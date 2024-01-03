Icon
Best smartwatches under ₹1000: 10 affordable and feature-packed picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:02 IST
dot By: Affiliate
Best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000

Summary:

Best smartwatches under 1000: Discover top 10 smartwatches with amazing features and functionalities. Find the perfect smartwatch to suit your needs and style with the assistance of this comprehensive guide. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch 1.69" HD Display | 60+ Sports Modes | 10 Days Battery | 150+ Maximum Watch Face Library | Waterproof | 24 * 7 HeartRate & Blood Oxygen Tracking | Games & Calculator | Black

₹3,999 78% off
item

Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (Pink)

₹2,999 84% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Pink)

₹3,999 78% off
item

MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Smart Watch Bluetooth SmartWatch with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls

₹999 55% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)

₹3,999 78% off
item

i9 Ultra Max T900 Smart Watch 2.19" Series 8 HD Display - Campatible for Apple & Android -Bluetooth Call, Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistance-T 900 Ultra smartwatch (Orange)

₹1,999 64% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Blue)

₹3,999 78% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Black)

₹3,799 74% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Silver)

₹3,999 78% off
item

boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Deep Blue)

₹6,990 86% off

Are you in the market for a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn't compromise on features? Look no further! We've curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 1000 that offer exceptional value for money. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking for a stylish accessory, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. From real-time waterproof technology to advanced activity tracking, these smartwatches are packed with features that won't break the bank.

1. TAGG Verve Smartwatch

The TAGG Verve Smartwatch is a versatile and stylish accessory that offers real-time waterproof technology, a vibrant display, and advanced health tracking functionalities. Stay connected and track your fitness goals with ease.

Specifications of TAGG Verve Smartwatch:

  • Real-time waterproof technology
  • Vibrant display
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Lightweight design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Waterproof technology
  • Health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch 1.69" HD Display | 60+ Sports Modes | 10 Days Battery | 150+ Maximum Watch Face Library | Waterproof | 24 * 7 HeartRate & Blood Oxygen Tracking | Games & Calculator | Black

₹ 3,999 78% off

2. Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch

The Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering advanced activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and customizable workout plans. Stay motivated and achieve your fitness goals with this versatile smartwatch.

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band Smartwatch:

  • Advanced activity tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable workout plans
  • Sleek and lightweight design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Fitness tracking features
  • Customizable workout plans

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (Pink)

₹ 2,999 84% off

3. pTron Reflect Smartwatch

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch combines style and functionality with its sleek design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch:

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Multiple watch faces

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited watch faces
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Pink)

₹ 3,999 78% off

4. MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch

The MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch is an affordable yet feature-packed option for those looking for a versatile smartwatch. With its advanced functionality and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, it's a great value for money.

Specifications of MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatch:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS
  • Activity tracking
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Affordable option
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with third-party apps
cellpic

MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Smart Watch Bluetooth SmartWatch with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls

₹ 999 55% off

5. pTron Reflect Smartwatch

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch:

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Multiple watch faces

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited watch faces
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Black)

₹ 3,999 78% off

6. Ultra T900 Smart Watch

The Ultra T900 Smart Watch features a vibrant display, advanced health tracking, and compatibility with Android and iOS devices. Stay connected and track your fitness goals with ease, all in a stylish and affordable package.

Specifications of Ultra T900 Smart Watch:

  • Vibrant display
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

i9 Ultra Max T900 Smart Watch 2.19" Series 8 HD Display - Campatible for Apple & Android -Bluetooth Call, Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistance-T 900 Ultra smartwatch (Orange)

₹ 1,999 64% off

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you

7. pTron Reflect Smartwatch

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch combines style and functionality with its sleek design and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch:

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Multiple watch faces

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited watch faces
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Blue)

₹ 3,999 78% off

8. pTron Reflect Smartwatch

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Multiple watch faces

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

  • Limited watch faces
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Black)

₹ 3,799 74% off

9. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch

The pTron Launched Reflect Smartwatch offers advanced Bluetooth connectivity, activity tracking, and a sleek design. Stay connected and track your daily activities with ease, all at an affordable price.

Specifications of pTron Launched Reflect Smartwatch

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Activity tracking
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Multiple watch faces

cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Silver)

₹ 3,999 78% off

10. boAt Blaze Watch

The boAt Blaze Watch is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that offers a powerful processor, multiple sports modes, and a vibrant display. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality at an affordable price.

Specifications of boAt Blaze Watch:

  • Powerful processor
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Vibrant display
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • Multiple sports modes

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with third-party apps
cellpic

boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75” HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Deep Blue)

₹ 6,990 86% off

Comparison Table

 Real-time waterproof technologyAdvanced activity trackingSleek and stylish designBluetooth connectivityVibrant displayLong battery life
TAGG Verve SmartwatchYesNoYesNoYesYes
Bouncefit D20 Fitness Band SmartwatchNoYesNoNoNoYes
pTron Reflect SmartwatchNoNoYesYesNoYes
MARVIK Bluetooth SmartWatchNoYesNoYesNoYes
pTron Reflect SmartwatchNoNoYesYesNoYes
Ultra T900 Smart WatchNoNoYesNoYesYes
pTron Reflect SmartwatchNoNoYesYesNoYes
pTron Reflect SmartwatchNoNoYesYesNoYes
pTron Reflect SmartwatchNoNoYesYesNoYes
boAt Blaze WatchNoNoNoNoYesYes

Best Value for Money:

The Ultra T900 Smart Watch stands out as the best value for money with its vibrant display, advanced health tracking, and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. It offers exceptional features at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious individuals.

Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks

Best Overall Product:

The boAt Blaze Watch takes the crown for the best overall product with its powerful processor, multiple sports modes, and vibrant display. It offers a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a standout choice in the budget smartwatch category.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 1000:

FAQs on smartwatch under 1000

These smartwatches offer a range of features including activity tracking, health monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and vibrant displays, catering to different user preferences.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing a seamless experience for users with different smartphones.
Some of the smartwatches, such as the TAGG Verve Smartwatch, offer real-time waterproof technology, making them suitable for use during workouts and outdoor activities.
The battery life varies across the smartwatches, with most offering long-lasting battery performance to ensure continuous usage throughout the day.
