Best wired headphones: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

Published on Feb 01, 2024 11:35 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Experience superior audio with the best wired headphones—delivering impeccable sound quality, comfort and durability. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear tunes while enjoying the reliability and simplicity of a wired connection. Read More

In an age where wireless technology is taking over, wired headphones still hold their own in terms of sound quality and reliability. Whether you're an audiophile or just want a reliable pair for daily use, we've compiled a list of the top 10 best-wired headphones available. From JBL to Sony to Sennheiser, there's something for everyone in this list. Read on to find the perfect pair for your needs.

1. JBL Endurance Run BT Sweatproof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones

The JBL Endurance Run BT headphones are designed for active individuals who want a reliable pair of wireless headphones. With a secure fit and sweatproof technology, these headphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. They also feature a 6-hour battery life and magnetic earbuds for easy storage.

Pros

  • Sweatproof technology for active use
  • Secure fit for workouts
  • Magnetic earbuds for easy storage

Cons

  • Battery life could be longer

2. Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired in-Ear Headphones

The Sony MDR-EX155AP headphones deliver high-quality sound in a compact and lightweight design. With 9mm neodymium drivers, these headphones offer deep bass and clear vocals. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros

  • High-quality sound with deep bass
  • In-line remote for easy control
  • Comfortable silicone earbuds

Cons

  • Cord could be longer

3. Apple Original MMTN2ZM/A EarPods with Lightning Connector

The Apple Original EarPods with Lightning Connector are designed for seamless compatibility with Apple devices. With a built-in remote and microphone, these earphones allow you to control music and take calls with ease. The lightning connector provides a reliable and high-quality audio connection.

Pros

  • Seamless compatibility with Apple devices
  • High-quality audio connection
  • In-ear design for noise isolation

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

4. Sennheiser CX 80s Wired in-Ear Earphone

The Sennheiser CX 80s earphones offer a premium audio experience with powerful bass and clear vocals. The ergonomic design and multiple ear tip sizes ensure a comfortable and secure fit for extended listening sessions. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros

  • Premium audio experience
  • Comfortable and secure fit
  • In-line remote for easy control

Cons

  • May not be suitable for users with smaller ear canals

5. Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Earphone

The Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 earphones are designed for use with Type-C devices. With AKG-tuned audio and a comfortable in-ear fit, these earphones deliver high-quality sound for music, calls, and more. The tangle-free fabric cable and one-button remote make it easy to use these earphones on the go.

Pros

  • High-quality sound with AKG-tuned audio
  • Comfortable in-ear fit
  • Tangle-free fabric cable

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with non-Type-C devices

6. Sony Premium MDR-XB55AP Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

The Sony Premium MDR-XB55AP headphones deliver extra bass for a powerful and immersive audio experience. With 12mm neodymium drivers, these headphones offer deep, punchy bass and clear vocals. The in-line remote and microphone make it easy to control music and take calls on the go.

Pros

  • Powerful extra bass for an immersive experience
  • In-line remote for easy control
  • Comfortable silicone earbuds

Cons

  • May not be suitable for users looking for a balanced sound

7. KZ ZS10 Pro High-Performance in-Ear Earphone

The KZ ZS10 Pro earphones offer high-performance audio with 4 balanced armature and 1 dynamic driver units. With detachable cables and a comfortable over-the-ear design, these earphones are perfect for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. The noise isolation and gold-plated plug ensure a premium audio experience.

Pros

  • High-performance audio for audiophiles
  • Detachable cables for easy customization
  • Comfortable over-the-ear design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for users looking for a compact design

8. Yinyoo KBEAR Zinc Alloy in-Ear Headphones with Detachable Cable

The Yinyoo KBEAR earphones feature a zinc alloy shell and 4 balanced armature drivers for high-quality audio. With a detachable cable and comfortable in-ear fit, these earphones offer a customizable and reliable listening experience. The noise isolation and gold-plated plug ensure a premium audio experience.

Pros

  • High-quality audio with 4 balanced armature drivers
  • Detachable cable for easy customization
  • Comfortable in-ear fit

Cons

  • May not be suitable for users looking for a wireless option

9. Sennheiser IE 40 PRO Professional Audio in-Ear Wired Earphones

The Sennheiser IE 40 PRO earphones deliver professional audio quality for musicians and audio enthusiasts. With dynamic drivers and a secure in-ear fit, these earphones offer clear and detailed sound reproduction. The durable and reliable design makes them perfect for stage and studio use.

Pros

  • Professional audio quality for musicians and audio enthusiasts
  • Secure in-ear fit for stage and studio use
  • Durable and reliable design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for casual listeners

10. Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating in-Ear Wired Earphones

The Shure SE215-CL earphones feature sound isolating technology for a clear and immersive audio experience. With a durable and lightweight design, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use. The detachable cable and comfortable in-ear fit make them a versatile and reliable choice for music lovers.

Pros

  • Clear and immersive audio experience with sound isolating technology
  • Durable and lightweight design for on-the-go use
  • Detachable cable for easy customization

Cons

  • May not be suitable for users looking for extra bass

Comparison Table

FeatureJBL Endurance Run BTSony MDR-EX155APApple Original EarPodsSennheiser CX 80sSamsung AKG-Tuned IC100Sony Premium MDR-XB55APKZ ZS10 ProYinyoo KBEARSennheiser IE 40 PROShure SE215-CL
Sound QualityHighHighHighPremiumHighExtra BassHigh-PerformanceHigh-QualityProfessionalClear and Immersive
DesignSweatproofLightweightSeamlessErgonomicComfortableComfortableOver-the-earZinc AlloySecure FitLightweight
ControlsInline RemoteIn-line RemoteBuilt-in RemoteIn-line RemoteOne-button RemoteInline RemoteDetachable CablesDetachable CableDetachable CableDetachable Cable

Best value for money:

The Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired in-Ear Headphones offer the best value for money with high-quality sound and a comfortable design. These headphones provide a premium audio experience at an affordable price, making them the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Sennheiser IE 40 PRO Professional Audio in-Ear Wired Earphones stand out as the best overall product in this category. With professional audio quality and a durable design, these earphones are perfect for musicians and audio enthusiasts who demand the best.

How to find the best wired headphones:

Discovering the best wired headphones involves a blend of factors. Assess audio quality, comfort, and durability. Read reviews from reputable sources, ensuring a well-rounded perspective. Consider features like noise isolation and tangle-resistant cables. Evaluate compatibility with your devices and prioritize renowned brands. Thorough research ensures a satisfying audio experience that aligns with your preferences and needs.

FAQs on best wired headphones

The prices of these wired headphones range from 1399 to 4499 rupees, offering options for different budgets.
Yes, most of these headphones come with a manufacturer's warranty to ensure quality and reliability.
While some headphones are designed for specific devices, most of them offer universal compatibility with standard audio jacks.
The best feature of these headphones is their ability to deliver high-quality sound and a comfortable fit for extended use.
