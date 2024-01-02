Icon
Best HD TVs in India: Here are top 10 options to consider

Published on Jan 02, 2024 12:50 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best hd tvs in india for 2023

Best HD TVs in India: Discover the top 10 TV models in this category in India. Find the best value for money and overall best product in a detailed comparison. Read More

When it comes to purchasing a new HD TV, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands, sizes, and features to consider, it's important to do your research to find the best fit for your needs. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 HD TVs available in India, providing detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV

The Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless streaming with built-in Google Assistant. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV

  • 43 inches display
  • Google TV platform
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • Voice remote control

Pros

  • Excellent picture quality
  • Integrated Google Assistant
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

2. VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV

The VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV is designed for a seamless viewing experience with a borderless display and built-in Android OS. Enjoy immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and smart features.

Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV

  • 40 inches frameless display
  • Android TV platform
  • Full HD resolution
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Bluetooth remote control

Pros

  • Borderless display
  • Smart features
  • Chromecast built-in

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app support
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

3. VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV

The VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV offers a compact yet powerful entertainment solution with a frameless design and Linux-based operating system. Enjoy sharp visuals and seamless connectivity with this TV.

Specifications of VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV

  • 32 inches frameless display
  • Linux-based OS
  • HD resolution
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • USB multimedia playback

Pros

  • Sleek frameless design
  • Linux OS
  • Connectivity options

Cons

  • Lower resolution
  • Limited app compatibility
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home

4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV

The Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colors with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR technology. With a sleek design and smart features, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV

  • 43 inches Crystal Ultra display
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Crystal Processor 4K
  • HDR technology
  • Smart Hub for streaming

Pros

  • Crystal clear picture quality
  • HDR support
  • Smart Hub

Cons

  • Higher price range
  • Limited app availability
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

5. Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV

The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers a budget-friendly yet feature-packed option for quality entertainment. With built-in streaming apps and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV

  • 32 inches Ready display
  • HD resolution
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Dolby Audio
  • Google Assistant

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart TV features
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Lower resolution
  • Limited app support
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

6. VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV

The VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV combines style and performance with its borderless design and feature-rich Android platform. Enjoy seamless streaming and connectivity with this TV.

Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV

  • 32 inches frameless display
  • Android TV platform
  • Full HD resolution
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Bluetooth remote control

Pros

  • Sleek borderless design
  • Android platform
  • Chromecast support

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app compatibility
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

7. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV

The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers an immersive cinematic experience with its large screen and powerful audio. With Android TV features and voice control, this TV is perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV

  • 125.7 inches display
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • Voice remote control

Pros

  • Immersive cinematic experience
  • Powerful audio
  • Voice control

Cons

  • Large size may not be suitable for all spaces
  • Higher price point
MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

8. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek and immersive viewing experience with its borderless design and feature-packed Android platform. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

  • 40 inches bezel-less display
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • HDR support
  • Dolby Audio

Pros

  • Sleek bezel-less design
  • High-quality visuals
  • Smart features

Cons

  • Higher price range
  • Limited app availability
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

9. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro

The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro delivers premium entertainment with its high-quality display and feature-rich Android platform. With Dolby Vision and powerful audio, this TV is perfect for a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro

  • 43 inches display
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos audio

Pros

  • Premium display quality
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos
  • Feature-rich Android platform

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app compatibility
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide

10. Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV

The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV offers a premium viewing experience with its large display and advanced Google TV features. With stunning visuals and immersive sound, this TV is ideal for a cinematic setup.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV

  • 55 inches Premium Ultra display
  • Google TV platform
  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Atmos audio
  • Voice remote control

Pros

  • Premium display and sound quality
  • Advanced Google TV features
  • Large screen size

Cons

  • Higher price range
  • Limited app availability
Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43CA (Black)

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplay SizeOperating SystemResolution
Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV43 inchesGoogle TV4K UHD
VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV40 inchesAndroid TVFull HD
VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV32 inchesLinux-based OSHD
Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV43 inchesSmart Hub4K UHD
Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV32 inchesPatchWall with Android TVHD
VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV32 inchesAndroid TVFull HD
Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV125.7 inchesAndroid TV4K UHD
TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV40 inchesAndroid TV4K UHD
OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro43 inchesAndroid TV4K UHD
Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV55 inchesGoogle TV4K UHD

Best value for money:

The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and smart TV features, making it a great choice for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV stands out as the best overall product with its premium display and sound quality, advanced Google TV features, and large screen size for an immersive viewing experience.

How to find the perfect hd tv:

FAQs on hd tv

For a small living room, a TV size between 32 to 40 inches is ideal, providing a balance between screen size and space.
The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV offers the best sound quality with Dolby Atmos audio for a cinematic audio experience.
When purchasing an HD TV, consider the display size, resolution, smart features, audio quality, and connectivity options to find the best fit for your needs.
Yes, the Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers budget-friendly pricing and smart TV features, making it a great affordable option.
