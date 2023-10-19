Story Saved
Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab exciting discounts on printers

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 19, 2023 20:37 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 brings unbeatable deals on printers. Hurry to avail the best deals. 

poster printer
Amazon Sale: It's time to buy a printer at slashed down price.

In today's fast-paced digital age, visual communication plays a pivotal role in conveying messages effectively. Poster printers have emerged as indispensable tools for businesses, educators, and artists alike, facilitating the creation of stunning visual representations on various mediums. With the advent of cutting-edge technology, the poster printer market has witnessed a surge in innovative and user-friendly products, enabling individuals to bring their creative visions to life.

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 unfolds, the spotlight shines on an array of sophisticated poster printers, offering enthusiasts and professionals an opportunity to elevate their printing experience. The festival serves as an excellent platform for customers to explore a diverse range of top-tier printers at competitive prices, making it an ideal time to invest in high-quality printing solutions.

One of the key highlights of the festival is the introduction of next-generation poster printers equipped with state-of-the-art features. These printers boast enhanced resolution capabilities, ensuring impeccable image quality and vivid color reproduction, thereby capturing intricate details with unparalleled precision. Furthermore, the integration of wireless connectivity options empowers users to seamlessly print directly from their smartphones or laptops, revolutionizing the way printing tasks are managed.

In line with Amazon's commitment to customer satisfaction, the festival showcases a curated selection of poster printers from renowned brands renowned for their reliability and performance. Additionally, attractive bundled offers and exclusive deals are set to entice consumers, providing them with a cost-effective opportunity to acquire sophisticated printing solutions without compromising on quality.

With a focus on user convenience, the festival emphasizes the accessibility of user-friendly poster printers equipped with intuitive interfaces and streamlined workflows. This ensures that both beginners and seasoned professionals can navigate the printing process effortlessly, fostering a seamless and efficient printing experience for all users.

Overall, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 serves as a gateway to a world of cutting-edge poster printers, catering to diverse printing needs and paving the way for enhanced visual communication across various industries and creative pursuits.

1. Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer

The Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer is a compact and portable printing solution designed for high-quality photo printing. It delivers vibrant and long-lasting prints in various sizes, making it ideal for both professional photographers and casual users. With its advanced printing technology, it ensures excellent color accuracy and sharp detail reproduction, enhancing the overall print quality. The printer's user-friendly interface and wireless connectivity options make it convenient for seamless printing from multiple devices.

Specifications of Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer:

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Print Speed: 36 seconds per 4" x 6" photo

Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct

Supported Media Sizes: 4" x 6", 5" x 7"

Display: 2.7" color LCD

Ink Type: 4-color (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black)

Dimensions (WxDxH): 265 x 196 x 137 mm

Weight: 2.3 kg

ProsCons
Portability and compact design.Limited to specific photo sizes.
High-quality photo printing with vibrant colors.Relatively higher printing costs compared to other printers.
Various connectivity options for convenient printing.Limited functionality beyond photo printing.
Fast printing speed for quick results.Small LCD display might be inconvenient for some users.
User-friendly interface for easy operation.Initial setup and configuration might be slightly complex for beginners.
cellpic 13% off
Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer
3.9 (322)
3.9 (322)
13% off
15,499 17,799
Buy now

2. Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer is an efficient and cost-effective printing solution for small businesses and home offices. With its innovative integrated ink tank system, it eliminates the need for cartridges, reducing printing costs significantly. The compact design ensures easy placement in any workspace. This printer is ideal for black and white documents and basic color printing needs.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer:

Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 optimized dpi

Print Speed: Up to 27 ppm

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Paper Handling: 50-sheet input tray

ProsCons
Cost-effective printing with high yield ink tanksLimited functionality as a single-function printer
Compact design for space-saving placementSlower print speed compared to some multifunction printers
High-resolution printing for sharp and clear documentsLack of wireless connectivity restricts remote printing capabilities.
Easy setup and user-friendly operation 
Low maintenance requirements 
cellpic 15% off
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer
4.1 (3,458)
4.1 (3,458)
15% off
9,399 10,999
Buy now

3. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student

The Canon PIXMA E477 All in One printer is a versatile solution for home and student use, offering seamless printing, scanning, and copying functionality. With its WiFi connectivity, it enables convenient wireless printing from various devices, adding to its user-friendly design. This ink-efficient color printer is engineered to deliver high-quality prints, making it an ideal choice for vivid photo printing and crisp document production. Its compact size and sleek design ensure it seamlessly fits into any space, making it a practical addition to any home or student environment.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student:

