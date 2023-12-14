10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands

10 best geysers in India: Transform your daily routine with the reliable geysers. Are you looking to buy a water heater for your home? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best geysers in India. Whether you are looking for an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we have got you covered. We will compare geyser price, weight, and top brands to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a top choice for those looking for instant hot water. With a sleek design and advanced safety features, this geyser offers great value for money. Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

High-grade stainless steel tank

Rust-proof body

4-star energy rating

Pros Instant hot water

Advanced safety features Cons Small capacity

2. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable choice for those looking for a durable and efficient geyser. With multiple safety features and a high-quality heating element, this geyser offers great performance. Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater: Capacity: 15 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Glass-lined tank

Thermal cutout feature

4-star energy rating

Pros Large capacity

Durable build quality Cons Longer heating time

Also Read: Best 5-star geysers: Top 10 picks to beat chilling weather 3. Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser that offers instant hot water. With its advanced heating technology and elegant design, this geyser is a great addition to any modern bathroom. Specifications of Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Copper heating element

Rust-free ABS body

5-star energy rating

Pros Stylish design

Energy-efficient Cons Small capacity

4. Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with advanced safety features. Its compact design and powerful heating element make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Anti-siphon system

High-grade ABS body

4-star energy rating

Pros Compact design

Powerful heating element Cons Limited capacity

5. Crompton Storage Water Heater The Crompton Storage Water Heater is a reliable option for those looking for a high-capacity geyser. With its advanced safety features and durable build quality, this geyser is perfect for large families. Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Glass-lined tank

Temperature control knob

4-star energy rating

Pros Large capacity

Durable build quality Cons Requires more space

6. Candes Electric Instant Water Heater The Candes Electric Instant Water Heater is a budget-friendly option with reliable performance. Its automatic temperature control and energy-efficient design make it a popular choice for small households. Specifications of Candes Electric Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Copper heating element

Rust-proof ABS body

3-star energy rating

Pros Budget-friendly

Automatic temperature control Cons Lower energy efficiency

Also Read: Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices 7. Havells Instanio Instant Geyser The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser is a premium choice for those looking for a high-performance geyser with advanced features. Its elegant design and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market. Specifications of Havells Instanio Instant Geyser: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Incoloy heating element

Digital temperature display

5-star energy rating

Pros Premium design

Superior heating technology Cons Higher price point

8. Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater The Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater is a stylish and space-saving geyser that offers instant hot water. With its vertical design and efficient heating element, this geyser is perfect for modern bathrooms. Specifications of Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Glass-lined tank

Compact vertical design

4-star energy rating

Pros Space-saving design

Instant hot water Cons Limited capacity

9. Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater is a reliable geyser with a powerful heating element and advanced safety features. Its compact design and instant hot water delivery make it a top choice for modern households. Specifications of Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater: Capacity: 3 liters

Warranty: 2 years

Anti-siphon system

High-grade ABS body

4-star energy rating

Pros Compact design

Powerful heating element Cons Limited capacity

10. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is a high-capacity geyser with advanced safety features and an energy-efficient design. Its durable build quality and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market. Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 liters

Warranty: 5 years

Glass-lined tank

Temperature control knob

5-star energy rating

Pros Large capacity

Energy-efficient design Cons Higher price point

Best 2 features for you:

Product Name Capacity Warranty Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 15 liters 5 years Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Crompton Storage Water Heater 25 liters 5 years Candes Electric Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Havells Instanio Instant Geyser 3 liters 2 years Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater 3 liters 2 years Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater 25 liters 5 years

Best value for money: The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its compact design, powerful heating element, and advanced safety features, it offers great performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, energy-efficient design, and durable build quality, it offers superior performance for modern households.

