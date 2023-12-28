Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:38 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best smartwatches for heart patients

Summary:

Best smartwatches for heart patients: Discover the top 10 best smartwatches for heart patients with advanced features and monitoring capabilities. Compare prices, specifications, pros and cons to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

₹19,999 95% off
item

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance

₹14,999 91% off
item

Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black)

₹4,495 60% off
item

GuzelWorld A16 Heart Rate Monitoring Smart Watch with GPS Tracker for Elders, The Disabled and Patients (Gold)

₹15,000 52% off
item

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹14,999 88% off
item

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

₹11,999 89% off
item

Smart Watch - ID116 Plus Bluetooth with Continuous Heart Rate Sensor, Full Touch Screen, Daily Activity Tracker, BP Monitor, Android Sports Smart Watch for Men's & Women (Black)

₹1,599 72% off
item

molife Sense 510 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Feature, IP68 Rated, BP, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitor and Sports Sensor with Upto 4 Days Battery Life, Additional Strap and Multiple Watch Faces (Black)

₹6,999 54% off
item

R.G - RITZY GADGETS RG T91 Smartwatch with TWS 2 in 1 for Blood Pressure & Oxygen Heart Rate Smart Watches (Black)

₹12,450 24% off
item

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Pink)

₹11,999 89% off

Smartwatches have become an essential tool for heart patients as they provide continuous monitoring and advanced features to keep track of their health. In this article, we will review the top 10 best smartwatches for heart patients available on Amazon. Each product offers unique specifications and features designed to cater to the specific needs of heart patients. Whether you're looking for continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG tracking, or advanced health assistance, this list has something for everyone. Our comprehensive review will help you make an informed decision based on your individual requirements.

1. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is equipped with advanced calling features and a high-resolution display. Its built-in health monitoring system provides real-time data, making it an ideal choice for heart patients.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

  • 1.3-inch HD display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced calling functions
  • High-resolution display
  • Water-resistant design

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be suitable for intense workouts
Our Pick cellpic

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution

₹ 19,999 95% off

2. Fire-Boltt Launched Display Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Launched Display Smartwatch features a large display and advanced Bluetooth assistance for heart patients. Its sleek design and comprehensive health tracking make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Launched Display Smartwatch:

  • 1.4-inch HD display
  • Bluetooth assistance
  • ECG tracking
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Large display
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited ECG tracking accuracy
  • May require frequent charging
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance

₹ 14,999 91% off

3. Fastrack Limitless Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless Smartwatch offers the biggest single-sync watch faces and extended battery life. Its sleek design and compatibility with heart monitoring apps make it a popular choice among heart patients.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Smartwatch:

  • Most oversized single-sync watch faces
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable straps
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Customizable straps
  • Extended battery life
  • Compatible with heart monitoring apps

Cons

  • Limited watch face options
  • May not have advanced health features
cellpic

Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces(Black)

₹ 4,495 60% off

Also read: Best smartwatch under 100000: Top 10 models with fashionable belts

4. GuzelWorld Monitoring Tracker Smartwatch

The GuzelWorld Monitoring Tracker Smartwatch is specially designed for disabled patients and provides comprehensive health monitoring features. Its user-friendly interface and durable design make it a reliable choice for heart patients. This is one of the best smartwatches for heart patients – merging cutting-edge health features with sleek design for a holistic and stylish wellness companion.

Specifications of GuzelWorld Monitoring Tracker Smartwatch:

  • Health monitoring for disabled patients
  • Durable design
  • Long battery life
  • Customizable alerts
  • Water-resistant

Pros

  • Specially designed for disabled patients
  • User-friendly interface
  • Customizable alerts

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

GuzelWorld A16 Heart Rate Monitoring Smart Watch with GPS Tracker for Elders, The Disabled and Patients (Gold)

₹ 15,000 52% off

5. Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch features a durable stainless steel design and advanced health monitoring assistance. Its stylish look and long-lasting battery make it a popular choice for heart patients.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel design
  • 24/7 health monitoring
  • Bluetooth assistance
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Durable stainless steel design
  • 24/7 health monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not be suitable for intense workouts
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring, 123 Sports Modes, Inbuilt Voice Assistant (Black)

₹ 14,999 88% off

6. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring and Bluetooth assistance for heart patients. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a top contender in the smartwatch market.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Bluetooth assistance
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Sleek design
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

₹ 11,999 89% off

7. Smart Watch Bluetooth Continuous Activity

The Smart Watch Bluetooth Continuous Activity is designed for continuous activity tracking and heart rate monitoring. Its user-friendly interface and long battery life make it an ideal choice for heart patients.

