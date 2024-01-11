Best Whey protein powders in India: Must-have for bodybuilders, top 10 picks

Whey protein is an essential supplement for muscle building and recovery. With numerous options available in the market, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best whey protein powders available in India. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect whey protein powder for your fitness journey.

1. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder is a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With a delicious chocolate flavor and fast recovery benefits, it is a popular option in the market. Specifications of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder 24g of protein per serving

5.5g of BCAAs

Gluten-free

Vegetarian

Pros Fast recovery benefits

Delicious chocolate flavor Cons Relatively higher price point

Our Pick Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 1.7 Kg (Double Rich Chocolate), 55 Serves, for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate ₹ 6,599 29% off ₹ 4,699 from

2. Prorganiq Essential Series Whey Protein Powder Prorganiq Essential Series Whey Protein Powder is designed to improve strength and muscle recovery. With a high protein content and essential nutrients, it is a great choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Prorganiq Essential Series Whey Protein Powder 26g of protein per serving

Improved strength and recovery

Natural ingredients

30 servings per container

Pros High protein content

Natural ingredients Cons May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions

Prorganiq Essential Whey Protein | 2KG | Best Whey Protein Powder in India for Improved Strength & Muscle Gain | 60 Servings [Rose Milk] (Rose Milk, 2KG) ₹ 6,999 29% off ₹ 4,999 from

Also read: 9 best Whey protein powders in India: Choose from top 3. Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate is a high-quality protein supplement that aids in muscle recovery and growth. With premium ingredients, it is a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate 27g of protein per serving

Whey protein isolate

Enhanced muscle recovery

Easy to mix

Pros High protein content

Enhanced muscle recovery Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology ₹ 2,349 40% off ₹ 1,399 from

4. Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder is known for its fast-absorbing formula and muscle recovery benefits. It is a trusted choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder 25g of protein per serving

Fast-absorbing formula

5.5g of BCAAs

Gluten-free

Pros Fast-absorbing formula

High BCAA content Cons Slightly higher price point

Dymatize Nutrition Elite Whey Protein Supplement Powder, Pre and Post Workout Protein Powder (5 lbs, 2.26 kg, Rich Chocolate) ₹ 12,999 45% off ₹ 7,180 from

5. Bigmuscles Nutrition Chocolate Creatine Monohydrate Bigmuscles Nutrition Chocolate Creatine Monohydrate is a unique blend of whey protein and creatine, designed to accelerate muscle growth and recovery. It is an ideal choice for intense workouts and strength training. Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Chocolate Creatine Monohydrate 20g of protein per serving

5g of creatine monohydrate

Accelerated muscle recovery

Chocolate flavor

Pros Combination of whey protein and creatine

Accelerated muscle recovery Cons May not be suitable for individuals seeking pure whey protein

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Whey | Whey Protein Isolate [ 2 lbs, Belgian Chocolate] | 27g Protein | 10g EAA | 3g Creatine | Supports in Muscle Building, Accelerated Recovery & Strength ₹ 1,999 35% off ₹ 1,299 from

6. Himalaya Quista Advanced Whey Protein Powder Himalaya Quista Advanced Whey Protein Powder is a complete protein supplement that supports muscle recovery and overall health. With added vitamins and minerals, it is a holistic choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Himalaya Quista Advanced Whey Protein Powder 23g of protein per serving

Added vitamins and minerals

Supports muscle recovery

Natural ingredients

Pros Added vitamins and minerals

Natural ingredients Cons May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions

Himalaya Quista Pro Advanced Whey Protein Powder - 2 kg (Chocolate) ₹ 5,400 30% off ₹ 3,780 from

Also read: Protein powders for women: Boost health, increase metabolism … 7. 2X Nutrition Chocolate Whey Protein with free-form L-Glutamine 2X Nutrition Chocolate Whey Protein with free-form L-Glutamine is a high-quality protein supplement with added glutamine for enhanced recovery and immune support. It is a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of 2X Nutrition Chocolate Whey Protein with free-form L-Glutamine 22g of protein per serving

