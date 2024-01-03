Best smartwatches under ₹1000: 10 affordable and feature-packed picks

Are you in the market for a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn't compromise on features? Look no further! We've curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under ₹1000 that offer exceptional value for money. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish accessory, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. From real-time waterproof technology to advanced activity tracking, these smartwatches are packed with features that won't break the bank.

1. TAGG Verve Smartwatch The TAGG Verve Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish accessory that offers real-time waterproof technology, a vibrant display, and advanced health tracking functionalities. Stay connected and track your fitness goals with ease. Specifications of TAGG Verve Smartwatch: Real-time waterproof technology

Vibrant display

Advanced health tracking

Lightweight design

Long battery life

Pros Waterproof technology

Health tracking features Cons Limited color options

Our Pick TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch 1.69" HD Display | 60+ Sports Modes | 10 Days Battery | 150+ Maximum Watch Face Library | Waterproof | 24 * 7 HeartRate & Blood Oxygen Tracking | Games & Calculator | Black ₹ 3,999 78% off ₹ 899 from

2. Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch The Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering advanced activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and customizable workout plans. Stay motivated and achieve your fitness goals with this versatile smartwatch. Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch: Advanced activity tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Customizable workout plans

Sleek and lightweight design

Long battery life

Pros Fitness tracking features

Customizable workout plans Cons Limited color options

Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (Pink) ₹ 2,999 84% off ₹ 489 from

3. pTron Reflect Smartwatch The pTron Reflect Smartwatch combines style and functionality with its sleek design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price. Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch: Sleek and stylish design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Multiple watch faces

Pros Sleek design

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited watch faces

4. MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch The MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch is an affordable yet feature-packed option for those looking for a versatile smartwatch. With its advanced functionality and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, it's a great value for money. Specifications of MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch: Bluetooth connectivity

Compatibility with Android and iOS

Activity tracking

Sleep monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Pros Affordable option

Compatibility with Android and iOS Cons Limited compatibility with third-party apps

MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Smart Watch Bluetooth SmartWatch with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls ₹ 999 55% off ₹ 449 from

5. pTron Reflect Smartwatch The pTron Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price. Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch: Sleek and stylish design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Multiple watch faces

Pros Sleek design

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited watch faces

6. Ultra T900 Smart Watch The Ultra T900 Smart Watch features a vibrant display, advanced health tracking, and compatibility with Android and iOS devices. Stay connected and track your fitness goals with ease, all in a stylish and affordable package. Specifications of Ultra T900 Smart Watch: Vibrant display

Advanced health tracking

Compatibility with Android and iOS

Sleek design

Long battery life

Pros Vibrant display

Compatibility with Android and iOS Cons Limited color options

i9 Ultra Max T900 Smart Watch 2.19" Series 8 HD Display - Campatible for Apple & Android -Bluetooth Call, Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistance-T 900 Ultra smartwatch (Orange) ₹ 1,999 64% off ₹ 715 from

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you 7. pTron Reflect Smartwatch The pTron Reflect Smartwatch combines style and functionality with its sleek design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price. Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch: Sleek and stylish design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Multiple watch faces

Pros Sleek design

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited watch faces

8. pTron Reflect Smartwatch The pTron Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price. Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch Sleek and stylish design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Multiple watch faces

Pros Sleek design

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Limited watch faces

9. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch The pTron Launched Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price. Specifications of pTron Launched Reflect Smartwatch Sleek and stylish design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Activity tracking

Long-lasting battery

Multiple watch faces

10. boAt Blaze Watch The boAt Blaze Watch is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that offers a powerful processor, multiple sports modes, and a vibrant display. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality at an affordable price. Specifications of boAt Blaze Watch: Powerful processor

Multiple sports modes

Vibrant display

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

Pros Powerful processor

Multiple sports modes Cons Limited compatibility with third-party apps

boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Deep Blue) ₹ 6,990 86% off ₹ 999 from

Comparison Table

Real-time waterproof technology Advanced activity tracking Sleek and stylish design Bluetooth connectivity Vibrant display Long battery life TAGG Verve Smartwatch Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch No Yes No No No Yes pTron Reflect Smartwatch No No Yes Yes No Yes MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch No Yes No Yes No Yes pTron Reflect Smartwatch No No Yes Yes No Yes Ultra T900 Smart Watch No No Yes No Yes Yes pTron Reflect Smartwatch No No Yes Yes No Yes pTron Reflect Smartwatch No No Yes Yes No Yes pTron Reflect Smartwatch No No Yes Yes No Yes boAt Blaze Watch No No No No Yes Yes

Best Value for Money: The Ultra T900 Smart Watch stands out as the best value for money with its vibrant display, advanced health tracking, and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. It offers exceptional features at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious individuals. Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks

Best Overall Product: The boAt Blaze Watch takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful processor, multiple sports modes, and vibrant display. It offers a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a standout choice in the budget smartwatch category.

FAQs on smartwatch under 1000 What are the key features of these smartwatches? These smartwatches offer a range of features including activity tracking, health monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and vibrant displays, catering to different user preferences. Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Yes, most of the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing a seamless experience for users with different smartphones. Do these smartwatches offer water resistance? Some of the smartwatches, such as the TAGG Verve Smartwatch, offer real-time waterproof technology, making them suitable for use during workouts and outdoor activities. How long is the battery life of these smartwatches? The battery life varies across the smartwatches, with most offering long-lasting battery performance to ensure continuous usage throughout the day.

