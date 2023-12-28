Icon
Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:40 IST
best ecg smartwatches

Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Discover the top 9 ECG smartwatches for health monitoring, compare their features and prices, and find the best value for money and overall product in this comprehensive guide. Read More

IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps

FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

IZI New Launched Prime+ Smart Watch, 1.78" AMOLED Always ON Display, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face, AI Voice Assistant,ECG, SPO2, BP, Heart Rate, Sports Mode, 60hz Refresh Rate, 7 Days Battery

Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

TXOR Hurricane Plus, Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, ECG Monitor & OLED 1.75" HD Display

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
AJUK Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

Promate Xwatch-S19 Outdoor Rugged Smart Watch, 1.95" TFT Display BT Calling, IP67 Waterproof, 10 Days Battery Life, Health Monitor, 2 Silicone Straps & 2 Chargers, Xwatch App, 100+ Watch Faces (Black)

In today's fast-paced world, health monitoring has become more critical than ever. ECG smartwatches offer a convenient way to keep track of your health on the go. In this article, we will explore the top 9 ECG smartwatches available in India, compare their features, pros, and cons, and help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

1. IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch

The IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch is a sleek and stylish health companion with ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, and a variety of watch faces. Its long battery life and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices make it a versatile choice.

Specifications of IZI Bluetooth SmartWatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS devices
  • Multiple watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Versatile compatibility
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited watch face options
IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps

₹ 6,999 66% off

2. FnX Smartwatch

The FnX Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a water-resistant design. Its large display and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals.

Specifications of FnX Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth phone connectivity
  • Sleep and activity tracking
  • Water-resistant design
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Water-resistant design
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app compatibility
FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

₹ 1,999 50% off

Also read: Best smartwatches under 15,000: Top 10 picks for 2023

3. IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch

The IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch features a high-resolution display, ECG monitoring, Bluetooth assistant, and customizable watch faces. Its lightweight and comfortable design makes it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of IZI Launched Display Bluetooth Smartwatch:

  • High-resolution display
  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth assistant
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Comfortable design

Pros

  • High-resolution display
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Comfortable design

Cons

  • Limited battery life
IZI New Launched Prime+ Smart Watch, 1.78" AMOLED Always ON Display, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face, AI Voice Assistant,ECG, SPO2, BP, Heart Rate, Sports Mode, 60hz Refresh Rate, 7 Days Battery

₹ 8,999 67% off

4. Smartwatch

This Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a water-resistant design. Its large display and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals.

Specifications of Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth phone connectivity
  • Sleep and activity tracking
  • Water-resistant design
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Water-resistant design
  • Large display
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app compatibility
Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

₹ 1,999 50% off

5. AUSHA Smartwatch

The AUSHA Smartwatch features ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a durable design. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile health companion.

Specifications of AUSHA Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth phone connectivity
  • Sleep and activity tracking
  • Durable design
  • User-friendly interface

Pros

  • Durable design
  • User-friendly interface
  • Wide device compatibility

Cons

  • Limited battery life
AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

₹ 1,999 50% off

6. TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch

The TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, sleep and activity tracking, and a stylish design. Its advanced features and compatibility with smartphones make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of TXOR Hurricane Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Sleep and activity tracking
  • Stylish design
  • Smartphone compatibility

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced features
  • Smartphone compatibility

Cons

  • Limited battery life
TXOR Hurricane Plus, Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, ECG Monitor & OLED 1.75" HD Display

₹ 4,499 60% off

7. Apple Smartwatch

The Apple Smartwatch features ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, a durable aluminum case, and water resistance. Its seamless integration with iOS devices and extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities make it a top choice for Apple users.

Specifications of Apple Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Durable aluminum case
  • Water resistance
  • iOS device integration
  • Health and fitness tracking

Pros

  • Seamless iOS integration
  • Extensive health tracking
  • Durable design

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with non-iOS devices
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

8. AJUK Smartwatch

The AJUK Smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth phone connectivity, sleep and activity tracking, and a durable design. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile health companion.

Specifications of AJUK Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth phone connectivity
  • Sleep and activity tracking
  • Durable design
  • User-friendly interface

Pros

  • Durable design
  • User-friendly interface
  • Wide device compatibility

Cons

  • Limited battery life
AJUK Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

₹ 1,999 50% off

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under 20,000 to gift your partner

9. Promate Xwatch S19

The Promate Xwatch S19 is a waterproof smartwatch with ECG monitoring, silicone straps, and a variety of watch faces. Its durable design and wireless charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for active users.

Specifications of Promate Xwatch S19:

  • Waterproof design
  • ECG monitoring
  • Silicone straps
  • Variety of watch faces
  • Wireless charging

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Variety of watch faces
  • Wireless charging

Cons

  • Limited battery life
Promate Xwatch-S19 Outdoor Rugged Smart Watch, 1.95" TFT Display BT Calling, IP67 Waterproof, 10 Days Battery Life, Health Monitor, 2 Silicone Straps & 2 Chargers, Xwatch App, 100+ Watch Faces (Black)

₹ 7,999 54% off

Comparison Table

ProductsECG MonitoringBluetooth ConnectivitySleep Tracking
IZI Bluetooth SmartWatchYesYesYes
FnX SmartwatchYesYesYes
IZI Launched Display Bluetooth SmartwatchYesYesYes
SmartwatchYesYesYes
AUSHA SmartwatchYesYesYes
TXOR Hurricane SmartwatchYesYesYes
Apple SmartwatchYesYesYes
AJUK SmartwatchYesYesYes
Promate Xwatch S19YesYesYes

Best value for money:

The AUSHA ECG Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its durable design, user-friendly interface, and wide device compatibility, making it a versatile and affordable health companion.

Best overall product:

The Apple Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its seamless iOS integration, extensive health tracking capabilities, and durable design, making it the top choice for Apple users and health enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect ECG smartwatch?

FAQs on ecg smartwatch

Yes, all the smartwatches featured in this article offer accurate ECG monitoring capabilities, providing reliable health data.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed here are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering versatile connectivity.
Yes, sleep tracking is a common feature among these smartwatches, allowing users to monitor their sleep patterns and quality.
The battery life varies for each smartwatch, ranging from 1-2 days to up to a week, depending on usage and features.
