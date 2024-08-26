Discover the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 and learn about the best features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision on which one to buy.
When it comes to drinking water, it is essential to ensure that it is clean and safe for consumption. In India, RO water purifiers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to remove impurities and contaminants from water. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right RO water purifier can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.
1. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top/Wall mountable Black 12L Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO water purifier is equipped with a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and MF. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With a 12L storage capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families.
Pros
7-stage purification for safe drinking water
Copper charge technology for added health benefits
Cons
May be bulky for smaller kitchens
2. Aquaguard Enhance 7L RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier
The Aquaguard Enhance RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, and TDS controller. It is suitable for water from all sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker. With a 7L storage capacity, it provides clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
Compact design for space-saving
Cons
May require regular maintenance
3. Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine
The Kinsco RO water purifier features a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and copper alkaline technology. It comes with a dispenser machine for added convenience and a sleek, modern design. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.
Pros
Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water
Sleek and modern design for modern kitchens
Cons
Dispenser machine may require additional space
4. Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology
The Proven® Copper+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral technology. It features a copper and mineral technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water
Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens
The Native Copper+ water purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and alkaline technology. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water
Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens
6. KENT Supreme 11119 Wall-Mountable RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline Water Purifier with Water Level Indicator
The KENT Supreme RO water purifier features a multi-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS control, and alkaline technology. It comes with a water level indicator for added convenience and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
7. Havells Fab Alkaline UV + UF 8L Water Purifier with 100% Water-lit LED Indicator
The Havells Fab Alkaline water purifier offers UV and UF purification with alkaline technology. It features a 100% water-lit LED indicator for added convenience and an elegant design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
The Pixer Zinc+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral-rich pre-filter. It features a zinc and copper technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water
The Alkaline RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, TDS controller, and mineral cartridge. It features a 12M embossed RO membrane for enhanced purification and alkaline technology for added health benefits. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens
10. Havells Absolutely 7L RO and UV Water Purifier with Patented Revitalizer and Wall mounting
The Havells Absolutely RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO and UV technology. It features a patented revitalizer for added health benefits and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.
Pros
Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
Elegant wall-mountable design for modern kitchens
Cons
May require regular maintenance
Top 10 RO Water Purifier Brands in India Top Features Comparison:
Product Name
Features Compared
Best for small to medium-sized families
HUL Pureit Copper+
7-stage purification process
✓
Aquaguard Enhance
RO+UV+TDS purification
✓
Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster
Copper alkaline technology
✓
Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+
Comprehensive water purification
✓
Native Copper+
Alkaline technology
✓
KENT Supreme 11119
Alkaline technology
✓
Havells Fab Alkaline
Alkaline technology
✓
Pixer Zinc+ Copper+
Comprehensive water purification
✓
Alkaline RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller+
Alkaline technology
✓
Havells Absolutely
Patented revitalizer
✓
Best Value for Money of RO Water Purifier Brands:
The Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine offers the best value for money with its advanced purification technologies and sleek, modern design.
Best Overall Product of RO Water Purifier Brands:
The Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology stands out as the best overall product with its comprehensive water purification and compact, space-saving design.
How to find the perfect Top 10 RO Water Purifier Brands in India:
When choosing a good RO water purifier, consider the features, advantages, and disadvantages of each product to find the perfect fit for your family's needs. Look for advanced purification technologies, space-saving designs, and additional health benefits to make an informed decision.
The price range of these water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand and the features.
Yes, these water purifiers are suitable for all water sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water.
Yes, these water purifiers may require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning.
Yes, these water purifiers come with a warranty of 1-2 years, depending on the brand and the model.
