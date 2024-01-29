Best Bluetooth headphones under ₹5000 in India: Top 8 worthy picks

Published on Jan 29, 2024 03:38 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Explore superior sound without breaking the bank with the best Bluetooth headphones under ₹5000 in India. These affordable options deliver immersive audio, comfort, and wireless convenience for an enhanced listening experience. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new pair of Bluetooth headphones but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Bluetooth headphones under 5000. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness buff, or a gamer, we have something for everyone. We will discuss the latest headphone technology, the benefits of using Bluetooth headphones, and provide a detailed comparison to help you find the perfect pair for your needs.

1. Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones

The Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones are waterproof and feature noise cancellation technology, making them perfect for outdoor use. With a long battery life and great sound quality, these headphones are a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Pros Waterproof design for outdoor use

Great sound quality

Comfortable fit Cons May be on the pricier side for some users

2. Portronics Harmonics Bluetooth Earphones

The Portronics Harmonics Bluetooth Earphones are sweat-resistant and provide a comfortable and secure fit for long hours of use. With a long battery life and good sound quality, these earphones are a popular choice for those on the go.

Pros Sweat-resistant design for active users

Long battery life

Secure and comfortable fit Cons Sound quality may not be as high as other models

Also read: Discover best headphones to enjoy audio experience 3. Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones

The Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones feature an equalizer mode and are sweatproof, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. With a sleek and comfortable design, these headphones offer a great blend of style and functionality.

Pros Customizable sound with equalizer mode

Sweatproof design for workouts

Sleek and comfortable design Cons May not be as portable as other models

4. boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro headphones offer a stylish and lightweight design with deep bass and clear sound. With a long battery life and advanced Bluetooth technology, these headphones are a great choice for music enthusiasts on the go.

Pros Stylish and lightweight design

Deep bass and clear sound

Long battery life Cons May not be as sweat-resistant as other models

5. JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Wireless Headphones

The JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Wireless Headphones are designed for active users and feature a tangle-free cable and magnetic earbuds for easy storage. With a secure fit and high-quality sound, these headphones are built to last through your toughest workouts.

Pros Sweat-proof and tangle-free design

Secure and comfortable fit

High-quality sound output Cons May not be as lightweight as other models

6. Tangent Bluetooth Earphones with Voice Assistant

The Tangent Bluetooth Earphones with Voice Assistant are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in voice assistant for hands-free control. With a long battery life and great sound quality, these earphones are perfect for everyday use.

Pros Sweat-resistant design for workouts

Built-in voice assistant for hands-free control

Long battery life Cons May not be as portable as other models

Also read: Immerse in music with high-quality over-ear headphones 7. LUMIFORD XploriaHD XP15 Bluetooth Earphones

The LUMIFORD XploriaHD XP15 Bluetooth Earphones feature a lightweight and portable design with deep bass and clear sound. With a long battery life and advanced Bluetooth technology, these earphones offer great value for money.

Pros Lightweight and portable design

Deep bass and clear sound

Long battery life Cons May not be as sweat-resistant as other models

8. Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones

The Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones feature a lightweight and comfortable design with deep bass and clear sound. With a long battery life and advanced Bluetooth technology, these headphones offer great value for money.

Pros Lightweight and comfortable design

Deep bass and clear sound

Long battery life Cons May not be as sweat-resistant as other models

Comparison Table

Features Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones Portronics Harmonics Bluetooth Earphones Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Wireless Headphones Tangent Bluetooth Earphones with Voice Assistant LUMIFORD XploriaHD XP15 Bluetooth Earphones Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones Waterproof Yes No No No Yes Yes No No Noise Cancellation Yes No No No No No No No Equalizer Mode No No Yes No No No No Yes

Best value for money: The LUMIFORD XploriaHD XP15 Bluetooth Earphones offer a great combination of lightweight design, clear sound, and long battery life, making them the best value for money among the products listed.

Best overall product: The Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones stand out as the best overall product with their comfortable design, deep bass, and advanced Bluetooth technology, offering a great blend of style and functionality.

How to find the best headphones under ₹ 5000: To find the best headphones under ₹5000, consider sound quality, comfort, and durability. Read user reviews for insights into performance and reliability. Look for renowned brands offering a balance of features within your budget. Check specifications like battery life, connectivity, and additional functionalities. Thoroughly research and compare options to ensure the perfect headphones that align with your preferences and price range.

FAQs on best headphones under ₹5000 What is the battery life of the JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Wireless Headphones? The JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Wireless Headphones offer a battery life of up to 6 hours, perfect for long workouts or commutes. Do the Tangent Bluetooth Earphones with Voice Assistant work with all voice assistants? Yes, the Tangent Bluetooth Earphones with Voice Assistant are compatible with all major voice assistants, including Siri and Google Assistant. Are the Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones suitable for running? Yes, the Infinity Glide Wireless Neckband Headphones are sweat-resistant and provide a secure fit, making them ideal for running and other sports activities. What makes the boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro stand out? The boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro offers a stylish design, deep bass, and advanced Bluetooth technology, making it a popular choice for music enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Electronics Deals. Mobiles , Laptops , Tablets , Gadgets and Computer Accessories