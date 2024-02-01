10 best headphones to buy in 2024 - top-rated bluetooth headphones

Are you in the market for a new pair of headphones? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your needs. In this article, we've carefully curated a list of the top 10 best headphones on the market in 2024. Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity, or extra bass, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of headphones for you!

1. Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds The Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek and compact design, with a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge. The low latency ensures a seamless audio experience, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.

Pros Sleek and compact design

Great for music and gaming

Water-resistant Cons Limited playtime

May not fit all ear sizes

2. Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones The Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer multipoint connectivity, allowing you to easily switch between your smartphone and tablet. The lightweight design and 35 hours of battery life make it perfect for long listening sessions.

Pros Long battery life

Lightweight design

On-ear controls Cons May not fit all head sizes

Limited color options

Also read: 8 boAt Bluetooth headphones to enhance your audio experience in 2023 3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation and multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices. The 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls make it a top choice for audiophiles.

Pros Exceptional noise cancellation

Long battery life

Intuitive touch controls Cons High price point

May feel heavy after long wear

4. Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds The Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a premium design and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The smart touch controls and IPX7 water resistance make it a great choice for active users.

Pros Long playtime

Smart touch controls

Water-resistant Cons May not fit all ear sizes

Limited color options

5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers a comfortable and foldable design, with 9 hours of playback time. The dual pairing feature and built-in FM radio make it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.

Pros Long playback time

Dual pairing feature

Built-in FM radio Cons Limited color options

May not fit all head sizes

6. Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones The Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones offer powerful sound with 30mm drivers and an in-line remote for hands-free calls. The swivel folding design and tangle-free cable make it a convenient choice for on-the-go use.

Pros Powerful bass

Convenient design

Hands-free calling Cons May feel tight on the head

Limited color options

7. boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones The boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer immersive audio and up to 50 hours of battery life. The ergonomic design and fast charging feature make it an ideal choice for long flights and commutes.

Pros Immersive audio experience

Long battery life

Fast charging feature Cons May feel heavy after long wear

Limited color options

Also read: The best headphones under ₹ 2000: 10 top-rated, affordable options to explore 8. Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones The Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones offer hybrid active noise cancellation and personalized sound with the Soundcore app. The 40-hour playtime and memory foam ear cups make it a comfortable and long-lasting choice for daily use.

Pros Customizable sound

Long playtime

Comfortable fit Cons May feel tight on the head

Limited color options

9. JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones The JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones offer active noise cancelling and hands-free voice assistant support. The 15-hour battery life and lightweight design make it a great choice for daily commutes and travel.

Pros Noise-free experience

Voice assistant support

Lightweight and portable Cons Limited color options

May feel tight on the head

10. Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic The Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic offer a comfortable over-ear design and up to 20 hours of playback time. The built-in mic and adjustable headband make it a versatile choice for work calls and music listening.

Pros Long playback time

Built-in microphone

Adjustable headband Cons May feel tight on the head

Limited color options

Comparison Table

Bluetooth Connectivity Battery Life Active Noise Cancellation Noise Shots Rush Yes 6 hours No Sony WH-CH510 Yes 35 hours No Sony WH-1000XM4 Yes 30 hours Yes Noise Shots XO Yes 7 hours No Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Yes 9 hours No Sony MDR-XB450AP No N/A No boAt Rockerz 550 Yes 50 hours Yes Soundcore Life Q20 Yes 40 hours Yes JBL Tune 750BTNC Yes 15 hours Yes Bash 2.0 Yes 20 hours No

Best value for money: The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers the best value for money with its dual pairing feature, built-in FM radio, and comfortable design, making it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.

Best overall product: The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones stand out as the best overall product in this category, with industry-leading noise cancellation, multi-point connection, and a 30-hour battery life, making it a top choice for audiophiles.

How to find the perfect best headphone: To find the perfect headphones, identify your primary use: music, gaming, or calls. Choose between over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear based on comfort. Consider wireless for convenience, with attention to battery life and connectivity (e.g., Bluetooth version). Look for noise cancellation if you're in noisy environments. Check sound quality, durability, and brand reputation. Read reviews and test if possible to match personal preference and budget.

FAQs on best headphone What is the battery life of Noise Shots XO? The Noise Shots XO offers 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for long listening sessions. Do the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones support multi-point connection? Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices. Are the boAt Rockerz 550 headphones good for travel? Yes, the boAt Rockerz 550 headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, making them ideal for long flights and commutes. Do the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones have customizable EQ? Yes, the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones offer personalized sound with the Soundcore app, allowing you to customize the EQ settings to your preference.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

