Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Compare and choose from top 10 options

Published on Dec 28, 2023 23:26 IST
Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Looking for a smartwatch with ECG tracker? Check out our list of the top 10 smartwatches with ECG trackers, compare their features, and find the perfect one for your needs. Read More

Smartwatches with ECG trackers have become essential for monitoring heart health. With a variety of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 smartwatches with ECG trackers available on Amazon India, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a sleek design, heart rate and ECG monitoring, and multiple sports modes. It also offers a long battery life and customizable watch faces.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • ECG tracking
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Accurate heart rate and ECG monitoring
  • Extended battery life

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)

₹ 7,999 63% off

2. Fire-Boltt 360

The Fire-Boltt 360 smartwatch features ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also offers a high-resolution display, fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Voice assistance
  • High-resolution display
  • Fitness and sleep tracking

Pros

  • ECG monitoring and Bluetooth calling
  • High-resolution display
  • Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

Also read: Best ECG smartwatches for health monitoring: Top 9 options for you

3. Fastrack Reflex Beat

The Fastrack Reflex Beat offers ECG tracking, Biggest SingleSync, and customizable watch faces. It also features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat:

  • ECG tracking
  • Biggest SingleSync
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep and activity tracking

Pros

  • ECG tracking and heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Comprehensive sleep and activity tracking

Cons

  • Limited watch face options
Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black)

₹ 4,495 60% off

4. IZI Smartwatch

The IZI Smartwatch is equipped with ECG monitoring, voice assistant support, and customizable watch faces. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.

Specifications of IZI Smartwatch:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Voice assistant support
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Fitness tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep analysis

Pros

  • Accurate ECG monitoring
  • Voice assistant support
  • Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking

Cons

  • Limited third-party app integration
IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps

₹ 6,999 66% off

5. Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 features ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also offers a large display, advanced health monitoring, and a wide range of apps.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6:

  • ECG tracking
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Water resistance
  • Large display
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Wide range of apps

Pros

  • Accurate ECG tracking
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Advanced health monitoring features

Cons

  • Higher price point
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

6. IZI Smart Pro

The IZI Smart Pro smartwatch features a bezel-less design, ECG monitoring, and a range of smart features. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.

Specifications of IZI Smart Pro:

  • Bezel-less design
  • ECG monitoring
  • Smart features
  • Fitness tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep analysis

Pros

  • Stylish bezel-less design
  • Accurate ECG monitoring
  • Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking

Cons

  • Limited third-party app integration
IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Multi Sports Mode, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, IP68, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps

₹ 6,999 66% off

7. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE offers ECG tracking, cellular connectivity, and water resistance. It also features a lightweight aluminum design, advanced health monitoring, and a range of apps.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE:

  • ECG tracking
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Water resistance
  • Lightweight aluminum design
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Range of apps

Pros

  • Accurate ECG tracking
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Advanced health monitoring features

Cons

  • Limited customization options
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

8. Noise ColorFit Pro 3

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is a metallic smartwatch with ECG monitoring and a range of functional features. It also offers customizable watch faces, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3:

  • Metallic design
  • ECG monitoring
  • Functional features
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Sleep analysis

Pros

  • Sleek metallic design
  • Accurate ECG monitoring
  • Comprehensive heart rate and sleep tracking

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)

₹ 7,999 63% off

9. CrossBeats Orbit

The CrossBeats Orbit smartwatch features a vibrant display, ECG monitoring, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant. It also offers fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis.

Specifications of CrossBeats Orbit:

  • Vibrant display
  • ECG monitoring
  • ChatGPT-powered voice assistant
  • Fitness tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep analysis

Pros

  • Vibrant and clear display
  • Accurate ECG monitoring
  • Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking

Cons

  • Limited third-party app integration
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Silver)

₹ 11,999 58% off

Also read: Top 10 ECG smartwatches under 5,000 with various health monitoring features

10. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro

The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro smartwatch offers ECG monitoring, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance. It also features activity monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro:

  • ECG monitoring
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Voice assistance
  • Activity monitoring
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Sleep analysis

Pros

  • ECG monitoring and Bluetooth calling
  • Comprehensive activity and sleep tracking
  • Voice assistance for hands-free control

Cons

  • Limited customization options
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" Display, AI Voice Assistance with 100 Sports Modes, with SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring

₹ 1,599 19% off

Comparison Table

ProductsNoise ColorFit Pro 2Fire-Boltt 360Fastrack Reflex BeatIZI SmartwatchApple Watch Series 6IZI Smart ProApple Watch SENoise ColorFit Pro 3CrossBeats OrbitFire-Boltt 360 Pro
ECG MonitoringYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Bluetooth CallingNoYesNoNoYesNoYesNoNoYes
Heart Rate MonitoringYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 stands out as the best value for money, offering accurate ECG monitoring, multiple sports modes, and a long battery life at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best overall features in the category with advanced health monitoring, a wide range of apps, and cellular connectivity, making it a top choice for those seeking comprehensive smartwatch capabilities.

How to find the perfect smartwatch with ECG tracker?

FAQs on smartwatches with ECG tracker

The Apple Watch Series 6 is known for its accurate ECG monitoring and advanced health analysis features.
The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE offer water resistance, while other models may have varying levels of water resistance.
Most of the smartwatches listed offer support for third-party apps, but the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have the widest range of app options.
The average battery life varies between 1-2 days depending on usage, with some models offering extended battery life of up to 7 days.
