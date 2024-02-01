Icon
Published on Feb 01, 2024 11:12 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
10 best headphones to buy in 2024 - top-rated bluetooth headphones

Summary:

Discover the top 10 best headphones on the market in 2024, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your needs. Read More

Are you in the market for a new pair of headphones? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your needs. In this article, we've carefully curated a list of the top 10 best headphones on the market in 2024. Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity, or extra bass, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of headphones for you!

1. Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek and compact design, with a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge. The low latency ensures a seamless audio experience, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.

Pros

  • Sleek and compact design
  • Great for music and gaming
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • Limited playtime
  • May not fit all ear sizes

2. Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer multipoint connectivity, allowing you to easily switch between your smartphone and tablet. The lightweight design and 35 hours of battery life make it perfect for long listening sessions.

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Lightweight design
  • On-ear controls

Cons

  • May not fit all head sizes
  • Limited color options

3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation and multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices. The 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls make it a top choice for audiophiles.

Pros

  • Exceptional noise cancellation
  • Long battery life
  • Intuitive touch controls

Cons

  • High price point
  • May feel heavy after long wear

4. Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a premium design and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The smart touch controls and IPX7 water resistance make it a great choice for active users.

Pros

  • Long playtime
  • Smart touch controls
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May not fit all ear sizes
  • Limited color options

5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers a comfortable and foldable design, with 9 hours of playback time. The dual pairing feature and built-in FM radio make it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.

Pros

  • Long playback time
  • Dual pairing feature
  • Built-in FM radio

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all head sizes

6. Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones

The Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones offer powerful sound with 30mm drivers and an in-line remote for hands-free calls. The swivel folding design and tangle-free cable make it a convenient choice for on-the-go use.

Pros

  • Powerful bass
  • Convenient design
  • Hands-free calling

Cons

  • May feel tight on the head
  • Limited color options

7. boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

The boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer immersive audio and up to 50 hours of battery life. The ergonomic design and fast charging feature make it an ideal choice for long flights and commutes.

Pros

  • Immersive audio experience
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging feature

Cons

  • May feel heavy after long wear
  • Limited color options

Pros

  • Customizable sound
  • Long playtime
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • May feel tight on the head
  • Limited color options

9. JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones offer active noise cancelling and hands-free voice assistant support. The 15-hour battery life and lightweight design make it a great choice for daily commutes and travel.

Pros

  • Noise-free experience
  • Voice assistant support
  • Lightweight and portable

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May feel tight on the head

10. Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

The Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic offer a comfortable over-ear design and up to 20 hours of playback time. The built-in mic and adjustable headband make it a versatile choice for work calls and music listening.

Pros

  • Long playback time
  • Built-in microphone
  • Adjustable headband

Cons

  • May feel tight on the head
  • Limited color options

Comparison Table

Bluetooth ConnectivityBattery LifeActive Noise Cancellation
Noise Shots RushYes6 hoursNo
Sony WH-CH510Yes35 hoursNo
Sony WH-1000XM4Yes30 hoursYes
Noise Shots XOYes7 hoursNo
Zebronics Zeb-ThunderYes9 hoursNo
Sony MDR-XB450APNoN/ANo
boAt Rockerz 550Yes50 hoursYes
Soundcore Life Q20Yes40 hoursYes
JBL Tune 750BTNCYes15 hoursYes
Bash 2.0Yes20 hoursNo

Best value for money:

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers the best value for money with its dual pairing feature, built-in FM radio, and comfortable design, making it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones stand out as the best overall product in this category, with industry-leading noise cancellation, multi-point connection, and a 30-hour battery life, making it a top choice for audiophiles.

How to find the perfect best headphone:

To find the perfect headphones, identify your primary use: music, gaming, or calls. Choose between over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear based on comfort. Consider wireless for convenience, with attention to battery life and connectivity (e.g., Bluetooth version). Look for noise cancellation if you're in noisy environments. Check sound quality, durability, and brand reputation. Read reviews and test if possible to match personal preference and budget.

FAQs on best headphone

The Noise Shots XO offers 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for long listening sessions.
Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices.
Yes, the boAt Rockerz 550 headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, making them ideal for long flights and commutes.
Yes, the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones offer personalized sound with the Soundcore app, allowing you to customize the EQ settings to your preference.
