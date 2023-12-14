Icon
10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2023 11:56 IST
Summary:

10 best geysers in India: Discover the top geysers, compare their prices, weight and top brands to make an informed decision before making a purchase.

Geysers in India
10 best geysers in India: Transform your daily routine with the reliable geysers.

Are you looking to buy a water heater for your home? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best geysers in India. Whether you are looking for an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we have got you covered. We will compare geyser price, weight, and top brands to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater

The Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater is a top choice for those looking for instant hot water. With a sleek design and advanced safety features, this geyser offers great value for money.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • High-grade stainless steel tank
  • Rust-proof body
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Small capacity
2. Bajaj Shakti Water Heater

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable choice for those looking for a durable and efficient geyser. With multiple safety features and a high-quality heating element, this geyser offers great performance.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 15 liters
  • Warranty: 5 years
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Thermal cutout feature
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Longer heating time
Also Read: Best 5-star geysers: Top 10 picks to beat chilling weather

3. Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater

The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser that offers instant hot water. With its advanced heating technology and elegant design, this geyser is a great addition to any modern bathroom.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Copper heating element
  • Rust-free ABS body
  • 5-star energy rating

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Small capacity
4. Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a high-performance geyser with advanced safety features. Its compact design and powerful heating element make it a top choice for modern households.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Anti-siphon system
  • High-grade ABS body
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Powerful heating element

Cons

  • Limited capacity
5. Crompton Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is a reliable option for those looking for a high-capacity geyser. With its advanced safety features and durable build quality, this geyser is perfect for large families.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Warranty: 5 years
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Temperature control knob
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Requires more space
6. Candes Electric Instant Water Heater

The Candes Electric Instant Water Heater is a budget-friendly option with reliable performance. Its automatic temperature control and energy-efficient design make it a popular choice for small households.

Specifications of Candes Electric Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Copper heating element
  • Rust-proof ABS body
  • 3-star energy rating

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Automatic temperature control

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency
Also Read: Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

7. Havells Instanio Instant Geyser

The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser is a premium choice for those looking for a high-performance geyser with advanced features. Its elegant design and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Instant Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Incoloy heating element
  • Digital temperature display
  • 5-star energy rating

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Superior heating technology

Cons

  • Higher price point
8. Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater

The Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater is a stylish and space-saving geyser that offers instant hot water. With its vertical design and efficient heating element, this geyser is perfect for modern bathrooms.

Specifications of Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Compact vertical design
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Space-saving design
  • Instant hot water

Cons

  • Limited capacity
9. Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater

The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater is a reliable geyser with a powerful heating element and advanced safety features. Its compact design and instant hot water delivery make it a top choice for modern households.

Specifications of Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 3 liters
  • Warranty: 2 years
  • Anti-siphon system
  • High-grade ABS body
  • 4-star energy rating

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Powerful heating element

Cons

  • Limited capacity
10. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is a high-capacity geyser with advanced safety features and an energy-efficient design. Its durable build quality and superior heating technology make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Warranty: 5 years
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Temperature control knob
  • 5-star energy rating

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Energy-efficient design

Cons

  • Higher price point
Best 2 features for you:

Product NameCapacityWarranty
Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Bajaj Shakti Water Heater15 liters5 years
Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Crompton Storage Water Heater25 liters5 years
Candes Electric Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Havells Instanio Instant Geyser3 liters2 years
Bajaj Juvel Vertical Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater3 liters2 years
Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater25 liters5 years

Best value for money:

The Crompton AIWH Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its compact design, powerful heating element, and advanced safety features, it offers great performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, energy-efficient design, and durable build quality, it offers superior performance for modern households.

How to find the perfect geyser price in India?

How to find the perfect geyser price in India?

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on geyser prices in India

What is the warranty period for these geysers?

The warranty period for these geysers ranges from 2 to 5 years, depending on the model and brand.

Are these geysers energy-efficient?

Yes, most of these geysers come with a 4 or 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency.

Do these geysers have advanced safety features?

Yes, these geysers are equipped with advanced safety features such as thermal cutout, rust-proof body, and anti-siphon system.
