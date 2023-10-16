Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 40% off on top brands like Prestige

Here are top 10 Prestige products to take home during this Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. Amazon Sale 2023 is here, and if you're a fan of Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances, you're in for a treat. Prestige has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances and cookware for decades. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and durability, Prestige has earned a stellar reputation among home cooks and professional chefs alike. The brand's extensive product range includes everything from pressure cookers to non-stick cookware, each designed to meet the demands of modern kitchens. What sets Prestige apart is its dedication to ensuring that every product not only performs exceptionally but also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Prestige products are crafted using high-quality materials, advanced technology, and stringent quality control measures to deliver consistent excellence. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, Prestige products are designed to simplify your cooking tasks while enhancing the overall culinary experience. From pressure cookers that save you time and energy to non-stick cookware that promotes healthier cooking with minimal oil, Prestige understands the needs of today's households. During the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023, you can upgrade your kitchen with top-notch Prestige products at discounted prices. This annual sale event offers significant discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances. To help you make the most of this sale, we've compiled a list of the top 10 Prestige products that offer excellent value for your money. We also compare their top features, list their specifications and mention some pros and cons of each product. From sandwich makers to cookware sets, these items are designed to make your cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable. 1. Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker is a must-have addition to your kitchen arsenal. This sleek appliance boasts new, eye-catching designs and is built to last with durable die-cast aluminium grill plates. Its heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safety, while the 1.5m cord offers flexibility in placement. Powered by German Technology Greblon Non-stick coating, it guarantees oil-free toasting, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The power indicators make it user-friendly, and with 800 watts of power, it's a toastmaster! You can now get up to 40% off on this sandwich maker during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023. Plus, shop using UPI and get up to ₹100 cashback. Specifications of Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker Colour: Black Material: Plastic Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: 31.1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters Wattage: 800 Watts Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Easy to use Toasting can be a bit uneven at times Easy to clean

2. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle The Prestige 1.5-litre electric kettle is designed to simplify your daily routine. Its spacious top opening ensures effortless cleaning of mineral deposits from the seamless stainless steel interior. The power indicator light signals when the water is boiling, and the automatic shut-off feature guarantees safety. Additionally, the water level indicator lets you measure precisely what you need. With one-touch lid locking and a beautifully ergonomic handle, it's both stylish and functional. Don't miss the chance to grab this kitchen essential during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023. Specifications of Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle Brand: Prestige Colour: Black Special Feature: Rotatable Base Finish Type: Steel Product Dimensions: 19L x 19W x 24H Centimeters Included Components: Electric kettle with concealed element and Detachable power base Cable Length: 3 Feet

Pros Cons Durable build Heats up very quickly High-quality material

3. Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set This prestige cookware collection is designed with a keen focus on safety and health, boasting a PFOA-free coating that ensures not only delicious but also healthy cooking. The set includes a well-rounded trio of kitchen essentials: a Fry Pan, an Omni Tawa, and a Flat Base Kadai. With these, you can effortlessly prepare a wide range of dishes, from sautéed vegetables to perfect rotis. What truly sets this cookware apart is its exceptional durability, thanks to advanced scratch and abrasion resistance technology. The Teflon coating guarantees residue-free cooking, making it easy to maintain. Crafted from high-quality aluminium, this cookware promises longevity and offers stain resistance. Don't miss the Amazon Big Sale 2023 for a chance to upgrade your kitchen with the Prestige Omega Select Plus set. Specifications of Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set Material: Stainless Steel Colour: Black/Silver Brand: Prestige Number of Pieces: 3 pieces Handle Material: Stainless Steel Compatibility Options: ‎Gas Stove

Pros Cons Lightweight Size may make it difficult to handle Sufficient pan size

Also read: Best Prestige cookers for your kitchen: 7 best picks 4. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove The Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove is a kitchen essential that elevates your cooking experience. Its spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen, while the tri-pin brass burners, available in different sizes, cater to all your culinary needs. With an ergonomic knob design, adjusting the flame is effortless on your fingers. Moreover, the toughened black glass top not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear. With the Great Indian Festival 2023, you can get this stove for an even better price. Specifications of Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove Colour: Black Material: Glass Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 2 Product Dimensions: 32D x 62W x 4.7H Centimeters Controls Type: ‎Knob Burner type: Open

Pros Cons Space-saving design Harder to use larger-sized utensils ISI certified

5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set includes a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid. Crafted with advanced German technology, this cookware boasts a 5-layered non-stick coating that ensures exceptional durability, outlasting ordinary cookware. It is free from harmful chemicals, promotes healthier cooking practices, and is suitable for both gas and induction cooktops. The sleek black powder-coated aluminium outer body not only enhances aesthetics but also simplifies cleaning. Take advantage of the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023 to bring this cooking set to your home. Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid Brand: Prestige Material: Aluminium Colour: Black Compatible Devices: Gas and Induction stoves Handle Material: Metal Item Weight: 2.2 Kilograms Number of Pieces: 3

Pros Cons Thick bottom Size could be larger Durable Stylish granite look

6. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, with its powerful 750 Watts motor, effortlessly handles a wide range of ingredients, ensuring that you can grind, blend, and mix with ease. The ergonomically designed sturdy handles provide a comfortable grip while handling jars. These jars are not just any jars; they are crafted from superior quality stainless steel, promising performance that will stand the test of time. The smartly designed superior-grade plastic body ensures a smooth and hassle-free grinding experience. What truly sets this mixer grinder apart are the four super-efficient stainless steel blades, which consistently deliver fine grinding results for your recipes. Get this mixer grinder at a discounted price with the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023. Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar Brand: Prestige Colour: White and Blue Product Dimensions: 11D x 20.1W x 11.6H Centimeters Blade Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.5 litres Controls Type: Knob Control

