Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you

In today's fast-paced world, health monitoring has become more critical than ever. ECG smartwatches offer a convenient way to keep track of your health on the go. In this article, we will explore the top 9 ECG smartwatches available in India, compare their features, pros, and cons, and help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

1. IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch The IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch is a sleek and stylish health companion with ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, and a variety of watch faces. Its long battery life and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices make it a versatile choice. Specifications of IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch: ECG monitoring

Heart rate tracking

Compatibility with Android and iOS devices

Multiple watch faces

Long battery life

Pros Stylish design

Versatile compatibility

Long battery life Cons Limited watch face options

Our Pick IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps ₹ 6,999 66% off ₹ 2,399 from

2. FnX Smartwatch The FnX Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a water-resistant design. Its large display and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals. Specifications of FnX Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth phone connectivity

Sleep and activity tracking

Water-resistant design

Large display

Long battery life

Pros Water-resistant design

Large display

Long battery life Cons Limited app compatibility

FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch ₹ 1,999 50% off ₹ 999 from

Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹ 15,000: Top 10 picks for 2023 3. IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch The IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch features a high-resolution display, ECG monitoring, Bluetooth assistant, and customizable watch faces. Its lightweight and comfortable design makes it ideal for everyday use. Specifications of IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch: High-resolution display

ECG monitoring

Bluetooth assistant

Customizable watch faces

Comfortable design

Pros High-resolution display

Customizable watch faces

Comfortable design Cons Limited battery life

IZI New Launched Prime+ Smart Watch, 1.78" AMOLED Always ON Display, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face, AI Voice Assistant,ECG, SPO2, BP, Heart Rate, Sports Mode, 60hz Refresh Rate, 7 Days Battery ₹ 8,999 67% off ₹ 2,999 from

4. Smartwatch This Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a water-resistant design. Its large display and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals. Specifications of Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth phone connectivity

Sleep and activity tracking

Water-resistant design

Large display

Long battery life

Pros Water-resistant design

Large display

Long battery life Cons Limited app compatibility

Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch ₹ 1,999 50% off ₹ 999 from

5. AUSHA Smartwatch The AUSHA Smartwatch features ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a durable design. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile health companion. Specifications of AUSHA Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth phone connectivity

Sleep and activity tracking

Durable design

User-friendly interface

Pros Durable design

User-friendly interface

Wide device compatibility Cons Limited battery life

AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch ₹ 1,999 50% off ₹ 999 from

6. TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch The TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, sleep and activity tracking, and a stylish design. Its advanced features and compatibility with smartphones make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy users. Specifications of TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth calling

Sleep and activity tracking

Stylish design

Smartphone compatibility

Pros Stylish design

Advanced features

Smartphone compatibility Cons Limited battery life

TXOR Hurricane Plus, Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, ECG Monitor & OLED 1.75" HD Display ₹ 4,499 60% off ₹ 1,799 from

7. Apple Smartwatch The Apple Smartwatch features ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, a durable aluminum case, and water resistance. Its seamless integration with iOS devices and extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities make it a top choice for Apple users. Specifications of Apple Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Heart rate tracking

Durable aluminum case

Water resistance

iOS device integration

Health and fitness tracking

Pros Seamless iOS integration

Extensive health tracking

Durable design Cons Limited compatibility with non-iOS devices

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 41,900 from

8. AJUK Smartwatch The AJUK Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a durable design. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile health companion. Specifications of AJUK Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth phone connectivity

Sleep and activity tracking

Durable design

User-friendly interface

Pros Durable design

User-friendly interface

Wide device compatibility Cons Limited battery life

AJUK Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch ₹ 1,999 50% off ₹ 999 from

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 20,000 to gift your partner 9. Promate Xwatch S19 The Promate Xwatch S19 is a waterproof smartwatch with ECG monitoring, silicone straps, and a variety of watch faces. Its durable design and wireless charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for active users. Specifications of Promate Xwatch S19: Waterproof design

ECG monitoring

Silicone straps

Variety of watch faces

Wireless charging

Pros Waterproof design

Variety of watch faces

Wireless charging Cons Limited battery life

Promate Xwatch-S19 Outdoor Rugged Smart Watch, 1.95" TFT Display BT Calling, IP67 Waterproof, 10 Days Battery Life, Health Monitor, 2 Silicone Straps & 2 Chargers, Xwatch App, 100+ Watch Faces (Black) ₹ 7,999 54% off ₹ 3,699 from

Comparison Table

Products ECG Monitoring Bluetooth Connectivity Sleep Tracking IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch Yes Yes Yes FnX Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes AUSHA Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Apple Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes AJUK Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Promate Xwatch S19 Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The AUSHA ECG Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its durable design, user-friendly interface, and wide device compatibility, making it a versatile and affordable health companion.

Best overall product: The Apple Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its seamless iOS integration, extensive health tracking capabilities, and durable design, making it the top choice for Apple users and health enthusiasts.

FAQs on ecg smartwatch Is the ECG monitoring accurate? Yes, all the smartwatches featured in this article offer accurate ECG monitoring capabilities, providing reliable health data. Are these smartwatches compatible with Android devices? Yes, most of the smartwatches listed here are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering versatile connectivity. Do these smartwatches offer sleep tracking? Yes, sleep tracking is a common feature among these smartwatches, allowing users to monitor their sleep patterns and quality. What is the battery life of these smartwatches? The battery life varies for each smartwatch, ranging from 1-2 days to up to a week, depending on usage and features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.