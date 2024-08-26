Best RO water purifier brands in India 2024 - Compare and choose from top 10

Summary: Discover the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 and learn about the best features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision on which one to buy.

When it comes to drinking water, it is essential to ensure that it is clean and safe for consumption. In India, RO water purifiers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to remove impurities and contaminants from water. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right RO water purifier can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

1. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top/Wall mountable Black 12L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO water purifier is equipped with a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and MF. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With a 12L storage capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Pros 7-stage purification for safe drinking water

Copper charge technology for added health benefits Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

2. Aquaguard Enhance 7L RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Enhance RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, and TDS controller. It is suitable for water from all sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker. With a 7L storage capacity, it provides clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection

Compact design for space-saving Cons May require regular maintenance

3. Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine

The Kinsco RO water purifier features a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and copper alkaline technology. It comes with a dispenser machine for added convenience and a sleek, modern design. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Pros Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water

Sleek and modern design for modern kitchens Cons Dispenser machine may require additional space

4. Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology

The Proven® Copper+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral technology. It features a copper and mineral technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water

Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Also Read: Buying guide: 10 best water purifiers in India for home 5. Native Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Alkaline 7 Stage Water Purifier

The Native Copper+ water purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and alkaline technology. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water

Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens Cons May be bulky for smaller kitchens

Also Read: KENT water purifiers: The best deals worth your money 6. KENT Supreme 11119 Wall-Mountable RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline Water Purifier with Water Level Indicator

The KENT Supreme RO water purifier features a multi-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS control, and alkaline technology. It comes with a water level indicator for added convenience and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection

Elegant wall-mountable design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Also Read: 5 best Aquasure water purifiers: Detailed buying guide 7. Havells Fab Alkaline UV + UF 8L Water Purifier with 100% Water-lit LED Indicator

The Havells Fab Alkaline water purifier offers UV and UF purification with alkaline technology. It features a 100% water-lit LED indicator for added convenience and an elegant design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros UV+UF purification for comprehensive protection

Elegant design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Also Read: Best water purifiers for your home! 8. Pixer Zinc+ Copper+ RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Mineral-Rich Pre-Filter 10 Stage Water Purifier

The Pixer Zinc+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral-rich pre-filter. It features a zinc and copper technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water

Sleek and modern design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Also Read: Best water purifiers of 2023: Compare storage capacity 9. Alkaline RO + UV + UF + TDS Controller + Adjuster + Mineral Cartridge + 12M Embossed RO Membrane Water Purifier

The Alkaline RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, TDS controller, and mineral cartridge. It features a 12M embossed RO membrane for enhanced purification and alkaline technology for added health benefits. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection

Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Also Read: Quenching India's thirst: The top 5 water purifiers to ensure clean drinking Wat 10. Havells Absolutely 7L RO and UV Water Purifier with Patented Revitalizer and Wall mounting

The Havells Absolutely RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO and UV technology. It features a patented revitalizer for added health benefits and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection

Elegant wall-mountable design for modern kitchens Cons May require regular maintenance

Top 10 RO Water Purifier Brands in India Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Features Compared Best for small to medium-sized families HUL Pureit Copper+ 7-stage purification process ✓ Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS purification ✓ Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Copper alkaline technology ✓ Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ Comprehensive water purification ✓ Native Copper+ Alkaline technology ✓ KENT Supreme 11119 Alkaline technology ✓ Havells Fab Alkaline Alkaline technology ✓ Pixer Zinc+ Copper+ Comprehensive water purification ✓ Alkaline RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller+ Alkaline technology ✓ Havells Absolutely Patented revitalizer ✓

Best Value for Money of RO Water Purifier Brands: The Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine offers the best value for money with its advanced purification technologies and sleek, modern design.

Best Overall Product of RO Water Purifier Brands: The Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology stands out as the best overall product with its comprehensive water purification and compact, space-saving design.

FAQs on Top 10 RO water purifier brands in India What is the price range of these water purifiers? The price range of these water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand and the features. Are these water purifiers suitable for all water sources? Yes, these water purifiers are suitable for all water sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water. Do these water purifiers require regular maintenance? Yes, these water purifiers may require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning. Do these water purifiers come with a warranty? Yes, these water purifiers come with a warranty of 1-2 years, depending on the brand and the model.

