Best microwaves under ₹25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

Microwaves are an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. Whether you're looking for a microwave for home use or a convection oven for baking, this comprehensive guide will help you find the best microwave under ₹25000. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. We've curated a list of the top 10 microwaves, including LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, to help you make an informed decision. From convection microwaves to charcoal ovens, we've covered it all in this detailed comparison guide.

1. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black is a versatile appliance that offers fast and even cooking. With a capacity of 28 liters, it is perfect for large families. The stainless steel cavity ensures better heat retention and durability. The auto cook menu and Indian roti basket add to its convenience. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Stainless steel cavity

Auto cook menu

Indian roti basket

Convection mode

Pros Large capacity

Versatile cooking options Cons Relatively expensive

Our Pick LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater) Get Price from

2. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is a sleek and stylish appliance that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 32 liters, it is suitable for large families. The diet fry feature allows for healthier cooking, while the Indian bread basket adds to its versatility. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave 32-liter capacity

Diet fry feature

Indian bread basket

Stainless steel cavity

Convection mode

Pros Sleek design

Healthier cooking options Cons Slightly bulky

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) ₹ 24,599 19% off ₹ 19,990 from

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI is equipped with a charcoal lighting heater that ensures better cooking. It has a capacity of 28 liters and offers a range of preset menus for easy cooking. The quartz heater and pasteurize milk feature add to its functionality. Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Charcoal lighting heater

Quartz heater

Pasteurize milk feature

Convection mode

Pros Charcoal lighting for better cooking

Preset menus for convenience Cons Limited color options

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater) ₹ 25,499 26% off ₹ 18,990 from

4. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Ceramic enamel cavity

Convection mode

Pros Healthier cooking options

Durable cavity Cons Limited preset menus

Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty) Get Price from

5. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Indian roti basket

Diet fry feature

Healthy bread basket

Stainless steel cavity

Pros Versatile cooking options

Even cooking Cons Limited color options

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black) ₹ 20,799 18% off ₹ 17,090 from

6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL is a stylish appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including slim fry, curd making, and tandoor technology. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Slim fry technology

Curd making function

Tandoor technology

Ceramic enamel cavity

Pros Stylish design

Durable cavity Cons Limited preset menus

Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern, 10 Yr warranty) Get Price from

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie 28-liter capacity

Indian roti basket

Diet fry feature

Healthy bread basket

Stainless steel cavity

Pros Versatile cooking options

Even cooking Cons Limited color options

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model Get Price from

8. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave 28-liter capacity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Ceramic enamel cavity

Convection mode

Pros Healthier cooking options

Durable cavity Cons Limited preset menus

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with SlimFry (MC28A6036QK/TL, Black) ₹ 27,990 39% off ₹ 17,190 from

9. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 27 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including convection baking, grilling, and steaming. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN 27-liter capacity

Convection baking

Grilling function

Steaming function

Stainless steel cavity

Pros Versatile cooking options

Even cooking Cons Slightly lower capacity

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black mirror + Golden , Zero Oil) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly 10. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie is a sleek and stylish appliance with a capacity of 32 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie 32-liter capacity

Indian roti basket

Diet fry feature

Healthy bread basket

Stainless steel cavity

Pros Sleek design

Versatile cooking options Cons Slightly bulky

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BIUM, Black, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity (Liters) Convection Mode Slim Fry Technology Indian Roti Basket LG MC2846BV 28 Yes No Yes LG MC3286BRUM 32 Yes Yes Yes LG MJEN286UI 28 Yes No Yes Samsung MC28A6035QS 28 Yes Yes No LG MC2887BFUM 28 Yes Yes Yes Samsung MC28A5025VP 28 Yes Yes Yes LG MC2887BIUM 28 Yes Yes Yes Samsung MC28A6036QK 28 Yes Yes No Panasonic NN-CT64HBFDG 27 Yes No No LG MC3286BIUM 32 Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is the best value for money, offering a range of cooking options, a large capacity, and durable construction at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek design, versatile cooking options, and advanced features.

FAQs on microwave under ₹25000 Which microwave is best for home use? The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is best for home use, with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and durable construction. What are the best features to look for in a microwave? Look for features like convection mode, slim fry technology, and Indian roti baskets for the best cooking experience. Are these microwaves easy to clean and maintain? Yes, these microwaves come with stainless steel cavities and ceramic enamel coatings for easy cleaning and maintenance. Do these microwaves come with a warranty? Yes, all these microwaves come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

