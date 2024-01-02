Best HD TVs in India: Here are top 10 options to consider

When it comes to purchasing a new HD TV, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands, sizes, and features to consider, it's important to do your research to find the best fit for your needs. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 HD TVs available in India, providing detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV The Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless streaming with built-in Google Assistant. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts. Specifications of Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV 43 inches display

Google TV platform

4K UHD resolution

Dolby Audio

Voice remote control

Pros Excellent picture quality

Integrated Google Assistant

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Our Pick Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price from

2. VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV The VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV is designed for a seamless viewing experience with a borderless display and built-in Android OS. Enjoy immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and smart features. Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV 40 inches frameless display

Android TV platform

Full HD resolution

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth remote control

Pros Borderless display

Smart features

Chromecast built-in Cons Average sound quality

Limited app support

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black) Get Price from

3. VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV The VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV offers a compact yet powerful entertainment solution with a frameless design and Linux-based operating system. Enjoy sharp visuals and seamless connectivity with this TV. Specifications of VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV 32 inches frameless display

Linux-based OS

HD resolution

Built-in Wi-Fi

USB multimedia playback

Pros Sleek frameless design

Linux OS

Connectivity options Cons Lower resolution

Limited app compatibility

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty Get Price from

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home 4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV The Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colors with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR technology. With a sleek design and smart features, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience. Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV 43 inches Crystal Ultra display

4K UHD resolution

Crystal Processor 4K

HDR technology

Smart Hub for streaming

Pros Crystal clear picture quality

HDR support

Smart Hub Cons Higher price range

Limited app availability

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) Get Price from

5. Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers a budget-friendly yet feature-packed option for quality entertainment. With built-in streaming apps and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV 32 inches Ready display

HD resolution

PatchWall with Android TV

Dolby Audio

Google Assistant

Pros Affordable price point

Smart TV features

User-friendly interface Cons Lower resolution

Limited app support

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) Get Price from

6. VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV The VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV combines style and performance with its borderless design and feature-rich Android platform. Enjoy seamless streaming and connectivity with this TV. Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV 32 inches frameless display

Android TV platform

Full HD resolution

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth remote control

Pros Sleek borderless design

Android platform

Chromecast support Cons Average sound quality

Limited app compatibility

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black) Get Price from

7. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers an immersive cinematic experience with its large screen and powerful audio. With Android TV features and voice control, this TV is perfect for entertainment enthusiasts. Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV 125.7 inches display

Android TV platform

4K UHD resolution

Dolby Audio

Voice remote control

Pros Immersive cinematic experience

Powerful audio

Voice control Cons Large size may not be suitable for all spaces

Higher price point

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

8. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek and immersive viewing experience with its borderless design and feature-packed Android platform. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV 40 inches bezel-less display

Android TV platform

4K UHD resolution

HDR support

Dolby Audio

Pros Sleek bezel-less design

High-quality visuals

Smart features Cons Higher price range

Limited app availability

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black) Get Price from

9. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro delivers premium entertainment with its high-quality display and feature-rich Android platform. With Dolby Vision and powerful audio, this TV is perfect for a cinematic experience at home. Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches display

Android TV platform

4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos audio

Pros Premium display quality

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Feature-rich Android platform Cons Higher price point

Limited app compatibility

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 10. Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV offers a premium viewing experience with its large display and advanced Google TV features. With stunning visuals and immersive sound, this TV is ideal for a cinematic setup. Specifications of Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV 55 inches Premium Ultra display

Google TV platform

4K UHD resolution

Dolby Atmos audio

Voice remote control

Pros Premium display and sound quality

Advanced Google TV features

Large screen size Cons Higher price range

Limited app availability

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43CA (Black) ₹ 30,000 13% off ₹ 25,990 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Size Operating System Resolution Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV 43 inches Google TV 4K UHD VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV 40 inches Android TV Full HD VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV 32 inches Linux-based OS HD Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV 43 inches Smart Hub 4K UHD Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV 32 inches PatchWall with Android TV HD VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV 32 inches Android TV Full HD Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV 125.7 inches Android TV 4K UHD TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV 40 inches Android TV 4K UHD OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches Android TV 4K UHD Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV 55 inches Google TV 4K UHD

Best value for money: The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and smart TV features, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall product: The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV stands out as the best overall product with its premium display and sound quality, advanced Google TV features, and large screen size for an immersive viewing experience.

How to find the perfect hd tv: The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV stands out as the best overall product with its premium display and sound quality, advanced Google TV features, and large screen size for an immersive viewing experience.

FAQs on hd tv What is the best TV size for a small living room? For a small living room, a TV size between 32 to 40 inches is ideal, providing a balance between screen size and space. Which TV has the best sound quality? The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV offers the best sound quality with Dolby Atmos audio for a cinematic audio experience. What are the key features to consider when buying an HD TV? When purchasing an HD TV, consider the display size, resolution, smart features, audio quality, and connectivity options to find the best fit for your needs. Are there any affordable options with smart TV features? Yes, the Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers budget-friendly pricing and smart TV features, making it a great affordable option.

