Best LG fully automatic washing machines: 9 options for premium laundry at home

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:32 IST
Best LG fully automatic washing machines: Discover the top 9 LG fully automatic washing machines in India, with detailed product details, feature comparison table, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision. Read More

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance with In-Built Heater (FHV1207Z4M, Middle Black, AI DD Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)

₹45,990 21% off
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver)

₹29,990 10% off
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam)
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (FHM1408BDL, Steam, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Silver)
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black)

₹47,990 16% off
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (FHM1207SDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive & Steam)
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene)

₹65,990 16% off

When it comes to buying a fully automatic washing machine, LG offers some of the best options in terms of technology, features, and performance. In this article, we will explore the top 9 LG fully automatic washing machines available in India, providing you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you find the perfect washing machine for your needs.

1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M) features advanced inverter technology, a spacious drum, and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • TurboWash Technology
  • Multiple Wash Programs
  • Smart Diagnosis

Pros

  • High capacity for family use
  • Efficient TurboWash technology
  • Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited color options
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance with In-Built Heater (FHV1207Z4M, Middle Black, AI DD Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)

₹ 45,990 21% off

2. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) is equipped with TurboDrum technology and a range of wash programs, making it ideal for delicate fabrics and tough stains. Its SmartThinQ technology allows for remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • TurboDrum Technology
  • SmartThinQ Technology
  • Stainless Steel Drum
  • Child Lock Feature

Pros

  • Large capacity for bulky loads
  • SmartThinQ technology for convenience
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Slightly higher water consumption
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver)

₹ 29,990 10% off

3. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology
  • Steam Wash Option
  • Allergy Care Cycle

Pros

  • Large capacity for big loads
  • Steam wash option for hygiene
  • Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
  • Limited color options
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black)

4. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • TurboWash Technology
  • Stainless Steel Drum
  • Smart Diagnosis

Pros

  • Efficient TurboWash technology
  • Durable stainless steel drum
  • Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Slightly smaller capacity
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam)

5. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW)

The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) features a large capacity and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • Steam Wash Option
  • Allergy Care Cycle
  • Child Lock Feature

Pros

  • Large capacity for heavy loads
  • Steam wash option for hygiene
  • Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
  • Limited color options
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)

6. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL)

The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its child lock feature ensures safety and peace of mind for families with young children.

Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • Multiple Wash Programs
  • Child Lock Feature
  • Smart Diagnosis

Pros

  • Efficient inverter technology
  • Multiple wash programs for versatility
  • Child lock feature for safety

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (FHM1408BDL, Steam, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Silver)

7. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Stainless Steel Drum

Pros

  • Large capacity for heavy loads
  • Efficient inverter technology
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
  • Slightly smaller capacity
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black)

₹ 47,990 16% off

8. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL)

The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy.

Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • TurboWash Technology
  • Stainless Steel Drum
  • Smart Diagnosis

Pros

  • Efficient TurboWash technology
  • Durable stainless steel drum
  • Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • Slightly smaller capacity
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (FHM1207SDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive & Steam)

9. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P)

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Inverter Technology
  • Steam Wash Option
  • Allergy Care Cycle
  • Smart Diagnosis

Pros

  • Large capacity for bulky loads
  • Steam wash option for hygiene
  • Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
  • Limited color options
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene)

₹ 65,990 16% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesLG FHV1207Z4MLG T80SKSF1ZLG FHP1209Z5MLG FHM1207SDWLG FHM1408BDWLG FHM1408BDLLG FHM1408BDMLG FHM1207SDLLG FHP1411Z9P
Capacity7 kg8 kg9 kg7 kg8 kg8 kg8 kg7 kg9 kg
TechnologyInverterTurboDrumInverterInverterInverterInverterInverterInverterInverter
Wash ProgramsMultipleMultiple6 Motion Direct DriveTurboWashSteam WashMultiple6 Motion Direct DriveTurboWashSteam Wash

Best value for money:

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) offers the best value for money, with its large capacity, steam wash option, and allergy care cycle making it ideal for families with sensitive skin.

Best overall product:

The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) stands out as the best overall product in terms of efficient inverter technology, multiple wash programs, and child lock feature for added safety.

How to find the perfect LG fully automatic washing machine:

FAQs on lg fully automatic washing machine

The capacities of the LG washing machines range from 7 kg to 9 kg, catering to different family sizes and laundry needs.
Yes, several of the LG washing machines listed above are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind.
Yes, many of the LG washing machines offer special features such as steam wash and allergy care cycles, making them ideal for families with sensitive skin.
The warranty period for LG washing machines typically ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the model and retailer.
