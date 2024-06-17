Icon
Best printers under ₹5000: Top 10 options for affordable printing solutions

Looking for the best printer under 5000? Check out these top 10 printers with wireless and colour options, including inkjet and multifunction printers. Explore affordable solutions that cater to your printing needs efficiently.

Printers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it's for work or personal use. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right printer can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 printers under 5000, including inkjet and multifunction printers with wireless and color options. Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, there's a printer on this list to meet your needs and budget.

1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a versatile and affordable option for everyday printing needs. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and small office use. The printer offers high-quality color printing and comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.

Pros

  • Affordable and compact design
  • High-quality color printing
  • Convenient features like auto power on/off

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options

2. HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a reliable and easy-to-use multifunction printer that offers high-quality color printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with HP's low-cost ink cartridges, making it a cost-effective option for everyday printing needs.

Pros

  • Multifunction printer with color printing, scanning, and copying
  • Compact design and wireless connectivity
  • Cost-effective with low-cost ink cartridges

Cons

  • Relatively slower print speed

The Canon PIXMA TS307 is a versatile and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing for home and small office use. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is easy to set up and use. It also comes with convenient features like borderless printing, auto power on/off, and wireless connectivity.

Pros

  • Affordable and versatile wireless printer
  • High-quality color printing with borderless option
  • Convenient features like auto power on/off and wireless connectivity

Cons

  • Relatively slower print speed
  • Limited connectivity options

4. Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon MG 3070S is a reliable and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like PIXMA Cloud Link and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app for easy printing from mobile devices.

Pros

  • Reliable and affordable wireless printer
  • High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
  • Convenient features like wireless connectivity and mobile printing

Cons

  • Relatively slower print speed

The Canon Pixma E410 is an affordable and versatile multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off.

Pros

  • Affordable and versatile multifunction printer
  • High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
  • Convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options

6. Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon MG2570S is a reliable and affordable multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.

Pros

  • Reliable and affordable multifunction printer
  • High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
  • Convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options

7. PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket Printer

The PeriPage A6 is a compact and portable Bluetooth mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its lightweight and wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
  • Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited paper size and printing speed
  • Requires thermal paper

8. Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer

The Riitek PeriPage is a wireless Bluetooth portable mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
  • Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited paper size and printing speed
  • Requires thermal paper

The PeriPage A6 HD is a wireless Bluetooth pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
  • Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited paper size and printing speed
  • Requires thermal paper

10. SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer is a compact and portable printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
  • Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited paper size and printing speed
  • Requires thermal paper
Best Printers under 5000Print ResolutionPrint SpeedConnectivity
Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer4800 x 600 dpi8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Color)USB
HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color PrinterUp to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colorUp to 7.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Color)USB, Wireless
Canon PIXMA TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Color PrinterUp to 4800 x 1200 dpi7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color)Wireless
Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color PrinterUp to 4800 x 600 dpi7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color)Wireless, USB
Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer4800 x 600 dpi8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Color)USB
PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket PrinterThermal Printing90mm/sBluetooth, USB
Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket PrinterThermal Printing90mm/sBluetooth, USB
PeriPage A6 HD Wireless Bluetooth Pocket PrinterThermal Printing90mm/sBluetooth, USB
SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket PrinterThermal Printing90mm/sBluetooth, USB

Best value for money printer under 5000:

The HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer offers the best value for money with its reliable multifunction capabilities, high-quality color printing, and cost-effective low-cost ink cartridges.

Best overall printer under 5000:

The Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category with its reliable wireless connectivity, high-quality color printing, and convenient mobile printing features.

How to find the best printer under 5000?

When choosing the best printer under 5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money. Look for a printer that meets your specific printing needs, whether it's for home, office, or on-the-go use.

FAQs on printer under 5000

When choosing a printer under 5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money.
Yes, inkjet printers under 5000 are suitable for home use, offering high-quality color printing and versatile features.
The ink cartridges in printers under 5000 can last for a varying number of pages, depending on the printer model and usage.
Yes, many printers under 5000 offer wireless connectivity for convenient printing from smartphones and tablets.