All-in-one functionality: Print, scan, and copy

WiFi connectivity for wireless printing

Ink efficient technology for cost-effective printing

Supports color printing for vivid images and documents

Compact and space-saving design

ProsCons
Wireless connectivity enhances convenience and flexibilityMight not be suitable for high-volume printing needs
Efficient ink usage reduces overall printing costsPrinting speeds may not be as fast as some higher-end models
Suitable for both photo printing and document productionLimited paper handling capacity may require frequent refilling
Compact design makes it ideal for small spaces 
User-friendly and easy to set up and use 
cellpic 17% off
Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student
3.9 (9,187)
3.9 (9,187)
17% off
5,299 6,355
Buy now

Also read: 10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide

4. Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer: High-Temp Printing

Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer offers high-temperature printing capabilities, making it an ideal choice for advanced users and professionals. Its robust design and upgraded features ensure exceptional performance and precision for intricate projects. This printer boasts a sturdy all-metal frame that enhances stability and durability during the printing process. The Ender-3 S1 Pro supports a variety of filament materials, including high-temperature filaments like ABS, PETG, and TPU, enabling users to create complex and heat-resistant models.

Specifications of Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer: High-Temp Printing:

Printing Technology: FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling)

Build Volume: 220 x 220 x 250 mm

Nozzle Diameter: 0.4 mm

Max Hotend Temperature: 260°C

Max Heated Bed Temperature: 110°C

Connectivity: SD card and USB

Filament Compatibility: PLA, ABS, TPU, and more

ProsCons
High-temperature printing capability for versatile material use.Assembly may require some technical knowledge.
Durable all-metal frame ensures stability during printing.Limited customer support for troubleshooting.
Relatively large build volume for its price range.Bed leveling might be challenging for beginners.
cellpic 77% off
Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer: High-Temp Printing
4 (1,619)
4 (1,619)
77% off
32,999 144,500
Buy now

5. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for High Volume Office/Home Printing. (Print Speed- Black 9.1 ipm, Colour 5.0 ipm)

The Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Inktank Colour Printer is a robust and efficient printing solution ideal for high-volume office and home use. With a remarkable capacity, the black ink yields up to 6000 prints, while the color ink yields up to 7700 prints, minimizing the hassle of frequent refills. Offering a commendable print speed of 9.1 ipm for black and 5.0 ipm for color, this printer ensures swift and reliable performance.

The printer boasts versatile functionalities, including printing, scanning, and copying, enhancing productivity and convenience. Its sleek black design complements any workspace, while the user-friendly interface simplifies operations. The inclusion of an efficient ink tank system optimizes cost-effectiveness and reduces ink wastage. Additionally, the printer supports various paper sizes, making it suitable for diverse printing requirements.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for High Volume Office/Home Printing. (Print Speed- Black 9.1 ipm, Colour 5.0 ipm):

All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) functionality

Black Ink Yield: 6000 prints

Color Ink Yield: 7700 prints

Print Speed: Black 9.1 ipm, Color 5.0 ipm

Efficient ink tank system

Support for various paper sizes

ProsCons
High ink yield minimizes frequent refillsMay not be suitable for high-end graphic printing
Swift printing speed enhances productivityRelatively moderate color printing speed
User-friendly interface for easy operation 
Versatile functionality for diverse needs 
Cost-effective ink tank system 
cellpic 29% off
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for High Volume Office/Home Printing. (Print Speed- Black 9.1 ipm, Colour 5.0 ipm)
4.2 (1,726)
4.2 (1,726)
29% off
10,599 14,895
Buy now

6. Canon PIXMA G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles. Get Blaupunkt Earbuds Free on Redemption

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a versatile all-in-one WiFi ink tank color printer that combines convenience with high-quality printing. Equipped with 2 additional black ink bottles, this printer ensures a cost-effective solution for your printing needs. With wireless connectivity, users can seamlessly print from various devices. The printer also comes with a special offer of Blaupunkt Earbuds upon redemption, adding value to your purchase. Its sleek design and compact size make it a perfect fit for both home and office environments.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles. Get Blaupunkt Earbuds Free on Redemption:

Printer Type: All-in-One Ink Tank

Connectivity: WiFi

Ink Bottles: 2 additional black ink bottles included

Special Offer: Blaupunkt Earbuds on redemption

Compact design

ProsCons
Cost-effective printing with ink tank systemLimited information available on specific printing speeds and resolution
Wireless connectivity for convenient printingPotential limitations for high-volume printing demands
Sleek and compact design, suitable for various spacesMay require occasional maintenance for optimal performance.
Additional black ink bottles included for prolonged use 

7. HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one ADF WiFi Colour Printer with 2 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Prints). -Print, Scan & Copy with ADF for Office/Home

The HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one ADF WiFi Colour Printer with 2 Extra Black Ink Bottle is a powerful addition to any home or office setup. It offers a comprehensive solution for all your printing, scanning, and copying needs. With the convenience of an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), you can now effortlessly handle multi-page documents. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, it ensures seamless printing from a variety of devices. Additionally, the printer comes with two extra black ink bottles, guaranteeing an impressive yield of up to 18,000 black and 8,000 color prints. Whether it's for professional documents or vibrant photographs, this printer is designed to deliver exceptional quality and performance.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-one ADF WiFi Colour Printer with 2 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 18000 Black and 8000 Colour Prints). -Print, Scan & Copy with ADF for Office/Home:

All-in-one functionality: Print, Scan, Copy

Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for multi-page handling

Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient printing from multiple devices

Includes 2 extra black ink bottles

High print yield: up to 18,000 black and 8,000 color prints

ProsCons
High print yield for both black and color printsMay have a relatively higher initial cost compared to standard printers
Wireless connectivity for flexible printing optionsLarge size might be a constraint for smaller workspaces
ADF functionality for efficient handling of multi-page documents 
All-in-one functionality for versatile usage 
cellpic 22% off
HP Smart Tank 530 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, 35-Sheet ADF, Bluetooth LE, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 11/5 ppm (Black/Color), 100-sheet Input Tray, 30-Sheet Output Tray, Color, 4SB24A
3.9 (1,164)
3.9 (1,164)
22% off
17,749 22,624
Buy now

8. Canon PIXMA G670 6 Colour, Print,Scan,Copy, High Volume Printing Photo Printer, User Replaceable Print Heads & Maintainence Cartridge

The Canon PIXMA G670 is a versatile 6-color printer designed for high-volume photo printing, scanning, and copying tasks. This all-in-one printer boasts a unique feature - user-replaceable print heads and maintenance cartridges, ensuring cost-effective and long-lasting performance. Its 6-color ink system, including pigment black and five dye-based inks, produces vibrant and true-to-life photo prints.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA G670 6 Colour, Print,Scan,Copy, High Volume Printing Photo Printer, User Replaceable Print Heads & Maintainence Cartridge:

6-color ink system: PGBK, BK, C, M, Y, PM, PC

High-resolution printing up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Borderless printing for up to 8.5" x 11" photos

Scan and copy functionality

User-replaceable print heads and maintenance cartridge

USB and wireless connectivity

Large paper capacity with two front-loading trays

ProsCons
Exceptional photo quality: The 6-color ink system ensures stunning, true-to-life photo prints.Initial cost: The upfront investment may be higher than some other printers.
User-replaceable parts: Easily maintain and extend the printer's lifespan.Large footprint: Requires ample space, which may be a drawback in smaller workspaces.
High-resolution output: Ideal for professional photographers and enthusiasts.Relatively heavy: Not the most portable option for those on the go.
Versatile functions: Scan and copy documents in addition to photo printing. 
Wireless connectivity: Convenient for mobile and cloud-based printing. 
cellpic 24% off
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 6 Colour, Print,Scan,Copy, High Volume Printing Photo Printer, User Replaceable Print Heads & Maintainence Cartridge
4.2 (147)
4.2 (147)
24% off
19,390 25,500
Buy now

9. Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home

The Brother DCP-T426W is an efficient Wi-Fi color ink tank multifunction printer, designed for seamless use in home settings. With its comprehensive print, scan, and copy functionalities, this all-in-one printer ensures convenient and high-quality performance. Its compact design and wireless connectivity facilitate easy integration into any home office environment, promoting hassle-free printing and scanning. The printer's user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it ideal for individuals seeking a reliable and user-friendly printing solution.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home:

Print Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 10.0 ipm (mono) / 5.0 ipm (color)

