Best TCL Android TVs in India: 10 options to consider before purchase

TCL has established itself as one of the best TV brands, known for its high-quality televisions and innovative technology. With the rise of smart TVs, TCL has introduced a range of Android TVs that cater to a variety of needs and preferences. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 TCL Android TVs available in India, helping you make an informed decision when purchasing your next television. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium model with advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43T6G) The TCL 43T6G offers stunning picture quality with its Ultra HD display and comes equipped with Google TV for seamless streaming and access to a wide range of apps. With Dolby Audio and HDR support, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience. Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV Ultra HD display

Google TV platform

Dolby Audio

HDR support

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Stunning picture quality

Seamless Google TV platform

Immersive audio experience Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

Our Pick TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43T6G (Black) Get Price from

2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (40S5400A) The TCL 40S5400A features a sleek bezel-less design and runs on the Android TV platform, offering access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Audio, it delivers a stunning visual and audio experience. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV Bezel-less design

Android TV platform

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Voice remote control

Pros Sleek and modern design

Immersive 4K viewing experience

Convenient voice remote control Cons Limited app support

Average sound quality

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black) Get Price from

3. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV (32S5403AF) The TCL 32S5403AF is a compact yet powerful Android TV with a bezel-less design, making it perfect for smaller spaces. It offers HD resolution and comes with built-in Chromecast for easy streaming from your mobile devices. Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less Android TV Bezel-less design

HD resolution

Android TV platform

Built-in Chromecast

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Compact and space-saving design

Easy streaming with built-in Chromecast

Multiple connectivity options Cons Limited screen size

Average picture quality

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black) ₹ 20,990 34% off ₹ 13,790 from

Also read: 8 best android TVs in India: Reviews and buying guide 4. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV (55P635) The TCL 55P635 features a metallic bezel-less design and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience. With hands-free voice control and a full-screen gaming mode, it offers versatility for different use cases. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less TV Metallic bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

Hands-free voice control

Pros Stunning metallic design

Immersive cinematic experience

Versatile hands-free voice control Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black) Get Price from

5. TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV (43C645) The TCL 43C645 offers Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a wide range of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers vibrant colors and stunning visual clarity. Specifications of TCL 43 inches Ultra HD Google TV Ultra HD display

Google TV platform

Dolby Vision

HDR support

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Vibrant and clear visual quality

Seamless Google TV platform

Multiple connectivity options Cons Limited app selection

Average audio quality

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C645 (Black) ₹ 61,990 47% off ₹ 32,990 from

6. TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV (55P635 Pro) The TCL 55P635 Pro features a bezel-less design and offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a premium viewing experience. With a built-in soundbar and support for voice assistants, it provides exceptional audio and convenience. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Bezel-Less Pro TV Bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

Built-in soundbar

Pros Premium bezel-less design

Exceptional audio quality

Convenient voice assistant support Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 55P635 Pro (Black) ₹ 79,990 51% off ₹ 38,890 from

7. TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV (85P745) The TCL 85P745 offers a massive 85-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, providing access to a vast library of content. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it delivers stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale. Specifications of TCL 85 inches Ultra HD Google TV Massive 85-inch display

Ultra HD resolution

Google TV platform

Dolby Vision

HDR support

Pros Grand scale viewing experience

Seamless Google TV platform

Vibrant visual clarity Cons Limited app selection

High price point

TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black) ₹ 5.0L 63% off ₹ 1.8L from

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Top 10 picks 8. TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV The TCL 55C835 boasts a massive 138.7-inch display with Ultra HD resolution and runs on the Google TV platform, offering a seamless streaming experience. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, it provides stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors on a grand scale. Specifications of TCL 55C835 138.7 inches Google TV Massive 138.7-inch display

Ultra HD resolution

Google TV platform

Dolby Vision

HDR support

Pros Impressive grand scale viewing experience

Seamless Google TV platform

Vibrant visual clarity Cons Limited app selection

Very high price point

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Ultra HD Display Bezel-Less Design Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos Voice Control TCL 43T6G Yes No Yes Yes No TCL 40S5400A Yes Yes No No Yes TCL 32S5403AF No Yes No No No TCL 55P635 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TCL 43C645 Yes No Yes No No TCL 55P635 Pro Yes Yes Yes Yes No TCL 85P745 Yes No Yes No No TCL 55C835 Yes No Yes No No

Best value for money: The TCL 32S5403AF offers the best value for money with its compact design, bezel-less display, and built-in Chromecast for convenient streaming from mobile devices.

Best overall product: The TCL 55P635 stands out as the best overall product with its premium bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and hands-free voice control, offering a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

How to find the perfect TCL Android TV: To discover the perfect TCL Android TV, prioritize screen size, display technology, and features. Look for models with 4K resolution, HDR support, and a range of sizes to fit your space. TCL offers various models with Android TV OS, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and smart features. Consider features like voice control, HDMI ports, and audio quality for an immersive experience. Reviews and user feedback help in understanding performance. Ensuring compatibility with other smart devices and long-term software support adds value when selecting the ideal TCL Android TV for your home entertainment needs.

FAQs on TCL Android TV What are the key features to consider when buying a TCL Android TV? When purchasing a TCL Android TV, consider factors such as screen size, resolution, audio quality, smart features, and connectivity options to ensure it meets your specific needs. Is the price of a TCL Android TV indicative of its quality and performance? While price can be an indicator of certain features and technology, it's essential to evaluate the specific specifications and user reviews to determine the overall quality and performance of a TCL Android TV. Are TCL Android TVs compatible with popular streaming services and apps? Yes, TCL Android TVs are compatible with popular streaming services and apps, offering access to platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. What is the warranty coverage for TCL Android TVs? TCL Android TVs typically come with a standard warranty of 1 year, covering manufacturing defects and technical issues. Extended warranty options may be available for purchase.

