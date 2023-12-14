10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands

Summary:
10 best geysers in India: Discover the top geysers, compare their prices, weight and top brands to make an informed decision before making a purchase.
Are you looking to buy a water heater for your home? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best geysers in India. Whether you are looking for an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we have got you covered. We will compare geyser price, weight, and top brands to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.
The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a top choice for those looking for instant hot water. With a sleek design and advanced safety features, this geyser offers great value for money.
The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable choice for those looking for a durable and efficient geyser. With multiple safety features and a high-quality heating element, this geyser offers great performance.
The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser that offers instant hot water. With its advanced heating technology and elegant design, this geyser is a great addition to any modern bathroom.
The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with advanced safety features. Its compact design and powerful heating element make it a top choice for modern households.
The Crompton Storage Water Heater is a reliable option for those looking for a high-capacity geyser. With its advanced safety features and durable build quality, this geyser is perfect for large families.
The Candes Electric Instant Water Heater is a budget-friendly option with reliable performance. Its automatic temperature control and energy-efficient design make it a popular choice for small households.
The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser is a premium choice for those looking for a high-performance geyser with advanced features. Its elegant design and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market.
The Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater is a stylish and space-saving geyser that offers instant hot water. With its vertical design and efficient heating element, this geyser is perfect for modern bathrooms.
The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater is a reliable geyser with a powerful heating element and advanced safety features. Its compact design and instant hot water delivery make it a top choice for modern households.
The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is a high-capacity geyser with advanced safety features and an energy-efficient design. Its durable build quality and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Warranty
|Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Bajaj Shakti Water Heater
|15 liters
|5 years
|Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Crompton Storage Water Heater
|25 liters
|5 years
|Candes Electric Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Havells Instanio Instant Geyser
|3 liters
|2 years
|Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater
|3 liters
|2 years
|Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater
|25 liters
|5 years
The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its compact design, powerful heating element, and advanced safety features, it offers great performance at an affordable price.
The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, energy-efficient design, and durable build quality, it offers superior performance for modern households.
The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, energy-efficient design, and durable build quality, it offers superior performance for modern households.
|Product
|Price
|Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
|₹ 2,899
|Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White
|₹ 5,799
|Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)
|₹ 3,498
|Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory), AIWH-3LINSTABLISS
|₹ 2,598
|Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
|₹ 5,899
|Candes Geyser 6 Litre | 1 Year Warranty | Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser, 5 Star Rated Automatic Instant Storage Water Heater, 2KW - Perfecto (Ivory)
|₹ 3,089
|Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount
|₹ 3,598
|Bajaj Juvel Instant 3 Ltr Vertical Water Heater, White wall mounting
|₹ 3,600
|Crompton Rapid Jet 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 level Safety (White)
|₹ 2,715
|Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)
|₹ 7,998
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.