Added L-Glutamine for recovery

Immune support benefits

Chocolate flavor

Pros Added L-Glutamine for recovery

Immune support benefits Cons May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions

2X Nutrition Premium Whey Isolate Blend ISOMAGIC | 2 kg (Rich Chocolate) | 27.7 g Protein per serving | Low Fat (0.7g) & Carbs (3g) | Added free-form BCAA & L-Glutamine | Faster Muscle Growth & Recovery | Made in India ₹ 8,299 10% off ₹ 7,469 from

8. Absolute Nutrition's Exclusive Whey Protein Powder Absolute Nutrition's Exclusive Whey Protein Powder is a premium blend of whey protein with a delicious vanilla flavor. With high protein content and essential nutrients, it is a top choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Absolute Nutrition's Exclusive Whey Protein Powder 28g of protein per serving

Essential nutrients

Delicious vanilla flavor

Easy to digest

Pros High protein content

Delicious vanilla flavor Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

Absolute Nutrition’s Alpha Series Exclusive Whey Protein 2KG (French Vanilla) ₹ 6,798 from

9. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Cream MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Cream is designed to enhance protein absorption and digestion, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive stomachs. With a delicious chocolate flavor, it is a popular option in the market. Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Cream 21g of protein per serving

Biozyme technology for digestion

Enhanced protein absorption

Chocolate flavor

Pros Biozyme technology for digestion

Enhanced protein absorption Cons May not be suitable for those with specific dietary restrictions

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein, Blend of Whey Isolate & Concentrate | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & USA Patent-Published Enhanced Absorption Formula | 25 g Protein, 11.8 g EAA & 5.5 g BCAA Per Scoop (Ice Cream Chocolate, 2 kg / 4.4 lb) ₹ 7,299 22% off ₹ 5,659 from

Comparison Table

Features Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Prorganiq Essential Series Bigmuscles Premium Gold Isolate Dymatize Elite 100% Bigmuscles Chocolate Creatine Himalaya Quista Advanced 2X Nutrition Chocolate with L-Glutamine Absolute Nutrition's Exclusive MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Protein per Serving 24g 26g 27g 25g 20g 23g 22g 28g 21g Special Ingredients 5.5g BCAAs Improved strength Whey protein isolate Fast-absorbing formula 5g creatine Added vitamins and minerals Added L-Glutamine Essential nutrients Biozyme technology Flavor Options Chocolate N/A N/A N/A Chocolate N/A Chocolate Vanilla Chocolate

Best value for money: For the best value for money, the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder stands out with its fast recovery benefits and high protein content. It offers exceptional quality at a reasonable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product: The Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Isolate takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its superior protein content and enhanced muscle recovery benefits, it is a top performer in the market, catering to the needs of serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect best whey protein in India: When searching for the ideal whey protein in India, consider your fitness goals, dietary preferences, and any allergies. Look for high protein content per serving, minimal additives, and low sugar levels. Assess the brand's reputation for quality and product testing. Check for third-party certifications to ensure authenticity. Flavor options and mixability can enhance your overall experience. Evaluate the price per serving to find a balance between quality and affordability. Reading customer reviews and consulting with fitness professionals will guide you in choosing the best whey protein that aligns with your specific health and fitness objectives.

FAQs on Best Whey protein in india What is the protein content per serving of these whey protein powders? The protein content per serving of these whey protein powders ranges from 20g to 28g, catering to the varying protein needs of consumers. Are these whey protein powders suitable for vegetarians? Yes, most of the whey protein powders listed are suitable for vegetarians, offering a reliable source of quality protein. Do these products have any added vitamins or minerals? Several of these whey protein powders have added vitamins and minerals to support overall health and recovery, making them a holistic choice for consumers. What are the flavor options available for these whey protein powders? The flavor options vary from chocolate to vanilla, offering a diverse range to cater to different taste preferences.

