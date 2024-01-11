Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best trimmers for men: Top 10 options for neat and stylish beard

Published on Jan 11, 2024 10:17 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best trimmers for men

Summary:

Best trimmers for men: Find the perfect pick for your grooming needs with our comprehensive guide. Compare top products, read more about their main features and prices to make an informed decision.

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

HAVELLS SUPER GROOMING KIT GS8714, 15 IN 1, IPX7 fully washable, full body groomer for Men, 120 min of run time with Fast charge

₹4,195 15% off
item

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, 2 Yr Warranty, 80Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging (Black)

₹1,199 25% off
item

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit,All-In-One Professional Styling Trimmer,Body Grooming,Nose&Ear Hair Trimming Blade,Beard Comb,40 Length Settings,0.5Mm Precision,Type-C And 90 Min Run Time,Black,Men

₹3,299 45% off
item

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18

₹995 10% off
item

Vega Trimmer for Men with 90 Mins Runtime, Stainless Steel Blades & 40 Length Settings, Black, (Power Lite, VHTH-38)

₹849 24% off
item

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65, 13-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge

₹4,595 22% off
item

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black)

₹7,999 63% off
item

Braun Professional Beard Trimmer 9, BT9420 For Men From Gillette,180-Min Runtime, Cordless, Lifetime Sharp Metal Blades, 40 Length Settings, Premium Case & Charging Stand, Waterproof, Corded Electric

₹7,999 15% off
item

VGR Professional Battery Powered Rechargeable Cordless Beard Hair Trimmer Kit with Guide Combs Brush USB Cord for Men, Family or Pets, Multicolor

₹2,200 69% off

When it comes to grooming, having the right tools is essential. A good quality trimmer can make all the difference in achieving the perfect look. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 10 trimmers for men available in 2022, to help you make an informed decision for your grooming needs.

1. HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714

The HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714 is a versatile, washable groomer that offers precise trimming and styling. With its ergonomic design and multiple attachments, it is suitable for all grooming needs.

Specifications of HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714

  • Cordless design
  • Washable attachments
  • Adjustable length settings
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Versatile grooming options
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
Our Pick cellpic

HAVELLS SUPER GROOMING KIT GS8714, 15 IN 1, IPX7 fully washable, full body groomer for Men, 120 min of run time with Fast charge

₹ 4,195 15% off

2. Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings

This cordless trimmer offers 20 length settings and a fast-charging battery for a hassle-free grooming experience. With self-sharpening blades and a durable build, it is a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings

  • Cordless design
  • Fast-charging battery
  • Self-sharpening blades
  • 20 length settings
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Fast-charging battery
  • Self-sharpening blades

Cons

  • May require frequent cleaning
cellpic

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, 2 Yr Warranty, 80Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging (Black)

₹ 1,199 25% off

Also read: Trimmers for women: 5 best options to choose from

3. MI Grooming Professional Trimming

The MI Grooming Professional Trimming provides precision cutting and styling with its high-performance motor and stainless steel blades. With multiple attachments and a sleek design, it offers a professional grooming experience.

Specifications of MI Grooming Professional Trimming

  • High-performance motor
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Precision cutting
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple attachments

Pros

  • High-performance motor
  • Precision cutting

Cons

  • May be noisy during operation
cellpic

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit,All-In-One Professional Styling Trimmer,Body Grooming,Nose&Ear Hair Trimming Blade,Beard Comb,40 Length Settings,0.5Mm Precision,Type-C And 90 Min Run Time,Black,Men

₹ 3,299 45% off

4. Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer

The Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer is designed to provide a comfortable and skin-friendly grooming experience. With its skin protect technology and long-lasting battery, it is ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer

  • Skin protect technology
  • Battery-powered
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Skin-friendly design
  • Easy to clean

Pros

  • Skin protect technology
  • Ideal for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May have limited length settings
cellpic

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18

₹ 995 10% off

5. Trimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel Blades

This trimmer offers long runtime and precise grooming with its stainless steel blades and adjustable length settings. With a durable build and easy maintenance, it is a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Trimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel Blades

  • Long runtime
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Adjustable length settings
  • Durable construction
  • Easy to maintain

Pros

  • Long runtime
  • Precise grooming

Cons

  • May have limited attachments
cellpic

Vega Trimmer for Men with 90 Mins Runtime, Stainless Steel Blades & 40 Length Settings, Black, (Power Lite, VHTH-38)

₹ 849 24% off

6. Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65

The Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 offers versatile grooming options with its multiple attachments and skin-friendly design. With a long-lasting battery and easy cleaning, it is suitable for all grooming needs.

