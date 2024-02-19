Best trimmers for men in India 2024: Grooming guide, top 10 choices for you

Summary: Looking for the best trimmer in India? Check out our our guide to the top 10 trimmers for men in 2024, featuring in-depth product details, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice. Read More Read Less

When it comes to grooming, having the best trimmer is essential for every man. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 trimmers for men in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for a multi-grooming kit, a waterproof trimmer, or a cordless option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect trimmer to suit your grooming needs.

1. Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit

The Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit is a versatile grooming tool that offers precision trimming for both facial hair and private parts. It comes with a range of attachments for different grooming needs, making it a one-stop solution for all your grooming requirements.

Pros Versatile grooming kit

Suitable for all grooming needs Cons Not fully waterproof

2. Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer

The Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer is designed for hassle-free grooming with its waterproof and washable body. It features a high-performance motor and self-sharpening blades for a precise and efficient grooming experience.

Pros Waterproof and washable

High-performance motor Cons Slightly expensive

Also read: Trimmer for men: A utility device that can work well in styling beard as well 3. Vega Smartone Trimmer with 20 Length Settings

The Vega Smartone Trimmer is equipped with 20 length settings to give you the perfect trim every time. Its waterproof and ergonomic design makes it easy to use and clean, while the self-sharpening blades ensure long-lasting performance.

Pros Versatile length settings

Easy to clean and maintain Cons Battery life could be better

4. Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit

The Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit offers a range of grooming options with its different attachments for beard, hair, and body grooming. It features a powerful motor and skin-friendly blades for a comfortable grooming experience.

Pros Multiple grooming options

Comfortable and skin-friendly Cons Not fully waterproof

5. Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Trimmer

The Philips SkinProtect Trimmer is designed to provide a safe and comfortable grooming experience with its skin-friendly blades and rounded tips. It offers up to 60 minutes of cordless use on a single charge, making it ideal for everyday grooming.

Pros Skin-friendly and safe

Long battery life Cons Limited length settings

6. Multipurpose Trimmer with Fast Charging

This Multipurpose Trimmer is designed for quick and efficient grooming with its fast charging feature and powerful motor. It offers a range of length settings and precision trimming for a customized grooming experience.

Pros Fast and efficient grooming

Customizable length settings Cons Build quality could be better

7. Cordless Trimmer with 20 Length Settings

The Cordless Trimmer offers precision trimming with its 20 length settings and self-sharpening blades. It features a long-lasting battery and a sleek design for easy handling and maneuverability.

Pros Precision trimming

Long battery life Cons Slightly bulky design

Also read: Best trimmers for men: Top 10 options for neat and stylish beard 8. Ballistic Manscaping Grooming Kit

The Ballistic Manscaping Grooming Kit is designed for a precise and comfortable grooming experience. It features a waterproof and cordless design, making it suitable for use in the shower and on the go.

Pros Waterproof and cordless

Comfortable grooming experience Cons Limited length settings

9. Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer

The Havells BT5100C Beard Trimmer is designed for precise and efficient beard grooming. It features a rechargeable battery and multiple length settings to give you the perfect beard style every time.

Pros Efficient beard grooming

Long battery life Cons Build quality could be better

10. MENHOOD WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer

The MENHOOD Grooming Trimmer offers a waterproof and cordless design for convenient and versatile grooming. It features a powerful motor and skin-friendly blades for a comfortable grooming experience.

Pros Convenient and versatile

Comfortable grooming experience Cons Limited length settings

Comparison Table

Product Name Waterproof Cordless Use Length Settings Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit Partially Yes 5 Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer Yes Yes 20 Vega Smartone Trimmer with 20 Length Settings Yes Yes 20 Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit No Yes 4 Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Trimmer Yes Yes 1 Multipurpose Trimmer with Fast Charging No Yes Adjustable Cordless Trimmer with 20 Length Settings No Yes 20 Ballistic Manscaping Grooming Kit Yes Yes Adjustable Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer No Yes Adjustable MENHOOD WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer Yes Yes Adjustable

Best value for money: The Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer offers the best value for money with its waterproof design, self-sharpening blades, and long battery life. It's a versatile and efficient trimmer that provides a high-performance grooming experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Vega Smartone Trimmer with 20 Length Settings stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers a versatile range of length settings, ergonomic design, and stainless steel blades for a comfortable and precise grooming experience.

How to find the best trimmer: When choosing the perfect trimmer, consider the features that are most important to you, such as waterproof design, cordless use, length settings, and battery life. Look for a product that meets your specific grooming needs and offers the best value for money.

FAQs on best trimmer What is the average price range for these trimmers? The average price range for these trimmers is between 1500 to 3000 rupees, depending on the brand and features. Do these trimmers come with a warranty? Yes, most of these trimmers come with a 1 to 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. Are these trimmers suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of these trimmers feature skin-friendly blades and rounded tips, making them suitable for sensitive skin. Can these trimmers be used for body grooming? Yes, several of these trimmers come with attachments for body grooming, making them versatile for all grooming needs.

