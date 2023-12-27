Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best microwaves under ₹25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

Published on Dec 27, 2023 14:19 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best microwaves under rs 25000

Summary:

Best microwaves under 25000: Looking for a good microwave option? Here's a comprehensive list of the top 10 microwaves in the under 25000 category that will help you make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)
item

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

₹24,599 19% off
item

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater)

₹25,499 26% off
item

Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty)
item

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black)

₹20,799 18% off
item

Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern, 10 Yr warranty)
item

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model
item

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with SlimFry (MC28A6036QK/TL, Black)

₹27,990 39% off
item

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black mirror + Golden , Zero Oil)
item

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BIUM, Black, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

Microwaves are an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. Whether you're looking for a microwave for home use or a convection oven for baking, this comprehensive guide will help you find the best microwave under 25000. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. We've curated a list of the top 10 microwaves, including LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, to help you make an informed decision. From convection microwaves to charcoal ovens, we've covered it all in this detailed comparison guide.

1. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black is a versatile appliance that offers fast and even cooking. With a capacity of 28 liters, it is perfect for large families. The stainless steel cavity ensures better heat retention and durability. The auto cook menu and Indian roti basket add to its convenience.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Auto cook menu
  • Indian roti basket
  • Convection mode

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
Our Pick cellpic

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)

2. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is a sleek and stylish appliance that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 32 liters, it is suitable for large families. The diet fry feature allows for healthier cooking, while the Indian bread basket adds to its versatility.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • 32-liter capacity
  • Diet fry feature
  • Indian bread basket
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Convection mode

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Healthier cooking options

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
cellpic

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

₹ 24,599 19% off

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UI is equipped with a charcoal lighting heater that ensures better cooking. It has a capacity of 28 liters and offers a range of preset menus for easy cooking. The quartz heater and pasteurize milk feature add to its functionality.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Charcoal lighting heater
  • Quartz heater
  • Pasteurize milk feature
  • Convection mode

Pros

  • Charcoal lighting for better cooking
  • Preset menus for convenience

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater)

₹ 25,499 26% off

4. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Convection mode

Pros

  • Healthier cooking options
  • Durable cavity

Cons

  • Limited preset menus
cellpic

Samsung 28L, Hotblast, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (MC28A6035QS/TL, Sliver, 10 Yr warranty)

5. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Indian roti basket
  • Diet fry feature
  • Healthy bread basket
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Even cooking

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BFUM, Black)

₹ 20,799 18% off

6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5025VP-TL is a stylish appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including slim fry, curd making, and tandoor technology. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Curd making function
  • Tandoor technology
  • Ceramic enamel cavity

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Durable cavity

Cons

  • Limited preset menus
cellpic

Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC28A5025VP/TL, Black with Pattern, 10 Yr warranty)

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Indian roti basket
  • Diet fry feature
  • Healthy bread basket
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Even cooking

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

8. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6036QK-TL is a feature-packed appliance with a capacity of 28 liters. The slim fry technology allows for healthier cooking, while the fermentation function is perfect for making dough or yogurt. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave

  • 28-liter capacity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Convection mode

Pros

  • Healthier cooking options
  • Durable cavity

Cons

  • Limited preset menus
cellpic

Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with SlimFry (MC28A6036QK/TL, Black)

₹ 27,990 39% off

9. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT64HBFDG Golden is a versatile appliance with a capacity of 27 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including convection baking, grilling, and steaming. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN

  • 27-liter capacity
  • Convection baking
  • Grilling function
  • Steaming function
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Even cooking

Cons

  • Slightly lower capacity
cellpic

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT64HBFDG, Black mirror + Golden , Zero Oil)

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly

10. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie is a sleek and stylish appliance with a capacity of 32 liters. It offers a range of cooking options, including Indian roti basket, diet fry, and healthy bread basket. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BIUM Rotisserie

  • 32-liter capacity
  • Indian roti basket
  • Diet fry feature
  • Healthy bread basket
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Slightly bulky
cellpic

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BIUM, Black, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacity (Liters)Convection ModeSlim Fry TechnologyIndian Roti Basket
LG MC2846BV28YesNoYes
LG MC3286BRUM32YesYesYes
LG MJEN286UI28YesNoYes
Samsung MC28A6035QS28YesYesNo
LG MC2887BFUM28YesYesYes
Samsung MC28A5025VP28YesYesYes
LG MC2887BIUM28YesYesYes
Samsung MC28A6036QK28YesYesNo
Panasonic NN-CT64HBFDG27YesNoNo
LG MC3286BIUM32YesYesYes

Best value for money:

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BFUM Starter is the best value for money, offering a range of cooking options, a large capacity, and durable construction at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek design, versatile cooking options, and advanced features.

How to find the perfect microwave under 25000:

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek design, versatile cooking options, and advanced features.

FAQs on microwave under ₹25000

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is best for home use, with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and durable construction.
Look for features like convection mode, slim fry technology, and Indian roti baskets for the best cooking experience.
Yes, these microwaves come with stainless steel cavities and ceramic enamel coatings for easy cleaning and maintenance.
Yes, all these microwaves come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Kitchen-dining-appliances Stories