Best trimmers for men in India 2024: Grooming guide, top 10 choices for you
Looking for the best trimmer in India? Check out our our guide to the top 10 trimmers for men in 2024, featuring in-depth product details, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice. Read More
When it comes to grooming, having the best trimmer is essential for every man. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 trimmers for men in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for a multi-grooming kit, a waterproof trimmer, or a cordless option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect trimmer to suit your grooming needs.
1. Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit
The Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit is a versatile grooming tool that offers precision trimming for both facial hair and private parts. It comes with a range of attachments for different grooming needs, making it a one-stop solution for all your grooming requirements.
Pros
Versatile grooming kit
Suitable for all grooming needs
Cons
Not fully waterproof
2. Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer
The Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer is designed for hassle-free grooming with its waterproof and washable body. It features a high-performance motor and self-sharpening blades for a precise and efficient grooming experience.
The Vega Smartone Trimmer is equipped with 20 length settings to give you the perfect trim every time. Its waterproof and ergonomic design makes it easy to use and clean, while the self-sharpening blades ensure long-lasting performance.
Pros
Versatile length settings
Easy to clean and maintain
Cons
Battery life could be better
4. Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit
The Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit offers a range of grooming options with its different attachments for beard, hair, and body grooming. It features a powerful motor and skin-friendly blades for a comfortable grooming experience.
Pros
Multiple grooming options
Comfortable and skin-friendly
Cons
Not fully waterproof
5. Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Trimmer
The Philips SkinProtect Trimmer is designed to provide a safe and comfortable grooming experience with its skin-friendly blades and rounded tips. It offers up to 60 minutes of cordless use on a single charge, making it ideal for everyday grooming.
Pros
Skin-friendly and safe
Long battery life
Cons
Limited length settings
6. Multipurpose Trimmer with Fast Charging
This Multipurpose Trimmer is designed for quick and efficient grooming with its fast charging feature and powerful motor. It offers a range of length settings and precision trimming for a customized grooming experience.
Pros
Fast and efficient grooming
Customizable length settings
Cons
Build quality could be better
7. Cordless Trimmer with 20 Length Settings
The Cordless Trimmer offers precision trimming with its 20 length settings and self-sharpening blades. It features a long-lasting battery and a sleek design for easy handling and maneuverability.
The Ballistic Manscaping Grooming Kit is designed for a precise and comfortable grooming experience. It features a waterproof and cordless design, making it suitable for use in the shower and on the go.
Pros
Waterproof and cordless
Comfortable grooming experience
Cons
Limited length settings
9. Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer
The Havells BT5100C Beard Trimmer is designed for precise and efficient beard grooming. It features a rechargeable battery and multiple length settings to give you the perfect beard style every time.
Pros
Efficient beard grooming
Long battery life
Cons
Build quality could be better
10. MENHOOD WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer
The MENHOOD Grooming Trimmer offers a waterproof and cordless design for convenient and versatile grooming. It features a powerful motor and skin-friendly blades for a comfortable grooming experience.
Pros
Convenient and versatile
Comfortable grooming experience
Cons
Limited length settings
Comparison Table
Product Name
Waterproof
Cordless Use
Length Settings
Morphy Richards Kingsman Multi Grooming Kit
Partially
Yes
5
Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer
Yes
Yes
20
Vega Smartone Trimmer with 20 Length Settings
Yes
Yes
20
Nova NG-1152 Grooming Kit
No
Yes
4
Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Trimmer
Yes
Yes
1
Multipurpose Trimmer with Fast Charging
No
Yes
Adjustable
Cordless Trimmer with 20 Length Settings
No
Yes
20
Ballistic Manscaping Grooming Kit
Yes
Yes
Adjustable
Havells BT5100C Rechargeable Beard Trimmer
No
Yes
Adjustable
MENHOOD WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer
Yes
Yes
Adjustable
Best value for money:
The Havells GS8714 Washable Groomer offers the best value for money with its waterproof design, self-sharpening blades, and long battery life. It's a versatile and efficient trimmer that provides a high-performance grooming experience at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Vega Smartone Trimmer with 20 Length Settings stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers a versatile range of length settings, ergonomic design, and stainless steel blades for a comfortable and precise grooming experience.
How to find the best trimmer:
When choosing the perfect trimmer, consider the features that are most important to you, such as waterproof design, cordless use, length settings, and battery life. Look for a product that meets your specific grooming needs and offers the best value for money.
FAQs on best trimmer
The average price range for these trimmers is between 1500 to 3000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.
Yes, most of these trimmers come with a 1 to 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Yes, many of these trimmers feature skin-friendly blades and rounded tips, making them suitable for sensitive skin.
Yes, several of these trimmers come with attachments for body grooming, making them versatile for all grooming needs.
