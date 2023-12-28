Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Compare and choose from top 10 options

Smartwatches with ECG trackers have become essential for monitoring heart health. With a variety of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 smartwatches with ECG trackers available on Amazon India, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek design, heart rate and ECG monitoring, and multiple sports modes. It also offers a long battery life and customizable watch faces. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2: Heart rate monitoring

ECG tracking

Multiple sports modes

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Accurate heart rate and ECG monitoring

Extended battery life Cons Limited third-party app support

Our Pick Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black) ₹ 7,999 63% off ₹ 2,999 from

2. Fire-Boltt 360 The Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch features ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also offers a high-resolution display, fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring. Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth calling

Voice assistance

High-resolution display

Fitness and sleep tracking

Pros ECG monitoring and Bluetooth calling

High-resolution display

Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking Cons Limited app ecosystem

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution Get Price from

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you 3. Fastrack Reflex Beat The Fastrack Reflex Beat offers ECG tracking, Biggest SingleSync, and customizable watch faces. It also features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking. Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat: ECG tracking

Biggest SingleSync

Customizable watch faces

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep and activity tracking

Pros ECG tracking and heart rate monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Comprehensive sleep and activity tracking Cons Limited watch face options

Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black) ₹ 4,495 60% off ₹ 1,799 from

4. IZI Smartwatch The IZI Smartwatch is equipped with ECG monitoring, voice assistant support, and customizable watch faces. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis. Specifications of IZI Smartwatch: ECG monitoring

Voice assistant support

Customizable watch faces

Fitness tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep analysis

Pros Accurate ECG monitoring

Voice assistant support

Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking Cons Limited third-party app integration

IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps ₹ 6,999 66% off ₹ 2,399 from

5. Apple Watch Series 6 The Apple Watch Series 6 features ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also offers a large display, advanced health monitoring, and a wide range of apps. Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6: ECG tracking

Cellular connectivity

Water resistance

Large display

Advanced health monitoring

Wide range of apps

Pros Accurate ECG tracking

Cellular connectivity

Advanced health monitoring features Cons Higher price point

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 54,900 from

6. IZI Smart Pro The IZI Smart Pro smartwatch features a bezel-less design, ECG monitoring, and a range of smart features. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis. Specifications of IZI Smart Pro: Bezel-less design

ECG monitoring

Smart features

Fitness tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep analysis

Pros Stylish bezel-less design

Accurate ECG monitoring

Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking Cons Limited third-party app integration

IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Multi Sports Mode, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, IP68, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps ₹ 6,999 66% off ₹ 2,399 from

7. Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE offers ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also features a lightweight aluminum design, advanced health monitoring, and a range of apps. Specifications of Apple Watch SE: ECG tracking

Cellular connectivity

Water resistance

Lightweight aluminum design

Advanced health monitoring

Range of apps

Pros Accurate ECG tracking

Cellular connectivity

Advanced health monitoring features Cons Limited customization options

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 51,900 from

8. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a metallic smartwatch with ECG monitoring and a range of functional features. It also offers customizable watch faces, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3: Metallic design

ECG monitoring

Functional features

Customizable watch faces

Heart rate tracking

Sleep analysis

Pros Sleek metallic design

Accurate ECG monitoring

Comprehensive heart rate and sleep tracking Cons Limited third-party app support

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) ₹ 7,999 63% off ₹ 2,999 from

9. CrossBeats Orbit The CrossBeats Orbit smartwatch features a vibrant display, ECG monitoring, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis. Specifications of CrossBeats Orbit: Vibrant display

ECG monitoring

ChatGPT-powered voice assistant

Fitness tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep analysis

Pros Vibrant and clear display

Accurate ECG monitoring

Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking Cons Limited third-party app integration

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Silver) ₹ 11,999 58% off ₹ 4,999 from

Also read: Top 10 ECG smartwatches under ₹ 5,000 with various health monitoring features 10. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also features activity monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis. Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro: ECG monitoring

Bluetooth calling

Voice assistance

Activity monitoring

Heart rate tracking

Sleep analysis

Pros ECG monitoring and Bluetooth calling

Comprehensive activity and sleep tracking

Voice assistance for hands-free control Cons Limited customization options

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" Display, AI Voice Assistance with 100 Sports Modes, with SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring ₹ 1,599 19% off ₹ 1,299 from

Comparison Table

Products Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Fire-Boltt 360 Fastrack Reflex Beat IZI Smartwatch Apple Watch Series 6 IZI Smart Pro Apple Watch SE Noise ColorFit Pro 3 CrossBeats Orbit Fire-Boltt 360 Pro ECG Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth Calling No Yes No No Yes No Yes No No Yes Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 stands out as the best value for money, offering accurate ECG monitoring, multiple sports modes, and a long battery life at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best overall features in the category with advanced health monitoring, a wide range of apps, and cellular connectivity, making it a top choice for those seeking comprehensive smartwatch capabilities.

How to find the perfect smartwatch with ECG tracker? The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best overall features in the category, with advanced health monitoring, a wide range of apps, and cellular connectivity, making it a top choice for those seeking comprehensive smartwatch capabilities.

FAQs on smartwatches with ECG tracker Which smartwatch offers the most accurate ECG monitoring? The Apple Watch Series 6 is known for its accurate ECG monitoring and advanced health analysis features. Are all the smartwatches waterproof? The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE offer water resistance, while other models may have varying levels of water resistance. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? Most of the smartwatches listed offer support for third-party apps, but the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have the widest range of app options. What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? The average battery life varies between 1-2 days depending on usage, with some models offering extended battery life of up to 7 days.

