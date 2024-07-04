Icon
Best Canon printers to buy in 2024: Top 9 picks that are efficient and reliable

Last Published on Jul 04, 2024 17:23 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Looking to buy a Canon printer? Here are the top 9 options for 2024, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice.

Canon is a leading brand in the printer market, known for its diverse range of inkjet and laser printers that cater to various needs. With a plethora of options available, selecting the right printer can be daunting. Whether you need a printer for home, office, or professional use, it's crucial to find one that meets your specific requirements. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best Canon printers available in 2024, considering factors such as print quality, functionality, connectivity, and cost-efficiency.

In this article, we'll delve into the key features, pros, and cons of each model to provide a comprehensive overview. From high-resolution photo printers to robust all-in-one solutions, our selection covers a wide spectrum of uses and budgets. By the end of this guide, you'll have a clearer understanding of which Canon printer is best suited for your needs, ensuring you make a purchase that delivers both performance and value.

1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s is a compact and affordable inkjet printer that offers reliable performance for everyday printing needs. With its easy setup and user-friendly design, this printer is ideal for home or small office use.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Compact design
  • Easy setup

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Slower print speed

2. Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

The Canon G3000 is a wireless inkjet printer with a built-in ink tank system, offering high-quality prints and cost-effective operation. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities make it a versatile choice for modern users.

Pros

  • Wireless printing
  • High-capacity ink tank
  • Mobile printing support

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options

3. Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Printer

The Canon E477 is an all-in-one inkjet printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions in a single device. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is suitable for both home and office use.

Pros

  • All-in-one functionality
  • Wireless printing
  • Compact and lightweight

Cons

  • Limited paper capacity
  • Slower print speed

4. Canon E4570 All-in-One Printer

The Canon E4570 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with efficient printing and mobile compatibility. It offers a range of features, including automatic two-sided printing and high-yield ink cartridges, making it a cost-effective choice for users with high print volumes.

Pros

  • Automatic two-sided printing
  • High-yield ink cartridges
  • Mobile printing support

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Relatively slower print speed

The Canon TS207 is a single-function inkjet printer that delivers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its compact and space-saving design, this printer is suitable for users with basic printing needs.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Compact and space-saving
  • Easy setup

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • No wireless printing

The Canon MG-3070S is a wireless inkjet printer that offers high-quality prints and seamless connectivity. With its compact and stylish design, this printer is suitable for modern homes and offices.

Pros

  • Wireless printing
  • Stylish and compact design
  • High-quality prints

Cons

  • Limited paper capacity
  • Relatively slower print speed

7. Canon LBP6030W Image Class Printer

The Canon LBP6030W is a monochrome laser printer that offers fast and efficient printing for professional documents. With its compact and sleek design, this printer is ideal for small office or personal use.

Pros

  • Fast and efficient printing
  • Wireless connectivity
  • Compact and sleek design

Cons

  • Monochrome printing only
  • Limited paper capacity

The Canon Pixma E410 is an affordable inkjet printer that offers reliable performance for everyday printing needs. With its compact design and easy operation, this printer is suitable for home and small office use.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Compact design
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Slower print speed

9. Canon G3770 Inktank Printer

The Canon G3770 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with a built-in ink tank system, offering high-quality prints and cost-effective operation. Its wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities make it a versatile choice for modern users.

Pros

  • Wireless printing
  • High-capacity ink tank
  • Mobile printing support

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
Best Canon PrintersPrint TechnologyPrint SpeedConnectivityPaper HandlingResolution
Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour PrinterInkjetUp to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 600 dpi
Canon G3000 Wireless Colour PrinterInkjetUp to 8.8 ipm (black), 5 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, USB100-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 1200 dpi
Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One PrinterInkjetUp to 7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 600 dpi
Canon E4570 All-in-One PrinterInkjetUp to 7.7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 1200 dpi
Canon TS207 Single-Function PrinterInkjetUp to 7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 600 dpi
Canon MG-3070S Wireless PrinterInkjetUp to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 600 dpi
Canon LBP6030W Image Class PrinterLaserUp to 18 ppmWi-Fi, USB150-sheet input trayUp to 2400 x 600 dpi
Canon Pixma E410 Inkjet PrinterInkjetUp to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)USB60-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 600 dpi
Canon G3770 Inktank PrinterInkjetUp to 8.8 ipm (black), 5 ipm (color)Wi-Fi, USB100-sheet input trayUp to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Best value for money Canon printer:

The Canon E477 Wireless All-in-One Printer is the best value for money, offering all-in-one functionality, wireless printing, and a compact design at an affordable price point.

Best overall Canon printer:

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product, with its wireless connectivity, high-capacity ink tank, and versatile mobile printing support.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Canon printer:

Print quality: Ensure the printer offers high-resolution printing for sharp, clear documents and photos.

Functionality: Consider multifunction models that offer printing, scanning, copying, and faxing.

Connectivity: Look for printers with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile printing options for convenience.

Speed: Check the print speed (pages per minute) to match your workflow requirements.

Ink efficiency: Evaluate ink usage and availability of high-yield cartridges to minimize costs.

Paper handling: Consider the paper capacity and compatibility with different paper sizes and types.

Size and design: Choose a printer that fits your space and aesthetic preferences.

Budget: Balance the features you need with your budget for the best value.

FAQs on canon printer

The average price range for Canon printers is between 3,000 to 20,000, depending on the features and functionality offered.
Yes, many Canon printers support mobile printing via Wi-Fi or compatible mobile apps, allowing users to print from their smartphones or tablets.
Canon printers typically come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, with options for extended warranty coverage.
Yes, Canon inkjet printers are well-suited for photo printing, offering high-resolution outputs and vibrant color reproduction.
