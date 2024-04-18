Best Symphony coolers in India: Reviews of top 6 picks and buying guide

Summary: Looking for the best Symphony cooler for your home or office? Check out our list of top 10 options, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you decide better.

We bring to you best Symphony air coolers available in the market today! Symphony is a leading brand in the air cooling industry, offering a wide range of products to suit different needs and budgets. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Symphony coolers available in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for a compact personal cooler or a high-capacity model for a larger space, we've got you covered. For a vast majority of Indians, in scorching heat of the summer months, when air conditioner (AC) is beyond their reach, the humble air cooler steps in as budget-friendly hero. Perfect for hot, dry climates, it cools air through evaporation, offering relief without high energy costs. Symphony offers a huge variety in air coolers and if you haven't already invested in one to deal with this heat, then it is about time you did. Read on to find the perfect Symphony cooler for your home or office.

1. Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler is a sleek and compact air cooler that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a powerful blower for effective cooling. With its multi-directional wheels, it can be easily moved from one room to another. The cooler also comes with a remote control for added convenience.

Pros Sleek and compact design

Powerful cooling performance

Convenient remote control Cons Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms only

2. Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control

The Symphony Hicool Cooler is a stylish and feature-packed air cooler that is designed to provide superior cooling performance. It comes with a powerful blower and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad for maximum cooling efficiency. The cooler also features a fully functional remote control for easy operation.

Pros Stylish and modern design

Powerful cooling performance

Convenient remote control Cons Larger size may not be suitable for small rooms

3. Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Air Cooler with Water Purification

The Symphony Diet 30i is a high-tech air cooler with a built-in water purification system. It features a touchscreen control panel for easy operation and a large water tank capacity for long-lasting cooling. The cooler also comes with a multi-stage air purification system to ensure clean and fresh air.

Pros High-tech features

Built-in water purification

Large water tank capacity Cons Higher price point

Also read: Air coolers under ₹ 10,000: Just as effective as ACs but far more affordable 4. Symphony Touch 55 Litres Air Cooler - White

The Symphony Touch 55 Litres Air Cooler is a high-capacity cooler designed for larger rooms and spaces. It features a large water tank capacity and a powerful blower for effective cooling. The cooler also comes with a remote control and a digital touch panel for easy operation.

Pros High capacity for large rooms

Powerful cooling performance

Convenient remote control Cons Larger size may not be suitable for small rooms

5. Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler

The Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler is a heavy-duty cooler designed for maximum cooling performance. It features a large 70-liter water tank capacity and a powerful blower to ensure effective cooling even in the hottest weather. The cooler is also equipped with a high-efficiency cooling pad for improved cooling efficiency.

Pros High capacity for large rooms

Powerful cooling performance

Durable build quality Cons Large size and weight may be difficult to move

Also read: Crompton Ozone: High capacity desert cooler for home 6. Symphony Sumo 75 XL Air Cooler with Low Power Consumption

The Symphony Sumo 75 XL Air Cooler is a high-capacity cooler with a focus on energy efficiency. It features a large 75-liter water tank capacity and a powerful blower for effective cooling. The cooler is designed to consume less power while delivering maximum cooling performance.

Pros High capacity for large rooms

Energy-efficient design

Powerful cooling performance Cons Higher price point

Top 3 features of best Symphony air cooler for you: A comparison

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Powerful Blower Remote Control Touchscreen Control Energy Efficient Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler 12 litres Yes Yes No No Symphony Hicool Cooler 15 litres Yes Yes No No Symphony Diet 30i Touchscreen Cooler 30 litres Yes Yes Yes No Symphony Touch 55 Litres Air Cooler 55 litres Yes Yes Yes No Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler 70 litres Yes No No No Symphony Sumo 75 XL Air Cooler 75 litres Yes No No Yes

Best value for money Symphony air cooler: The Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact design, powerful cooling performance, and convenient remote control. It is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and comes at an affordable price point, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Symphony air cooler: From the selection of six top Symphony air coolers, the Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best overall air cooler. It is a game-changer for home cooling. Featuring a honeycomb pad, it efficiently cools your space while consuming minimal power. Its powerful blower ensures swift air circulation, keeping you comfortable even in sweltering heat. With i-Pure technology, it filters out dust, pollutants, and odors, ensuring clean and refreshing air. Compact and stylish in white, this 12L cooler is perfect for personal use, making it a must-have for anyone seeking affordable, eco-friendly cooling solutions.

How to find the perfect Symphony cooler: When choosing a Symphony cooler, consider the size of the room, your budget, and the specific features you need. If you have a small to medium-sized room, the Symphony Diet 12 Litre Cooler is a great option. For larger rooms, the Symphony Touch 55 Litres Air Cooler or the Symphony Sumo 70 Air Cooler offer high capacity and powerful cooling performance.

FAQs on Symphony cooler What is the price range of Symphony coolers? The price of Symphony coolers varies based on the size, capacity, and features. You can find models ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000, catering to different budgets and requirements. Do Symphony coolers require a lot of maintenance? Symphony coolers are designed for easy maintenance, with removable cooling pads and accessible water tanks. Regular cleaning and maintenance can ensure optimal performance and longevity. Are Symphony coolers energy efficient? Many Symphony coolers are designed to be energy efficient, consuming less power while delivering effective cooling performance. Look for models with low power consumption if energy efficiency is a priority. What is the warranty period for Symphony coolers? Symphony offers a warranty period of 1-2 years on most of its coolers, covering manufacturing defects and technical issues. Be sure to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

