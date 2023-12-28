Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Compare and choose from top 10 options

Smartwatches with ECG trackers have become essential for monitoring heart health. With a variety of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 smartwatches with ECG trackers available on Amazon India, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.
1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek design, heart rate and ECG monitoring, and multiple sports modes. It also offers a long battery life and customizable watch faces.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2:
- Heart rate monitoring
- ECG tracking
- Multiple sports modes
- Customizable watch faces
- Long battery life
2. Fire-Boltt 360
The Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch features ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also offers a high-resolution display, fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360:
- ECG monitoring
- Bluetooth calling
- Voice assistance
- High-resolution display
- Fitness and sleep tracking
3. Fastrack Reflex Beat
The Fastrack Reflex Beat offers ECG tracking, Biggest SingleSync, and customizable watch faces. It also features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking.
Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat:
- ECG tracking
- Biggest SingleSync
- Customizable watch faces
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep and activity tracking
4. IZI Smartwatch
The IZI Smartwatch is equipped with ECG monitoring, voice assistant support, and customizable watch faces. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.
Specifications of IZI Smartwatch:
- ECG monitoring
- Voice assistant support
- Customizable watch faces
- Fitness tracking
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep analysis
5. Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch Series 6 features ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also offers a large display, advanced health monitoring, and a wide range of apps.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6:
- ECG tracking
- Cellular connectivity
- Water resistance
- Large display
- Advanced health monitoring
- Wide range of apps
6. IZI Smart Pro
The IZI Smart Pro smartwatch features a bezel-less design, ECG monitoring, and a range of smart features. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.
Specifications of IZI Smart Pro:
- Bezel-less design
- ECG monitoring
- Smart features
- Fitness tracking
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep analysis
7. Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE offers ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also features a lightweight aluminum design, advanced health monitoring, and a range of apps.
Specifications of Apple Watch SE:
- ECG tracking
- Cellular connectivity
- Water resistance
- Lightweight aluminum design
- Advanced health monitoring
- Range of apps
8. Noise ColorFit Pro 3
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a metallic smartwatch with ECG monitoring and a range of functional features. It also offers customizable watch faces, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3:
- Metallic design
- ECG monitoring
- Functional features
- Customizable watch faces
- Heart rate tracking
- Sleep analysis
9. CrossBeats Orbit
The CrossBeats Orbit smartwatch features a vibrant display, ECG monitoring, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.
Specifications of CrossBeats Orbit:
- Vibrant display
- ECG monitoring
- ChatGPT-powered voice assistant
- Fitness tracking
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep analysis
10. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro
The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also features activity monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro:
- ECG monitoring
- Bluetooth calling
- Voice assistance
- Activity monitoring
- Heart rate tracking
- Sleep analysis
Best value for money:
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 stands out as the best value for money, offering accurate ECG monitoring, multiple sports modes, and a long battery life at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best overall features in the category with advanced health monitoring, a wide range of apps, and cellular connectivity, making it a top choice for those seeking comprehensive smartwatch capabilities.
How to find the perfect smartwatch with ECG tracker?
