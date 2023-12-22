9 best OLED TVs in India: Best OLED TVs for an ultimate viewing experience

Are you in the market for a new OLED TV? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 OLED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. From LG to Sony and Hisense, we've covered the best brands and models to suit every budget and requirement. Read on to find the perfect TV for an ultimate viewing experience!

1. LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA Experience stunning picture quality and immersive sound with the LG 48-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. Specifications of LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA: 48 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Atmos sound

AI ThinQ technology

Pros Stunning picture quality

Immersive sound experience

Sleek and modern design Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Our Pick LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black) Get Price from

2. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55C2PSC offers an immersive viewing experience. With its AI ThinQ technology and sleek design, this TV is perfect for any living room or entertainment space. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC: 55 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

AI ThinQ technology

Dolby Vision IQ

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Sleek and modern design

AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality Cons Higher price point

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC (Black) Get Price from

3. Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro With its 55-inch QLED display and Android TV functionality, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers a seamless entertainment experience. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV. This OLED TV in India is the best among the lot. Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro: 55 inches QLED display

Ultra HD resolution

Android TV functionality

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos sound

Pros Seamless entertainment experience

Stunning visuals

Android TV functionality Cons Limited availability

Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) ₹ 2.0L 55% off ₹ 89,999 from

Also Read: Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs 4. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA The LG 55-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA offers vivid colors and deep contrast for an immersive viewing experience. With its 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA: 55 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Atmos sound

AI ThinQ technology

Pros Vivid colors and deep contrast

Immersive viewing experience

Smart TV functionality Cons Higher price point

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black) Get Price from

5. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55B2PSA offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With its AI ThinQ technology and Dolby Atmos support, this TV is a top choice for any entertainment setup. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA: 55 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

AI ThinQ technology

Dolby Atmos sound

Pros Stunning visuals

Immersive sound experience

Smart TV functionality Cons May be expensive for some buyers

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black) Get Price from

Also Read: A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs 6. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG 65A2PSA offers an expansive viewing experience. Enjoy sharp details and vibrant colors with this TV, perfect for movie nights and sports events. Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA: 65 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Atmos sound

AI ThinQ technology

Pros Expansive viewing experience

Sharp details and vibrant colors

Smart TV functionality Cons Higher price point

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA (Rocky Black) Get Price from

7. Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L Experience cinematic visuals and immersive sound with the Sony Bravia XR-65A80L. With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for creating a theater-like experience at home. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L: 65 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Atmos sound

XR Cognitive Processor

Pros Cinematic visuals

Immersive sound experience

Smart TV functionality Cons Higher price point

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (Black) Get Price from

8. Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO The Hisense 65E7K-PRO offers a premium viewing experience with its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. Enjoy lifelike colors and superior picture quality with this TV, perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers. Specifications of Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO: 65 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos sound

Pros Lifelike colors

Superior picture quality

Smart TV functionality Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO (Dark Grey) Get Price from

9. Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K The Hisense 85U7K offers an immersive viewing experience with its 85-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. With lifelike colors and superior picture quality, this TV is perfect for creating a home theater setup. Specifications of Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K: 85 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Smart TV functionality

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos sound

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Lifelike colors

Superior picture quality Cons May be too large for some living spaces

Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Size Resolution Smart TV Sound Quality AI Technology LG 48A3PSA 48 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos AI ThinQ LG OLED55C2PSC 55 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Vision IQ AI ThinQ Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro 55 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Vision N/A LG 55A3PSA 55 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos AI ThinQ LG OLED55B2PSA 55 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos AI ThinQ LG 65A2PSA 65 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos AI ThinQ Sony XR-65A80L 65 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos XR Cognitive Processor Hisense 65E7K-PRO 65 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos N/A Hisense 85U7K 85 inches Ultra HD Yes Dolby Atmos N/A

Best value for money: The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers the best value for money with its seamless entertainment experience and stunning visuals. With its Android TV functionality and Dolby Vision support, this TV is a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall product with its cinematic visuals, immersive sound experience, and smart TV functionality. With the XR Cognitive Processor and 65-inch OLED display, this TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

How to find the perfect oled tv in India? The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall product with its cinematic visuals, immersive sound experience, and smart TV functionality. With the XR Cognitive Processor and 65-inch OLED display, this TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

FAQs on oled tv What is the price range of OLED TVs? OLED TVs are available in a wide price range, from budget-friendly options to premium models, catering to various budgets and requirements. Do OLED TVs offer better picture quality than LED TVs? Yes, OLED TVs offer superior picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience. Are OLED TVs suitable for gaming? OLED TVs are excellent for gaming, offering fast response times, low input lag, and vibrant visuals, enhancing the gaming experience.