Pros Cons Safety features present Initial burning smell is present due to evaporating varnish Low Noise

7. Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker This Prestige Svachh combo pressure cooker is available in 2L, 3L, and 5L capacities. Its unique lid is designed to contain any spillage that might occur during cooking, preventing messy liquid from dripping down and making your kitchen a mess-free zone. But that's not all – this cooker also features an anti-bulge induction base, guaranteeing that the base of the pressure cooker will never disfigure or bulge, ensuring long-lasting utility. These cookers are compatible with both gas and induction cooktops. Additionally, they are crafted from high-quality aluminium, promising durability and reliability. Bring home this cooker combo with the Prestige offers on the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. Specifications of Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker Brand: Prestige Capacity: 5 litres Material: Aluminium Colour: Silver Product Dimensions: 24D x 24W x 35H Centimeters Wattage: 1000 Watts Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Safety plug Hard to close it properly Unique lid

Also read: Top 10 Prestige non-stick cookware set of 2023: Detailed review 8. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop This Prestige cooktop is not just convenient but also smart, taking care of voltage variance for durability and optimal performance. With automatic temperature adjustment for different foods, it caters to your culinary needs seamlessly. The flat and smooth surface ensures quick and hassle-free cleaning, while minimal energy and heat wastage make it an energy-efficient choice. Plus, it's designed to block surplus magnetic radiation, providing a healthy meal without any radiation hazards. During the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023, this kitchen companion can be yours. Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1 Colour: Black Power Source: Electric Fuel Type: Induction

Pros Cons Portable Fan makes some noise Intelligent

9. Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid This Prestige paniyarakkal is designed with cutting-edge Scratch & abrasion resistant technology, offering unparalleled durability by resisting scratches and corrosion on its non-stick surface. Its 3-layer Teflon non-stick residue-free coating not only reduces the need for excessive oil but also makes it metal spoon-friendly, promoting healthier and long-lasting cooking. The Bakelite riveted handles provide a secure grip and durability while cooking, ensuring user-friendliness. Plus, with the included glass lid, this cookware doubles as a serving dish. Additionally, the tempered glass lid adds strength and toughness. Get this cookware with the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023 at the best price. Specifications of Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid Brand: Prestige Colour: Black Capacity: 0.2 litres Compatible Devices: Gas Maximum Temperature: 500 Degrees Fahrenheit Handle Material: Bakelite

Pros Cons Regulated movement Handle causes occasional odour issues. Easy to clean

10. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars Experience unmatched grinding power with the Prestige 750 Watts Motor. This mixer grinder effortlessly tackles all types of foods, ensuring your kitchen endeavours are smooth and efficient. Moreover, the ergonomically designed sturdy handles make handling the jar a breeze, adding an extra layer of convenience to your cooking routine. Crafted from superior-quality stainless steel, these versatile jars are strong and durable. Don't miss out on this cooking essential during the Amazon Great Indian Festival in 2023. Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters Colour: Black Number of Speeds: 3 Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel Power Source ‎: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Robust design Noise is slightly higher than other models Powerful performance

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker Heat Resistant Bakelite Body Non-Stick Coating Power Indicators Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle Stainless Steel Rotatable Base Single-Touch Lid Locking Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set 3 Layer Non-Stick Coating Aluminium Build Flat Base Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove Ergonomic Knobs Tri-Pin Brass Burners Spill Proof Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid Induction & Gas Compatible Base Non-Stick Coating Spatter-Coated Surface Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar Stainless Steel Blades Powerful 750W Motor 3 Speed Control Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker Deep Lid Controls Induction Based Pressure Indicator Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop Automatic Temperature Adjustment Automatic Voltage Control Push Button Controls Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid Gas Top Compatible Non-Stick Coating Riveted Handles Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars Stainless Steel Blades Powerful 750W Motor ‎Ergonomic Handle

Best overall product The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set, comprising a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid, emerges as the top choice for a kitchen upgrade. And during the Amazon Great Indian Sale in 2023, you can get this cookware for a steal deal. It uses German technology with a 5-layered non-stick coating that surpasses conventional counterparts in terms of durability. Its practical design includes a spill-proof lid, ergonomic handles, and an anti-bulge induction base, ensuring reliable performance. Best value for money The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker provides value for money with its non-stick plates for healthier cooking, a heat-resistant body, and 700 watts of power, ensuring efficient toasting. Moreover, the durable die-cast aluminium grill plates contribute to its longevity. If you're looking for a budget-friendly sandwich maker, it's a solid choice. You can even buy more, save more upto 10% off this Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. How to find the best prestige products? To search for the best Prestige offers, you can follow the steps given below: Set Your Budget: Determine your budget beforehand to narrow down your options and ensure you make a cost-effective choice. Check Out Prices: Begin by researching Prestige products online and comparing their prices on different websites. Look for discounts, deals, and bundles, especially during sales events like the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023. Check Materials Used: Pay close attention to the materials used in the product. Look for durable and high-quality materials that suit your needs. Read Pros and Cons: Read product reviews and consider the pros and cons mentioned by other customers to understand the product's strengths and weaknesses.