Print Resolution: 1200 x 6000 dpi

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper Capacity: 150 sheets

Scanner Resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi

Copy Resolution: 1200 x 600 dpi

Ink Tank Capacity: Black - 120ml, Color - 50ml per color

Mobile Printing Support: Yes

ProsCons
Efficient wireless connectivityRelatively moderate print speed
High-quality print, scan, and copy functionsLimited features compared to some higher-end models
Ample paper capacity for home useInk tank refilling might require careful handling.
User-friendly interface and controls 
Economical ink tank system for cost-effective printing 
cellpic 24% off
Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home
4.1 (1,540)
4.1 (1,540)
24% off
11,899 15,590
Buy now

Also read: Buying guide for best printers for office use

10. Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office

Ideal for home or office use, the Canon PIXMA E4570 is a versatile all-in-one printer equipped with efficient features. This printer excels in delivering high-quality prints, scans, and copies, while also offering the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity. With its integrated FAX and Auto Duplex Printing capabilities, it streamlines your workflow. The printer's ink efficiency ensures cost-effective printing, making it a practical choice for both personal and professional use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office:

Print, Scan, Copy, and Fax functions

Wi-Fi connectivity

Auto Duplex Printing feature

High-quality color printing

Ink-efficient technology

Compact design suitable for home or office settings

ProsCons
All-in-one functionality for comprehensive printing needsLimited to moderate printing volumes due to its intended use for home or small office settings
Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient printing from multiple devicesMight lack some advanced features for heavy-duty professional printing demands.
Cost-effective ink usage for budget-friendly operations 
Space-saving design suitable for various environments 
cellpic 14% off
Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office
3.8 (4,411)
3.8 (4,411)
14% off
8,299 9,625
Buy now

Best deal of product

The best deal among the listed products is the "Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer." With an impressive capacity of up to 6000 prints in black and 7700 prints in color, it caters to high volume printing needs at home or in the office. Boasting a print speed of 9.1 ipm in black and 5.0 ipm in color, it ensures efficient and quick printing without compromising quality. The inclusion of an ink tank system makes it a cost-effective choice for those who print frequently.

Additionally, its compact design ensures easy placement in any setting. The Canon PIXMA G2020 NV also offers versatility with its scanning and copying functionalities. This printer serves as an excellent all-in-one solution that meets various printing requirements. Moreover, with the right balance of features and cost-effectiveness, this Canon PIXMA model stands out as the ideal option for those seeking a reliable, high-quality printer within a limited budget.

Best value for money

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, the best value for money printers are the Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer, perfect for high-quality photo printing at home. Additionally, the Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer is ideal for students and home use, combining printing, scanning, and copying with wireless convenience. For businesses or high-volume printing needs, the Canon PIXMA G2020 NV offers an efficient solution with its substantial black and color print capacities. If you're seeking a versatile printer for both home and office use, the HP Smart Tank 530 All-in-One ADF WiFi Printer, with its impressive print, scan, and copy capabilities, is a solid option. Meanwhile, the Brother DCP-T426W printer provides a reliable Wi-Fi-enabled multifunctional solution for efficient printing, scanning, and copying.

Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer ₹ 15,499
Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer ₹ 9,399
Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student ₹ 5,299
Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro 3D Printer: High-Temp Printing ₹ 32,999
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer (Black 6000 Prints & Colour 7700 Prints) for High Volume Office/Home Printing. (Print Speed- Black 9.1 ipm, Colour 5.0 ipm) ₹ 10,599
HP Smart Tank 530 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, 35-Sheet ADF, Bluetooth LE, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 11/5 ppm (Black/Color), 100-sheet Input Tray, 30-Sheet Output Tray, Color, 4SB24A ₹ 17,749
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G670 6 Colour, Print,Scan,Copy, High Volume Printing Photo Printer, User Replaceable Print Heads & Maintainence Cartridge ₹ 19,390
Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home ₹ 11,899
Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office ₹ 8,299

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories

32-inch smart TV redefines home entertainment experience: 10 best options

Buying guide: 55-inch TV delivers stunning visuals, immersive entertainment

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Fetch up to 80% off on non-stick pans

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 60% off on microwaves

Amazon Big Sale 2023: Enjoy discounts on top brands like JBL

RELATED electronics sale STORIES
Amazon Big Sale 2023: Enjoy discounts on top brands like JBL
Amazon deals on sound bars, speakers: Top picks of this festive season
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy iPhones now, save up to 40%
Best selling products on Amazon: Enjoy up to 50% off on top brands like Lenovo
Amazon Big Sale: Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite available at up to 36% off

amazon sale FOR LESS
×
.in Great Indian Festival
.in Upto 80% off on Fashion
.in Upto 75% off on Electronics
.in Upto 70% off on Beauty
.in Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen