Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best grill microwaves for your kitchen: Top 10 options to consider

Published on Dec 27, 2023 15:37 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best grill microwaves

Summary:

Best grill microwaves for your kitchen: Discover the top 10 grill microwaves for your kitchen needs, including the best value for money and the overall best product. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )
item

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)
item

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)
item

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)
item

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)
item

Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven with Jog Dial (2005 ETB, White)
item

Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black

₹7,774 15% off

Are you in the market for a new grill microwave for your kitchen? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 grill microwaves available in 2023. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. With a focus on features, pros, and cons, you'll be able to make an informed decision for your purchase. Keep reading to find the perfect grill microwave for your home.

1. Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF

The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a versatile and efficient option for your kitchen. With a sleek design and powerful grilling capabilities, it's a top choice for any home cook.

Specifications of Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF

  • 20L capacity
  • 800W power output
  • 9 auto cook menus
  • Child lock safety feature
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Powerful grilling capabilities
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Noisy operation
Our Pick cellpic

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )

2. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is a high-quality option with advanced grilling features. With precise temperature control and a durable build, it's a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK

  • 23L capacity
  • 1100W power output
  • Slim fry technology
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Eco mode for energy efficiency

Pros

  • Advanced grilling features
  • Precise temperature control
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited cooking presets
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

3. LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB is a stylish and efficient option for modern kitchens. With a range of cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for any home chef.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB

  • 20L capacity
  • 700W power output
  • Quartz heater for grilling
  • Healthy cooking modes
  • Anti-bacterial easy clean coating

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Efficient cooking modes
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Basic control panel
cellpic

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)

4. IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S

The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S is a versatile and powerful option for any kitchen. With multiple power levels and a range of cooking presets, it's a top choice for busy households.

Specifications of IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S

  • 20L capacity
  • 1000W power output
  • Multi-stage cooking
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Express cooking feature

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Powerful performance
  • Easy to clean

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Bulky design
cellpic

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

5. SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology

The SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology is a high-tech and efficient option for any kitchen. With advanced cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for modern home cooks.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology

  • 23L capacity
  • 800W power output
  • Inverter technology for precise cooking
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Jog dial and touch control panel

Pros

  • Advanced cooking modes
  • Precise cooking technology
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited cooking presets
  • Relatively higher price
cellpic

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)

6. Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB

The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is a budget-friendly and efficient option for any kitchen. With a range of cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for cost-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB

  • 20L capacity
  • 800W power output
  • Multi-stage cooking
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Express cooking feature

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Efficient cooking modes
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Basic control panel
cellpic

Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven with Jog Dial (2005 ETB, White)

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly

7. Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016

The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 is a versatile and powerful option for any kitchen. With multiple power levels and a range of cooking presets, it's a top choice for busy households.

Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016

  • 20L capacity
  • 800W power output
  • Combination cooking
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Express cooking feature

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Powerful performance
  • Easy to clean

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Bulky design
cellpic

Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black

₹ 7,774 15% off

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityPower OutputGrilling Technology
Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF20L800WQuartz Heater
Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK23L1100WSlim Fry Technology
LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB20L700WQuartz Heater
IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S20L1000WMulti-stage Cooking
SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology23L800WInverter Technology
Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB20L800WMulti-stage Cooking
Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-201620L800WCombination Cooking

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is our top pick for the best value for money. With a budget-friendly price and efficient cooking modes, it's a reliable option for any kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK stands out as the best overall product in this category. With advanced grilling features and precise temperature control, it's a top choice for modern home cooks.

How to find the perfect grill microwave:

The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK stands out as the best overall product in this category. With advanced grilling features and precise temperature control, it's a top choice for modern home cooks.

FAQs on Grill microwave

The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is the most budget-friendly option, offering efficient cooking modes at a lower price point.
The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is the best option for large families, with a 23L capacity and powerful grilling capabilities.
Yes, both the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and the IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S come with child lock safety features for added peace of mind.
Inverter technology provides precise cooking control, while quartz heaters offer powerful grilling capabilities. Both technologies have their advantages, depending on your cooking needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Kitchen-dining-appliances Stories