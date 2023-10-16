Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 40% off on top brands like Prestige

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 16, 2023 16:34 IST
Summary:

Are you looking to revamp your kitchen with some much-needed cookware? Read on to discover the best Prestige products and how to find the best deals during the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

prestige cookware collection
Here are top 10 Prestige products to take home during this Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Amazon Sale 2023 is here, and if you're a fan of Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances, you're in for a treat. Prestige has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances and cookware for decades. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and durability, Prestige has earned a stellar reputation among home cooks and professional chefs alike. The brand's extensive product range includes everything from pressure cookers to non-stick cookware, each designed to meet the demands of modern kitchens.

What sets Prestige apart is its dedication to ensuring that every product not only performs exceptionally but also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Prestige products are crafted using high-quality materials, advanced technology, and stringent quality control measures to deliver consistent excellence. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, Prestige products are designed to simplify your cooking tasks while enhancing the overall culinary experience. From pressure cookers that save you time and energy to non-stick cookware that promotes healthier cooking with minimal oil, Prestige understands the needs of today's households.

During the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023, you can upgrade your kitchen with top-notch Prestige products at discounted prices. This annual sale event offers significant discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including Prestige cookware and kitchen appliances. To help you make the most of this sale, we've compiled a list of the top 10 Prestige products that offer excellent value for your money. We also compare their top features, list their specifications and mention some pros and cons of each product. From sandwich makers to cookware sets, these items are designed to make your cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable.

1. Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker

The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker is a must-have addition to your kitchen arsenal. This sleek appliance boasts new, eye-catching designs and is built to last with durable die-cast aluminium grill plates. Its heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safety, while the 1.5m cord offers flexibility in placement. Powered by German Technology Greblon Non-stick coating, it guarantees oil-free toasting, promoting a healthier lifestyle. The power indicators make it user-friendly, and with 800 watts of power, it's a toastmaster! You can now get up to 40% off on this sandwich maker during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023. Plus, shop using UPI and get up to ₹100 cashback.

Specifications of Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: 31.1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters

Wattage: 800 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros 

Cons 

Easy to use

Toasting can be a bit uneven at times

Easy to clean

 
Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01)| Black | Heat Resistant Bakelite Body |Non-Stick Coating | Power Indicators | Oil Free Toasting
4.2 (44,599)
4.2 (44,599)
999 1,299
Buy now

2. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle

The Prestige 1.5-litre electric kettle is designed to simplify your daily routine. Its spacious top opening ensures effortless cleaning of mineral deposits from the seamless stainless steel interior. The power indicator light signals when the water is boiling, and the automatic shut-off feature guarantees safety. Additionally, the water level indicator lets you measure precisely what you need. With one-touch lid locking and a beautifully ergonomic handle, it's both stylish and functional. Don't miss the chance to grab this kitchen essential during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023.

Specifications of Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle

Brand: Prestige

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Rotatable Base

Finish Type: Steel

Product Dimensions: 19L x 19W x 24H Centimeters

Included Components: Electric kettle with concealed element and Detachable power base

Cable Length: 3 Feet

Pros 

Cons 

Durable build 

Heats up very quickly 

High-quality material 

 
Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking
3.9 (68,973)
3.9 (68,973)
699 1,445
Buy now

3. Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set

This prestige cookware collection is designed with a keen focus on safety and health, boasting a PFOA-free coating that ensures not only delicious but also healthy cooking. The set includes a well-rounded trio of kitchen essentials: a Fry Pan, an Omni Tawa, and a Flat Base Kadai. With these, you can effortlessly prepare a wide range of dishes, from sautéed vegetables to perfect rotis. What truly sets this cookware apart is its exceptional durability, thanks to advanced scratch and abrasion resistance technology. The Teflon coating guarantees residue-free cooking, making it easy to maintain. Crafted from high-quality aluminium, this cookware promises longevity and offers stain resistance. Don't miss the Amazon Big Sale 2023 for a chance to upgrade your kitchen with the Prestige Omega Select Plus set.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black/Silver

Brand: Prestige

Number of Pieces: 3 pieces

Handle Material: Stainless Steel

Compatibility Options: ‎Gas Stove

Pros 

Cons 

Lightweight 

Size may make it difficult to handle

Sufficient pan size 

 

Also read: Best Prestige cookers for your kitchen: 7 best picks

4. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove

The Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove is a kitchen essential that elevates your cooking experience. Its spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen, while the tri-pin brass burners, available in different sizes, cater to all your culinary needs. With an ergonomic knob design, adjusting the flame is effortless on your fingers. Moreover, the toughened black glass top not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear. With the Great Indian Festival 2023, you can get this stove for an even better price.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 2

