Best protein powders for expecting mothers: Check out our top 10 picks

Pregnancy is a time when women need to pay extra attention to their nutrition, including protein intake. Protein powders for pregnant women can be a convenient way to meet their increased protein requirements. In this article, we will explore the best protein powders for expecting mothers and compare their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
1. Pregnancy Lactation Supplement
The Pregnancy Lactation Supplement is a complete nutrition solution for breastfeeding mothers. It contains essential vitamins and minerals to support the health of both mother and baby. The protein content helps in meeting the increased protein requirements during pregnancy and lactation.
Pros
Complete nutrition solution for breastfeeding mothers
No artificial colors or flavors
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
2. PRO-NUTRINE Nutrition Supplement
The PRO-NUTRINE Nutrition Supplement is a chocolate-flavored protein powder designed for pregnant women. It provides essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and lactation.
Pros
Chocolate flavor for taste
No added sugar
Cons
May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance
Protinex Mama is a chocolate-flavored protein powder specifically formulated for pregnant and lactating women. It contains essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros
High protein content
Easy to digest
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
4. MOM Pregnancy Nutrition
MOM Pregnancy Nutrition is a protein powder designed to meet the increased nutritional needs of pregnant women. It provides essential vitamins, minerals, and protein to support a healthy pregnancy and lactation.
Pros
Clinically tested
No added preservatives
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
5. Mothers Horlicks Health Nutrition drink
Mothers Horlicks is a health and nutrition drink specially formulated for pregnant and lactating women. It contains essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros
Specially formulated for pregnant and lactating women
No added sugar
Cons
May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance
6. Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement
Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement is a vanilla-flavored protein powder designed for pregnant and lactating women. It provides essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros
Gluten-free
No artificial sweeteners
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
7. Pro360 MOM Pregnancy Lactation Nutritional
Pro360 MOM is a protein powder specifically formulated for pregnant and lactating women. It provides essential vitamins, minerals, and protein to support a healthy pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros
Easy to digest
No added sugar
Cons
May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance
Yummy Mummy Supplement is a protein powder for pregnant and lactating women. It provides essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding, without any artificial sweeteners.
Pros
No artificial sweeteners
No added preservatives
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
9. Fitspire Super Advanced isolate Protein
Fitspire Super Advanced isolate Protein is a protein powder suitable for pregnant women. It provides high-quality protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding, without any added sugar.
Pros
High-quality protein
Gluten-free
Cons
May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance
10. BON PURE WHEY Servings Chocolate
BON PURE WHEY is a chocolate-flavored protein powder suitable for pregnant women. It provides essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros
No added sugar
Easy to mix
Cons
May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions
Comparison Table
Product Name
Chocolate Flavor
Essential Nutrients
Increased Requirements Support
Pregnancy Lactation Supplement
Yes
Yes
Yes
PRO-NUTRINE Nutrition Supplement
Yes
Yes
Yes
Protinex Mama 400g Chocolate
Yes
Yes
Yes
MOM Pregnancy Nutrition
No
Yes
Yes
Mothers Horlicks Health Nutrition drink
No
Yes
Yes
Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement
Yes
Yes
Yes
Pro360 MOM Pregnancy Lactation Nutritional
No
Yes
Yes
Yummy Mummy Supplement
No
Yes
Yes
Fitspire Super Advanced isolate Protein
No
Yes
Yes
BON PURE WHEY Servings Chocolate
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The PRO-NUTRINE Nutrition Supplement is the best value for money as it provides essential nutrients and protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and lactation, without added sugar.
Best overall product:
The Pregnancy Lactation Supplement is the best overall product as it contains essential vitamins, minerals, and protein to support the health of both mother and baby, with no artificial colors or flavors.
How to find the perfect protein powder for pregnant women:
Finding the perfect protein powder for pregnant women involves careful consideration of ingredients and nutritional content. Look for options with high-quality, easily digestible protein sources such as whey, pea, or collagen. Avoid additives like artificial sweeteners, colours, or preservatives. Consult with a healthcare provider to ensure the chosen powder meets individual dietary needs and is safe for pregnancy.
FAQs on Protein Powder for Pregnant Women
Yes, the protein powders listed are safe for pregnant women and have been formulated to support the increased nutritional requirements during pregnancy and lactation.
Some products are free from artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. It is important to check the product details for specific information.
Yes, the protein powders are formulated to be easy to digest, making them suitable for pregnant women.
Yes, the protein powders provide high-quality protein to support the increased requirements during pregnancy and lactation.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more