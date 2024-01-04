Best grill microwave ovens to buy for your home: Top 10 options

Grill microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households. They offer the convenience of a microwave with the added functionality of a grill, making them perfect for cooking a wide variety of dishes. In this article, we have listed the 10 best grill microwave ovens available in 2022 to help you find the perfect one for your home. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to compare the product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make an informed decision.
1. SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial
The SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial offers a spacious interior and powerful grill function, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of dishes. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial
- 25-liter capacity
- 900 watts of microwave power
- Grill function with 1100 watts of power
- Ceramic jog dial for easy control
- Child lock for safety
2. Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for baking, grilling, and more. It also offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a unique Magicook feature for easy cooking.
Specifications of Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
- 30-liter capacity
- Convection mode for baking and grilling
- Magicook feature for easy cooking
- Pre-programmed cooking options
- LED display for easy control
3. Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
The Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven features a durable ceramic interior and a powerful grilling function for perfectly cooked dishes. It also offers a range of preset cooking options and a stylish design.
Specifications of Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
- 23-liter capacity
- Grill function with 1100 watts of power
- Durable ceramic interior
- Stylish design
- Preset cooking options
4. LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
The LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a compact and stylish design with a powerful grilling function. It features a quartz heater for even cooking and a range of preset cooking options.
Specifications of LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
- 20-liter capacity
- Grill function with 700 watts of power
- Quartz heater for even cooking
- Compact and stylish design
- Preset cooking options
5. Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a budget-friendly option with a powerful grilling function. It features a durable design and a range of preset cooking options for easy use.
Specifications of Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven
- 20-liter capacity
- Grill function with 800 watts of power
- Durable design
- Budget-friendly option
- Preset cooking options
6. Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
The Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a large capacity for versatile cooking. It features a combination cooking function and a range of preset cooking options for convenience.
Specifications of Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
- 67-liter capacity
- Convection mode for baking and grilling
- Combination cooking function
- Large capacity
- Preset cooking options
7. Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
The Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for versatile cooking. It offers a combination cooking function and a quick heating feature for fast and efficient cooking.
Specifications of Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
- 30-liter capacity
- Convection mode for baking and grilling
- Combination cooking function
- Quick heating feature
- Preset cooking options
8. Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
The Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a range of cooking functions for versatile use. It features a convection mode, combination cooking function, and a quick start feature for easy cooking.
Specifications of Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
- 30-liter capacity
- Convection mode for baking and grilling
- Combination cooking function
- Quick start feature
- Preset cooking options
9. Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
The Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a combination cooking function for versatile use. It offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a quick heating feature for easy and efficient cooking.
Specifications of Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven
- 30-liter capacity
- Convection mode for baking and grilling
- Combination cooking function
- Quick heating feature
- Preset cooking options
Best value for money:
The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, powerful grilling function, and durable design, making it an ideal choice for any home cook.
Best overall product:
The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and convenient Magicook feature, making it perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance.
How to find the perfect grill microwave:
