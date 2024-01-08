Best TCL Android TVs in India: 10 options to consider before purchase

TCL has established itself as one of the best TV brands, known for its high-quality televisions and innovative technology. With the rise of smart TVs, TCL has introduced a range of Android TVs that cater to a variety of needs and preferences. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 TCL Android TVs available in India, helping you make an informed decision when purchasing your next television. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium model with advanced features, we've got you covered.
1. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43T6G)
The TCL 43T6G offers stunning picture quality with its Ultra HD display and comes equipped with Google TV for seamless streaming and access to a wide range of apps. With Dolby Audio and HDR support, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV
- Ultra HD display
- Google TV platform
- Dolby Audio
- HDR support
- Multiple connectivity options
2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A)
The TCL 40S5400A features a sleek bezel-less design and runs on the Android TV platform, offering access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Audio, it delivers a stunning visual and audio experience.
Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
- Bezel-less design
- Android TV platform
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Audio
- Voice remote control
3. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF)
The TCL 32S5403AF is a compact yet powerful Android TV with a bezel-less design, making it perfect for smaller spaces. It offers HD resolution and comes with built-in Chromecast for easy streaming from your mobile devices.
Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
- Bezel-less design
- HD resolution
- Android TV platform
- Built-in Chromecast
- Multiple HDMI and USB ports
4. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV (55P635)
The TCL 55P635 features a metallic bezel-less design and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience. With hands-free voice control and a full-screen gaming mode, it offers versatility for different use cases.
Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV
- Metallic bezel-less design
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos
- Hands-free voice control
5. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43C645)
The TCL 43C645 offers Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a wide range of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers vibrant colors and stunning visual clarity.
Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV
- Ultra HD display
- Google TV platform
- Dolby Vision
- HDR support
- Multiple HDMI and USB ports
6. TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV (55P635 Pro)
The TCL 55P635 Pro features a bezel-less design and offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a premium viewing experience. With a built-in soundbar and support for voice assistants, it provides exceptional audio and convenience.
Specifications of TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV
- Bezel-less design
- 4K Ultra HD resolution
- Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos
- Built-in soundbar
7. TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV (85P745)
The TCL 85P745 offers a massive 85-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a vast library of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale.
Specifications of TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV
- Massive 85-inch display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Google TV platform
- Dolby Vision
- HDR support
8. TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV
The TCL 55C835 boasts a massive 138.7-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, offering a seamless streaming experience. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it provides stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale.
Specifications of TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV
- Massive 138.7-inch display
- Ultra HD resolution
- Google TV platform
- Dolby Vision
- HDR support
Best value for money:
The TCL 32S5403AF offers the best value for money with its compact design, bezel-less display, and built-in Chromecast for convenient streaming from mobile devices.
Best overall product:
The TCL 55P635 stands out as the best overall product with its premium bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and hands-free voice control, offering a versatile and immersive viewing experience.
How to find the perfect TCL Android TV:
To discover the perfect TCL Android TV, prioritize screen size, display technology, and features. Look for models with 4K resolution, HDR support, and a range of sizes to fit your space. TCL offers various models with Android TV OS, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and smart features. Consider features like voice control, HDMI ports, and audio quality for an immersive experience. Reviews and user feedback help in understanding performance. Ensuring compatibility with other smart devices and long-term software support adds value when selecting the ideal TCL Android TV for your home entertainment needs.