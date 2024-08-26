Icon
Best RO water purifier brands in India 2024 - Compare and choose from top 10

Last Published on Aug 26, 2024 18:35 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 and learn about the best features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision on which one to buy.

When it comes to drinking water, it is essential to ensure that it is clean and safe for consumption. In India, RO water purifiers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to remove impurities and contaminants from water. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right RO water purifier can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 RO water purifier brands in India 2024 to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

1. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top/Wall mountable Black 12L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO water purifier is equipped with a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and MF. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With a 12L storage capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families.

Pros

  • 7-stage purification for safe drinking water
  • Copper charge technology for added health benefits

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens

2. Aquaguard Enhance 7L RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Enhance RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, and TDS controller. It is suitable for water from all sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker. With a 7L storage capacity, it provides clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
  • Compact design for space-saving

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

3. Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine

The Kinsco RO water purifier features a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and copper alkaline technology. It comes with a dispenser machine for added convenience and a sleek, modern design. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water
  • Sleek and modern design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • Dispenser machine may require additional space

4. Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology

The Proven® Copper+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral technology. It features a copper and mineral technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water
  • Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

The Native Copper+ water purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and alkaline technology. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions into the water, providing the goodness of copper. With its advanced purification technologies, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Advanced purification technologies for safe drinking water
  • Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller kitchens

The KENT Supreme RO water purifier features a multi-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS control, and alkaline technology. It comes with a water level indicator for added convenience and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
  • Elegant wall-mountable design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

The Havells Fab Alkaline water purifier offers UV and UF purification with alkaline technology. It features a 100% water-lit LED indicator for added convenience and an elegant design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • UV+UF purification for comprehensive protection
  • Elegant design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

The Pixer Zinc+ water purifier offers a comprehensive 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, TDS adjuster, and mineral-rich pre-filter. It features a zinc and copper technology that enhances the taste and health benefits of the water. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Comprehensive water purification for safe drinking water
  • Sleek and modern design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

The Alkaline RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO, UV, UF, TDS controller, and mineral cartridge. It features a 12M embossed RO membrane for enhanced purification and alkaline technology for added health benefits. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
  • Compact and space-saving design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

The Havells Absolutely RO water purifier offers multi-stage purification with RO and UV technology. It features a patented revitalizer for added health benefits and an elegant wall-mountable design. With its advanced features, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your family.

Pros

  • Multi-stage purification for comprehensive protection
  • Elegant wall-mountable design for modern kitchens

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

Top 10 RO Water Purifier Brands in India Top Features Comparison:

Product NameFeatures ComparedBest for small to medium-sized families
HUL Pureit Copper+7-stage purification process
Aquaguard EnhanceRO+UV+TDS purification
Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS AdjusterCopper alkaline technology
Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+Comprehensive water purification
Native Copper+Alkaline technology
KENT Supreme 11119Alkaline technology
Havells Fab AlkalineAlkaline technology
Pixer Zinc+ Copper+Comprehensive water purification
Alkaline RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller+Alkaline technology
Havells AbsolutelyPatented revitalizer

Best Value for Money of RO Water Purifier Brands:

The Kinsco RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster + Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with Dispenser Machine offers the best value for money with its advanced purification technologies and sleek, modern design.

Best Overall Product of RO Water Purifier Brands:

The Proven® Copper+ ADJUSTER+ RO+ UV+ UF+ TDS Adjuster+ MF Water Purifier with Copper & Mineral Technology stands out as the best overall product with its comprehensive water purification and compact, space-saving design.

How to find the perfect Top 10 RO Water Purifier Brands in India:

When choosing a good RO water purifier, consider the features, advantages, and disadvantages of each product to find the perfect fit for your family's needs. Look for advanced purification technologies, space-saving designs, and additional health benefits to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Top 10 RO water purifier brands in India

The price range of these water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand and the features.
Yes, these water purifiers are suitable for all water sources, including municipal, borewell, and tanker water.
Yes, these water purifiers may require regular maintenance, including filter replacement and cleaning.
Yes, these water purifiers come with a warranty of 1-2 years, depending on the brand and the model.