Product Dimensions: 32D x 62W x 4.7H Centimeters

Controls Type: ‎Knob

Burner type: Open

Pros 

Cons 

Space-saving design 

Harder to use larger-sized utensils 

ISI certified 

 
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black | Spill Proof | Ergonomic Knobs | Tri-Pin Brass Burners
4 (7,756)
4 (7,756)
2,499 5,850
Buy now

5. Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid

The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set includes a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid. Crafted with advanced German technology, this cookware boasts a 5-layered non-stick coating that ensures exceptional durability, outlasting ordinary cookware. It is free from harmful chemicals, promotes healthier cooking practices, and is suitable for both gas and induction cooktops. The sleek black powder-coated aluminium outer body not only enhances aesthetics but also simplifies cleaning. Take advantage of the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023 to bring this cooking set to your home.

Specifications of Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid

Brand: Prestige

Material: Aluminium

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Gas and Induction stoves

Handle Material: Metal

Item Weight: 2.2 Kilograms

Number of Pieces: 3

Pros 

Cons 

Thick bottom 

Size could be larger 

Durable 

 

Stylish granite look 

 
Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass Lid|Non-Stick|Spatter-Coated Surface|Induction & Gas Compatible|Black
4.2 (11,654)
4.2 (11,654)
2,204 4,220
Buy now

6. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar

The Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, with its powerful 750 Watts motor, effortlessly handles a wide range of ingredients, ensuring that you can grind, blend, and mix with ease. The ergonomically designed sturdy handles provide a comfortable grip while handling jars. These jars are not just any jars; they are crafted from superior quality stainless steel, promising performance that will stand the test of time. The smartly designed superior-grade plastic body ensures a smooth and hassle-free grinding experience. What truly sets this mixer grinder apart are the four super-efficient stainless steel blades, which consistently deliver fine grinding results for your recipes. Get this mixer grinder at a discounted price with the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar

Brand: Prestige

Colour: White and Blue

Product Dimensions: 11D x 20.1W x 11.6H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Controls Type: Knob Control

Pros 

Cons 

Safety features present 

Initial burning smell is present due to evaporating varnish

Low Noise 

 
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar (White and Blue)
3.9 (45,522)
3.9 (45,522)
4,400 6,295
Buy now

7. Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker

This Prestige Svachh combo pressure cooker is available in 2L, 3L, and 5L capacities. Its unique lid is designed to contain any spillage that might occur during cooking, preventing messy liquid from dripping down and making your kitchen a mess-free zone. But that's not all – this cooker also features an anti-bulge induction base, guaranteeing that the base of the pressure cooker will never disfigure or bulge, ensuring long-lasting utility. These cookers are compatible with both gas and induction cooktops. Additionally, they are crafted from high-quality aluminium, promising durability and reliability. Bring home this cooker combo with the Prestige offers on the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Specifications of Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker

Brand: Prestige

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Aluminium

Colour: Silver

Product Dimensions: 24D x 24W x 35H Centimeters

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Control Method: Touch

Pros 

Cons 

Safety plug 

Hard to close it properly 

Unique lid 

 
Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker|5 years warranty|Deep lid controls spillage|Induction based|Straight wall|Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system|Silver
4 (6,333)
4 (6,333)
3,199 5,300
Buy now

Also read: Top 10 Prestige non-stick cookware set of 2023: Detailed review

8. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

This Prestige cooktop is not just convenient but also smart, taking care of voltage variance for durability and optimal performance. With automatic temperature adjustment for different foods, it caters to your culinary needs seamlessly. The flat and smooth surface ensures quick and hassle-free cleaning, while minimal energy and heat wastage make it an energy-efficient choice. Plus, it's designed to block surplus magnetic radiation, providing a healthy meal without any radiation hazards. During the Great Indian Sale on Amazon in 2023, this kitchen companion can be yours.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 1

Colour: Black

Power Source: Electric

Fuel Type: Induction

Pros 

Cons 

Portable 

Fan makes some noise 

Intelligent 

 
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black
4 (35,124)
4 (35,124)
2,089 3,645
Buy now

9. Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid

This Prestige paniyarakkal is designed with cutting-edge Scratch & abrasion resistant technology, offering unparalleled durability by resisting scratches and corrosion on its non-stick surface. Its 3-layer Teflon non-stick residue-free coating not only reduces the need for excessive oil but also makes it metal spoon-friendly, promoting healthier and long-lasting cooking. The Bakelite riveted handles provide a secure grip and durability while cooking, ensuring user-friendliness. Plus, with the included glass lid, this cookware doubles as a serving dish. Additionally, the tempered glass lid adds strength and toughness. Get this cookware with the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023 at the best price.

