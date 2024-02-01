Best wired headphones: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

Published on Feb 01, 2024









Summary: Experience superior audio with the best wired headphones—delivering impeccable sound quality, comfort and durability. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear tunes while enjoying the reliability and simplicity of a wired connection. Read More Read Less

In an age where wireless technology is taking over, wired headphones still hold their own in terms of sound quality and reliability. Whether you're an audiophile or just want a reliable pair for daily use, we've compiled a list of the top 10 best-wired headphones available. From JBL to Sony to Sennheiser, there's something for everyone in this list. Read on to find the perfect pair for your needs.

1. JBL Endurance Run BT Sweatproof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones The JBL Endurance Run BT headphones are designed for active individuals who want a reliable pair of wireless headphones. With a secure fit and sweatproof technology, these headphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. They also feature a 6-hour battery life and magnetic earbuds for easy storage.

Pros Sweatproof technology for active use

Secure fit for workouts

Magnetic earbuds for easy storage Cons Battery life could be longer

Also read: The best headphones under ₹ 2000: 10 top-rated, affordable options to explore 2. Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired in-Ear Headphones The Sony MDR-EX155AP headphones deliver high-quality sound in a compact and lightweight design. With 9mm neodymium drivers, these headphones offer deep bass and clear vocals. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros High-quality sound with deep bass

In-line remote for easy control

Comfortable silicone earbuds Cons Cord could be longer

3. Apple Original MMTN2ZM/A EarPods with Lightning Connector The Apple Original EarPods with Lightning Connector are designed for seamless compatibility with Apple devices. With a built-in remote and microphone, these earphones allow you to control music and take calls with ease. The lightning connector provides a reliable and high-quality audio connection.

Pros Seamless compatibility with Apple devices

High-quality audio connection

In-ear design for noise isolation Cons Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

4. Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in-Ear Earphone The Sennheiser CX 80s earphones offer a premium audio experience with powerful bass and clear vocals. The ergonomic design and multiple ear tip sizes ensure a comfortable and secure fit for extended listening sessions. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros Premium audio experience

Comfortable and secure fit

In-line remote for easy control Cons May not be suitable for users with smaller ear canals

5. Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Earphone The Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 earphones are designed for use with Type-C devices. With AKG-tuned audio and a comfortable in-ear fit, these earphones deliver high-quality sound for music, calls, and more. The tangle-free fabric cable and one-button remote make it easy to use these earphones on the go.

Pros High-quality sound with AKG-tuned audio

Comfortable in-ear fit

Tangle-free fabric cable Cons Limited compatibility with non-Type-C devices

6. Sony Premium MDR-XB55AP Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones The Sony Premium MDR-XB55AP headphones deliver extra bass for a powerful and immersive audio experience. With 12mm neodymium drivers, these headphones offer deep, punchy bass and clear vocals. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros Powerful extra bass for an immersive experience

In-line remote for easy control

Comfortable silicone earbuds Cons May not be suitable for users looking for a balanced sound

Also read: Immerse in music with high-quality over-ear headphones 7. KZ ZS10 Pro High-Performance in-Ear Earphone The KZ ZS10 Pro earphones offer high-performance audio with 4 balanced armature and 1 dynamic driver units. With detachable cables and a comfortable over-the-ear design, these earphones are perfect for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. The noise isolation and gold-plated plug ensure a premium audio experience.

Pros High-performance audio for audiophiles

Detachable cables for easy customization

Comfortable over-the-ear design Cons May not be suitable for users looking for a compact design

8. Yinyoo KBEAR Zinc Alloy in-Ear Headphones with Detachable Cable The Yinyoo KBEAR earphones feature a zinc alloy shell and 4 balanced armature drivers for high-quality audio. With a detachable cable and comfortable in-ear fit, these earphones offer a customizable and reliable listening experience. The noise isolation and gold-plated plug ensure a premium audio experience.

Pros High-quality audio with 4 balanced armature drivers

Detachable cable for easy customization

Comfortable in-ear fit Cons May not be suitable for users looking for a wireless option

9. Sennheiser IE 40 PRO Professional Audio in-Ear Wired Earphones The Sennheiser IE 40 PRO earphones deliver professional audio quality for musicians and audio enthusiasts. With dynamic drivers and a secure in-ear fit, these earphones offer clear and detailed sound reproduction. The durable and reliable design makes them perfect for stage and studio use.

Pros Professional audio quality for musicians and audio enthusiasts

Secure in-ear fit for stage and studio use

Durable and reliable design Cons May not be suitable for casual listeners

10. Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating in-Ear Wired Earphones The Shure SE215-CL earphones feature sound isolating technology for a clear and immersive audio experience. With a durable and lightweight design, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The detachable cable and comfortable in-ear fit make them a versatile and reliable choice for music lovers.

Pros Clear and immersive audio experience with sound isolating technology

Durable and lightweight design for on-the-go use

Detachable cable for easy customization Cons May not be suitable for users looking for extra bass

Comparison Table

Feature JBL Endurance Run BT Sony MDR-EX155AP Apple Original EarPods Sennheiser CX 80s Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Sony Premium MDR-XB55AP KZ ZS10 Pro Yinyoo KBEAR Sennheiser IE 40 PRO Shure SE215-CL Sound Quality High High High Premium High Extra Bass High-Performance High-Quality Professional Clear and Immersive Design Sweatproof Lightweight Seamless Ergonomic Comfortable Comfortable Over-the-ear Zinc Alloy Secure Fit Lightweight Controls Inline Remote In-line Remote Built-in Remote In-line Remote One-button Remote Inline Remote Detachable Cables Detachable Cable Detachable Cable Detachable Cable

Best value for money: The Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired in-Ear Headphones offer the best value for money with high-quality sound and a comfortable design. These headphones provide a premium audio experience at an affordable price, making them the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Sennheiser IE 40 PRO Professional Audio in-Ear Wired Earphones stand out as the best overall product in this category. With professional audio quality and a durable design, these earphones are perfect for musicians and audio enthusiasts who demand the best.

How to find the best wired headphones: Discovering the best wired headphones involves a blend of factors. Assess audio quality, comfort, and durability. Read reviews from reputable sources, ensuring a well-rounded perspective. Consider features like noise isolation and tangle-resistant cables. Evaluate compatibility with your devices and prioritize renowned brands. Thorough research ensures a satisfying audio experience that aligns with your preferences and needs.

FAQs on best wired headphones What is the price range of these wired headphones? The prices of these wired headphones range from 1399 to 4499 rupees, offering options for different budgets. Do these headphones have a warranty? Yes, most of these headphones come with a manufacturer's warranty to ensure quality and reliability. Are these headphones compatible with all devices? While some headphones are designed for specific devices, most of them offer universal compatibility with standard audio jacks. What is the best feature of these headphones? The best feature of these headphones is their ability to deliver high-quality sound and a comfortable fit for extended use.

