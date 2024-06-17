Looking for the best printer under ₹5000? Check out these top 10 printers with wireless and colour options, including inkjet and multifunction printers. Explore affordable solutions that cater to your printing needs efficiently.
Printers have become an essential part of our daily lives, whether it's for work or personal use. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right printer can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 printers under 5000, including inkjet and multifunction printers with wireless and color options. Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, there's a printer on this list to meet your needs and budget.
1. Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer
The Canon MG2577s Inkjet Colour Printer is a versatile and affordable option for everyday printing needs. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and small office use. The printer offers high-quality color printing and comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.
Pros
Affordable and compact design
High-quality color printing
Convenient features like auto power on/off
Cons
Limited connectivity options
2. HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer
The HP Deskjet 2331 is a reliable and easy-to-use multifunction printer that offers high-quality color printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with HP's low-cost ink cartridges, making it a cost-effective option for everyday printing needs.
Pros
Multifunction printer with color printing, scanning, and copying
3. Canon PIXMA TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Color Printer
The Canon PIXMA TS307 is a versatile and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing for home and small office use. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is easy to set up and use. It also comes with convenient features like borderless printing, auto power on/off, and wireless connectivity.
Pros
Affordable and versatile wireless printer
High-quality color printing with borderless option
Convenient features like auto power on/off and wireless connectivity
Cons
Relatively slower print speed
Limited connectivity options
4. Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer
The Canon MG 3070S is a reliable and affordable wireless inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and wireless connectivity, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like PIXMA Cloud Link and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app for easy printing from mobile devices.
Pros
Reliable and affordable wireless printer
High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
Convenient features like wireless connectivity and mobile printing
5. Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer
The Canon Pixma E410 is an affordable and versatile multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off.
Pros
Affordable and versatile multifunction printer
High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
Convenient features like USB connectivity and auto power on/off
Cons
Limited connectivity options
6. Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Color Printer
The Canon MG2570S is a reliable and affordable multifunction inkjet color printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home and office use. It also comes with convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode.
Pros
Reliable and affordable multifunction printer
High-quality color printing, scanning, and copying
Convenient features like auto power on/off and quiet mode
Cons
Limited connectivity options
7. PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket Printer
The PeriPage A6 is a compact and portable Bluetooth mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its lightweight and wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.
Pros
Compact and portable design
Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity
Cons
Limited paper size and printing speed
Requires thermal paper
8. Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer
The Riitek PeriPage is a wireless Bluetooth portable mini pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.
Pros
Compact and portable design
Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity
9. PeriPage A6 HD Wireless Bluetooth Pocket Printer
The PeriPage A6 HD is a wireless Bluetooth pocket printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its compact and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.
Pros
Compact and portable design
Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity
Cons
Limited paper size and printing speed
Requires thermal paper
10. SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer
The SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer is a compact and portable printer that offers convenient printing on the go. With its wireless design, this printer is perfect for printing photos, labels, and more from your smartphone or tablet. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity.
Pros
Compact and portable design
Convenient printing on the go from smartphone or tablet
Rechargeable battery and easy Bluetooth connectivity
Canon PIXMA TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet Color Printer
Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi
7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color)
Wireless
Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer
Up to 4800 x 600 dpi
7.7 ipm (Black), 4.0 ipm (Color)
Wireless, USB
Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer
4800 x 600 dpi
8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Color)
USB
PeriPage A6 Portable Bluetooth Mini Pocket Printer
Thermal Printing
90mm/s
Bluetooth, USB
Riitek PeriPage Wireless Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer
Thermal Printing
90mm/s
Bluetooth, USB
PeriPage A6 HD Wireless Bluetooth Pocket Printer
Thermal Printing
90mm/s
Bluetooth, USB
SEZNIK Bluetooth Portable Mini Pocket Printer
Thermal Printing
90mm/s
Bluetooth, USB
Best value for money printer under ₹5000:
The HP Deskjet 2331 All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer offers the best value for money with its reliable multifunction capabilities, high-quality color printing, and cost-effective low-cost ink cartridges.
Best overall printer under ₹5000:
The Canon MG 3070S Wireless Inkjet Color Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category with its reliable wireless connectivity, high-quality color printing, and convenient mobile printing features.
How to find the best printer under ₹5000?
When choosing the best printer under ₹5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money. Look for a printer that meets your specific printing needs, whether it's for home, office, or on-the-go use.
FAQs on printer under 5000
When choosing a printer under 5000, consider the print resolution, print speed, connectivity options, and the overall value for money.
Yes, inkjet printers under 5000 are suitable for home use, offering high-quality color printing and versatile features.
The ink cartridges in printers under 5000 can last for a varying number of pages, depending on the printer model and usage.
Yes, many printers under 5000 offer wireless connectivity for convenient printing from smartphones and tablets.
