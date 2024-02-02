Best over-ear headphones for perfect sound quality: Top 10 picks
In the realm of audio technology, over-ear headphones have become synonymous with a transcendent auditory experience. So, here is our guide of top 10 best over ear headphones to help you pick the best for you. Read More
When it comes to over-ear headphones, finding the best one can be a daunting task. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or just looking for a comfortable pair for everyday use, we've got you covered. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best over-ear headphones available in India, focusing on sound quality, comfort, and durability. From noise cancellation to wireless connectivity, we'll help you find the perfect pair to suit your needs.
1. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone
Experience immersive sound and supreme comfort with the Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone. Its multifunction feature allows you to take calls, control music, and more. With a long battery life and ergonomic design, this headphone is perfect for everyday use.
Pros
Long battery life
Versatile multifunctionality
Comfortable for extended wear
Cons
Average noise cancellation
Limited color options
2. KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone
Immerse yourself in superior sound quality with the KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone. With advanced noise cancellation technology and a sleek design, this headphone delivers an exceptional audio experience. Its long battery life and lightweight construction make it ideal for frequent travelers.
Enjoy an immersive listening experience with the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Headphones. With dual noise sensor technology and a comfortable over-ear design, these headphones provide clear, high-quality sound. The multi-point connection feature allows you to switch between devices seamlessly.
Pros
Superb noise cancellation
Convenient touch controls
Long-lasting battery
Cons
Limited color options
Slightly bulky design
4. Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones
Experience exceptional audio clarity and precision with the Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones. With open-back ear cups and Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement technology, these headphones deliver a natural and spatial sound experience. The detachable cable and replaceable ear pads ensure long-term durability.
Pros
Outstanding audio precision
Comfortable open-back design
Durable construction
Cons
Limited noise isolation
Slightly higher price point
5. Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Enjoy wireless freedom and powerful bass with the Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and ergonomic design provide a seamless listening experience. With up to 30 hours of playtime and foldable ear cups, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use.
Immerse yourself in pure music with the Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones. With transparency mode and active noise cancellation, these headphones provide an exceptional listening experience. The soft ear cushions and durable construction ensure comfort and long-term use.
Experience crystal-clear sound and lightweight comfort with the Philips Audio TAH6506BK Noise Cancelling Headphones. Its 32mm neodymium drivers and adjustable headband provide a superior listening experience. The compact and foldable design makes it perfect for travel and daily use.
Pros
Crystal-clear sound quality
Lightweight and compact
Long-lasting battery
Cons
Limited color options
Average noise cancellation
8. OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear Headphones
Enjoy professional sound quality and comfortable wear with the OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear Headphones. Its 50mm neodymium drivers and noise isolation technology deliver a rich and immersive listening experience. The rotatable ear cups and durable construction make it perfect for studio use.
Pros
Professional sound quality
Comfortable for extended wear
Durable construction
Cons
Slightly bulky design
Limited color options
9. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones
Immerse yourself in powerful sound and true wireless freedom with the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones. Its rapid charge technology and long battery life provide uninterrupted listening. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions make it perfect for all-day use.
Pros
Powerful sound quality
Lightweight and comfortable
Long-lasting battery
Cons
Average noise cancellation
Slightly shorter battery life
10. Sony MDR-ZX110A Stereo Headphones
Enjoy clear and powerful sound with the Sony MDR-ZX110A Stereo Headphones. Its 30mm neodymium drivers and swivel ear cups provide a comfortable and versatile listening experience. The lightweight and compact design makes it perfect for everyday use.
Best value for money:
The KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone offers the best value for money with its exceptional sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and long battery life. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect for frequent travelers and daily use.
Best overall product:
The Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones stand out as the best overall product with exceptional sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery. Its transparency mode and comfortable design make it a top choice for audiophiles and everyday users.
How to find the perfect best over the ear headphones India:
Finding the perfect pair of over-ear headphones in India requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure they meet your specific needs and preferences. The Audio quality is the primary thing to consider before you plan to buy over ear headphones followed by factors such as Comfort and Fit, Build Quality and Durability, battery life, and more.
FAQs on best over the ear headphones India
The Sony WH-CH720N offers up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting use for extended listening sessions.
Yes, the Sennheiser HD 560S features a detachable cable, allowing for easy replacement and customization.
The Srhythm NiceComfort headphones use advanced active noise cancellation technology to block out external noise and provide an immersive listening experience.
Yes, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are compatible with Bluetooth devices, providing seamless wireless connectivity.
