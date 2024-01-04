Best TCL LED TVs: 7 choices to meet your home entertainment needs

When it comes to choosing a new television for your home, TCL LED TVs are a popular choice for their innovative technology, stunning picture quality, and affordable prices. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to decide which TV is the best fit for your needs. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 TCL LED TVs available on Amazon and compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a large Ultra HD TV for your living room or a compact smart TV for your bedroom, we've got you covered.

1. TCL 55C835 55 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The TCL 55C835 is a sleek and stylish Ultra HD TV that offers stunning picture quality and seamless smart features. With its large 55-inch screen, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience. Its built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast make it easy to stream your favorite content from your smartphone or tablet. With an ultra-slim bezel-less design, the TCL 55C835 is a modern and elegant addition to any living space. Specifications of TCL 55C835 55 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: 55-inch Ultra HD display

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Bezel-less design

Android TV

Pros Stunning picture quality

Seamless smart features

Immersive viewing experience Cons Higher price point compared to other models

2. TCL 85P745 85 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The TCL 85P745 is a premium Ultra HD TV with a massive 85-inch screen, perfect for creating a cinematic experience in your home. Its Quantum Dot display technology and Dolby Vision deliver vibrant and lifelike colors, while Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio. With its built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access your favorite apps and content. The TCL 85P745 is a statement piece that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. Specifications of TCL 85P745 85 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: 85-inch Ultra HD display

Quantum Dot display technology

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Bezel-less design

Pros Massive screen size

Vibrant and lifelike colors

Immersive audio experience Cons Higher price point

Large size may not be suitable for all living spaces

3. TCL 43T6G 43 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The TCL 43T6G is a compact yet powerful Ultra HD TV that offers impressive picture quality and smart features. Its 43-inch screen size is perfect for smaller living spaces, while still delivering sharp and clear visuals. With its built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access a world of entertainment and apps. The TCL 43T6G is a versatile and affordable option for those looking for a reliable smart TV. Specifications of TCL 43T6G 43 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: 43-inch Ultra HD display

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Bezel-less design

Android TV

Pros Compact size

Impressive picture quality

Affordable price point Cons Smaller screen size may not be suitable for all users

Also read: Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: 9 picks for your viewing pleasure 4. TCL 40S5400A 40 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV The TCL 40S5400A is a stylish and affordable Bezel-Less Android LED TV with a 40-inch screen size. Its Full HD display delivers sharp and detailed visuals, perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and shows. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access a wide range of content and apps. The TCL 40S5400A is a great option for those looking for a balance of style, performance, and value. Specifications of TCL 40S5400A 40 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV: 40-inch Full HD display

Bezel-Less design

Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Pros Stylish design

Affordable price point

Sharp and detailed visuals Cons Lower resolution compared to Ultra HD models

5. TCL 32S5403AF 32 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV The TCL 32S5403AF is a compact and budget-friendly Bezel-Less Android LED TV with a 32-inch screen size. Its HD display provides clear and vibrant visuals, suitable for smaller viewing spaces. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access your favourite apps and content. The TCL 32S5403AF is a versatile choice for those looking for an affordable and reliable smart TV. Specifications of TCL 32S5403AF 32 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV: 32-inch HD display

Bezel-Less design

Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Pros Budget-friendly price point

Compact size

Clear and vibrant visuals Cons Lower resolution compared to Ultra HD models

6. TCL 55P635 Pro 55 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV The TCL 55P635 Pro is a premium Bezel-Less Android LED TV with a 55-inch screen size, delivering stunning visuals and immersive audio. Its 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos provide a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your home. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily access a world of entertainment and smart features. The TCL 55P635 Pro is a top choice for those seeking a high-end home theater experience. Specifications of TCL 55P635 Pro 55 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display

Dolby Atmos

Bezel-Less design

Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Pros Premium 4K Ultra HD display

Immersive Dolby Atmos audio

High-end home theater experience Cons Higher price point compared to other models

7. TCL 55P635 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Android LED TV The TCL 55P635 is a sleek and modern Metallic Bezel-Less Android LED TV with a 55-inch screen size, delivering impressive visuals and smart features. Its 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos ensure a high-quality viewing experience for movies, shows, and gaming. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can easily explore a variety of content and apps. The TCL 55P635 is a versatile choice for those seeking a balance of style and performance. Specifications of TCL 55P635 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Android LED TV: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display

Dolby Atmos

Bezel-Less design

Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

Pros Impressive 4K Ultra HD display

Immersive Dolby Atmos audio

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher price point compared to other models

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Smart Features Design TCL 55C835 55 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 85P745 85 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 43T6G 43 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 40S5400A 40 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 32S5403AF 32 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 55P635 Pro 55 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less TCL 55P635 55 inches Google Assistant, Chromecast Bezel-Less

Best value for money: The TCL 43T6G 43 inches Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV offers the best value for money with its compact size, impressive picture quality, and affordable price point. It's a versatile and reliable option for those seeking a budget-friendly smart TV.

Also read: Best Sony smart TVs in India: 10 feature-packed models you can buy Best overall product: The TCL 55P635 Pro 55 inches Bezel-Less Android LED TV stands out as the best overall product with its premium 4K Ultra HD display, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and high-end home theater experience. It's the top choice for those looking for a cinematic viewing experience at home.

How to find the perfect TCL LED TV: Finding the perfect TCL LED TV involves considering several key factors to ensure a tailored entertainment experience. Begin by determining the ideal screen size based on room dimensions and viewing preferences. Assess the resolution for crisp visuals, with options like 4K for enhanced clarity. Explore the smart features, ensuring compatibility with your preferred streaming platforms. Examine connectivity options, such as HDMI and USB ports, for versatile usage. Read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Additionally, consider special features like HDR support and Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience. Finally, align your choices with your budget to strike a balance between quality and affordability.

FAQs on TCL LED TV What is the difference between Ultra HD and Full HD displays? Ultra HD displays have a higher resolution and pixel density, resulting in sharper and more detailed visuals compared to Full HD displays. Do all TCL LED TVs come with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast? Yes, all the TCL LED TVs listed above feature built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast for seamless smart features. Are TCL LED TVs compatible with streaming services and apps? Absolutely, TCL LED TVs support a wide range of streaming services and apps, making it easy to access your favorite content. What is the warranty period for TCL LED TVs? TCL LED TVs typically come with a standard warranty period of 1 year, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase.

