Best dishwashers in India: Comprehensive buying guide, top 10 picks

Summary: Best dishwashers in India: Discover the top 10 options available in India and find the perfect one for your kitchen needs. You can find details such as comparable table for main features, best overall product, best value for money product and more.

Are you tired of spending hours scrubbing dirty dishes? A dishwasher can be a game-changer in your kitchen. In this article, we will explore the top 10 dishwashers available in India, comparing their features, prices, and performance. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect dishwasher for your home.

1. Bosch SMS66GI01I Dishwasher The Bosch SMS66GI01I Dishwasher is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle a large load of dishes. With multiple wash settings and a sleek silver design, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen. Specifications of Bosch SMS66GI01I Dishwasher Multiple wash settings

Sleek silver design

Energy-efficient performance

Quick and quiet operation

Durable build quality

Pros Energy-efficient

Quiet operation

Durable build quality Cons May be on the pricier side

Our Pick Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I (13 Place Settings, Silver Inox) ₹ 56,990 23% off ₹ 43,669 from

2. Faber FFSD-6PR Ace Dishwasher The Faber FFSD-6PR Ace Dishwasher is a stylish and efficient appliance that can handle tough stains and grease with ease. With its black finish and advanced features, it's a great choice for modern kitchens. Specifications of Faber FFSD-6PR Ace Dishwasher Stylish black finish

Powerful stain removal

Multiple wash programs

Space-saving design

User-friendly controls

Pros Powerful stain removal

User-friendly controls Cons May not be suitable for large families

Faber table top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black) ₹ 29,989 10% off ₹ 26,918 from

Multiple wash programs

Efficient performance

Easy to install and use

Compact design

Pros Efficient performance

Easy to install and use Cons May not be suitable for large families

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash) ₹ 39,990 26% off ₹ 29,490 from

4. Whirlpool WFC3C24 PF Dishwasher The Whirlpool WFC3C24 PF Dishwasher is a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle tough stains and grease with ease. With its advanced PowerClean technology and spacious interior, it's a great choice for busy households. Specifications of Whirlpool WFC3C24 PF Dishwasher Powerful PowerClean technology

Spacious interior

Energy-efficient performance

Quiet operation

Sleek and modern design

Pros Powerful cleaning performance

Spacious interior Cons May be on the pricier side

Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher (WFC3C24 PF IN, White, 30% extra space, 8 wash Programs, Ultra Quiet Performance) Get Price from

5. Godrej DWF EON VES 13Z Dishwasher The Godrej DWF EON VES 13Z Dishwasher is a reliable and efficient appliance that offers a range of wash programs to suit different needs. With its advanced features and durable build, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen. Specifications of Godrej DWF EON VES 13Z Dishwasher Multiple wash programs

Durable build quality

Energy-efficient performance

Quiet operation

Sleek and modern design

Pros Energy-efficient performance

Quiet operation Cons May not be suitable for large families

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | Steam Wash Technology |13 place setting |Perfect for Indian Kitchen| A+++ Energy rating | DWF EON VES 13Z SI STSL- Satin Silver Get Price from

6. IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Dishwasher The IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Dishwasher is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle tough stains and grease with ease. With its advanced Aqua Energie and spacious interior, it's a great choice for busy households. Specifications of IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Dishwasher Powerful Aqua Energie technology

Spacious interior

Energy-efficient performance

Quiet operation

Sleek and modern design

Pros Powerful cleaning performance

Spacious interior Cons May be on the pricier side

IFB 16 Place Settings â€ŽHot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus, Inox Grey, In Built Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) ₹ 54,990 9% off ₹ 49,990 from

Sleek design

Energy-efficient performance

Quick and quiet operation

Durable build quality

Pros Energy-efficient

Quiet operation

Durable build quality Cons May not be suitable for large families

Voltas beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (2020/2021, DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater) ₹ 26,990 15% off ₹ 22,990 from

8. Godrej Counter Top Dishwasher The Godrej Counter Top Dishwasher is a compact and efficient appliance that offers convenient features for small kitchens. With its user-friendly controls and durable build, it's a great choice for small families and individuals. Specifications of Godrej Counter Top Dishwasher Compact and space-saving design

User-friendly controls

Energy-efficient performance

Quiet operation

Durable build quality

Pros Compact and space-saving design

User-friendly controls Cons May not be suitable for large families

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | 8 Place Setting Counter-Top | Compact with an In-built heater (DWT EON MGNS 8C NF SKBK, Silky Black) | Perfect for Indian kitchens and smaller families Get Price from

9. Electrolux ESM48310SX Dishwasher The Electrolux ESM48310SX Dishwasher is a versatile and efficient appliance that can handle a large load of dishes. With multiple wash settings and a sleek design, it's a great addition to any modern kitchen. Specifications of Electrolux ESM48310SX Dishwasher Multiple wash settings

Sleek design

Energy-efficient performance

Quick and quiet operation

Durable build quality

Pros Energy-efficient

Quiet operation

Durable build quality Cons May not be suitable for large families

Electrolux 14 Place Settings Dishwasher Machine for Home, Fully Automatic with AirDry, In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel, UltimateCare 700, ESM48310SX Get Price from

Comparison Table

Features Bosch SMS66GI01I Faber FFSD-6PR Ace Faber FFSD-6PR 12S Whirlpool WFC3C24 PF Godrej DWF EON VES 13Z IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Voltas Beko DT8S Godrej Counter Top Electrolux ESM48310SX Energy Efficiency High Medium High High High High High High High Noise Level Low Medium Low Low Low Low Low Low Low Wash Programs Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple

Best value for money: The Godrej Counter Top Dishwasher offers the best value for money with its compact and space-saving design, user-friendly controls, and energy-efficient performance. It's an ideal choice for small kitchens and individuals looking for a budget-friendly option.

Best overall product: The Whirlpool WFC3C24 PF Dishwasher stands out as the best overall product with its powerful PowerClean technology, spacious interior, and sleek and modern design. It offers top-notch performance and versatility for busy households.

How to find the perfect Best dishwasher in India: To find the perfect dishwasher in India, consider your specific needs and kitchen requirements. Assess the dishwasher's capacity to match your household size and frequency of use. Look for energy-efficient models to save on utility bills. Prioritize features like adjustable racks, wash cycle options, and noise levels. Research reliable brands with positive customer reviews and warranty coverage. Check for water and energy efficiency ratings to make an environmentally conscious choice. By thoroughly evaluating these factors, you can confidently select the best dishwasher that streamlines your kitchen routine while providing efficient and effective cleaning.

FAQs on Best Dishwasher in India What is the energy efficiency rating of these dishwashers? The dishwashers listed above have high energy efficiency ratings, ensuring lower energy consumption and cost savings over time. Do these dishwashers come with a warranty? Yes, all the dishwashers mentioned come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind and reliable after-sales support. Are these dishwashers suitable for large families? While most of the dishwashers are designed to handle a large load, it's essential to consider the capacity and wash programs based on your family's needs. What are the noise levels of these dishwashers? The dishwashers operate at low noise levels, ensuring a quiet and peaceful kitchen environment while they work their magic on your dishes.

