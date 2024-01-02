Best HD TVs in India: Here are top 10 options to consider

When it comes to purchasing a new HD TV, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands, sizes, and features to consider, it's important to do your research to find the best fit for your needs. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 HD TVs available in India, providing detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
1. Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV
The Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless streaming with built-in Google Assistant. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
Specifications of Acer 43 inches Advanced Google TV
- 43 inches display
- Google TV platform
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Audio
- Voice remote control
2. VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV
The VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV is designed for a seamless viewing experience with a borderless display and built-in Android OS. Enjoy immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and smart features.
Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Android TV
- 40 inches frameless display
- Android TV platform
- Full HD resolution
- Chromecast built-in
- Bluetooth remote control
3. VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV
The VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV offers a compact yet powerful entertainment solution with a frameless design and Linux-based operating system. Enjoy sharp visuals and seamless connectivity with this TV.
Specifications of VW 32 inches Linux Frameless TV
- 32 inches frameless display
- Linux-based OS
- HD resolution
- Built-in Wi-Fi
- USB multimedia playback
4. Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV
The Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant colors with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR technology. With a sleek design and smart features, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Crystal Ultra TV
- 43 inches Crystal Ultra display
- 4K UHD resolution
- Crystal Processor 4K
- HDR technology
- Smart Hub for streaming
5. Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV
The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers a budget-friendly yet feature-packed option for quality entertainment. With built-in streaming apps and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for everyday use.
Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV
- 32 inches Ready display
- HD resolution
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Dolby Audio
- Google Assistant
6. VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV
The VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV combines style and performance with its borderless design and feature-rich Android platform. Enjoy seamless streaming and connectivity with this TV.
Specifications of VW 32 inches Frameless Android TV
- 32 inches frameless display
- Android TV platform
- Full HD resolution
- Chromecast built-in
- Bluetooth remote control
7. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV
The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers an immersive cinematic experience with its large screen and powerful audio. With Android TV features and voice control, this TV is perfect for entertainment enthusiasts.
Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV
- 125.7 inches display
- Android TV platform
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Audio
- Voice remote control
8. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek and immersive viewing experience with its borderless design and feature-packed Android platform. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV.
Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
- 40 inches bezel-less display
- Android TV platform
- 4K UHD resolution
- HDR support
- Dolby Audio
9. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro
The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro delivers premium entertainment with its high-quality display and feature-rich Android platform. With Dolby Vision and powerful audio, this TV is perfect for a cinematic experience at home.
Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro
- 43 inches display
- Android TV platform
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos audio
10. Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV
The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV offers a premium viewing experience with its large display and advanced Google TV features. With stunning visuals and immersive sound, this TV is ideal for a cinematic setup.
Specifications of Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV
- 55 inches Premium Ultra display
- Google TV platform
- 4K UHD resolution
- Dolby Atmos audio
- Voice remote control
Best value for money:
The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and smart TV features, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Best overall product:
The Sony 55 inches Premium Ultra Google TV stands out as the best overall product with its premium display and sound quality, advanced Google TV features, and large screen size for an immersive viewing experience.
How to find the perfect hd tv:
