Best water purifiers for your home: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

Published on Jan 16, 2024









Summary: Looking for the best water purifier for your home? Check out our curated list of the top 10 water purifiers that offer great features and value for money. Read More Read Less

Water is an essential part of our lives, and ensuring that it is clean and pure is of utmost importance. With a wide range of water purifiers available in the market, choosing the best one can be a daunting task. To make the decision easier for you, we have compiled a list of the 10 best water purifiers for your home. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, our list has something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect water purifier for your needs.

1. Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier The Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier is a sleek and stylish purifier that offers advanced purification technology. With a 6-litre capacity, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The purifier comes with a multi-stage filtration process and a UV disinfection chamber to ensure clean and safe drinking water. The compact design and easy installation make it a great choice for any home. Specifications of Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier 6-litre capacity

Multi-stage filtration

UV disinfection chamber

Easy installation

Compact design

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced purification technology Cons May not be suitable for large families

2. Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster The Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster is a high-performance water purifier that offers alkaline water with essential minerals. The purifier features a multi-stage filtration process, including a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and UV disinfection chamber. It also comes with an alkaline adjuster to enhance the pH level of the water. With a sleek and modern design, this purifier is a great addition to any home. Specifications of Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster Alkaline water with essential minerals

Multi-stage filtration

Alkaline adjuster

Sleek and modern design

Pros Alkaline water with essential minerals

Sleek and modern design Cons May require frequent filter replacement

Also read: Best air purifiers in India to buy today: 9 options to consider … 3. AquaguardSure Water Purifier The AquaguardSure Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology with a 7-stage filtration process. It is suitable for use with municipal water and comes with a large storage capacity of 8 litres. The purifier features a mineral guard technology to retain essential minerals in the water, ensuring that you get clean and healthy drinking water. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any home. Specifications of AquaguardSure Water Purifier 7-stage filtration process

Suitable for municipal water

8-litre storage capacity

Mineral guard technology

Easy installation

Pros Advanced purification technology

Large storage capacity Cons May be expensive compared to other models

4. Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller The Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller is a high-end purifier that offers a 9-stage purification process. It features a copper cartridge to enhance the taste and quality of the water, along with an automatic controller for easy operation. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a compact design, this purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized families. The advanced purification technology ensures that you get safe and clean drinking water every time. Specifications o 9-stage purification process

Copper cartridge

Automatic controller

7-litre storage capacity

Compact design

Pros Copper cartridge for enhanced water quality

Automatic controller for easy operation Cons May be expensive compared to other models

5. HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier The HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier is a compact and space-saving purifier that offers advanced purification technology. It features a 6-stage filtration process and a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste of the water. The purifier is wall-mounted, making it ideal for small kitchens and spaces. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any home. Specifications of HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier 6-stage filtration process

Mineral cartridge

Wall-mounted design

Compact and space-saving

Easy installation

Pros Compact and space-saving design

Advanced purification technology Cons May not be suitable for large families

6. Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator The Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator is a stylish and modern purifier that offers a 7-stage purification process. It features a filtration indicator to alert you when the filters need to be replaced, ensuring that you get clean and safe drinking water at all times. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a sleek design, this purifier is a great addition to any home. Specifications of Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator 7-stage purification process

Filtration indicator

7-litre storage capacity

Sleek and modern design

Easy installation

Pros Stylish and modern design

Filtration indicator for easy maintenance Cons May require frequent filter replacement

7. Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier The Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification process to ensure clean and safe drinking water. It features a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste and quality of the water, along with a large storage capacity of 8 litres. The purifier comes with a sleek and modern design, making it a great addition to any home. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is a great choice for any family. Specifications of Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier 7-stage purification process

Mineral cartridge

8-litre storage capacity

Sleek and modern design

Easy installation

Pros Advanced purification technology

Large storage capacity Cons May require frequent filter replacement

Also read: Best air purifiers for home: Opt for any of top 10 picks, enjoy fresh ... 8. V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier The V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier offers a 6-stage purification process with a large storage capacity of 7 litres. It features a mineral guard technology to retain essential minerals in the water, ensuring that you get clean and healthy drinking water. The purifier comes with an easy installation process and low maintenance, making it a great choice for any home. Specifications of V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier 6-stage purification process

Mineral guard technology

7-litre storage capacity

Easy installation

Compact design

Pros Advanced purification technology

Large storage capacity Cons May be expensive compared to other models

9. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology offers a unique combination of purification and boiling technology for safe and clean drinking water. It features a 6-stage purification process and a boiling chamber to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a compact design, this purifier is a great choice for any home. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology 6-stage purification process

Boiling chamber

7-litre storage capacity

Compact design

Easy installation

Pros Unique combination of purification and boiling technology

Compact design Cons May be expensive compared to other models

10. HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier The HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier offers a unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion to enhance the taste and quality of the water. It features a 7-stage purification process and a copper cartridge to ensure that you get clean and healthy drinking water. With a 7-litre storage capacity and a sleek design, this purifier is a great addition to any home. Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier 7-stage purification process

Copper cartridge

7-litre storage capacity

Sleek design

Easy installation

Pros Unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion

Sleek design Cons May require frequent filter replacement

Comparison Table

Product Name Alkaline Water Storage Capacity Mineral Cartridge Smith X2 6-Litre Violet Water Purifier No 6 litres No Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster Yes 7 litres Yes AquaguardSure Water Purifier No 8 litres Yes Copper RO Water Purifier with Automatic Controller No 7 litres Yes HUL Pureit Mineral Wall-mounted Water Purifier No 6 litres Yes Faber Purifier with Filtration Indicator No 7 litres No Havells Aquas 7 Stages Water Purifier No 8 litres Yes V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier No 7 litres Yes Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology No 7 litres No HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier No 7 litres Yes

Best value for money: The Native Purifier with Alkaline Adjuster offers the best value for money with its advanced features and alkaline water with essential minerals. It is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-performance water purifier at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The HUL Pureit Copper Mineral RO Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its unique combination of RO purification and copper infusion, along with a sleek design and 7-litre storage capacity. It offers advanced features and high-quality drinking water for any home.

How to find the perfect best water purifier: Selecting the best water purifier requires careful consideration. Analyze your water source to identify contaminants and choose a purifier with suitable filtration technologies like RO, UV, or UF. Assess the purification capacity and ensure it meets your daily water consumption needs. Research reputable brands with positive reviews for reliability. Compare prices, maintenance costs, and after-sales service. Look for certifications like ISI or BIS. By evaluating these factors, you can find a water purifier that ensures safe and clean drinking water for your household.

FAQs on best water purifier What is the average lifespan of these water purifiers? The average lifespan of these water purifiers is around 3-5 years, depending on usage and maintenance. Do these purifiers require frequent filter replacement? Some purifiers may require frequent filter replacement, while others offer long-lasting filters. It is important to check the maintenance requirements before making a purchase. Can these purifiers be used with borewell water? Most of these purifiers are suitable for use with borewell water, but it is recommended to check the product specifications for compatibility. Do these purifiers come with a warranty? Yes, these purifiers come with a standard manufacturer's warranty. It is advisable to register the product and keep the warranty card for any future claims.

