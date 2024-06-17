Best printers under ₹5000: Top 10 options for affordable printing solutions

Last Published on Jun 17, 2024 17:56 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Looking for the best printer under ₹5000? Check out these top 10 printers with wireless and colour options, including inkjet and multifunction printers. Explore affordable solutions that cater to your printing needs efficiently.

Printers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it's for work or personal use. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right printer can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 printers under 5000, including inkjet and multifunction printers with wireless and color options. Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, there's a printer on this list to meet your needs and budget.

1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a versatile and affordable option for everyday printing needs. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and small office use. The printer offers high-quality color printing and comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.

Pros Affordable and compact design

High-quality color printing

Convenient features like auto power on/off Cons Limited connectivity options

2. HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a reliable and easy-to-use multifunction printer that offers high-quality color printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with HP's low-cost ink cartridges, making it a cost-effective option for everyday printing needs.

Pros Multifunction printer with color printing, scanning, and copying

Compact design and wireless connectivity

Cost-effective with low-cost ink cartridges Cons Relatively slower print speed

Also read: Top 5 printers for home use: Printing made easy and accessible 3. Canon PIXMA TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon PIXMA TS307 is a versatile and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing for home and small office use. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is easy to set up and use. It also comes with convenient features like borderless printing, auto power on/off, and wireless connectivity.

Pros Affordable and versatile wireless printer

High-quality color printing with borderless option

Convenient features like auto power on/off and wireless connectivity Cons Relatively slower print speed

Limited connectivity options

4. Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon MG 3070S is a reliable and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like PIXMA Cloud Link and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app for easy printing from mobile devices.

Pros Reliable and affordable wireless printer

High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying

Convenient features like wireless connectivity and mobile printing Cons Relatively slower print speed

Also read: Best printers for small office use: Buying guide 5. Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon Pixma E410 is an affordable and versatile multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off.

Pros Affordable and versatile multifunction printer

High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying

Convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off Cons Limited connectivity options

6. Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Color Printer

The Canon MG2570S is a reliable and affordable multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.

Pros Reliable and affordable multifunction printer

High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying

Convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode Cons Limited connectivity options

7. PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket Printer

The PeriPage A6 is a compact and portable Bluetooth mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its lightweight and wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros Compact and portable design

Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet

Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited paper size and printing speed

Requires thermal paper

8. Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer

The Riitek PeriPage is a wireless Bluetooth portable mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros Compact and portable design

Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet

Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited paper size and printing speed

Requires thermal paper

Also read: Check these eight best all-in-one printers for your home 9. PeriPage A6 HD Wireless Bluetooth Pocket Printer

The PeriPage A6 HD is a wireless Bluetooth pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros Compact and portable design

Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet

Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited paper size and printing speed

Requires thermal paper

10. SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer is a compact and portable printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Pros Compact and portable design

Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet

Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited paper size and printing speed

Requires thermal paper

Also read: Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks Top 3 features of the best printers under ₹ 5000:

Best Printers under ₹ 5000 Print Resolution Print Speed Connectivity Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer 4800 x 600 dpi 8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Color) USB HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Color) USB, Wireless Canon PIXMA TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Color Printer Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi 7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color) Wireless Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer Up to 4800 x 600 dpi 7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color) Wireless, USB Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer 4800 x 600 dpi 8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Color) USB PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket Printer Thermal Printing 90mm/s Bluetooth, USB Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer Thermal Printing 90mm/s Bluetooth, USB PeriPage A6 HD Wireless Bluetooth Pocket Printer Thermal Printing 90mm/s Bluetooth, USB SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer Thermal Printing 90mm/s Bluetooth, USB

Best value for money printer under ₹ 5000: The HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer offers the best value for money with its reliable multifunction capabilities, high-quality color printing, and cost-effective low-cost ink cartridges.

Best overall printer under ₹ 5000: The Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category with its reliable wireless connectivity, high-quality color printing, and convenient mobile printing features.

How to find the best printer under ₹ 5000? When choosing the best printer under ₹5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money. Look for a printer that meets your specific printing needs, whether it's for home, office, or on-the-go use.

FAQs on printer under 5000 What are the key features to look for in a printer under 5000? When choosing a printer under 5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money. Are inkjet printers under 5000 suitable for home use? Yes, inkjet printers under 5000 are suitable for home use, offering high-quality color printing and versatile features. How long do the ink cartridges last in printers under 5000? The ink cartridges in printers under 5000 can last for a varying number of pages, depending on the printer model and usage. Can I print wirelessly from my smartphone or tablet with printers under 5000? Yes, many printers under 5000 offer wireless connectivity for convenient printing from smartphones and tablets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Electronics Deals. Mobiles , Laptops , Tablets , Gadgets and Computer Accessories

Home Electronics Computer Accessories Best printers under ₹5000: Top 10 options for affordable printing solutions