Best shampoos to stop hair fall: 10 noteworthy options to consider

Last Published on Feb 08, 2024 15:15 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best shampoos to stop hair fall should contain nourishing ingredients like biotin, keratin and vitamins. They must be sulfate-free, gentle on the scalp, promote hair growth, and strengthen follicles for healthier strands. Read More Read Less

Are you struggling with hair fall and looking for effective solutions? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best shampoos to stop hair fall. Whether you're looking to prevent hair fall or promote hair growth, we have the perfect solution for you. Our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision and find the best hair fall remedy for your needs.

1. Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control with Onion Oil & Plant Keratin 250ml

Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of onion oil and plant keratin to promote hair growth and control hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Controls hair fall

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalp

2. Clensta Rosemary Hairfall Control Shampoo, 300ml - Reducing Hairfall & Breakage - Paraben & Sulphate Free

Clensta Rosemary Hairfall Control Shampoo is formulated to reduce hair fall and breakage. It contains the goodness of rosemary that nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair. This shampoo is free from parabens and sulfates, making it safe for regular use.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Strengthens hair

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not be suitable for dry hair

Also read: Best Hyaluronic acid shampoo in India: Ideal for those struggling with dry hair 3. Sesa+ Ayurvedic Medicinal Hair Shampoo with Bhringraj, 200ml

Sesa+ Ayurvedic Medicinal Hair Shampoo is enriched with the goodness of Bhringraj to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Reduces hair fall

Nourishes the scalp Cons Scent may be strong for some users

4. Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo - Contains Adenosine & Peptides, 200ml

Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo is formulated with adenosine and peptides to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all hair types.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for oily scalp

5. Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Caffeine for Stronger, Healthier Hair

This hair fall control shampoo is enriched with caffeine to strengthen hair and reduce hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is safe for regular use.

Pros Strengthens hair

Reduces hair fall

Promotes healthy hair growth Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalp

6. Shreekesha Dandruff Care Shampoo with Ayurvedic properties, 300ml

Shreekesha Dandruff Care Shampoo is formulated with Ayurvedic properties to treat dandruff and reduce hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Treats dandruff

Reduces hair fall

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for dry hair

Also read: Mild shampoos for men: Pick ones that cleanse well without making hair dry 7. Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Amla and Bhringraj Hair Cleanser, 210ml

Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Amla and Bhringraj Hair Cleanser is enriched with the goodness of amla and bhringraj to promote hair growth and control hair fall. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Promotes hair growth

Controls hair fall

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for oily scalp

8. Dr Batra's Hair Fall Control Shampoo Enriched with Watercress, 300ml

Dr Batra's Hair Fall Control Shampoo is enriched with watercress to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalp

9. RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Phytoactive Extracts, 200ml

RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Control Shampoo is formulated with phytoactive extracts to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for dry hair

10. Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo with Bringaraja, 400ml

Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is enriched with Bringaraja to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair from root to tip. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Reduces hair fall

Promotes hair growth

Nourishes the scalp Cons May not be suitable for sensitive scalp

Comparison Table

Product Name Promotes hair growth Controls hair fall Nourishes the scalp Mamaearth Onion Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Clensta Rosemary Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Sesa+ Ayurvedic Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Caffeine Yes Yes Yes Shreekesha Dandruff Care Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Khadi Natural Amla and Bhringraj Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Dr Batra's Hair Fall Shampoo Yes Yes Yes RE' EQUIL Hair Fall Shampoo Yes Yes Yes Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is the best value for money as it effectively promotes hair growth, controls hair fall, and nourishes the scalp. It is free from harmful chemicals and suitable for all hair types.

Best overall product: The Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Control Shampoo is the best overall product as it contains adenosine and peptides to effectively reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. It nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair, making it suitable for all hair types.

How to find the perfect shampoo stop hair fall: To find the perfect shampoo to stop hair fall, look for sulfate-free formulas enriched with nourishing ingredients like biotin, keratin, and vitamins. Consider your scalp type, hair texture, and any specific concerns to choose a product tailored to your needs.

FAQs on anti hair fall shampoo Is the Mamaearth Onion Shampoo suitable for all hair types? Yes, the Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is free from harmful chemicals. Does the Sesa+ Ayurvedic Shampoo treat dandruff? Yes, the Sesa+ Ayurvedic Shampoo is formulated with Ayurvedic properties to treat dandruff and reduce hair fall. Can the Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Shampoo be used for oily scalp? Yes, the Bare Anatomy Hair Fall Shampoo is suitable for all hair types, including oily scalp. Are the products listed free from harmful chemicals? Yes, all the products listed are free from harmful chemicals and safe for regular use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition