Looking for the best laser printer for home or office use? Check out our list of the top 10 laser printers that offer excellent performance and value for money. Check out them today!
When it comes to printing documents and photos, a reliable laser printer is a must-have for both home and office use. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best laser printers that offer superior print quality, fast printing speeds, and advanced features to meet your specific needs. Whether you need a wireless laser printer for home use or an all-in-one laser printer for your small business, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect laser printer that suits your requirements.
1. Brother HL-L2321D
The Brother HL-L2321D is a high-speed monochrome laser printer that offers fast printing, automatic duplex printing, and a large paper input capacity. With its compact design and affordable price, it is an ideal choice for home and small office use.
Pros
Fast printing speed
Automatic duplex printing
Cons
No wireless connectivity
2. HP Laserjet Pro M1136
The HP Laserjet Pro M1136 is a compact and affordable monochrome laser printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions in one device. With its wireless connectivity and easy setup, it is perfect for home and small office use.
The HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is a versatile monochrome laser printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions with wireless connectivity. It features a compact design, easy mobile printing, and affordable toner cartridges, making it an excellent choice for home and office use.
Pros
All-in-one functionality
Wireless and mobile printing
Cons
Limited paper capacity
4. Brother DCP-L2520D
The Brother DCP-L2520D is a reliable monochrome laser printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It offers automatic duplex printing, fast printing speeds, and high-quality output, making it suitable for small office and business use.
The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a feature-rich monochrome laser printer that offers print, scan, and copy functions with wireless and mobile printing capabilities. It provides automatic duplex printing, high-speed output, and low-cost printing, making it an excellent choice for small businesses and workgroups.
Pros
All-in-one functionality
Wireless and mobile printing
Cons
Higher upfront cost
Pros
All-in-one functionality
Wireless connectivity
Cons
Slower printing speed
Pros
All-in-one functionality
Wireless connectivity
Cons
Slower printing speed
10. Brother HL-B2080DW
The Brother HL-B2080DW is a high-performance monochrome laser printer that offers wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and fast printing speeds. With its large paper capacity and low-cost printing, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.
Out of the 10 laser printers listed, the Brother HL-L2321D offers the best value for money with its fast printing speed, automatic duplex printing, and affordable price. It is an excellent choice for both home and office use.
Best overall laser printer:
For the best overall features, the Brother HL-B2080DW stands out with its fast printing speed, wireless and mobile printing, automatic duplex printing, and large paper capacity. It is the perfect choice for demanding printing needs in home and small office environments.
How to find the best laser printer?
When choosing the bestlaser printer from our list, consider your specific printing needs, such as print speed, print resolution, wireless connectivity, and all-in-one functionality. Compare the pros and cons of each printer to find the one that best suits your requirements.
FAQs on best laser printer
The average price range for laser printers in India is between ₹10,000 to ₹30,000, depending on the brand, features, and print quality.
No, not all laser printers support wireless connectivity. It is essential to check the specifications of the printer to ensure it offers wireless printing capabilities.
Monochrome laser printers are primarily designed for text and document printing. While they can print basic grayscale images, they are not ideal for high-quality photo printing.
When buying a laser printer, consider factors such as print speed, print resolution, paper capacity, wireless connectivity, all-in-one functionality, and overall cost of printing.
