Best LG fully automatic washing machines: 9 options for premium laundry at home

When it comes to buying a fully automatic washing machine, LG offers some of the best options in terms of technology, features, and performance. In this article, we will explore the top 9 LG fully automatic washing machines available in India, providing you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you find the perfect washing machine for your needs.
1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M) features advanced inverter technology, a spacious drum, and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Inverter Technology
- TurboWash Technology
- Multiple Wash Programs
- Smart Diagnosis
2. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) is equipped with TurboDrum technology and a range of wash programs, making it ideal for delicate fabrics and tough stains. Its SmartThinQ technology allows for remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 8 kg
- TurboDrum Technology
- SmartThinQ Technology
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Child Lock Feature
3. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 9 kg
- Inverter Technology
- 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology
- Steam Wash Option
- Allergy Care Cycle
4. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Inverter Technology
- TurboWash Technology
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Smart Diagnosis
5. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW)
The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) features a large capacity and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin.
Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 8 kg
- Inverter Technology
- Steam Wash Option
- Allergy Care Cycle
- Child Lock Feature
6. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL)
The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its child lock feature ensures safety and peace of mind for families with young children.
Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 8 kg
- Inverter Technology
- Multiple Wash Programs
- Child Lock Feature
- Smart Diagnosis
7. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 8 kg
- Inverter Technology
- 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology
- Smart Diagnosis
- Stainless Steel Drum
8. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL)
The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.
Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 7 kg
- Inverter Technology
- TurboWash Technology
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Smart Diagnosis
9. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P)
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin.
Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
- Capacity: 9 kg
- Inverter Technology
- Steam Wash Option
- Allergy Care Cycle
- Smart Diagnosis
Best value for money:
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) offers the best value for money, with its large capacity, steam wash option, and allergy care cycle making it ideal for families with sensitive skin.
Best overall product:
The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) stands out as the best overall product in terms of efficient inverter technology, multiple wash programs, and child lock feature for added safety.
How to find the perfect LG fully automatic washing machine:
