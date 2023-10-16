Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 40% off on top brands like Prestige

Summary:
Are you looking to revamp your kitchen with some much-needed cookware? Read on to discover the best Prestige products and how to find the best deals during the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.
Amazon Sale 2023 is here, and if you're a fan of Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances, you're in for a treat. Prestige has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances and cookware for decades. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and durability, Prestige has earned a stellar reputation among home cooks and professional chefs alike. The brand's extensive product range includes everything from pressure cookers to non-stick cookware, each designed to meet the demands of modern kitchens.
What sets Prestige apart is its dedication to ensuring that every product not only performs exceptionally but also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Prestige products are crafted using high-quality materials, advanced technology, and stringent quality control measures to deliver consistent excellence. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, Prestige products are designed to simplify your cooking tasks while enhancing the overall culinary experience. From pressure cookers that save you time and energy to non-stick cookware that promotes healthier cooking with minimal oil, Prestige understands the needs of today's households.
During the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023, you can upgrade your kitchen with top-notch Prestige products at discounted prices. This annual sale event offers significant discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances. To help you make the most of this sale, we've compiled a list of the top 10 Prestige products that offer excellent value for your money. We also compare their top features, list their specifications and mention some pros and cons of each product. From sandwich makers to cookware sets, these items are designed to make your cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable.
The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker is a must-have addition to your kitchen arsenal. This sleek appliance boasts new, eye-catching designs and is built to last with durable die-cast aluminium grill plates. Its heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safety, while the 1.5m cord offers flexibility in placement. Powered by German Technology Greblon Non-stick coating, it guarantees oil-free toasting, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The power indicators make it user-friendly, and with 800 watts of power, it's a toastmaster! You can now get up to 40% off on this sandwich maker during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023. Plus, shop using UPI and get up to ₹100 cashback.
Colour: Black
Material: Plastic
Brand: Prestige
Product Dimensions: 31.1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters
Wattage: 800 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Pros
Cons
Easy to use
Toasting can be a bit uneven at times
Easy to clean
The Prestige 1.5-litre electric kettle is designed to simplify your daily routine. Its spacious top opening ensures effortless cleaning of mineral deposits from the seamless stainless steel interior. The power indicator light signals when the water is boiling, and the automatic shut-off feature guarantees safety. Additionally, the water level indicator lets you measure precisely what you need. With one-touch lid locking and a beautifully ergonomic handle, it's both stylish and functional. Don't miss the chance to grab this kitchen essential during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023.
Brand: Prestige
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Rotatable Base
Finish Type: Steel
Product Dimensions: 19L x 19W x 24H Centimeters
Included Components: Electric kettle with concealed element and Detachable power base
Cable Length: 3 Feet
Pros
Cons
Durable build
Heats up very quickly
High-quality material
This prestige cookware collection is designed with a keen focus on safety and health, boasting a PFOA-free coating that ensures not only delicious but also healthy cooking. The set includes a well-rounded trio of kitchen essentials: a Fry Pan, an Omni Tawa, and a Flat Base Kadai. With these, you can effortlessly prepare a wide range of dishes, from sautéed vegetables to perfect rotis. What truly sets this cookware apart is its exceptional durability, thanks to advanced scratch and abrasion resistance technology. The Teflon coating guarantees residue-free cooking, making it easy to maintain. Crafted from high-quality aluminium, this cookware promises longevity and offers stain resistance. Don't miss the Amazon Big Sale 2023 for a chance to upgrade your kitchen with the Prestige Omega Select Plus set.
Material: Stainless Steel
Colour: Black/Silver
Brand: Prestige
Number of Pieces: 3 pieces
Handle Material: Stainless Steel
Compatibility Options: Gas Stove
Pros
Cons
Lightweight
Size may make it difficult to handle
Sufficient pan size
Also read: Best Prestige cookers for your kitchen: 7 best picks
The Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove is a kitchen essential that elevates your cooking experience. Its spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen, while the tri-pin brass burners, available in different sizes, cater to all your culinary needs. With an ergonomic knob design, adjusting the flame is effortless on your fingers. Moreover, the toughened black glass top not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear. With the Great Indian Festival 2023, you can get this stove for an even better price.
