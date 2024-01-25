Story Saved
New Delhi 19oCC
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Best 55-inch OLED TVs for top-notch viewing experience: 10 worthy choices

  • HT By Affiliate
  • Published on Jan 25, 2024 10:08 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover the top 10 55-inch OLED TVs that offer the best picture quality, latest technology, and incredible features to enhance your viewing experience.

product info
The vivid picture quality of the best 55-inch OLED TVs is sure to stun you.

OLED TVs have revolutionized the television industry with their superior picture quality and advanced technology. The 55-inch size is perfect for most living rooms, offering an immersive viewing experience. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 55 inch OLED TVs available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your next TV purchase.

1. LG 55 Inches Ultra Smart OLED55C2PSC

cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC (Black)
4.3 (66)
4.3 (66)
Get Price

Experience stunning picture quality with this LG OLED TV. Its self-lit pixels offer deep blacks and vibrant colors, while the ?9 Gen4 AI processor enhances picture and sound quality. With built-in voice control and smart features, this TV provides a seamless entertainment experience.

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L

cellpic 30% off
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black)
4.4 (28)
4.4 (28)
30% off
175,740 249,900
Buy now

This Sony Bravia TV features XR OLED contrast for stunning realism and immersive viewing. The XR Cognitive Processor delivers a true-to-life picture and sound experience. With Google TV and hands-free voice search, you can access a world of content effortlessly.

3. LG 55 inches Ultra Smart 55A3PSA

cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)
4.4 (318)
4.4 (318)
Get Price

With a sleek design and OLED display, this LG TV offers stunning visuals and immersive audio. The ?7 Gen4 AI processor delivers enhanced picture and sound quality, while webOS smart platform allows for easy access to various streaming services.

4. Xiaomi 55 inches Android Vision O55M7-Z2IN

cellpic 50% off
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)
4.3 (560)
4.3 (560)
50% off
99,999 199,999
Buy now

This Xiaomi TV offers a high-quality OLED display with vivid colors and deep blacks. With Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps and content, and the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support enhances your viewing experience.

5. VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED

cellpic 37% off
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey)
4.5 (4,062)
4.5 (4,062)
37% off
40,990 65,000
Buy now

Experience stunning visuals with this VU OLED TV. The GloLED display technology offers vibrant colors and enhanced brightness, while the Google Assistant built-in provides convenient voice control for your entertainment needs.

6. Acer 55 inches Ultra Google AR55GR2851VQD

cellpic
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)
4.2 (1,491)
4.2 (1,491)
Get Price

This Acer TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its OLED display and advanced picture technologies. The ultra-slim design adds elegance to your living space, while the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in provide seamless connectivity.

7. TOSHIBA 55 inches Ultra Google 55M550LP

cellpic
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) | Power bass woofer 2.1 Channel | REGZA Engine 4K PRO
4.2 (838)
4.2 (838)
Get Price

With an OLED display and advanced picture technologies, this TOSHIBA TV offers stunning visuals and immersive audio. The ultra-slim bezel design enhances your viewing experience, while the Google Assistant built-in provides convenience and control.

8. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

cellpic 36% off
Sony Bravia 139 Cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra Hd Smart Led Google Tv Kd-55X75L (Black)
4.7 (536)
4.7 (536)
36% off
63,640 99,900
Buy now

Enjoy stunning picture quality with this Sony Bravia TV. The X1 4K HDR Processor ensures lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, while the Google TV platform offers a wide range of content and apps for entertainment.

9. Samsung 55 inches Ultra Smart QA55S90CAKLXL

cellpic
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA55S90CAKLXL (Titan Black)
5 (5)
5 (5)
Get Price

This Samsung TV offers superior picture quality with its OLED display and advanced picture technologies. The Quantum Processor 4K ensures stunning visuals, while the SmartThings app provides seamless connectivity and control.

10. LG 139cm (55 Inches) Ultra OLED55C3PSA

cellpic 31% off
LG Evo C3 139cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C3PSA (Black)
31% off
175,990 254,990
Buy now

With a large OLED display, this LG TV offers stunning visuals and immersive audio. The ?7 Gen4 AI processor enhances picture and sound quality, while the webOS smart platform provides access to various streaming services and apps.

Comparison Table

Picture QualitySmart FeaturesAudio Experience
LG OLED55C2PSCExcellentBuilt-in voice controlDolby Atmos support
Sony XR-55A80LStunning realismGoogle TV and voice searchDolby Atmos support
Xiaomi O55M7-Z2INVivid colorsAndroid TV platformImmersive audio
VU 55GloLEDGloLED displayGoogle Assistant built-inDolby Vision and HDR10 support
Acer AR55GR2851VQDImmersive viewingGoogle Assistant and ChromecastDolby Vision and HDR10 support
TOSHIBA 55M550LPStunning visualsUltra-slim bezel designDolby Atmos support
Sony KD-55X75LStunning picture qualityGoogle TV platformDolby Atmos support
Samsung QA55S90CAKLXLSuperior picture qualitySmartThings app for connectivityHDR10+ support
LG OLED55C3PSAStunning visualswebOS smart platformDolby Atmos support

Best value for money:

For the best value for money, the Xiaomi 55 inches Android Vision O55M7-Z2IN stands out with its vivid colors, immersive audio, and access to various apps and content through the Android TV platform.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google XR-55A80L offers the best features in the category, providing stunning realism, immersive viewing experience, and a wide range of content and apps with Google TV and voice search.

How to find the perfect 55-inch OLED TV:

Finding the perfect 55-inch OLED TV involves assessing your viewing preferences, room size, and budget. Prioritize features like resolution, HDR capabilities, and smart functionalities. Read user reviews for insights into performance and durability. Compare prices across brands and retailers. Check for additional features like connectivity options and audio quality. Ensure the TV aligns with your preferences, providing a visually stunning and immersive entertainment experience.

Product Price
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC (Black) Get Price
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black) ₹ 175,740
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black) Get Price
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) ₹ 99,999
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey) ₹ 40,990
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black) Get Price
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black) | Power bass woofer 2.1 Channel | REGZA Engine 4K PRO Get Price
Sony Bravia 139 Cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra Hd Smart Led Google Tv Kd-55X75L (Black) ₹ 63,640
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA55S90CAKLXL (Titan Black) Get Price
LG Evo C3 139cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C3PSA (Black) ₹ 175,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Best Acer LED TVs for ultimate entertainment experience: 10 noteworthy picks
Give your home entertainment a fillip with best 65 inch smart TVs: 10 good picks
Best 4K TVs to buy in India: Top 10 options to consider before purchase
Best Android TVs in India under 25000: 10 choices that will compel you
Best 55 inch TVs: Top 10 selections for family entertainment

FAQs on 55 inch oled tv

What is the picture quality of these OLED TVs?

Do these TVs support Dolby Atmos?

Are these TVs compatible with voice control?

What are the smart features of these TVs?

View More
home appliances FOR LESS
×
  • fashion
  • electronics
  • health and beauty
  • pet care and supplies
  • home and kitchen
  • home appliances
  • Amazon Sale
    • About Us Contact Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Sitemap RSS Feeds
    © 2023 HindustanTimes