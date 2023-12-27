Best microwaves under ₹25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

Microwaves are an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. Whether you're looking for a microwave for home use or a convection oven for baking, this comprehensive guide will help you find the best microwave under ₹25000. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. We've curated a list of the top 10 microwaves, including LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, to help you make an informed decision. From convection microwaves to charcoal ovens, we've covered it all in this detailed comparison guide.
1. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black
The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black is a versatile appliance that offers fast and even cooking. With a capacity of 28 liters, it is perfect for large families. The stainless steel cavity ensures better heat retention and durability. The auto cook menu and Indian roti basket add to its convenience.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Stainless steel cavity
- Auto cook menu
- Indian roti basket
- Convection mode
2. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is a sleek and stylish appliance that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 32 liters, it is suitable for large families. The diet fry feature allows for healthier cooking, while the Indian bread basket adds to its versatility.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- 32-liter capacity
- Diet fry feature
- Indian bread basket
- Stainless steel cavity
- Convection mode
3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI is equipped with a charcoal lighting heater that ensures better cooking. It has a capacity of 28 liters and offers a range of preset menus for easy cooking. The quartz heater and pasteurize milk feature add to its functionality.
Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Charcoal lighting heater
- Quartz heater
- Pasteurize milk feature
- Convection mode
4. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Slim fry technology
- Fermentation function
- Ceramic enamel cavity
- Convection mode
5. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter
The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Indian roti basket
- Diet fry feature
- Healthy bread basket
- Stainless steel cavity
6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL is a stylish appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including slim fry, curd making, and tandoor technology. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Slim fry technology
- Curd making function
- Tandoor technology
- Ceramic enamel cavity
7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie
The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie
- 28-liter capacity
- Indian roti basket
- Diet fry feature
- Healthy bread basket
- Stainless steel cavity
8. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave
- 28-liter capacity
- Slim fry technology
- Fermentation function
- Ceramic enamel cavity
- Convection mode
9. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden
The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 27 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including convection baking, grilling, and steaming. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.
Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN
- 27-liter capacity
- Convection baking
- Grilling function
- Steaming function
- Stainless steel cavity
10. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie is a sleek and stylish appliance with a capacity of 32 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie
- 32-liter capacity
- Indian roti basket
- Diet fry feature
- Healthy bread basket
- Stainless steel cavity
Best value for money:
The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is the best value for money, offering a range of cooking options, a large capacity, and durable construction at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek design, versatile cooking options, and advanced features.
How to find the perfect microwave under ₹25000:
