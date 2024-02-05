Best 1-ton ACs in India: 5-star options and their prices, top 9 picks

Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 17:25 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: The best 1-ton air conditioners in India offer efficient cooling with features like energy efficiency, advanced filters and smart technology. Leading brands include Daikin, LG, Panasonic and Blue Star. Read More Read Less

Are you looking for the best 1 ton AC in India? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we will compare the top 9 1 ton ACs available in India, including 5 star ACs, the best ACs, and the prices. We will provide detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for an energy-efficient AC or the best value for money, we have got you covered.

1. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that provides fast cooling and has a convertible mode. It also features a 5-in-1 air purification system and comes with a dust filter.

Pros Fast cooling

Energy-efficient

5-in-1 air purification system Cons Higher price point

May be too powerful for small rooms

2. LG Inverter Convertible AC

The LG Inverter Convertible AC is known for its superior cooling performance and 5-in-1 air protection. It features dual inverter technology for faster cooling and comes with a stabilizer-free operation.

Pros Superior cooling performance

Dual inverter technology

Stabilizer-free operation Cons May be noisy at higher settings

Higher initial investment

Also read: AC brands in India: Find perfect air conditioner for your needs, top 10 picks 3. Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant AC

The Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant AC is a sleek and stylish air conditioner with adjustable cooling modes. It features a 4-stage filtration system and has a copper condenser for efficient cooling.

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Adjustable cooling modes

Efficient cooling with copper condenser Cons May require additional stabilizer

Not suitable for large rooms

4. Godrej Convertible Split AC

The Godrej Convertible Split AC is a reliable and durable air conditioner with a 5-in-1 air purification system. It features a nano-coated anti-corrosive condenser and comes with a dust filter for clean and fresh air.

Pros Reliable and durable

Nano-coated anti-corrosive condenser

5-in-1 air purification system Cons May require additional stabilizer

Higher initial investment

5. Cruise Inverter AC

The Cruise Inverter AC is a high-performance air conditioner with a 4-in-1 filtration system. It features a dehumidifier mode for monsoon comfort and comes with additional stabilizer-free operation.

Pros High-performance cooling

Dehumidifier mode for monsoon comfort

Stabilizer-free operation Cons May be noisy at higher settings

Higher initial investment

6. Panasonic Convertible AC

The Panasonic Convertible AC is known for its additional air purification and dehumidifier mode. It features a copper condenser for efficient cooling and comes with a 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency.

Pros Additional air purification

Dehumidifier mode for monsoon comfort

Efficient cooling with copper condenser Cons May require additional stabilizer

Higher initial investment

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: Top 10 AC brands, price and features comparison 7. Blue Star Convertible AC

The Blue Star Convertible AC is a powerful and efficient air conditioner with stabilizer-free operation. It features a 4-in-1 filtration system and comes with a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling

Stabilizer-free operation

Self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance Cons May be noisy at higher settings

Higher initial investment

8. Daikin Inverter AC

The Daikin Inverter AC is known for its powerful and silent cooling performance. It features a copper condenser with a PM 2.5 filter for clean and fresh air and comes with a 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency.

Pros Powerful and silent cooling performance

Efficient cooling with copper condenser

PM 2.5 filter for clean and fresh air Cons May require additional stabilizer

Higher initial investment

9. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated AC

The Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated AC is an energy-efficient and durable air conditioner with a 5-in-1 air purification system. It features a nano-coated anti-corrosive condenser and comes with a dust filter for clean and fresh air.

Pros Energy-efficient and durable

Nano-coated anti-corrosive condenser

5-in-1 air purification system Cons May require additional stabilizer

Higher initial investment

Comparison Table

Features Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC LG Inverter Convertible AC Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant AC Godrej Convertible Split AC Cruise Inverter AC Panasonic Convertible AC Blue Star Convertible AC Daikin Inverter AC Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated AC Capacity 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton 1 ton Energy Rating 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star 5 star Technology Inverter Convertible Adjustable cooling modes Convertible Inverter Convertible Convertible Inverter Convertible

Best value for money: The Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable cooling modes, 4-stage filtration system, and efficient copper condenser, making it the ideal choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet high-performing air conditioner.

Best overall product: The LG Inverter Convertible AC stands out as the best overall product with its superior cooling performance, dual inverter technology, and stabilizer-free operation, making it the top choice for those seeking the best features in a 1 ton AC.

How to find the perfect 1 ton AC: To find the ideal 1-ton AC, consider room size, energy efficiency ratings, and features like advanced filters, smart technology, and noise levels. Check customer reviews, brand reputation, and warranty support. Leading brands include Daikin, LG, Voltas, and Blue Star. Consult with experts or use online tools to calculate the right capacity for your space, ensuring optimal cooling performance.

FAQs on 1 ton AC What is the energy rating of these ACs? All the ACs listed have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring maximum energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, with the option to extend the warranty for additional coverage. Are these ACs suitable for small rooms? Yes, these 1 ton ACs are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, providing efficient cooling without taking up too much space. Do these ACs require additional stabilizers? While some ACs come with stabilizer-free operation, it is recommended to use stabilizers for added protection against voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances