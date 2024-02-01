10 best headphones to buy in 2024 - top-rated bluetooth headphones

Are you in the market for a new pair of headphones? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your needs. In this article, we've carefully curated a list of the top 10 best headphones on the market in 2024. Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity, or extra bass, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair of headphones for you!
1. Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
The Noise Shots Rush Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a sleek and compact design, with a playtime of up to 6 hours on a single charge. The low latency ensures a seamless audio experience, perfect for music lovers and gamers alike.
Pros
Sleek and compact design
Great for music and gaming
Water-resistant
Cons
Limited playtime
May not fit all ear sizes
2. Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer multipoint connectivity, allowing you to easily switch between your smartphone and tablet. The lightweight design and 35 hours of battery life make it perfect for long listening sessions.
3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation and multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices. The 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls make it a top choice for audiophiles.
Pros
Exceptional noise cancellation
Long battery life
Intuitive touch controls
Cons
High price point
May feel heavy after long wear
4. Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
The Noise Shots XO Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a premium design and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The smart touch controls and IPX7 water resistance make it a great choice for active users.
Pros
Long playtime
Smart touch controls
Water-resistant
Cons
May not fit all ear sizes
Limited color options
5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone
The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers a comfortable and foldable design, with 9 hours of playback time. The dual pairing feature and built-in FM radio make it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.
Pros
Long playback time
Dual pairing feature
Built-in FM radio
Cons
Limited color options
May not fit all head sizes
6. Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones
The Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass Headphones offer powerful sound with 30mm drivers and an in-line remote for hands-free calls. The swivel folding design and tangle-free cable make it a convenient choice for on-the-go use.
Pros
Powerful bass
Convenient design
Hands-free calling
Cons
May feel tight on the head
Limited color options
7. boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
The boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer immersive audio and up to 50 hours of battery life. The ergonomic design and fast charging feature make it an ideal choice for long flights and commutes.
The Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones offer hybrid active noise cancellation and personalized sound with the Soundcore app. The 40-hour playtime and memory foam ear cups make it a comfortable and long-lasting choice for daily use.
Pros
Customizable sound
Long playtime
Comfortable fit
Cons
May feel tight on the head
Limited color options
9. JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
The JBL Tune 750BTNC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones offer active noise cancelling and hands-free voice assistant support. The 15-hour battery life and lightweight design make it a great choice for daily commutes and travel.
Pros
Noise-free experience
Voice assistant support
Lightweight and portable
Cons
Limited color options
May feel tight on the head
10. Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic
The Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic offer a comfortable over-ear design and up to 20 hours of playback time. The built-in mic and adjustable headband make it a versatile choice for work calls and music listening.
Pros
Long playback time
Built-in microphone
Adjustable headband
Cons
May feel tight on the head
Limited color options
Comparison Table
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Life
Active Noise Cancellation
Noise Shots Rush
Yes
6 hours
No
Sony WH-CH510
Yes
35 hours
No
Sony WH-1000XM4
Yes
30 hours
Yes
Noise Shots XO
Yes
7 hours
No
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder
Yes
9 hours
No
Sony MDR-XB450AP
No
N/A
No
boAt Rockerz 550
Yes
50 hours
Yes
Soundcore Life Q20
Yes
40 hours
Yes
JBL Tune 750BTNC
Yes
15 hours
Yes
Bash 2.0
Yes
20 hours
No
Best value for money:
The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone offers the best value for money with its dual pairing feature, built-in FM radio, and comfortable design, making it a versatile choice for music enthusiasts.
Best overall product:
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones stand out as the best overall product in this category, with industry-leading noise cancellation, multi-point connection, and a 30-hour battery life, making it a top choice for audiophiles.
How to find the perfect best headphone:
To find the perfect headphones, identify your primary use: music, gaming, or calls. Choose between over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear based on comfort. Consider wireless for convenience, with attention to battery life and connectivity (e.g., Bluetooth version). Look for noise cancellation if you're in noisy environments. Check sound quality, durability, and brand reputation. Read reviews and test if possible to match personal preference and budget.
FAQs on best headphone
The Noise Shots XO offers 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for long listening sessions.
Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer multi-point connection for seamless switching between devices.
Yes, the boAt Rockerz 550 headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, making them ideal for long flights and commutes.
Yes, the Soundcore Life Q20 headphones offer personalized sound with the Soundcore app, allowing you to customize the EQ settings to your preference.
