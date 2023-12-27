Best grill microwaves for your kitchen: Top 10 options to consider

Are you in the market for a new grill microwave for your kitchen? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 grill microwaves available in 2023. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. With a focus on features, pros, and cons, you'll be able to make an informed decision for your purchase. Keep reading to find the perfect grill microwave for your home.

1. Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a versatile and efficient option for your kitchen. With a sleek design and powerful grilling capabilities, it's a top choice for any home cook. Specifications of Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF 20L capacity

800W power output

9 auto cook menus

Child lock safety feature

Stainless steel cavity

Pros Sleek design

Powerful grilling capabilities

Easy to use Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Noisy operation

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )

2. Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is a high-quality option with advanced grilling features. With precise temperature control and a durable build, it's a reliable choice for any kitchen. Specifications of Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK 23L capacity

1100W power output

Slim fry technology

Ceramic enamel cavity

Eco mode for energy efficiency

Pros Advanced grilling features

Precise temperature control

Durable build Cons Limited cooking presets

Relatively higher price

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 3. LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB is a stylish and efficient option for modern kitchens. With a range of cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for any home chef. Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB 20L capacity

700W power output

Quartz heater for grilling

Healthy cooking modes

Anti-bacterial easy clean coating

Pros Stylish design

Efficient cooking modes

Durable build Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Basic control panel

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)

4. IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S is a versatile and powerful option for any kitchen. With multiple power levels and a range of cooking presets, it's a top choice for busy households. Specifications of IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S 20L capacity

1000W power output

Multi-stage cooking

Stainless steel cavity

Express cooking feature

Pros Versatile cooking options

Powerful performance

Easy to clean Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Bulky design

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

5. SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology The SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology is a high-tech and efficient option for any kitchen. With advanced cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for modern home cooks. Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology 23L capacity

800W power output

Inverter technology for precise cooking

Ceramic enamel cavity

Jog dial and touch control panel

Pros Advanced cooking modes

Precise cooking technology

Durable build Cons Limited cooking presets

Relatively higher price

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)

6. Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is a budget-friendly and efficient option for any kitchen. With a range of cooking modes and a durable build, it's a top choice for cost-conscious buyers. Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB 20L capacity

800W power output

Multi-stage cooking

Stainless steel cavity

Express cooking feature

Pros Budget-friendly option

Efficient cooking modes

Durable build Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Basic control panel

Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven with Jog Dial (2005 ETB, White)

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly 7. Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 is a versatile and powerful option for any kitchen. With multiple power levels and a range of cooking presets, it's a top choice for busy households. Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 20L capacity

800W power output

Combination cooking

Stainless steel cavity

Express cooking feature

Pros Versatile cooking options

Powerful performance

Easy to clean Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Bulky design

Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Power Output Grilling Technology Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF 20L 800W Quartz Heater Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK 23L 1100W Slim Fry Technology LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB 20L 700W Quartz Heater IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S 20L 1000W Multi-stage Cooking SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology 23L 800W Inverter Technology Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB 20L 800W Multi-stage Cooking Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 20L 800W Combination Cooking

Best value for money: The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is our top pick for the best value for money. With a budget-friendly price and efficient cooking modes, it's a reliable option for any kitchen.

Best overall product: The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK stands out as the best overall product in this category. With advanced grilling features and precise temperature control, it's a top choice for modern home cooks.

FAQs on Grill microwave Which grill microwave is the most budget-friendly option? The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is the most budget-friendly option, offering efficient cooking modes at a lower price point. What is the best grill microwave for large families? The Samsung Grill Microwave MG23A3515AK is the best option for large families, with a 23L capacity and powerful grilling capabilities. Do any of these grill microwaves have child lock safety features? Yes, both the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and the IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S come with child lock safety features for added peace of mind. What is the difference between inverter technology and quartz heater in grill microwaves? Inverter technology provides precise cooking control, while quartz heaters offer powerful grilling capabilities. Both technologies have their advantages, depending on your cooking needs.

