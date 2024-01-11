Best trimmers for men: Top 10 options for neat and stylish beard

When it comes to grooming, having the right tools is essential. A good quality trimmer can make all the difference in achieving the perfect look. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 10 trimmers for men available in 2022, to help you make an informed decision for your grooming needs.

1. HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714 The HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714 is a versatile, washable groomer that offers precise trimming and styling. With its ergonomic design and multiple attachments, it is suitable for all grooming needs. Specifications of HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714 Cordless design

Washable attachments

Adjustable length settings

Stainless steel blades

Long battery life

Pros Versatile grooming options

Long battery life Cons May be on the pricier side

Our Pick HAVELLS SUPER GROOMING KIT GS8714, 15 IN 1, IPX7 fully washable, full body groomer for Men, 120 min of run time with Fast charge ₹ 4,195 15% off ₹ 3,552 from

2. Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings This cordless trimmer offers 20 length settings and a fast-charging battery for a hassle-free grooming experience. With self-sharpening blades and a durable build, it is a reliable choice for everyday use. Specifications of Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings Cordless design

Fast-charging battery

Self-sharpening blades

20 length settings

Durable construction

Pros Fast-charging battery

Self-sharpening blades Cons May require frequent cleaning

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, 2 Yr Warranty, 80Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings, Flash USB Cable fast Charging (Black) ₹ 1,199 25% off ₹ 899 from

Also read: Trimmers for women: 5 best options to choose from 3. MI Grooming Professional Trimming The MI Grooming Professional Trimming provides precision cutting and styling with its high-performance motor and stainless steel blades. With multiple attachments and a sleek design, it offers a professional grooming experience. Specifications of MI Grooming Professional Trimming High-performance motor

Stainless steel blades

Precision cutting

Sleek design

Multiple attachments

Pros High-performance motor

Precision cutting Cons May be noisy during operation

MI Xiaomi Grooming Kit,All-In-One Professional Styling Trimmer,Body Grooming,Nose&Ear Hair Trimming Blade,Beard Comb,40 Length Settings,0.5Mm Precision,Type-C And 90 Min Run Time,Black,Men ₹ 3,299 45% off ₹ 1,799 from

4. Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer The Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer is designed to provide a comfortable and skin-friendly grooming experience. With its skin protect technology and long-lasting battery, it is ideal for sensitive skin. Specifications of Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer Skin protect technology

Battery-powered

Long-lasting battery

Skin-friendly design

Easy to clean

Pros Skin protect technology

Ideal for sensitive skin Cons May have limited length settings

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18 ₹ 995 10% off ₹ 895 from

5. Trimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel Blades This trimmer offers long runtime and precise grooming with its stainless steel blades and adjustable length settings. With a durable build and easy maintenance, it is a reliable choice for everyday use. Specifications of Trimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel Blades Long runtime

Stainless steel blades

Adjustable length settings

Durable construction

Easy to maintain

Pros Long runtime

Precise grooming Cons May have limited attachments

Vega Trimmer for Men with 90 Mins Runtime, Stainless Steel Blades & 40 Length Settings, Black, (Power Lite, VHTH-38) ₹ 849 24% off ₹ 645 from

6. Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 The Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 offers versatile grooming options with its multiple attachments and skin-friendly design. With a long-lasting battery and easy cleaning, it is suitable for all grooming needs. Specifications of Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 Versatile grooming options

Skin-friendly design

Long-lasting battery

Easy to clean

Multiple attachments

Pros Versatile grooming options

Skin-friendly design Cons May be on the pricier side

Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65, 13-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge ₹ 4,595 22% off ₹ 3,584 from

7. MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer The MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer offers a waterproof design and cordless operation for added convenience. With precision cutting and easy maintenance, it is a reliable choice for everyday use. Specifications of MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer Waterproof design

Cordless operation

Precision cutting

Easy to maintain

Durable construction

Pros Waterproof design

Cordless operation Cons May have limited battery life

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) ₹ 7,999 63% off ₹ 2,999 from

8. Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer The Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer features a professional design and waterproof construction for a premium grooming experience. With long-lasting battery life and a range of attachments, it offers professional results at home. Specifications of Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer Professional design

Waterproof construction

Long-lasting battery life

Range of attachments

Easy to clean

Pros Professional design

Long-lasting battery life Cons May be on the pricier side

Braun Professional Beard Trimmer 9, BT9420 For Men From Gillette,180-Min Runtime, Cordless, Lifetime Sharp Metal Blades, 40 Length Settings, Premium Case & Charging Stand, Waterproof, Corded Electric ₹ 7,999 15% off ₹ 6,799 from

Also read: Trimmer for men: A utility device that can work well in styling beard as well 9. VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer The VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer offers a rechargeable design and precise grooming with its stainless steel blades and adjustable length settings. With a durable build and long battery life, it is suitable for all grooming needs. Specifications of VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer Rechargeable design

Stainless steel blades

Adjustable length settings

Durable construction

Long battery life

Pros Rechargeable design

Precise grooming Cons May have limited attachments

VGR Professional Battery Powered Rechargeable Cordless Beard Hair Trimmer Kit with Guide Combs Brush USB Cord for Men, Family or Pets, Multicolor ₹ 2,200 69% off ₹ 679 from

Comparison Table

Features HAVELLS GROOMING GS8714 Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings MI Grooming Professional Trimming Philips Battery-Powered SkinProtect Trimmer Trimmer with Long Runtime & Stainless Steel Blades Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 MENHOOD Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer Braun Professional Gillette Cordless Waterproof Trimmer VGR Professional Rechargeable Cordless Trimmer Cordless Design Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Washable attachments Yes No No No Yes No No No No Adjustable length settings Yes Yes No No Yes Yes No No Yes

Best value for money: The Cordless Trimmer with 20 length settings offers the best value for money with its versatile grooming options, fast-charging battery, and durable construction. It provides all essential features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Philips Multi-Grooming MG7715-65 stands out as the best overall product with its versatile grooming options, skin-friendly design, and long-lasting battery. It offers a complete grooming experience and is suitable for all grooming needs.

How to find the perfect best trimmer for men: To find the perfect trimmer for men, prioritize features based on your grooming needs. Consider adjustable trimming lengths for versatile styling, assess the precision of blades, and opt for models with easy maintenance. Look for cordless options for convenience and check the battery life. Evaluate additional features like waterproofing for easy cleaning. Read customer reviews for real-world insights, and compare prices to ensure value for money. By understanding your preferences and thoroughly researching options, you can select the best trimmer that caters to your specific grooming requirements.

FAQs on Best trimmer for men What is the battery life of these trimmers? Most of the trimmers listed offer a long-lasting battery life of up to 90 minutes on a single charge, providing ample usage time for grooming. Are these trimmers suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of the trimmers feature skin-friendly designs and skin protect technology, making them ideal for sensitive skin. Do these trimmers come with warranty? Most of the trimmers come with a warranty period, ensuring peace of mind for buyers in case of any manufacturing defects. Do these trimmers require frequent maintenance? While regular cleaning and maintenance are recommended for optimal performance, the trimmers are designed for easy and hassle-free maintenance.