Colour: Black
Material: Glass
Brand: Prestige
Heating Elements: 2
Product Dimensions: 32D x 62W x 4.7H Centimeters
Controls Type: Knob
Burner type: Open
Pros
Cons
Space-saving design
Harder to use larger-sized utensils
ISI certified
5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid
The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set includes a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid. Crafted with advanced German technology, this cookware boasts a 5-layered non-stick coating that ensures exceptional durability, outlasting ordinary cookware. It is free from harmful chemicals, promotes healthier cooking practices, and is suitable for both gas and induction cooktops. The sleek black powder-coated aluminium outer body not only enhances aesthetics but also simplifies cleaning. Take advantage of the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023 to bring this cooking set to your home.
Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid
Brand: Prestige
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Black
Compatible Devices: Gas and Induction stoves
Handle Material: Metal
Item Weight: 2.2 Kilograms
Number of Pieces: 3
Pros
Cons
Thick bottom
Size could be larger
Durable
Stylish granite look
The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, with its powerful 750 Watts motor, effortlessly handles a wide range of ingredients, ensuring that you can grind, blend, and mix with ease. The ergonomically designed sturdy handles provide a comfortable grip while handling jars. These jars are not just any jars; they are crafted from superior quality stainless steel, promising performance that will stand the test of time. The smartly designed superior-grade plastic body ensures a smooth and hassle-free grinding experience. What truly sets this mixer grinder apart are the four super-efficient stainless steel blades, which consistently deliver fine grinding results for your recipes. Get this mixer grinder at a discounted price with the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023.
Brand: Prestige
Colour: White and Blue
Product Dimensions: 11D x 20.1W x 11.6H Centimeters
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Controls Type: Knob Control
Pros
Cons
Safety features present
Initial burning smell is present due to evaporating varnish
Low Noise
This Prestige Svachh combo pressure cooker is available in 2L, 3L, and 5L capacities. Its unique lid is designed to contain any spillage that might occur during cooking, preventing messy liquid from dripping down and making your kitchen a mess-free zone. But that's not all – this cooker also features an anti-bulge induction base, guaranteeing that the base of the pressure cooker will never disfigure or bulge, ensuring long-lasting utility. These cookers are compatible with both gas and induction cooktops. Additionally, they are crafted from high-quality aluminium, promising durability and reliability. Bring home this cooker combo with the Prestige offers on the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.
Brand: Prestige
Capacity: 5 litres
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Silver
Product Dimensions: 24D x 24W x 35H Centimeters
Wattage: 1000 Watts
Control Method: Touch
Pros
Cons
Safety plug
Hard to close it properly
Unique lid
Also read: Top 10 Prestige non-stick cookware set of 2023: Detailed review
This Prestige cooktop is not just convenient but also smart, taking care of voltage variance for durability and optimal performance. With automatic temperature adjustment for different foods, it caters to your culinary needs seamlessly. The flat and smooth surface ensures quick and hassle-free cleaning, while minimal energy and heat wastage make it an energy-efficient choice. Plus, it's designed to block surplus magnetic radiation, providing a healthy meal without any radiation hazards. During the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023, this kitchen companion can be yours.
Brand: Prestige
Heating Elements: 1
Colour: Black
Power Source: Electric
Fuel Type: Induction
Pros
Cons
Portable
Fan makes some noise
Intelligent
This Prestige paniyarakkal is designed with cutting-edge Scratch & abrasion resistant technology, offering unparalleled durability by resisting scratches and corrosion on its non-stick surface. Its 3-layer Teflon non-stick residue-free coating not only reduces the need for excessive oil but also makes it metal spoon-friendly, promoting healthier and long-lasting cooking. The Bakelite riveted handles provide a secure grip and durability while cooking, ensuring user-friendliness. Plus, with the included glass lid, this cookware doubles as a serving dish. Additionally, the tempered glass lid adds strength and toughness. Get this cookware with the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023 at the best price.
Brand: Prestige
Colour: Black
Capacity: 0.2 litres
Compatible Devices: Gas
Maximum Temperature: 500 Degrees Fahrenheit
Handle Material: Bakelite
Pros
Cons
Regulated movement
Handle causes occasional odour issues.
Easy to clean
Experience unmatched grinding power with the Prestige 750 Watts Motor. This mixer grinder effortlessly tackles all types of foods, ensuring your kitchen endeavours are smooth and efficient. Moreover, the ergonomically designed sturdy handles make handling the jar a breeze, adding an extra layer of convenience to your cooking routine. Crafted from superior-quality stainless steel, these versatile jars are strong and durable. Don't miss out on this cooking essential during the Amazon Great Indian Festival in 2023.
Brand: Prestige
Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Number of Speeds: 3
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Power Source : Corded Electric
Pros
Cons
Robust design
Noise is slightly higher than other models
Powerful performance
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker
|Heat Resistant Bakelite Body
|Non-Stick Coating
Power Indicators
|Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle
|Stainless Steel
|Rotatable Base
Single-Touch Lid Locking
|Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set
|3 Layer Non-Stick Coating
|Aluminium Build
|Flat Base
|Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove
|Ergonomic Knobs
|Tri-Pin Brass Burners
|Spill Proof
|Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid
|Induction & Gas Compatible Base
|Non-Stick Coating
Spatter-Coated Surface
|Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar
|Stainless Steel Blades
|Powerful 750W Motor
|3 Speed Control
|Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker
|Deep Lid Controls
|Induction Based
Pressure Indicator
|Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop
|Automatic Temperature Adjustment
|Automatic Voltage Control
Push Button Controls
|Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid
|Gas Top Compatible
|Non-Stick Coating
|Riveted Handles
|Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars
|Stainless Steel Blades
|Powerful 750W Motor
Ergonomic Handle
The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set, comprising a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid, emerges as the top choice for a kitchen upgrade. And during the Amazon Great Indian Sale in 2023, you can get this cookware for a steal deal. It uses German technology with a 5-layered non-stick coating that surpasses conventional counterparts in terms of durability. Its practical design includes a spill-proof lid, ergonomic handles, and an anti-bulge induction base, ensuring reliable performance.
The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker provides value for money with its non-stick plates for healthier cooking, a heat-resistant body, and 700 watts of power, ensuring efficient toasting. Moreover, the durable die-cast aluminium grill plates contribute to its longevity. If you're looking for a budget-friendly sandwich maker, it's a solid choice. You can even buy more, save more upto 10% off this Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.
To search for the best Prestige offers, you can follow the steps given below:
Set Your Budget: Determine your budget beforehand to narrow down your options and ensure you make a cost-effective choice.
Check Out Prices: Begin by researching Prestige products online and comparing their prices on different websites. Look for discounts, deals, and bundles, especially during sales events like the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.
Check Materials Used: Pay close attention to the materials used in the product. Look for durable and high-quality materials that suit your needs.
Read Pros and Cons: Read product reviews and consider the pros and cons mentioned by other customers to understand the product's strengths and weaknesses.
|Product
|Price
|Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01)| Black | Heat Resistant Bakelite Body |Non-Stick Coating | Power Indicators | Oil Free Toasting
|₹ 999
|Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking
|₹ 699
|Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners
|₹ 2,499
|Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid|Non-Stick|Spatter-Coated Surface|Induction & Gas Compatible|Black
|₹ 2,204
|Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)
|₹ 4,400
|Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker|5 years warranty|Deep lid controls spillage|Induction based|Straight wall|Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system|Silver
|₹ 3,199
|Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black
|₹ 2,089
|Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid (24 cm, Black)- Gas Top Compatible Only, Black
|₹ 1,324
|Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts
|₹ 2,899
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.