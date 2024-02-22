Best face wash for oily skin: Prevent breakouts and get shine-free glow,10 picks

If you have oily skin, finding the right face wash can be a game-changer. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your skin. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best face washes for oily skin. Whether you need a product to control excess oil, prevent breakouts, or simply cleanse your skin, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect face wash for your needs.

1. Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash

The Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash is formulated with tea tree oil and vitamin E to prevent breakouts and control excess oil. It deeply cleanses the skin without over-drying, leaving it feeling fresh and revitalized.

Pros Controls oil production

Prevents breakouts

Gentle on the skin Cons May not lather well for some individuals

2. Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash

The Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash is enriched with apple cider vinegar and salicylic acid to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Exfoliates the skin

Safe for sensitive skin

Controls oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

3. Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash

The Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash is designed to control excessive oil production and reduce acne. It is a gentle yet effective cleanser that is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, leaving it feeling fresh and balanced.

Pros Sulphate-free formula

Gentle on the skin

Controls excessive oil production Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

Also read: Best face wash for men in India: Top 10 picks to cleanse and brighten your face 4. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash

The Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash is a powerful cleanser that helps to prevent breakouts and control oiliness. It contains salicylic acid to unclog pores and reduce acne, making it an ideal choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Oil-free formula

Contains salicylic acid

Prevents breakouts Cons May be too drying for some individuals

5. Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash

The Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash is enriched with neem and lemon to cleanse and purify the skin. It helps to control excess oil and prevent acne, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Pros Purifies and cleanses the skin

Controls oil production

Gentle on the skin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

6. Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash

The Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash is a combination of niacinamide and salicylic acid that helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne. It is designed to be non-irritating and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Non-irritating formula

Controls oil production

Prevents breakouts Cons May be too strong for sensitive skin

7. Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash

The Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash is formulated with salicylic acid and sulphate to clear blemishes and control excess oil. It is gentle on the skin and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and balanced.

Pros Clears blemishes

Controls oil production

Gentle on the skin Cons May be too drying for some individuals

Also read: Honey face wash will make your skin feel supple, fresh and charged up 8. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

The Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash is enriched with green tea and glycolic acid to cleanse and unclog pores. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Cleanses and unclogs pores

Controls oil production

Gentle on the skin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

9. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser

The Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a gentle and non-irritating formula that helps in controlling excess oil and preventing acne. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, leaving it feeling clean and balanced.

Pros Gentle and non-irritating formula

Controls oil production

Non-drying formula Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

10. Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser

The Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser is formulated with salicylic acid and sulphate to cleanse and prevent pimples. It helps in controlling excess oil and preventing breakouts, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Cleanses and prevents pimples

Controls oil production

Prevents breakouts Cons May be too strong for sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Controls Excess Oil Prevents Breakouts Gentle Formula Jovees Tea Tree Oil Control Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash Yes Yes No Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Derma Co Niacinamide 2% Face Wash Yes Yes No Salicylic Gentle Foaming Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash Yes Yes Yes Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser Yes Yes Yes Minimalist Salicylic Acid Face Cleanser Yes Yes No

Best value for money: The Reequil Oil Control Sulphate Free Face Wash offers the best value for money, as it effectively controls excessive oil production and prevents breakouts without being too harsh on the skin. With its gentle and non-drying formula, it is a great option for those looking for an affordable yet effective face wash for oily skin.

Best overall product: The Mamaearth Apple Cider Vinegar Face Wash stands out as the best overall product in this category. Enriched with apple cider vinegar and salicylic acid, it effectively controls excess oil, prevents breakouts, and provides gentle exfoliation for clearer and healthier skin. With its safe and effective formula, it is a top choice for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the best face wash for oily skin: When choosing a face wash for oily skin, it is essential to consider the specific needs of your skin. Look for products that effectively control excess oil, prevent breakouts, and provide gentle cleansing without over-drying the skin. Consider the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your skin type and concerns.

FAQs on Best Face Wash for Oily Skin Is this product suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, the majority of the products listed are suitable for sensitive skin, but it is always recommended to perform a patch test before using any new product. Do these face washes have a strong fragrance? Most of the face washes have a mild or natural fragrance, but individual preferences for fragrance may vary. Can these face washes be used daily? Yes, these face washes are designed for daily use and are gentle enough for regular cleansing. Do these face washes help in reducing acne scars? While these face washes can help in preventing new breakouts, they may not be as effective in reducing existing acne scars. Consider incorporating additional treatments for acne scars if needed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

