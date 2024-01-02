Best countertop microwaves for your home kitchen: Top 10 picks

When it comes to choosing the best countertop microwave for your home, there are several factors to consider. From size and capacity to cooking power and additional features, finding the right fit for your kitchen can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 countertop microwaves available on the market. Whether you're looking for a convection, solo, or grill microwave, our comprehensive guide has got you covered.
1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG (Black)
The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and efficient option for your kitchen. With a 27-liter capacity and 101 auto cook menus, this microwave provides quick and easy cooking for any recipe. Its sleek black design and convection cooking capabilities make it a top choice for home chefs.
Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave
- 27-liter capacity
- 101 auto cook menus
- Convection cooking
- Black design
- Child lock feature
2. Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)
The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG is a compact and reliable option for everyday use. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers simple and efficient cooking for any meal. Its sleek black design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for small kitchens.
Specifications of Panasonic Solo Microwave
- 20-liter capacity
- 5 power levels
- Sleek black design
- Easy-to-use controls
- Compact size
3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a stylish and functional option for cooking continental recipes. With a 24-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for international cuisines. Its modern design and specialized cooking modes make it a great choice for adventurous home cooks.
Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S
- 24-liter capacity
- 71 auto cook menus
- Specialized continental recipes mode
- Modern design
- Child lock feature
4. Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF (White)
The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a powerful and versatile option for grilling and baking. With a 20-liter capacity and 38 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a variety of dishes. Its classic white design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for grill enthusiasts.
Specifications of Panasonic Grill Microwave
- 20-liter capacity
- 38 auto cook menus
- Advanced grilling features
- White design
- Child lock feature
5. Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT (White)
The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT is a simple and reliable option for everyday cooking. With a 17-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks.
Specifications of Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT
- 17-liter capacity
- 5 power levels
- Classic white design
- Easy-to-use controls
- Compact size
6. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP (Starter)
The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is a versatile and powerful option for grilling and roasting. With a 20-liter capacity and 52 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of dishes. Its modern design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for home chefs.
Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP
- 20-liter capacity
- 52 auto cook menus
- Advanced grilling features
- Modern design
- Child lock feature
7. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 (Metallic)
The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 is a stylish and efficient option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a variety of recipes. Its metallic design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for convection enthusiasts.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave
- 20-liter capacity
- 71 auto cook menus
- Advanced convection features
- Metallic design
- Child lock feature
8. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook
The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a versatile and feature-rich option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 100 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs.
Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave
- 20-liter capacity
- 100 auto cook menus
- Advanced convection features
- Modern design
- Child lock feature
9. Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS (Turntable)
The Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS is a reliable and efficient option for everyday cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks.
Specifications of Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS
- 20-liter capacity
- 5 power levels
- Classic white design
- Easy-to-use controls
- Compact size
10. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL is a powerful and versatile option for convection cooking. With a 32-liter capacity and 110 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave
- 32-liter capacity
- 110 auto cook menus
- Advanced convection features
- Modern design
- Child lock feature
Best value for money:
The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact size, and easy-to-use controls. It is a reliable option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a simple yet efficient countertop microwave.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL stands out as the best overall product with its powerful cooking capabilities, advanced features, and modern design. It is a top choice for home chefs looking for a versatile and efficient countertop microwave.
How to find the perfect countertop microwave:
