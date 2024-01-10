Best fan heaters in India: Top 10 picks for ultimate winter comfort

Summary: Best fan heaters in India: Find the perfect fan heater for your needs with our list of the top 10 fan heaters available in India. Compare prices, features, and more to make an informed decision.

Fan heaters are a popular choice for keeping your home warm during the winter months. They are compact, energy-efficient, and offer quick heating solutions. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right fan heater can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best fan heaters available in India. Our comprehensive guide includes product details, pros and cons, feature comparison tables, and FAQs to help you make an informed purchase decision.

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater is a high-quality, certified heater that offers efficient and even heating. With adjustable thermostats and a lightweight design, it is a versatile choice for any room. The heater also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater: 2000-Watt Power

Adjustable Thermostat

Lightweight Design

Overheat Protection

1-Year Warranty

Pros Efficient and even heating

Versatile for any room

1-year warranty for peace of mind Cons May be slightly noisy at higher settings

Our Pick Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area) ₹ 2,000 50% off ₹ 999 from

2. Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater is equipped with an adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. With its compact design and safety features, it offers a convenient and efficient heating solution. The heater also comes with a 2-year warranty. Specifications of Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater: 2000-Watt Power

Adjustable Thermostat

Compact Design

Safety Features

2-Year Warranty

Pros Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Convenient and efficient heating solution

2-year warranty for added peace of mind Cons May be slightly bulky compared to other models

Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty ₹ 3,590 58% off ₹ 1,499 from

Also read: Best New Year deals: 8 electric room heaters to add 3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating. With its lightweight and portable design, it is a convenient choice for small to medium-sized rooms. The heater also comes with overheat protection for added safety. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: 2000-Watt Power

Quick and Efficient Heating

Lightweight and Portable

Overheat Protection

Compact Design

Pros Quick and efficient heating

Convenient for small to medium-sized rooms

Overheat protection for added safety Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) ₹ 1,295 19% off ₹ 1,048 from

4. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-watt Fan Heater is a versatile option for quick and efficient heating. With its compact and lightweight design, it is suitable for any room. The heater also comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: 2000-Watt Power

Quick and Efficient Heating

Compact and Lightweight

Adjustable Thermostat

1-Year Warranty

Pros Versatile for any room

Compact and lightweight design

1-year warranty for added peace of mind Cons May not have advanced safety features compared to other models

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) ₹ 1,650 6% off ₹ 1,549 from

5. HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Fan Heater with Adjustable Thermostat The HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Fan Heater offers adjustable thermostat settings for personalized comfort. With its certified safety features, it is a reliable choice for any room. The heater is also designed for silent operation, making it ideal for bedrooms and offices. Specifications of HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Fan Heater with Adjustable Thermostat: 2000-Watt Power

Adjustable Thermostat

Certified Safety Features

Silent Operation

Versatile for Any Room

Pros Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Certified safety features for reliability

Silent operation for quiet use Cons May have limited color options compared to other models

HAVAI Ace Comfort 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI Certified) ₹ 1,690 24% off ₹ 1,290 from

6. 2000-Watt Room Heater with Lightweight Design The 2000-watt Room Heater with Lightweight Design offers efficient heating with a compact and lightweight build. With its portable design, it is suitable for use in various rooms. The heater also comes with advanced safety features for peace of mind. Specifications of 2000-Watt Room Heater with Lightweight Design: 2000-Watt Power

Efficient Heating

Lightweight and Portable

Compact Design

Advanced Safety Features

Pros Efficient heating with a compact build

Portable and versatile for various rooms

Advanced safety features for peace of mind Cons May not have adjustable thermostat settings

Rezek 2000 Watt Electric Room Heater Fan Convector Dual Heating Modes Lightweight Copper Motor with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI Certified 1 Year Warranty White) ₹ 2,499 68% off ₹ 799 from

7. Portable Electric Heater for Travel The Portable Electric Heater for Travel is a convenient and affordable option for on-the-go use. With its lightweight and compact design, it is perfect for travel and outdoor activities. The heater is also energy-efficient, making it a cost-effective choice. Specifications of Portable Electric Heater for Travel: Portable and Lightweight

Convenient for Travel

Energy-Efficient

Affordable Option

Compact Design

Pros Convenient and affordable for travel

Energy-efficient for cost-effective use

Compact and lightweight design for portability Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms or long-term use

Portable mini Electric Handy Room Heater Fan travel Heater cheaper rate Room Heater For winter ₹ 1,999 70% off ₹ 596 from

Also read: Best Havells heaters: Top 9 options to stay warm this winter season 8. Ozoy Silent Blower Heater with Warranty The Ozoy Silent Blower Heater is designed for quiet and efficient heating. With its blower technology and advanced safety features, it offers reliable performance for any room. The heater also comes with a warranty for peace of mind. Specifications of Ozoy Silent Blower Heater with Warranty: Silent Blower Technology

Efficient Heating

Advanced Safety Features

Reliable Performance

Warranty Included

Pros Quiet and efficient heating with blower technology

Advanced safety features for reliable performance

Warranty included for peace of mind Cons May not have adjustable thermostat settings

Ozoy All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater, White | 1 Year Warranty - 2000 Watts Umbrella Umbrella for Men, Umberallas for Rain Big (ROOM-Heater-2) ₹ 3,299 75% off ₹ 829 from

9. Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Heater with Overheat Protection The Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Heater offers oscillating heat for even distribution. With its overheat protection and adjustable settings, it is a versatile choice for any room. The heater is also energy-efficient, making it an eco-friendly option. Specifications of Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Heater with Overheat Protection: Ceramic Oscillation Technology

Even Distribution of Heat

Overheat Protection

Adjustable Settings

Energy-Efficient

Pros Oscillating heat for even distribution

Versatile with adjustable settings

Energy-efficient for eco-friendly use Cons May have limited color options compared to other models

Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic Quiet & Fast Heating | 70 degree Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use | Model No GC-151 ₹ 4,200 52% off ₹ 1,999 from

10. Russell Hobbs Heater RFH21VH with Multiple Settings The Russell Hobbs Heater RFH21VH offers multiple heat settings for personalized comfort. With its compact design and safety features, it is a reliable choice for any room. The heater also comes with a warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications of Russell Hobbs Heater RFH21VH with Multiple Settings: Multiple Heat Settings

Personalized Comfort

Compact Design

Safety Features

Warranty Included

Pros Multiple heat settings for personalized comfort

Compact design for versatile use

Warranty included for added peace of mind Cons May not have advanced safety features compared to other models

Russell Hobbs 2000 Watts Fan Room Heater (RFH21VH, Grey) | Fan Heater | 2 Heat Settings | Power: 2000 Watts | Vertical/Horizontal Operation | Overheat Protection | 12 Months Warranty Get Price from

Comparison Table

Features Amazon Brand - Solimo Orient Electric Areva Orpat OEH-1220 Orpat OEH-1260 HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Room Heater Portable Electric Heater Ozoy Silent Blower Heater Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Heater Russell Hobbs Heater RFH21VH Power 2000-Watt 2000-Watt 2000-Watt 2000-Watt 2000-Watt 2000-Watt N/A N/A N/A N/A Thermostat Adjustable Adjustable N/A Adjustable Adjustable N/A N/A N/A Multiple Multiple Design Lightweight Compact Lightweight Compact N/A N/A Lightweight N/A Compact Compact Warranty 1-Year 2-Year N/A 1-Year N/A N/A N/A Warranty Included Warranty Included Warranty Included Safety Features Yes Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes Yes Portability N/A N/A Portable N/A N/A Portable Lightweight Compact Compact Compact

Best value for money: The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater stands out as the best value for money with its 2-year warranty, compact design, and adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort. It offers reliable performance and efficient heating at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The HAVAI Comfort 2000-Watt Fan Heater with Adjustable Thermostat is our top pick for the best overall product. It offers certified safety features, silent operation, and versatile use for any room. With its adjustable thermostat and reliable performance, it is a standout choice in the category.

How to find the best fan heater in India? Navigating the myriad options to find the best fan heater in India involves considering factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, safety features, and user reviews. Assess your room size and heating needs, opting for models with adjustable settings. Look for safety features such as overheat protection and tip-over switches. Additionally, read user reviews for real-world insights into performance and durability. Finding the perfect fan heater is about balancing functionality, safety, and user satisfaction to ensure a cozy and comfortable winter experience.

FAQs on fan heater What is the average price range for fan heaters? Fan heaters in India are available in a price range of ?1,000 to ?3,000, depending on the brand, features, and warranty included. Do fan heaters consume a lot of electricity? Most fan heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming around 1000-2000 watts of electricity. Look for models with power-saving features for optimal energy consumption. Are fan heaters suitable for large rooms? While fan heaters can effectively warm up small to medium-sized rooms, they may not be as efficient for larger spaces. Consider the size and heating capacity of the fan heater for larger rooms. What are the safety features to look for in a fan heater? Look for fan heaters with overheat protection, cool-touch exteriors, and automatic shut-off features for enhanced safety. Additionally, ensure that the product is certified for safety standards.

