Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best TCL Android TVs in India: 10 options to consider before purchase

Published on Jan 08, 2024 10:52 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best tcl android tvs

Summary:

Best TCL Android TVs in India: Find the perfect Android TV from TCL that caters to all your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 models available in India. You can expect to find detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and price list. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43T6G (Black)
item

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)
item

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

₹20,990 34% off
item

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)
item

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C645 (Black)

₹61,990 47% off
item

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro (Black)

₹79,990 51% off
item

TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

₹499,990 63% off
item

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (Black)

TCL has established itself as one of the best TV brands, known for its high-quality televisions and innovative technology. With the rise of smart TVs, TCL has introduced a range of Android TVs that cater to a variety of needs and preferences. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 TCL Android TVs available in India, helping you make an informed decision when purchasing your next television. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43T6G)

The TCL 43T6G offers stunning picture quality with its Ultra HD display and comes equipped with Google TV for seamless streaming and access to a wide range of apps. With Dolby Audio and HDR support, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV

  • Ultra HD display
  • Google TV platform
  • Dolby Audio
  • HDR support
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Seamless Google TV platform
  • Immersive audio experience

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
Our Pick cellpic

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43T6G (Black)

2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A)

The TCL 40S5400A features a sleek bezel-less design and runs on the Android TV platform, offering access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Audio, it delivers a stunning visual and audio experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

  • Bezel-less design
  • Android TV platform
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • Voice remote control

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Immersive 4K viewing experience
  • Convenient voice remote control

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

3. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF)

The TCL 32S5403AF is a compact yet powerful Android TV with a bezel-less design, making it perfect for smaller spaces. It offers HD resolution and comes with built-in Chromecast for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

  • Bezel-less design
  • HD resolution
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Compact and space-saving design
  • Easy streaming with built-in Chromecast
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited screen size
  • Average picture quality
cellpic

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

₹ 20,990 34% off

Also read: 8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide

4. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV (55P635)

The TCL 55P635 features a metallic bezel-less design and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience. With hands-free voice control and a full-screen gaming mode, it offers versatility for different use cases.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV

  • Metallic bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hands-free voice control

Pros

  • Stunning metallic design
  • Immersive cinematic experience
  • Versatile hands-free voice control

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

5. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43C645)

The TCL 43C645 offers Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a wide range of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers vibrant colors and stunning visual clarity.

Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV

  • Ultra HD display
  • Google TV platform
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR support
  • Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Vibrant and clear visual quality
  • Seamless Google TV platform
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average audio quality
cellpic

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C645 (Black)

₹ 61,990 47% off

6. TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV (55P635 Pro)

The TCL 55P635 Pro features a bezel-less design and offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a premium viewing experience. With a built-in soundbar and support for voice assistants, it provides exceptional audio and convenience.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV

  • Bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-in soundbar

Pros

  • Premium bezel-less design
  • Exceptional audio quality
  • Convenient voice assistant support

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro (Black)

₹ 79,990 51% off

7. TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV (85P745)

The TCL 85P745 offers a massive 85-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a vast library of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale.

Specifications of TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV

  • Massive 85-inch display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Google TV platform
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR support

Pros

  • Grand scale viewing experience
  • Seamless Google TV platform
  • Vibrant visual clarity

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • High price point
cellpic

TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

₹ 5.0L 63% off

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Top 10 picks

8. TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV

The TCL 55C835 boasts a massive 138.7-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, offering a seamless streaming experience. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it provides stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale.

Specifications of TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV

  • Massive 138.7-inch display
  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Google TV platform
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR support

Pros

  • Impressive grand scale viewing experience
  • Seamless Google TV platform
  • Vibrant visual clarity

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Very high price point
cellpic

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (Black)

Comparison Table

ProductUltra HD DisplayBezel-Less DesignDolby VisionDolby AtmosVoice Control
TCL 43T6GYesNoYesYesNo
TCL 40S5400AYesYesNoNoYes
TCL 32S5403AFNoYesNoNoNo
TCL 55P635YesYesYesYesYes
TCL 43C645YesNoYesNoNo
TCL 55P635 ProYesYesYesYesNo
TCL 85P745YesNoYesNoNo
TCL 55C835YesNoYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The TCL 32S5403AF offers the best value for money with its compact design, bezel-less display, and built-in Chromecast for convenient streaming from mobile devices.

Best overall product:

The TCL 55P635 stands out as the best overall product with its premium bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and hands-free voice control, offering a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

How to find the perfect TCL Android TV:

To discover the perfect TCL Android TV, prioritize screen size, display technology, and features. Look for models with 4K resolution, HDR support, and a range of sizes to fit your space. TCL offers various models with Android TV OS, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and smart features. Consider features like voice control, HDMI ports, and audio quality for an immersive experience. Reviews and user feedback help in understanding performance. Ensuring compatibility with other smart devices and long-term software support adds value when selecting the ideal TCL Android TV for your home entertainment needs.

FAQs on TCL Android TV

When purchasing a TCL Android TV, consider factors such as screen size, resolution, audio quality, smart features, and connectivity options to ensure it meets your specific needs.
While price can be an indicator of certain features and technology, it's essential to evaluate the specific specifications and user reviews to determine the overall quality and performance of a TCL Android TV.
Yes, TCL Android TVs are compatible with popular streaming services and apps, offering access to platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.
TCL Android TVs typically come with a standard warranty of 1 year, covering manufacturing defects and technical issues. Extended warranty options may be available for purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories