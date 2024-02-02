Best over-ear headphones for perfect sound quality: Top 10 picks

Summary: In the realm of audio technology, over-ear headphones have become synonymous with a transcendent auditory experience. So, here is our guide of top 10 best over ear headphones to help you pick the best for you. Read More Read Less

When it comes to over-ear headphones, finding the best one can be a daunting task. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a gamer, or just looking for a comfortable pair for everyday use, we've got you covered. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best over-ear headphones available in India, focusing on sound quality, comfort, and durability. From noise cancellation to wireless connectivity, we'll help you find the perfect pair to suit your needs.

1. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

Experience immersive sound and supreme comfort with the Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone. Its multifunction feature allows you to take calls, control music, and more. With a long battery life and ergonomic design, this headphone is perfect for everyday use.

Pros Long battery life

Versatile multifunctionality

Comfortable for extended wear Cons Average noise cancellation

Limited color options

2. KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone

Immerse yourself in superior sound quality with the KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone. With advanced noise cancellation technology and a sleek design, this headphone delivers an exceptional audio experience. Its long battery life and lightweight construction make it ideal for frequent travelers.

Pros Excellent noise cancellation

Sleek and portable

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Slightly tight fit

Also read: Buyer's guide: Top 10 headphones and headsets of 2023 3. Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Headphones

Enjoy an immersive listening experience with the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Headphones. With dual noise sensor technology and a comfortable over-ear design, these headphones provide clear, high-quality sound. The multi-point connection feature allows you to switch between devices seamlessly.

Pros Superb noise cancellation

Convenient touch controls

Long-lasting battery Cons Limited color options

Slightly bulky design

4. Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones

Experience exceptional audio clarity and precision with the Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones. With open-back ear cups and Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement technology, these headphones deliver a natural and spatial sound experience. The detachable cable and replaceable ear pads ensure long-term durability.

Pros Outstanding audio precision

Comfortable open-back design

Durable construction Cons Limited noise isolation

Slightly higher price point

5. Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Enjoy wireless freedom and powerful bass with the Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. Its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and ergonomic design provide a seamless listening experience. With up to 30 hours of playtime and foldable ear cups, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use.

Pros Strong bass response

Long battery life

Portable and foldable Cons Average noise isolation

Limited color options

6. Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

Immerse yourself in pure music with the Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones. With transparency mode and active noise cancellation, these headphones provide an exceptional listening experience. The soft ear cushions and durable construction ensure comfort and long-term use.

Pros Exceptional noise cancellation

Comfortable for extended wear

Long-lasting battery Cons Slightly bulky design

Limited color options

Also read: Best Bluetooth headphones under ₹ 5000 in India: Top 8 worthy picks 7. Philips Audio TAH6506BK Noise Cancelling Headphones

Experience crystal-clear sound and lightweight comfort with the Philips Audio TAH6506BK Noise Cancelling Headphones. Its 32mm neodymium drivers and adjustable headband provide a superior listening experience. The compact and foldable design makes it perfect for travel and daily use.

Pros Crystal-clear sound quality

Lightweight and compact

Long-lasting battery Cons Limited color options

Average noise cancellation

8. OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear Headphones

Enjoy professional sound quality and comfortable wear with the OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear Headphones. Its 50mm neodymium drivers and noise isolation technology deliver a rich and immersive listening experience. The rotatable ear cups and durable construction make it perfect for studio use.

Pros Professional sound quality

Comfortable for extended wear

Durable construction Cons Slightly bulky design

Limited color options

9. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones

Immerse yourself in powerful sound and true wireless freedom with the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones. Its rapid charge technology and long battery life provide uninterrupted listening. The lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions make it perfect for all-day use.

Pros Powerful sound quality

Lightweight and comfortable

Long-lasting battery Cons Average noise cancellation

Slightly shorter battery life

10. Sony MDR-ZX110A Stereo Headphones

Enjoy clear and powerful sound with the Sony MDR-ZX110A Stereo Headphones. Its 30mm neodymium drivers and swivel ear cups provide a comfortable and versatile listening experience. The lightweight and compact design makes it perfect for everyday use.

Pros Clear and powerful sound

Comfortable swivel ear cups

Compact and portable Cons Limited color options

Average noise isolation

Comparison Table

Sound Quality Noise Cancellation Battery Life Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone Good Medium Long KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone Excellent High Long Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Headphones Superb High Long Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones Outstanding Medium Long Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Good Medium Long Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones Exceptional High Long Philips Audio TAH6506BK Noise Cancelling Headphones Crystal-clear High Long OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over-Ear Headphones Professional High Long Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones Powerful High Medium Sony MDR-ZX110A Stereo Headphones Clear Medium Long

Best value for money: The KEJBYKEJ AV900 ANC Headphone offers the best value for money with its exceptional sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and long battery life. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect for frequent travelers and daily use.

Best overall product: The Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones stand out as the best overall product with exceptional sound quality, advanced noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery. Its transparency mode and comfortable design make it a top choice for audiophiles and everyday users.

How to find the perfect best over the ear headphones India: Finding the perfect pair of over-ear headphones in India requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure they meet your specific needs and preferences. The Audio quality is the primary thing to consider before you plan to buy over ear headphones followed by factors such as Comfort and Fit, Build Quality and Durability, battery life, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best over the ear headphones India What is the battery life of the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Headphones? The Sony WH-CH720N offers up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting use for extended listening sessions. Do the Sennheiser HD 560S Over-Ear Headphones come with a detachable cable? Yes, the Sennheiser HD 560S features a detachable cable, allowing for easy replacement and customization. How does the active noise cancellation work on the Srhythm NiceComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones? The Srhythm NiceComfort headphones use advanced active noise cancellation technology to block out external noise and provide an immersive listening experience. Are the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones compatible with Bluetooth devices? Yes, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are compatible with Bluetooth devices, providing seamless wireless connectivity.