Specifications of Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid

Brand: Prestige

Colour: Black

Capacity: 0.2 litres

Compatible Devices: Gas

Maximum Temperature: 500 Degrees Fahrenheit

Handle Material: Bakelite

Pros 

Cons 

Regulated movement

Handle causes occasional odour issues.

Easy to clean

 
Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid (24 cm, Black)- Gas Top Compatible Only, Black
4.4 (10,328)
4.4 (10,328)
1,324 1,490
Buy now

10. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

Experience unmatched grinding power with the Prestige 750 Watts Motor. This mixer grinder effortlessly tackles all types of foods, ensuring your kitchen endeavours are smooth and efficient. Moreover, the ergonomically designed sturdy handles make handling the jar a breeze, adding an extra layer of convenience to your cooking routine. Crafted from superior-quality stainless steel, these versatile jars are strong and durable. Don't miss out on this cooking essential during the Amazon Great Indian Festival in 2023.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Number of Speeds: 3

Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel

Power Source ‎: Corded Electric

Pros 

Cons 

Robust design 

Noise is slightly higher than other models

Powerful performance 

 
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts
3.8 (16,935)
3.8 (16,935)
2,899 6,295
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige 800W Sandwich MakerHeat Resistant Bakelite BodyNon-Stick Coating
Power Indicators
Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric KettleStainless SteelRotatable Base
Single-Touch Lid Locking
Prestige Omega Select Plus Residue Free Non-Stick Kitchen Set3 Layer Non-Stick CoatingAluminium BuildFlat Base
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 2 Brass Burner LPG Gas StoveErgonomic KnobsTri-Pin Brass BurnersSpill Proof
Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3 Pcs Set- Tawa, Fry Pan & Kadai with 1 Glass LidInduction & Gas Compatible BaseNon-Stick Coating
Spatter-Coated Surface
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer JarStainless Steel BladesPowerful 750W Motor3 Speed Control
Prestige 2L+3L+5 Litres Svachh outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure CookerDeep Lid ControlsInduction Based
Pressure Indicator
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction CooktopAutomatic Temperature AdjustmentAutomatic Voltage Control
Push Button Controls
Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non-Stick Paniyarakkal with LidGas Top CompatibleNon-Stick CoatingRiveted Handles
Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 JarsStainless Steel BladesPowerful 750W Motor
‎Ergonomic Handle

Best overall product

The Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set, comprising a Tawa, Fry Pan, and Kadai with a Glass Lid, emerges as the top choice for a kitchen upgrade. And during the Amazon Great Indian Sale in 2023, you can get this cookware for a steal deal. It uses German technology with a 5-layered non-stick coating that surpasses conventional counterparts in terms of durability. Its practical design includes a spill-proof lid, ergonomic handles, and an anti-bulge induction base, ensuring reliable performance.

Best value for money

The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker provides value for money with its non-stick plates for healthier cooking, a heat-resistant body, and 700 watts of power, ensuring efficient toasting. Moreover, the durable die-cast aluminium grill plates contribute to its longevity. If you're looking for a budget-friendly sandwich maker, it's a solid choice. You can even buy more, save more upto 10% off this Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

How to find the best prestige products?

To search for the best Prestige offers, you can follow the steps given below:

Set Your Budget: Determine your budget beforehand to narrow down your options and ensure you make a cost-effective choice.

Check Out Prices: Begin by researching Prestige products online and comparing their prices on different websites. Look for discounts, deals, and bundles, especially during sales events like the Great Indian Sale Amazon 2023.

Check Materials Used: Pay close attention to the materials used in the product. Look for durable and high-quality materials that suit your needs.

Read Pros and Cons: Read product reviews and consider the pros and cons mentioned by other customers to understand the product's strengths and weaknesses.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on prestige cookware

Are Prestige products known for their quality?

Yes, Prestige is a well-known brand for its high-quality kitchen appliances and cookware. They are trusted for their durability and performance.

Are Prestige products easy to clean and maintain?

Yes, many Prestige products feature non-stick coatings and materials that are easy to clean, making maintenance hassle-free.

Where can I get Prestige products at a discounted rate?

You can find discounted Prestige products online, especially during a sale like the Great Indian Sale on Amazon 2023.

Are Prestige cookware sets suitable for induction cooktops?

Yes, some Prestige cookware sets, like the Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite Aluminium 3-Piece Set, are compatible with both gas and induction cooktops.

Is the Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder suitable for heavy-duty grinding?

Yes, the Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 750-watt motor, making it suitable for a wide range of ingredients.
