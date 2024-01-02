Icon
Best countertop microwaves for your home kitchen: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 02, 2024 11:41 IST
best countertop microwaves

Best countertop microwaves for your home kitchen: Looking for the perfect countertop microwave? Check out our list of the top 10 options with detailed product details, pros, cons and a feature comparison table. Read More

When it comes to choosing the best countertop microwave for your home, there are several factors to consider. From size and capacity to cooking power and additional features, finding the right fit for your kitchen can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 countertop microwaves available on the market. Whether you're looking for a convection, solo, or grill microwave, our comprehensive guide has got you covered.

1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG (Black)

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and efficient option for your kitchen. With a 27-liter capacity and 101 auto cook menus, this microwave provides quick and easy cooking for any recipe. Its sleek black design and convection cooking capabilities make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave

  • 27-liter capacity
  • 101 auto cook menus
  • Convection cooking
  • Black design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Sleek design
  • Convenient auto cook menus

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
  • Limited color options
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

2. Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)

The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG is a compact and reliable option for everyday use. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers simple and efficient cooking for any meal. Its sleek black design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of Panasonic Solo Microwave

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • Sleek black design
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Compact and space-saving
  • Simple and efficient cooking
  • Easy-to-use controls

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Basic features
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

3. IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a stylish and functional option for cooking continental recipes. With a 24-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for international cuisines. Its modern design and specialized cooking modes make it a great choice for adventurous home cooks.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S

  • 24-liter capacity
  • 71 auto cook menus
  • Specialized continental recipes mode
  • Modern design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Specialized cooking modes
  • Wide range of cooking options
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for traditional Indian recipes
  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

4. Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF (White)

The Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF is a powerful and versatile option for grilling and baking. With a 20-liter capacity and 38 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a variety of dishes. Its classic white design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for grill enthusiasts.

Specifications of Panasonic Grill Microwave

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 38 auto cook menus
  • Advanced grilling features
  • White design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Powerful grilling capabilities
  • Precise and efficient cooking
  • Classic white design

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • May be on the pricier side
Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )

5. Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT (White)

The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT is a simple and reliable option for everyday cooking. With a 17-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks.

Specifications of Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT

  • 17-liter capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • Classic white design
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Simple and reliable cooking
  • Budget-friendly option
  • Easy-to-use controls

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Basic features
Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven, White

6. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP (Starter)

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is a versatile and powerful option for grilling and roasting. With a 20-liter capacity and 52 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of dishes. Its modern design and advanced grilling features make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 52 auto cook menus
  • Advanced grilling features
  • Modern design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Powerful grilling capabilities
  • Modern design

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
  • Limited color options
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black)

7. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 (Metallic)

The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 is a stylish and efficient option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 71 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a variety of recipes. Its metallic design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for convection enthusiasts.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 71 auto cook menus
  • Advanced convection features
  • Metallic design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Efficient convection cooking
  • Stylish metallic design
  • Wide range of cooking options

Cons

  • May not be suitable for traditional Indian recipes
  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹ 14,490 25% off

8. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook

The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a versatile and feature-rich option for convection cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 100 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 100 auto cook menus
  • Advanced convection features
  • Modern design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Versatile and feature-rich
  • Efficient convection cooking
  • Modern design

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

Also read: Best grill microwaves for your kitchen: Top 10 options to consider

9. Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS (Turntable)

The Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS is a reliable and efficient option for everyday cooking. With a 20-liter capacity and 5 power levels, this microwave offers convenient and consistent cooking for any meal. Its classic white design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice for budget-conscious home cooks.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 5 power levels
  • Classic white design
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Simple and reliable cooking
  • Budget-friendly option
  • Easy-to-use controls

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
  • Basic features
Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven with Large Turntable (20MWS, White)

10. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL is a powerful and versatile option for convection cooking. With a 32-liter capacity and 110 auto cook menus, this microwave offers precise and efficient cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its modern design and advanced convection features make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave

  • 32-liter capacity
  • 110 auto cook menus
  • Advanced convection features
  • Modern design
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Powerful and versatile cooking options
  • Efficient convection cooking
  • Modern design

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side
  • Limited color options
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty)

Comparison Table

CapacityAuto Cook MenusSpecial Features
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG27 liters101Convection cooking, Black design
Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG20 liters5Compact size, Sleek design
IFB Microwave 24PM2S24 liters71Specialized continental recipes mode, Modern design
Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF20 liters38Advanced grilling features, White design
Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT17 liters5Classic white design, Compact size
LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP20 liters52Advanced grilling features, Modern design
IFB Convection Microwave 20SC220 liters71Advanced convection features, Metallic design
Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook20 liters100Advanced convection features, Modern design
Morphy Richards Microwave 20MWS20 liters5Classic white design, Compact size
Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL32 liters110Advanced convection features, Modern design

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Microwave 1701 MT offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact size, and easy-to-use controls. It is a reliable option for budget-conscious consumers looking for a simple yet efficient countertop microwave.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7035CT-TL stands out as the best overall product with its powerful cooking capabilities, advanced features, and modern design. It is a top choice for home chefs looking for a versatile and efficient countertop microwave.

How to find the perfect countertop microwave:

FAQs on countertop microwave

The price range of these microwaves varies from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 13,000, offering options for different budget ranges and cooking needs.
Yes, all the microwaves listed above come with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind.
Several microwaves in our list, such as the Panasonic Grill Microwave NN-GT221WF and LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP, offer advanced grilling and baking features for versatile cooking options.
Yes, most of the microwaves listed above have easy-to-use controls, making them convenient for everyday cooking and meal preparation.
