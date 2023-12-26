Best car vacuum cleaners you can buy today: Top 10 picks for you

Published on Dec 26, 2023









When it comes to keeping your car clean, a reliable vacuum cleaner is a must-have. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 car vacuum cleaners available on Amazon India, focusing on their suction power, portability, and durability. Whether you need a compact handheld vacuum or a cordless option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect car vacuum cleaner for your needs.

1. Woscher 578 Car Vacuum Cleaner The Woscher 578 Car Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful option for keeping your car spotless. With its inflator compressor feature, it offers multi-functional cleaning for your vehicle. It comes with a variety of accessories for thorough cleaning and has a durable build for long-lasting use. Specifications of Woscher 578 Car Vacuum Cleaner Powerful suction

Inflator compressor feature

Multi-functional cleaning accessories

Durable build

Pros Powerful suction for thorough cleaning

Multi-functional cleaning accessories

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons May be heavier compared to other options

Our Pick Woscher 578 2in1 Portable Air Compressor Tyre Inflator with Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V High Power 5500PA Handheld Car Vacuum w/LED Light, 12FT Power Cord, for Wet/Dry Use, Tyre Inflator ₹ 3,388 31% off ₹ 2,349 from

2. CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner The CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner is a portable and handheld option with stainless steel construction. It offers powerful suction and comes with a variety of attachments for versatile cleaning. Its compact design makes it easy to use and store in your car. Specifications of CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner Portable and handheld

Stainless steel construction

Powerful suction

Variety of attachments

Pros Portable and handheld for easy use

Powerful suction for efficient cleaning

Variety of attachments for versatile cleaning Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

Agaro CV1079 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /110W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord,Stainless Steel Filter, Black ₹ 2,699 50% off ₹ 1,349 from

Also read: Best vacuum cleaners for car: Here are your top picks 3. GoMechanic Neutron Car Vacuum Cleaner The GoMechanic Neutron Car Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a handheld design for easy use. It comes with a high-efficiency filter and a long power cord for convenient cleaning. Its sleek design and quiet operation make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of GoMechanic Neutron Car Vacuum Cleaner Handheld design

High-efficiency filter

Long power cord

Sleek and quiet operation

Pros Powerful suction for thorough cleaning

High-efficiency filter for effective dirt removal

Long power cord for convenient use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

GoMechanic Neutron 6000 Handheld Super Suction Wet/Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner with 1 Year Warranty for All Cars ₹ 2,499 40% off ₹ 1,499 from

4. PESOMA Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner The PESOMA Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and lightweight option for quick and efficient cleaning. It comes with a variety of cleaning accessories and has a long power cord for versatile use. Its durable build and easy maintenance make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of PESOMA Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Compact and lightweight

Variety of cleaning accessories

Long power cord

Durable build

Pros Compact and lightweight for easy handling

Variety of cleaning accessories for versatile use

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

PESOMA Portable & Corded High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner for Car Cleaning Car Accessories, DC 12V, 120W 5.5 KPA, Vacuum Cleaner for Car Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner (White) Get Price from

5. ShineXPro Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner The ShineXPro Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner offers cordless operation for hassle-free cleaning. With its powerful suction and compact design, it's perfect for reaching tight spots in your car. It comes with a variety of attachments for versatile use and has a durable build for long-lasting performance. Specifications of ShineXPro Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner Cordless operation

Powerful suction

Compact design

Variety of attachments

Pros Cordless operation for hassle-free cleaning

Powerful suction for efficient dirt removal

Variety of attachments for versatile use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

ShineXPro Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner - 1 Year Warranty & with Multiple Car Cleaning Accessories - High Suction Power of 7000Pa, DualGear Motor with 3 Inbuilt Li-Ion Batteries for Long Runtime, HEPA ₹ 4,249 18% off ₹ 3,499 from

6. Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner The Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner offers cordless and rechargeable operation for convenient cleaning. It comes with a variety of attachments and has a durable build for long-lasting use. Its powerful suction and compact design make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner Cordless and rechargeable operation

Variety of attachments

Durable build

Powerful suction

Pros Cordless and rechargeable for convenient use

Variety of attachments for versatile cleaning

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

Agaro HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,110W, 5.5KPA Power Socket,Stainless Steel Filter, Black ₹ 4,599 36% off ₹ 2,942 from

7. ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner The ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a HEPA filter for effective dirt removal. It comes with a variety of attachments and has a durable build for long-lasting performance. Its compact design and quiet operation make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Powerful suction

HEPA filter

Variety of attachments

Durable build

Pros Powerful suction for efficient dirt removal

HEPA filter for effective cleaning

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

ThisWorx for Car Vacuum Cleaner 12V Handheld Portable Car Vacuum for Deep Cleaning|106W Vacuum Motor & 4200PA Powerful Suction,16 Ft Cord, HEPA-Filter & Bag for Travel-Car Accessories(Black) ₹ 4,700 79% off ₹ 999 from

8. Autofy Car Vacuum Cleaner The Autofy Car Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a durable build for efficient cleaning. With its copper motor and high-quality accessories, it provides thorough cleaning for your car. Its compact design and long power cord make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of Autofy Car Vacuum Cleaner Powerful suction

Durable build

Copper motor

High-quality accessories

Pros Powerful suction for efficient dirt removal

Durable build for long-lasting use

High-quality accessories for versatile cleaning Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

Autofy DUSTO 1 Year Warranty Wet & Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner with Copper Coil Motor (Metal Fan – 4.5m Long Wire) ₹ 999 5% off ₹ 949 from

10. Bergmann CYCLONIC Car Vacuum Cleaner The Bergmann CYCLONIC Car Vacuum Cleaner offers cyclonic action for powerful suction and efficient dirt removal. It comes with a variety of attachments and has a durable build for long-lasting use. Its compact design and easy maintenance make it a great choice for car owners. Specifications of Bergmann CYCLONIC Car Vacuum Cleaner Cyclonic action

Variety of attachments

Durable build

Compact design

Pros Cyclonic action for powerful suction

Variety of attachments for versatile cleaning

Durable build for long-lasting use Cons May have a smaller dust capacity compared to larger models

Bergmann Cyclonic 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner + Tyre Inflator ₹ 2,800 22% off ₹ 2,185 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Suction Power Portability Durability Woscher 578 High Portable Durable CV1079 Powerful Compact Durable GoMechanic Neutron High Handheld Durable PESOMA Portable Compact Lightweight Durable ShineXPro Powerful Cordless Durable Cordless Rechargeable Powerful Rechargeable Durable ThisWorx Powerful Compact Durable Autofy Powerful Compact Durable Woscher 578 High Portable Durable Bergmann CYCLONIC Cyclonic Compact Durable

Best value for money: The PESOMA Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner offers the best value for money with its compact design, variety of cleaning accessories, and durable build. It provides efficient cleaning at an affordable price, making it a great investment for car owners.

Best overall product: The Woscher 578 Car Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful suction, inflator compressor feature, and durable build, it offers versatile and efficient cleaning for your car. It's the perfect choice for car owners looking for a high-quality vacuum cleaner.

FAQs on best car vacuum cleaner What is the average price of a car vacuum cleaner? The average price of a car vacuum cleaner ranges from INR 2,000 to INR 5,000, depending on the brand, features, and suction power. How long is the power cord for these vacuum cleaners? Most of the car vacuum cleaners listed here come with a power cord length of 3-5 meters, providing convenient use and reach in your car. Do these vacuum cleaners come with a warranty? Yes, all the vacuum cleaners listed here come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring quality and reliability for your purchase. What type of filter do these vacuum cleaners have? Most of the car vacuum cleaners listed here come with HEPA filters, ensuring effective dirt removal and clean air output.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.