High-capacity ink tank

Mobile printing support Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

3. Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Printer

The Canon E477 is an all-in-one inkjet printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions in a single device. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is suitable for both home and office use.

Pros All-in-one functionality

Wireless printing

Compact and lightweight Cons Limited paper capacity

Slower print speed

4. Canon E4570 All-in-One Printer

The Canon E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with efficient printing and mobile compatibility. It offers a range of features, including automatic two-sided printing and high-yield ink cartridges, making it a cost-effective choice for users with high print volumes.

Pros Automatic two-sided printing

High-yield ink cartridges

Mobile printing support Cons Limited color options

Relatively slower print speed

5. Canon TS207 Single-Function Printer

The Canon TS207 is a single-function inkjet printer that delivers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its compact and space-saving design, this printer is suitable for users with basic printing needs.

Pros Affordable price

Compact and space-saving

Easy setup Cons Limited connectivity options

No wireless printing

6. Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer

The Canon MG-3070S is a wireless inkjet printer that offers high-quality prints and seamless connectivity. With its compact and stylish design, this printer is suitable for modern homes and offices.

Pros Wireless printing

Stylish and compact design

High-quality prints Cons Limited paper capacity

Relatively slower print speed

7. Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer

The Canon LBP6030W is a monochrome laser printer that offers fast and efficient printing for professional documents. With its compact and sleek design, this printer is ideal for small office or personal use.

Pros Fast and efficient printing

Wireless connectivity

Compact and sleek design Cons Monochrome printing only

Limited paper capacity

8. Canon Pixma E410 Inkjet Printer

The Canon Pixma E410 is an affordable inkjet printer that offers reliable performance for everyday printing needs. With its compact design and easy operation, this printer is suitable for home and small office use.

Pros Affordable price

Compact design

Reliable performance Cons Limited connectivity options

Slower print speed

9. Canon G3770 Inktank Printer

The Canon G3770 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with a built-in ink tank system, offering high-quality prints and cost-effective operation. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities make it a versatile choice for modern users.

Pros Wireless printing

High-capacity ink tank

Mobile printing support Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

Top features of best Canon printers:

Best Canon Printers Print Technology Print Speed Connectivity Paper Handling Resolution Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer Inkjet Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer Inkjet Up to 8.8 ipm (black), 5 ipm (color) Wi-Fi, USB 100-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Printer Inkjet Up to 7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Canon E4570 All-in-One Printer Inkjet Up to 7.7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Canon TS207 Single-Function Printer Inkjet Up to 7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer Inkjet Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) Wi-Fi, USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer Laser Up to 18 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 150-sheet input tray Up to 2400 x 600 dpi Canon Pixma E410 Inkjet Printer Inkjet Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color) USB 60-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Canon G3770 Inktank Printer Inkjet Up to 8.8 ipm (black), 5 ipm (color) Wi-Fi, USB 100-sheet input tray Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Best value for money Canon printer: The Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Printer is the best value for money, offering all-in-one functionality, wireless printing, and a compact design at an affordable price point.

Best overall Canon printer: The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product, with its wireless connectivity, high-capacity ink tank, and versatile mobile printing support.

FAQs on canon printer What is the average price range for Canon printers? The average price range for Canon printers is between ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 20,000, depending on the features and functionality offered. Do Canon printers support mobile printing? Yes, many Canon printers support mobile printing via Wi-Fi or compatible mobile apps, allowing users to print from their smartphones or tablets. What is the typical warranty period for Canon printers? Canon printers typically come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, with options for extended warranty coverage. Are Canon inkjet printers suitable for photo printing? Yes, Canon inkjet printers are well-suited for photo printing, offering high-resolution outputs and vibrant color reproduction.

