Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

9 best OLED TVs in India: Best OLED TVs for an ultimate viewing experience

Published on Dec 22, 2023 09:12 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
top sony oled tvs to buy in 2023

Summary:

9 best OLED TVs in India: Discover the top 9 OLED TVs in India to find the perfect TV for your needs. Compare the best OLED TVs based on price, size, brand, and features. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)
item

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC (Black)
item

Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

₹199,999 55% off
item

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)
item

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
item

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA (Rocky Black)
item

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (Black)
item

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO (Dark Grey)
item

Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black)

Are you in the market for a new OLED TV? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 OLED TVs in India to help you make an informed decision. From LG to Sony and Hisense, we've covered the best brands and models to suit every budget and requirement. Read on to find the perfect TV for an ultimate viewing experience!

1. LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA

Experience stunning picture quality and immersive sound with the LG 48-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of LG 48 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA:

  • 48 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • AI ThinQ technology

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
Our Pick cellpic

LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)

2. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC

Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55C2PSC offers an immersive viewing experience. With its AI ThinQ technology and sleek design, this TV is perfect for any living room or entertainment space.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC:

  • 55 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • AI ThinQ technology
  • Dolby Vision IQ

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Sleek and modern design
  • AI ThinQ technology for smart functionality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC (Black)

3. Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro

With its 55-inch QLED display and Android TV functionality, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers a seamless entertainment experience. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features with this TV. This OLED TV in India is the best among the lot.

Specifications of Xiaomi 55 inches Ultra HD Android Smart OLED TV Mi QLED TV 5 Pro:

  • 55 inches QLED display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Android TV functionality
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Pros

  • Seamless entertainment experience
  • Stunning visuals
  • Android TV functionality

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

₹ 2.0L 55% off

Also Read: Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs

4. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA

The LG 55-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA offers vivid colors and deep contrast for an immersive viewing experience. With its 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA:

  • 55 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • AI ThinQ technology

Pros

  • Vivid colors and deep contrast
  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Smart TV functionality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)

5. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA

Featuring a 55-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG OLED55B2PSA offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With its AI ThinQ technology and Dolby Atmos support, this TV is a top choice for any entertainment setup.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA:

  • 55 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • AI ThinQ technology
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Pros

  • Stunning visuals
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Smart TV functionality

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
cellpic

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

Also Read: A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs

6. LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA

With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, the LG 65A2PSA offers an expansive viewing experience. Enjoy sharp details and vibrant colors with this TV, perfect for movie nights and sports events.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA:

  • 65 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • AI ThinQ technology

Pros

  • Expansive viewing experience
  • Sharp details and vibrant colors
  • Smart TV functionality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA (Rocky Black)

7. Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L

Experience cinematic visuals and immersive sound with the Sony Bravia XR-65A80L. With its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality, this TV is perfect for creating a theater-like experience at home.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV XR-65A80L:

  • 65 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • XR Cognitive Processor

Pros

  • Cinematic visuals
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Smart TV functionality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80L (Black)

8. Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO

The Hisense 65E7K-PRO offers a premium viewing experience with its 65-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. Enjoy lifelike colors and superior picture quality with this TV, perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Specifications of Hisense 65 inches Ultra HD Tornado Smart OLED TV 65E7K-PRO:

  • 65 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Pros

  • Lifelike colors
  • Superior picture quality
  • Smart TV functionality

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
cellpic

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO (Dark Grey)

9. Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K

The Hisense 85U7K offers an immersive viewing experience with its 85-inch OLED display and smart TV functionality. With lifelike colors and superior picture quality, this TV is perfect for creating a home theater setup.

Specifications of Hisense 85 inches Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 85U7K:

  • 85 inches display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Smart TV functionality
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Lifelike colors
  • Superior picture quality

Cons

  • May be too large for some living spaces
cellpic

Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black)

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplay SizeResolutionSmart TVSound QualityAI Technology
LG 48A3PSA48 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosAI ThinQ
LG OLED55C2PSC55 inchesUltra HDYesDolby Vision IQAI ThinQ
Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro55 inchesUltra HDYesDolby VisionN/A
LG 55A3PSA55 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosAI ThinQ
LG OLED55B2PSA55 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosAI ThinQ
LG 65A2PSA65 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosAI ThinQ
Sony XR-65A80L65 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosXR Cognitive Processor
Hisense 65E7K-PRO65 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosN/A
Hisense 85U7K85 inchesUltra HDYesDolby AtmosN/A

Best value for money:

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 5 Pro offers the best value for money with its seamless entertainment experience and stunning visuals. With its Android TV functionality and Dolby Vision support, this TV is a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall product with its cinematic visuals, immersive sound experience, and smart TV functionality. With the XR Cognitive Processor and 65-inch OLED display, this TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

How to find the perfect oled tv in India?

The Sony Bravia XR-65A80L stands out as the best overall product with its cinematic visuals, immersive sound experience, and smart TV functionality. With the XR Cognitive Processor and 65-inch OLED display, this TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

FAQs on oled tv

OLED TVs are available in a wide price range, from budget-friendly options to premium models, catering to various budgets and requirements.
Yes, OLED TVs offer superior picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience.
OLED TVs are excellent for gaming, offering fast response times, low input lag, and vibrant visuals, enhancing the gaming experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories