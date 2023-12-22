9 best OLED TVs in India: Best OLED TVs for an ultimate viewing experience

Are you in the market for a new OLED TV? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 OLED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. From LG to Sony and Hisense, we've covered the best brands and models to suit every budget and requirement. Read on to find the perfect TV for an ultimate viewing experience!
1. LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA
Experience stunning picture quality and immersive sound with the LG 48-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications of LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA:
- 48 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Atmos sound
- AI ThinQ technology
2. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC
Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55C2PSC offers an immersive viewing experience. With its AI ThinQ technology and sleek design, this TV is perfect for any living room or entertainment space.
Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC:
- 55 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- AI ThinQ technology
- Dolby Vision IQ
3. Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro
With its 55-inch QLED display and Android TV functionality, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers a seamless entertainment experience. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV. This OLED TV in India is the best among the lot.
Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro:
- 55 inches QLED display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Android TV functionality
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos sound
4. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA
The LG 55-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA offers vivid colors and deep contrast for an immersive viewing experience. With its 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming.
Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA:
- 55 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Atmos sound
- AI ThinQ technology
5. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA
Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55B2PSA offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With its AI ThinQ technology and Dolby Atmos support, this TV is a top choice for any entertainment setup.
Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA:
- 55 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- AI ThinQ technology
- Dolby Atmos sound
6. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA
With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG 65A2PSA offers an expansive viewing experience. Enjoy sharp details and vibrant colors with this TV, perfect for movie nights and sports events.
Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA:
- 65 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Atmos sound
- AI ThinQ technology
7. Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L
Experience cinematic visuals and immersive sound with the Sony Bravia XR-65A80L. With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for creating a theater-like experience at home.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L:
- 65 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Atmos sound
- XR Cognitive Processor
8. Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO
The Hisense 65E7K-PRO offers a premium viewing experience with its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. Enjoy lifelike colors and superior picture quality with this TV, perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers.
Specifications of Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO:
- 65 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos sound
9. Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K
The Hisense 85U7K offers an immersive viewing experience with its 85-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. With lifelike colors and superior picture quality, this TV is perfect for creating a home theater setup.
Specifications of Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K:
- 85 inches display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Smart TV functionality
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos sound
Best value for money:
The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers the best value for money with its seamless entertainment experience and stunning visuals. With its Android TV functionality and Dolby Vision support, this TV is a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall product with its cinematic visuals, immersive sound experience, and smart TV functionality. With the XR Cognitive Processor and 65-inch OLED display, this TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.
How to find the perfect oled tv in India?
