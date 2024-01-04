Icon
Best grill microwave ovens to buy for your home: Top 10 options

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:32 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best grill microwave ovens

Grill microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households. They offer the convenience of a microwave with the added functionality of a grill, making them perfect for cooking a wide variety of dishes. In this article, we have listed the 10 best grill microwave ovens available in 2022 to help you find the perfect one for your home. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to compare the product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make an informed decision.

1. SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial

The SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial offers a spacious interior and powerful grill function, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of dishes. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial

  • 25-liter capacity
  • 900 watts of microwave power
  • Grill function with 1100 watts of power
  • Ceramic jog dial for easy control
  • Child lock for safety

Pros

  • Powerful grill function
  • Spacious interior
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited preset cooking options
Our Pick cellpic

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)

2. Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for baking, grilling, and more. It also offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a unique Magicook feature for easy cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

  • 30-liter capacity
  • Convection mode for baking and grilling
  • Magicook feature for easy cooking
  • Pre-programmed cooking options
  • LED display for easy control

Pros

  • Convection mode for versatile cooking
  • Magicook feature for convenience
  • Large capacity

Cons

  • Limited temperature control options
cellpic

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

3. Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

The Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven features a durable ceramic interior and a powerful grilling function for perfectly cooked dishes. It also offers a range of preset cooking options and a stylish design.

Specifications of Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

  • 23-liter capacity
  • Grill function with 1100 watts of power
  • Durable ceramic interior
  • Stylish design
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Durable ceramic interior
  • Powerful grilling function
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
cellpic

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

₹ 11,600 16% off

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

4. LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

The LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a compact and stylish design with a powerful grilling function. It features a quartz heater for even cooking and a range of preset cooking options.

Specifications of LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

  • 20-liter capacity
  • Grill function with 700 watts of power
  • Quartz heater for even cooking
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Even cooking with quartz heater
  • Powerful grilling function

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
  • Lower grill power
cellpic

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black)

5. Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a budget-friendly option with a powerful grilling function. It features a durable design and a range of preset cooking options for easy use.

Specifications of Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven

  • 20-liter capacity
  • Grill function with 800 watts of power
  • Durable design
  • Budget-friendly option
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Powerful grilling function
  • Durable design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other models
cellpic

Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black

₹ 7,774 15% off

6. Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a large capacity for versatile cooking. It features a combination cooking function and a range of preset cooking options for convenience.

Specifications of Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

  • 67-liter capacity
  • Convection mode for baking and grilling
  • Combination cooking function
  • Large capacity
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Large capacity for versatile cooking
  • Combination cooking function
  • Preset cooking options

Cons

  • Higher price compared to other models
cellpic

Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBIO 67L 10F GLB, Black)

₹ 61,890 9% off

7. Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for versatile cooking. It offers a combination cooking function and a quick heating feature for fast and efficient cooking.

Specifications of Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

  • 30-liter capacity
  • Convection mode for baking and grilling
  • Combination cooking function
  • Quick heating feature
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Convection mode for versatile cooking
  • Quick heating feature
  • Combination cooking function

Cons

  • Limited temperature control options
cellpic

Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black

₹ 7,590 23% off

8. Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a range of cooking functions for versatile use. It features a convection mode, combination cooking function, and a quick start feature for easy cooking.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

  • 30-liter capacity
  • Convection mode for baking and grilling
  • Combination cooking function
  • Quick start feature
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Combination cooking function
  • Quick start feature

Cons

  • Higher price compared to other models
cellpic

Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven with Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus and Child Lock Feature, Black

Also read: Best microwaves under 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

9. Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a combination cooking function for versatile use. It offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a quick heating feature for easy and efficient cooking.

Specifications of Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven

  • 30-liter capacity
  • Convection mode for baking and grilling
  • Combination cooking function
  • Quick heating feature
  • Preset cooking options

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Combination cooking function
  • Quick heating feature

Cons

  • Higher price compared to other models
cellpic

Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty

Comparison Table

CapacityGrill FunctionConvection Mode
SHARP Microwave25 litersYesNo
Whirlpool Microwave30 litersNoYes
Samsung Microwave23 litersYesNo
LG Microwave20 litersYesNo
Bajaj Microwave20 litersYesNo
Faber 67L Microwave67 litersNoYes
Borosil Microwave30 litersNoYes
Morphy Richards Microwave30 litersNoYes
Faber 30L Microwave30 litersNoYes

Best value for money:

The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, powerful grilling function, and durable design, making it an ideal choice for any home cook.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and convenient Magicook feature, making it perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance.

How to find the perfect grill microwave:

FAQs on grill microwave

The price range of grill microwave ovens varies from budget-friendly options starting at INR 8,490 to high-end models priced around INR 17,490.
Yes, most grill microwave ovens come with a range of preset cooking options for convenient use.
Convection mode is used for baking and grilling, while the grill function is specifically for grilling and browning dishes.
Yes, grill microwave ovens are ideal for home use as they offer the convenience of a microwave with the added functionality of a grill, making them perfect for cooking a wide variety of dishes.
