Best face wash for oily skin: Prevent breakouts and get shine-free glow,10 picks

If you have oily skin, finding the right face wash can be a game-changer. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your skin. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best face washes for oily skin. Whether you need a product to control excess oil, prevent breakouts, or simply cleanse your skin, we have got you covered.
Read on to find the perfect face wash for your needs.
1. Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash
The Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash is formulated with tea tree oil and vitamin E to prevent breakouts and control excess oil. It deeply cleanses the skin without over-drying, leaving it feeling fresh and revitalized.
Pros
Controls oil production
Prevents breakouts
Gentle on the skin
Cons
May not lather well for some individuals
2. Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash
The Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash is enriched with apple cider vinegar and salicylic acid to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Exfoliates the skin
Safe for sensitive skin
Controls oil production
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely dry skin
3. Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash
The Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash is designed to control excessive oil production and reduce acne. It is a gentle yet effective cleanser that is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, leaving it feeling fresh and balanced.
The Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash is a powerful cleanser that helps to prevent breakouts and control oiliness. It contains salicylic acid to unclog pores and reduce acne, making it an ideal choice for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Oil-free formula
Contains salicylic acid
Prevents breakouts
Cons
May be too drying for some individuals
5. Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash
The Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash is enriched with neem and lemon to cleanse and purify the skin. It helps to control excess oil and prevent acne, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.
Pros
Purifies and cleanses the skin
Controls oil production
Gentle on the skin
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
6. Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash
The Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash is a combination of niacinamide and salicylic acid that helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne. It is designed to be non-irritating and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Non-irritating formula
Controls oil production
Prevents breakouts
Cons
May be too strong for sensitive skin
7. Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash
The Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash is formulated with salicylic acid and sulphate to clear blemishes and control excess oil. It is gentle on the skin and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and balanced.
The Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash is enriched with green tea and glycolic acid to cleanse and unclog pores. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Cleanses and unclogs pores
Controls oil production
Gentle on the skin
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
9. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser
The Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a gentle and non-irritating formula that helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, leaving it feeling clean and balanced.
Pros
Gentle and non-irritating formula
Controls oil production
Non-drying formula
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
10. Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser
The Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser is formulated with salicylic acid and sulphate to cleanse and prevent pimples. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing breakouts, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Cleanses and prevents pimples
Controls oil production
Prevents breakouts
Cons
May be too strong for sensitive skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
Controls Excess Oil
Prevents Breakouts
Gentle Formula
Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash
Yes
Yes
No
Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash
Yes
Yes
No
Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser
Yes
Yes
Yes
Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser
Yes
Yes
No
Best value for money:
The Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash offers the best value for money, as it effectively controls excessive oil production and prevents breakouts without being too harsh on the skin. With its gentle and non-drying formula, it is a great option for those looking for an affordable yet effective face wash for oily skin.
Best overall product:
The Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash stands out as the best overall product in this category. Enriched with apple cider vinegar and salicylic acid, it effectively controls excess oil, prevents breakouts, and provides gentle exfoliation for clearer and healthier skin. With its safe and effective formula, it is a top choice for those with oily and acne-prone skin.
How to find the best face wash for oily skin:
When choosing a face wash for oily skin, it is essential to consider the specific needs of your skin. Look for products that effectively control excess oil, prevent breakouts, and provide gentle cleansing without over-drying the skin. Consider the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your skin type and concerns.
FAQs on Best Face Wash for Oily Skin
Yes, the majority of the products listed are suitable for sensitive skin, but it is always recommended to perform a patch test before using any new product.
Most of the face washes have a mild or natural fragrance, but individual preferences for fragrance may vary.
Yes, these face washes are designed for daily use and are gentle enough for regular cleansing.
While these face washes can help in preventing new breakouts, they may not be as effective in reducing existing acne scars. Consider incorporating additional treatments for acne scars if needed.
