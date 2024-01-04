Best grill microwave ovens to buy for your home: Top 10 options

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:32 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Grill microwaves have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households. They offer the convenience of a microwave with the added functionality of a grill, making them perfect for cooking a wide variety of dishes. In this article, we have listed the 10 best grill microwave ovens available in 2022 to help you find the perfect one for your home. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to compare the product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make an informed decision.

1. SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial The SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial offers a spacious interior and powerful grill function, making it ideal for cooking a wide range of dishes. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill Technology and Ceramic Jog Dial 25-liter capacity

900 watts of microwave power

Grill function with 1100 watts of power

Ceramic jog dial for easy control

Child lock for safety

Pros Powerful grill function

Spacious interior

Sleek design Cons Limited preset cooking options

Our Pick SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model) Get Price from

2. Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for baking, grilling, and more. It also offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a unique Magicook feature for easy cooking. Specifications of Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven 30-liter capacity

Convection mode for baking and grilling

Magicook feature for easy cooking

Pre-programmed cooking options

LED display for easy control

Pros Convection mode for versatile cooking

Magicook feature for convenience

Large capacity Cons Limited temperature control options

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer) Get Price from

3. Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven The Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven features a durable ceramic interior and a powerful grilling function for perfectly cooked dishes. It also offers a range of preset cooking options and a stylish design. Specifications of Samsung 23 Litres Grill Microwave Oven 23-liter capacity

Grill function with 1100 watts of power

Durable ceramic interior

Stylish design

Preset cooking options

Pros Durable ceramic interior

Powerful grilling function

Stylish design Cons Smaller capacity compared to other models

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black) ₹ 11,600 16% off ₹ 9,790 from

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 4. LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven The LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a compact and stylish design with a powerful grilling function. It features a quartz heater for even cooking and a range of preset cooking options. Specifications of LG 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven 20-liter capacity

Grill function with 700 watts of power

Quartz heater for even cooking

Compact and stylish design

Preset cooking options

Pros Compact and stylish design

Even cooking with quartz heater

Powerful grilling function Cons Smaller capacity compared to other models

Lower grill power

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black) Get Price from

5. Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers a budget-friendly option with a powerful grilling function. It features a durable design and a range of preset cooking options for easy use. Specifications of Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven 20-liter capacity

Grill function with 800 watts of power

Durable design

Budget-friendly option

Preset cooking options

Pros Budget-friendly option

Powerful grilling function

Durable design Cons Smaller capacity compared to other models

Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black ₹ 7,774 15% off ₹ 6,644 from

6. Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven The Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a large capacity for versatile cooking. It features a combination cooking function and a range of preset cooking options for convenience. Specifications of Faber 67 Litres Convection Microwave Oven 67-liter capacity

Convection mode for baking and grilling

Combination cooking function

Large capacity

Preset cooking options

Pros Large capacity for versatile cooking

Combination cooking function

Preset cooking options Cons Higher price compared to other models

Faber 67 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBIO 67L 10F GLB, Black) ₹ 61,890 9% off ₹ 56,200 from

7. Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven The Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a convection mode for versatile cooking. It offers a combination cooking function and a quick heating feature for fast and efficient cooking. Specifications of Borosil 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven 30-liter capacity

Convection mode for baking and grilling

Combination cooking function

Quick heating feature

Preset cooking options

Pros Convection mode for versatile cooking

Quick heating feature

Combination cooking function Cons Limited temperature control options

Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black ₹ 7,590 23% off ₹ 5,849 from

8. Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven The Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven offers a range of cooking functions for versatile use. It features a convection mode, combination cooking function, and a quick start feature for easy cooking. Specifications of Morphy Richards 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven 30-liter capacity

Convection mode for baking and grilling

Combination cooking function

Quick start feature

Preset cooking options

Pros Versatile cooking functions

Combination cooking function

Quick start feature Cons Higher price compared to other models

Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven with Motorised Rotisserie, 200 Autocook Menus and Child Lock Feature, Black Get Price from

Also read: Best microwaves under ₹ 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks 9. Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven The Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven features a combination cooking function for versatile use. It offers a range of pre-programmed cooking options and a quick heating feature for easy and efficient cooking. Specifications of Faber 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven 30-liter capacity

Convection mode for baking and grilling

Combination cooking function

Quick heating feature

Preset cooking options

Pros Versatile cooking functions

Combination cooking function

Quick heating feature Cons Higher price compared to other models

Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty Get Price from

Comparison Table

Capacity Grill Function Convection Mode SHARP Microwave 25 liters Yes No Whirlpool Microwave 30 liters No Yes Samsung Microwave 23 liters Yes No LG Microwave 20 liters Yes No Bajaj Microwave 20 liters Yes No Faber 67L Microwave 67 liters No Yes Borosil Microwave 30 liters No Yes Morphy Richards Microwave 30 liters No Yes Faber 30L Microwave 30 liters No Yes

Best value for money: The Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, powerful grilling function, and durable design, making it an ideal choice for any home cook.

Best overall product: The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and convenient Magicook feature, making it perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance.

How to find the perfect grill microwave: The Whirlpool 30 Litres Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and convenient Magicook feature, making it perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance.

FAQs on grill microwave What is the price range of grill microwave ovens? The price range of grill microwave ovens varies from budget-friendly options starting at INR 8,490 to high-end models priced around INR 17,490. Do grill microwave ovens offer preset cooking options? Yes, most grill microwave ovens come with a range of preset cooking options for convenient use. What is the difference between convection mode and grill function? Convection mode is used for baking and grilling, while the grill function is specifically for grilling and browning dishes. Are grill microwave ovens suitable for home use? Yes, grill microwave ovens are ideal for home use as they offer the convenience of a microwave with the added functionality of a grill, making them perfect for cooking a wide variety of dishes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so