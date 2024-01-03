Best LG fully automatic washing machines: 9 options for premium laundry at home

When it comes to buying a fully automatic washing machine, LG offers some of the best options in terms of technology, features, and performance. In this article, we will explore the top 9 LG fully automatic washing machines available in India, providing you with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you find the perfect washing machine for your needs.

1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHV1207Z4M) features advanced inverter technology, a spacious drum, and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Inverter Technology

TurboWash Technology

Multiple Wash Programs

Smart Diagnosis

Pros High capacity for family use

Efficient TurboWash technology

Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting Cons Higher price point

Limited color options

Our Pick LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance with In-Built Heater (FHV1207Z4M, Middle Black, AI DD Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash) ₹ 45,990 21% off ₹ 36,400 from

Also read: Fully automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare top brands 2. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) is equipped with TurboDrum technology and a range of wash programs, making it ideal for delicate fabrics and tough stains. Its SmartThinQ technology allows for remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

TurboDrum Technology

SmartThinQ Technology

Stainless Steel Drum

Child Lock Feature

Pros Large capacity for bulky loads

SmartThinQ technology for convenience

Durable stainless steel drum Cons Limited color options

Slightly higher water consumption

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver) ₹ 29,990 10% off ₹ 26,990 from

3. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 9 kg

Inverter Technology

6 Motion Direct Drive Technology

Steam Wash Option

Allergy Care Cycle

Pros Large capacity for big loads

Steam wash option for hygiene

Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin Cons Higher initial investment

Limited color options

LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1209Z5M, 6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash, Middle Black) Get Price from

4. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Inverter Technology

TurboWash Technology

Stainless Steel Drum

Smart Diagnosis

Pros Efficient TurboWash technology

Durable stainless steel drum

Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting Cons Higher initial cost

Slightly smaller capacity

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam) Get Price from

5. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) features a large capacity and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin. Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Inverter Technology

Steam Wash Option

Allergy Care Cycle

Child Lock Feature

Pros Large capacity for heavy loads

Steam wash option for hygiene

Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin Cons Higher initial investment

Limited color options

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White) Get Price from

6. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its child lock feature ensures safety and peace of mind for families with young children. Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Inverter Technology

Multiple Wash Programs

Child Lock Feature

Smart Diagnosis

Pros Efficient inverter technology

Multiple wash programs for versatility

Child lock feature for safety Cons Higher initial cost

Limited color options

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (FHM1408BDL, Steam, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Silver) Get Price from

Also read: 7 best Samsung 8 kg fully automatic washing machines: Convenience redefined 7. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM) features a spacious drum and advanced inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology ensures thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Inverter Technology

6 Motion Direct Drive Technology

Smart Diagnosis

Stainless Steel Drum

Pros Large capacity for heavy loads

Efficient inverter technology

Durable stainless steel drum Cons Higher initial investment

Slightly smaller capacity

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black) ₹ 47,990 16% off ₹ 40,080 from

8. LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL) The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1207SDL) offers a range of wash programs and a large capacity, making it ideal for families. Its TurboWash technology ensures quick and efficient washing, saving time and energy. Specifications of LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Inverter Technology

TurboWash Technology

Stainless Steel Drum

Smart Diagnosis

Pros Efficient TurboWash technology

Durable stainless steel drum

Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting Cons Higher initial cost

Slightly smaller capacity

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (FHM1207SDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive & Steam) Get Price from

9. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P) The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHP1411Z9P) features advanced inverter technology and a range of wash programs suitable for all types of laundry. Its steam wash option and allergy care cycle make it ideal for sensitive skin. Specifications of LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 9 kg

Inverter Technology

Steam Wash Option

Allergy Care Cycle

Smart Diagnosis

Pros Large capacity for bulky loads

Steam wash option for hygiene

Allergy care cycle for sensitive skin Cons Higher initial investment

Limited color options

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene) ₹ 65,990 16% off ₹ 55,190 from

Comparison Table

Features LG FHV1207Z4M LG T80SKSF1Z LG FHP1209Z5M LG FHM1207SDW LG FHM1408BDW LG FHM1408BDL LG FHM1408BDM LG FHM1207SDL LG FHP1411Z9P Capacity 7 kg 8 kg 9 kg 7 kg 8 kg 8 kg 8 kg 7 kg 9 kg Technology Inverter TurboDrum Inverter Inverter Inverter Inverter Inverter Inverter Inverter Wash Programs Multiple Multiple 6 Motion Direct Drive TurboWash Steam Wash Multiple 6 Motion Direct Drive TurboWash Steam Wash

Best value for money: The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW) offers the best value for money, with its large capacity, steam wash option, and allergy care cycle making it ideal for families with sensitive skin.

Best overall product: The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) stands out as the best overall product in terms of efficient inverter technology, multiple wash programs, and child lock feature for added safety.

How to find the perfect LG fully automatic washing machine: The LG Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine (FHM1408BDL) stands out as the best overall product in terms of efficient inverter technology, multiple wash programs, and child lock feature for added safety.

FAQs on lg fully automatic washing machine What is the capacity of these washing machines? The capacities of the LG washing machines range from 7 kg to 9 kg, catering to different family sizes and laundry needs. Do these washing machines come with a child lock feature? Yes, several of the LG washing machines listed above are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind. Are these washing machines suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of the LG washing machines offer special features such as steam wash and allergy care cycles, making them ideal for families with sensitive skin. What is the warranty period for these washing machines? The warranty period for LG washing machines typically ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the model and retailer.