Specifications of Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65

  • Versatile grooming options
  • Skin-friendly design
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Easy to clean
  • Multiple attachments

Pros

  • Versatile grooming options
  • Skin-friendly design

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
cellpic

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65, 13-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge

₹ 4,595 22% off

7. MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer

The MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer offers a waterproof design and cordless operation for added convenience. With precision cutting and easy maintenance, it is a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer

  • Waterproof design
  • Cordless operation
  • Precision cutting
  • Easy to maintain
  • Durable construction

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Cordless operation

Cons

  • May have limited battery life
cellpic

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black)

₹ 7,999 63% off

8. Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer

The Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer features a professional design and waterproof construction for a premium grooming experience. With long-lasting battery life and a range of attachments, it offers professional results at home.

Specifications of Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer

  • Professional design
  • Waterproof construction
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Range of attachments
  • Easy to clean

Pros

  • Professional design
  • Long-lasting battery life

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
cellpic

Braun Professional Beard Trimmer 9, BT9420 For Men From Gillette,180-Min Runtime, Cordless, Lifetime Sharp Metal Blades, 40 Length Settings, Premium Case & Charging Stand, Waterproof, Corded Electric

₹ 7,999 15% off

Also read: Trimmer for men: A utility device that can work well in styling beard as well

9. VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer

The VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer offers a rechargeable design and precise grooming with its stainless steel blades and adjustable length settings. With a durable build and long battery life, it is suitable for all grooming needs.

Specifications of VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer

  • Rechargeable design
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Adjustable length settings
  • Durable construction
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Rechargeable design
  • Precise grooming

Cons

  • May have limited attachments
cellpic

VGR Professional Battery Powered Rechargeable Cordless Beard Hair Trimmer Kit with Guide Combs Brush USB Cord for Men, Family or Pets, Multicolor

₹ 2,200 69% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesHAVELLS GROOMING GS8714Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settingsMI Grooming Professional TrimmingPhilips Battery-Powered SkinProtect TrimmerTrimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel BladesPhilips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming TrimmerBraun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof TrimmerVGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer
Cordless DesignYesYesNoYesNoYesYesYesYes
Washable attachmentsYesNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNo
Adjustable length settingsYesYesNoNoYesYesNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings offers the best value for money with its versatile grooming options, fast-charging battery, and durable construction. It provides all essential features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 stands out as the best overall product with its versatile grooming options, skin-friendly design, and long-lasting battery. It offers a complete grooming experience and is suitable for all grooming needs.

How to find the perfect best trimmer for men:

To find the perfect trimmer for men, prioritize features based on your grooming needs. Consider adjustable trimming lengths for versatile styling, assess the precision of blades, and opt for models with easy maintenance. Look for cordless options for convenience and check the battery life. Evaluate additional features like waterproofing for easy cleaning. Read customer reviews for real-world insights, and compare prices to ensure value for money. By understanding your preferences and thoroughly researching options, you can select the best trimmer that caters to your specific grooming requirements.

FAQs on Best trimmer for men

Most of the trimmers listed offer a long-lasting battery life of up to 90 minutes on a single charge, providing ample usage time for grooming.
Yes, many of the trimmers feature skin-friendly designs and skin protect technology, making them ideal for sensitive skin.
Most of the trimmers come with a warranty period, ensuring peace of mind for buyers in case of any manufacturing defects.
While regular cleaning and maintenance are recommended for optimal performance, the trimmers are designed for easy and hassle-free maintenance.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Fashion-accessories Stories