Specifications of Smart Watch Bluetooth Continuous Activity:

  • Continuous activity tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable alerts
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Continuous activity tracking
  • User-friendly interface
  • Customizable alerts

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have advanced health features
cellpic

Smart Watch - ID116 Plus Bluetooth with Continuous Heart Rate Sensor, Full Touch Screen, Daily Activity Tracker, BP Monitor, Android Sports Smart Watch for Men's & Women (Black)

₹ 1,599 72% off

8. Molife Sense 510 Smartwatch

The Molife Sense 510 Smartwatch features additional health monitoring and advanced fitness tracking features. Its stylish design and compatibility with heart rate monitors make it a popular choice among heart patients.

Specifications of Molife Sense 510 Smartwatch:

  • Additional health monitoring
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Additional health monitoring
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May require frequent charging
cellpic

molife Sense 510 Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling Feature, IP68 Rated, BP, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitor and Sports Sensor with Upto 4 Days Battery Life, Additional Strap and Multiple Watch Faces (Black)

₹ 6,999 54% off

9. R-G GADGETS Smartwatch

The R-G GADGETS Smartwatch features blood pressure monitoring and advanced health assistance for heart patients. Its durable design and long battery life make it a reliable choice for continuous health monitoring.

Specifications of R-G GADGETS Smartwatch:

  • Blood pressure monitoring
  • Advanced health assistance
  • Customizable alerts
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Blood pressure monitoring
  • Advanced health assistance
  • Customizable alerts

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

R.G - RITZY GADGETS RG T91 Smartwatch with TWS 2 in 1 for Blood Pressure & Oxygen Heart Rate Smart Watches (Black)

₹ 12,450 24% off

Also read: Best smartwatches under 70,000: Top 10 choices for men

10. Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring and Bluetooth assistance for heart patients. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a top contender in the smartwatch market.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Smartwatch:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Bluetooth assistance
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Sleek design
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not have advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Pink)

₹ 11,999 89% off

Comparison Table

Product NameHD DisplayBluetooth CallingECG Tracking24/7 Heart Rate MonitoringWater-resistantLong Battery Life
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchYesYesNoYesYesYes
Fire-Boltt Launched Display SmartwatchYesYesYesYesYesNo
Fastrack Limitless SmartwatchNoNoNoYesYesYes
GuzelWorld Monitoring Tracker SmartwatchNoNoNoNoYesYes
Fire-Boltt Stainless Steel SmartwatchNoNoNoYesYesYes
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth SmartwatchNoNoNoYesYesYes
Smart Watch Bluetooth Continuous ActivityNoNoNoYesYesYes
Molife Sense 510 SmartwatchNoNoNoYesYesYes
R-G GADGETS SmartwatchNoNoNoNoYesYes
Fire-Boltt Bluetooth SmartwatchNoNoNoYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Fire-Boltt Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its advanced calling features, high-resolution display, and long battery life. It provides essential health monitoring at an affordable price, making it the top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Fire-Boltt Launched Display Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large display, advanced Bluetooth assistance, and ECG tracking capabilities, it offers the most comprehensive features for heart patients. Its sleek design and customizable watch faces make it a top contender in the smartwatch market.

How to find the best smartwatch for heart patients?

The Fire-Boltt Launched Display Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large display, advanced Bluetooth assistance, and ECG tracking capabilities, it offers the most comprehensive features for heart patients. Its sleek design and customizable watch faces make it a top contender in the smartwatch market.

FAQs on best smartwatch for heartpatients

When choosing a smartwatch for heart patients, consider features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG tracking, and advanced health assistance for comprehensive monitoring and timely alerts.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above are water-resistant, making them suitable for everyday use and minor water exposure.
Yes, many of these smartwatches are compatible with popular heart monitoring apps, providing seamless integration for heart patients.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above offer long battery life, ensuring continuous health monitoring without frequent recharging.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories