Best countertop microwaves for your home kitchen: Top 10 picks

When it comes to choosing the best countertop microwave for your home, there are several factors to consider. From size and capacity to cooking power and additional features, finding the right fit for your kitchen can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 countertop microwaves available on the market. Whether you're looking for a convection, solo, or grill microwave, our comprehensive guide has got you covered.

1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG (Black) The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and efficient option for your kitchen. With a 27-liter capacity and 101 auto cook menus, this microwave provides quick and easy cooking for any recipe. Its sleek black design and convection cooking capabilities make it a top choice for home chefs. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave 27-liter capacity

101 auto cook menus

Convection cooking

Black design

Child lock feature

Pros Versatile cooking options

Sleek design

Convenient auto cook menus Cons May be on the pricier side

Limited color options

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

2. Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black) The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG is a compact and reliable option for everyday use. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers simple and efficient cooking for any meal. Its sleek black design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for small kitchens. Specifications of Panasonic Solo Microwave 20-liter capacity

5 power levels

Sleek black design

Easy-to-use controls

Compact size

Pros Compact and space-saving

Simple and efficient cooking

Easy-to-use controls Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Basic features

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes) The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a stylish and functional option for cooking continental recipes. With a 24-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for international cuisines. Its modern design and specialized cooking modes make it a great choice for adventurous home cooks. Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S 24-liter capacity

71 auto cook menus

Specialized continental recipes mode

Modern design

Child lock feature

Pros Specialized cooking modes

Wide range of cooking options

Stylish design Cons May not be suitable for traditional Indian recipes

Limited capacity for larger dishes

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

4. Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF (White) The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a powerful and versatile option for grilling and baking. With a 20-liter capacity and 38 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a variety of dishes. Its classic white design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for grill enthusiasts. Specifications of Panasonic Grill Microwave 20-liter capacity

38 auto cook menus

Advanced grilling features

White design

Child lock feature

Pros Powerful grilling capabilities

Precise and efficient cooking

Classic white design Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

May be on the pricier side

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )

5. Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT (White) The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT is a simple and reliable option for everyday cooking. With a 17-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks. Specifications of Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT 17-liter capacity

5 power levels

Classic white design

Easy-to-use controls

Compact size

Pros Simple and reliable cooking

Budget-friendly option

Easy-to-use controls Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Basic features

Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven, White

6. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP (Starter) The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is a versatile and powerful option for grilling and roasting. With a 20-liter capacity and 52 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of dishes. Its modern design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for home chefs. Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP 20-liter capacity

52 auto cook menus

Advanced grilling features

Modern design

Child lock feature

Pros Versatile cooking options

Powerful grilling capabilities

Modern design Cons May be on the pricier side

Limited color options

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black)

7. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 (Metallic) The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 is a stylish and efficient option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a variety of recipes. Its metallic design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for convection enthusiasts. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 20-liter capacity

71 auto cook menus

Advanced convection features

Metallic design

Child lock feature

Pros Efficient convection cooking

Stylish metallic design

Wide range of cooking options Cons May not be suitable for traditional Indian recipes

Limited capacity for larger dishes

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD ₹ 14,490 25% off ₹ 10,890

8. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a versatile and feature-rich option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 100 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs. Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave 20-liter capacity

100 auto cook menus

Advanced convection features

Modern design

Child lock feature

Pros Versatile and feature-rich

Efficient convection cooking

Modern design Cons May be on the pricier side

Limited color options

Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

Also read: Best grill microwaves for your kitchen: Top 10 options to consider 9. Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS (Turntable) The Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS is a reliable and efficient option for everyday cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks. Specifications of Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS 20-liter capacity

5 power levels

Classic white design

Easy-to-use controls

Compact size

Pros Simple and reliable cooking

Budget-friendly option

Easy-to-use controls Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Basic features

Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven with Large Turntable (20MWS, White)

10. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL is a powerful and versatile option for convection cooking. With a 32-liter capacity and 110 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave 32-liter capacity

110 auto cook menus

Advanced convection features

Modern design

Child lock feature

Pros Powerful and versatile cooking options

Efficient convection cooking

Modern design Cons May be on the pricier side

Limited color options

Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty)

Comparison Table

Capacity Auto Cook Menus Special Features Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG 27 liters 101 Convection cooking, Black design Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG 20 liters 5 Compact size, Sleek design IFB Microwave 24PM2S 24 liters 71 Specialized continental recipes mode, Modern design Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF 20 liters 38 Advanced grilling features, White design Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT 17 liters 5 Classic white design, Compact size LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP 20 liters 52 Advanced grilling features, Modern design IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 20 liters 71 Advanced convection features, Metallic design Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook 20 liters 100 Advanced convection features, Modern design Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS 20 liters 5 Classic white design, Compact size Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL 32 liters 110 Advanced convection features, Modern design

Best value for money: The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact size, and easy-to-use controls. It is a reliable option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a simple yet efficient countertop microwave.

Best overall product: The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL stands out as the best overall product with its powerful cooking capabilities, advanced features, and modern design. It is a top choice for home chefs looking for a versatile and efficient countertop microwave.

How to find the perfect countertop microwave: The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL stands out as the best overall product with its powerful cooking capabilities, advanced features, and modern design. It is a top choice for home chefs looking for a versatile and efficient countertop microwave.

FAQs on countertop microwave What is the price range of these countertop microwaves? The price range of these microwaves varies from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 13,000, offering options for different budget ranges and cooking needs. Do these microwaves come with a child lock feature? Yes, all the microwaves listed above come with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind. Are these microwaves suitable for grilling and baking? Several microwaves in our list, such as the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP, offer advanced grilling and baking features for versatile cooking options. Do these microwaves have easy-to-use controls? Yes, most of the microwaves listed above have easy-to-use controls, making them convenient for everyday cooking and meal preparation.

