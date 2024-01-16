Best water purifiers for your home: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

Water is an essential part of our lives, and ensuring that it is clean and pure is of utmost importance. With a wide range of water purifiers available in the market, choosing the best one can be a daunting task. To make the decision easier for you, we have compiled a list of the 10 best water purifiers for your home. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, our list has something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect water purifier for your needs.
1. Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier
The Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier is a sleek and stylish purifier that offers advanced purification technology. With a 6-litre capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The purifier comes with a multi-stage filtration process and a UV disinfection chamber to ensure clean and safe drinking water. The compact design and easy installation make it a great choice for any home.
Specifications of Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier
6-litre capacity
Multi-stage filtration
UV disinfection chamber
Easy installation
Compact design
Pros
Sleek and stylish design
Advanced purification technology
Cons
May not be suitable for large families
2. Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster
The Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster is a high-performance water purifier that offers alkaline water with essential minerals. The purifier features a multi-stage filtration process, including a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and UV disinfection chamber. It also comes with an alkaline adjuster to enhance the pH level of the water. With a sleek and modern design, this purifier is a great addition to any home.
Specifications of Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster
The AquaguardSure Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology with a 7-stage filtration process. It is suitable for use with municipal water and comes with a large storage capacity of 8 litres. The purifier features a mineral guard technology to retain essential minerals in the water, ensuring that you get clean and healthy drinking water. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any home.
Specifications of AquaguardSure Water Purifier
7-stage filtration process
Suitable for municipal water
8-litre storage capacity
Mineral guard technology
Easy installation
Pros
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity
Cons
May be expensive compared to other models
4. Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller
The Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller is a high-end purifier that offers a 9-stage purification process. It features a copper cartridge to enhance the taste and quality of the water, along with an automatic controller for easy operation. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a compact design, this purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized families. The advanced purification technology ensures that you get safe and clean drinking water every time.
Specifications o
9-stage purification process
Copper cartridge
Automatic controller
7-litre storage capacity
Compact design
Pros
Copper cartridge for enhanced water quality
Automatic controller for easy operation
Cons
May be expensive compared to other models
5. HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier is a compact and space-saving purifier that offers advanced purification technology. It features a 6-stage filtration process and a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste of the water. The purifier is wall-mounted, making it ideal for small kitchens and spaces. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any home.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier
6-stage filtration process
Mineral cartridge
Wall-mounted design
Compact and space-saving
Easy installation
Pros
Compact and space-saving design
Advanced purification technology
Cons
May not be suitable for large families
6. Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator
The Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator is a stylish and modern purifier that offers a 7-stage purification process. It features a filtration indicator to alert you when the filters need to be replaced, ensuring that you get clean and safe drinking water at all times. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a sleek design, this purifier is a great addition to any home.
Specifications of Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator
7-stage purification process
Filtration indicator
7-litre storage capacity
Sleek and modern design
Easy installation
Pros
Stylish and modern design
Filtration indicator for easy maintenance
Cons
May require frequent filter replacement
7. Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier
The Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification process to ensure clean and safe drinking water. It features a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste and quality of the water, along with a large storage capacity of 8 litres. The purifier comes with a sleek and modern design, making it a great addition to any home. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any family.
Specifications of Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier
The V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier offers a 6-stage purification process with a large storage capacity of 7 litres. It features a mineral guard technology to retain essential minerals in the water, ensuring that you get clean and healthy drinking water. The purifier comes with an easy installation process and low maintenance, making it a great choice for any home.
Specifications of V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier
6-stage purification process
Mineral guard technology
7-litre storage capacity
Easy installation
Compact design
Pros
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity
Cons
May be expensive compared to other models
9. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology offers a unique combination of purification and boiling technology for safe and clean drinking water. It features a 6-stage purification process and a boiling chamber to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a compact design, this purifier is a great choice for any home.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
6-stage purification process
Boiling chamber
7-litre storage capacity
Compact design
Easy installation
Pros
Unique combination of purification and boiling technology
Compact design
Cons
May be expensive compared to other models
10. HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier offers a unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion to enhance the taste and quality of the water. It features a 7-stage purification process and a copper cartridge to ensure that you get clean and healthy drinking water. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a sleek design, this purifier is a great addition to any home.
Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier
7-stage purification process
Copper cartridge
7-litre storage capacity
Sleek design
Easy installation
Pros
Unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion
Sleek design
Cons
May require frequent filter replacement
Comparison Table
Product Name
Alkaline Water
Storage Capacity
Mineral Cartridge
Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier
No
6 litres
No
Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster
Yes
7 litres
Yes
AquaguardSure Water Purifier
No
8 litres
Yes
Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller
No
7 litres
Yes
HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier
No
6 litres
Yes
Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator
No
7 litres
No
Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier
No
8 litres
Yes
V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier
No
7 litres
Yes
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
No
7 litres
No
HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier
No
7 litres
Yes
Best value for money:
The Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster offers the best value for money with its advanced features and alkaline water with essential minerals. It is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-performance water purifier at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion, along with a sleek design and 7-litre storage capacity. It offers advanced features and high-quality drinking water for any home.
How to find the perfect best water purifier:
Selecting the best water purifier requires careful consideration. Analyze your water source to identify contaminants and choose a purifier with suitable filtration technologies like RO, UV, or UF. Assess the purification capacity and ensure it meets your daily water consumption needs. Research reputable brands with positive reviews for reliability. Compare prices, maintenance costs, and after-sales service. Look for certifications like ISI or BIS. By evaluating these factors, you can find a water purifier that ensures safe and clean drinking water for your household.
FAQs on best water purifier
The average lifespan of these water purifiers is around 3-5 years, depending on usage and maintenance.
Some purifiers may require frequent filter replacement, while others offer long-lasting filters. It is important to check the maintenance requirements before making a purchase.
Most of these purifiers are suitable for use with borewell water, but it is recommended to check the product specifications for compatibility.
Yes, these purifiers come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. It is advisable to register the product and keep the warranty card for any future claims.
