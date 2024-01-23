Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Top 10 choices to consider for your home

Summary: Best orthopedic mattresses in India: Does your lower back pain make it impossible to sleep peacefully? If yes, then it’s time you change your mattress. We have bunched together the top 10 orthopedic mattresses available in India. Check out their features, pros and cons, prices and other details. Read More Read Less

In the market for a new mattress? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 orthopedic mattresses in India to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're looking for superior comfort, advanced technology, or affordable pricing, we've got you covered. Read on to discover the best options available from leading mattress manufacturers in the country.

1. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress Experience unparalleled comfort and support with The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology. This orthopedic mattress is designed to relieve pressure points and promote spinal alignment for a restful sleep. Its responsive surface adapts to your body's movements, making it an ideal choice for all sleep positions. Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress Patented SmartGRID technology

Orthopedic support

Responsive surface

Pressure relief

Suitable for all sleep positions

Pros Superior comfort

Promotes spinal alignment

Durable construction Cons May be too firm for some users

2. Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress Stay cool and comfortable all night long with the Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress. Its advanced cooling technology and orthopedic support make it a top-rated choice for hot sleepers and those seeking relief from aches and pains. Enjoy a refreshing sleep experience with this innovative mattress. Specifications of Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress Cooling technology

Orthopedic support

Breathable fabric

Pressure-relieving comfort

Ideal for hot sleepers

Pros Cooling comfort

Relieves aches and pains

Breathable fabric Cons May not be firm enough for some users

Also read: Best mattresses for back pain relief: Top 10 options to ease aches and pains 3. Flo Mattress Orthopedic Responsive Technology Experience the perfect balance of comfort and support with the Flo Mattress. Its orthopedic design and responsive technology provide targeted pressure relief and promote healthy spinal alignment. This mattress is an ideal choice for those seeking a restorative and rejuvenating sleep experience. Specifications of Flo Mattress Orthopedic Responsive Technology Responsive technology

Orthopedic support

Pressure relief

Spinal alignment

Restorative sleep

Pros Targeted pressure relief

Promotes spinal alignment

Restorative sleep experience Cons May be too firm for some users

4. Smart Tech Pillow Top Orthopedic Mattress Indulge in luxurious comfort with the Smart Tech Pillow Top Orthopedic Mattress. Its plush pillow top surface and orthopedic support offer the perfect combination of softness and stability. This mattress is designed for a blissful and rejuvenating sleep experience every night. Specifications of Smart Tech Pillow Top Orthopedic Mattress Pillow top surface

Orthopedic support

Luxurious comfort

Stable foundation

Blissful sleep experience

Pros Plush pillow top surface

Luxurious comfort

Stable foundation Cons May be too soft for some users

5. Emma One Mattress Orthopedic Warranty Rest easy with the Emma One Mattress, featuring orthopedic support and a generous warranty. Its advanced construction and orthopedic benefits make it a trusted choice for those seeking long-lasting comfort and reliability. Invest in a mattress that prioritizes your well-being and quality sleep. Specifications of Emma One Mattress Orthopedic Warranty Generous warranty

Orthopedic support

Advanced construction

Long-lasting comfort

Reliable performance

Pros Generous warranty

Long-lasting comfort

Reliable performance Cons May be too firm for some users

6. Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress Experience eco-friendly comfort with the Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress. Its high-density foam and sustainable materials provide a supportive and environmentally-conscious sleep solution. This mattress is a top choice for those seeking a balance of comfort, durability, and eco-friendliness. Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress Eco-friendly materials

High-density foam

Supportive construction

Durable performance

Environmentally-conscious choice

Pros Eco-friendly materials

Supportive construction

Durable performance Cons May not be suitable for those seeking plush comfort

Also read: 10 most comfortable dog bed mattresses for 2023 7. SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress Discover the ultimate in orthopedic comfort with the SleepyCat Plus Mattress. Its responsive memory foam and orthopedic support ensure a rejuvenating and supportive sleep experience. This mattress is an excellent choice for those seeking advanced orthopedic benefits and long-lasting quality. Specifications of SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress Responsive memory foam

Orthopedic support

Rejuvenating sleep experience

Long-lasting quality

Advanced orthopedic benefits

Pros Rejuvenating sleep experience

Long-lasting quality

Advanced orthopedic benefits Cons May be too firm for some users

8. Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress Queen Experience the perfect blend of support and comfort with the Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress. Its advanced design and orthopedic benefits provide targeted pressure relief and promote healthy spinal alignment for a rejuvenating sleep experience. This mattress is an ideal choice for those seeking superior comfort and support. Specifications of Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress Queen Targeted pressure relief

Orthopedic benefits

Healthy spinal alignment

Rejuvenating sleep experience

Superior comfort and support

Pros Targeted pressure relief

Healthy spinal alignment

Superior comfort and support Cons May be too firm for some users

9. Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Combination Technology Discover the perfect balance of comfort and support with the Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Combination Technology Mattress. Its innovative design and combination technology provide targeted pressure relief and promote healthy spinal alignment for a rejuvenating sleep experience. This mattress is an excellent choice for those seeking advanced orthopedic benefits and long-lasting quality. Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Combination Technology Combination technology

Targeted pressure relief

Healthy spinal alignment

Rejuvenating sleep experience

Advanced orthopedic benefits

Pros Rejuvenating sleep experience

Advanced orthopedic benefits

Long-lasting quality Cons May be too firm for some users

10. Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress Experience the ultimate in sleep hygiene with the Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress. Its innovative microbial fabric and advanced design provide a clean and healthy sleep environment. This mattress is an ideal choice for those seeking a fresh, hygienic, and comfortable sleep experience. Specifications of Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress Microbial fabric

Healthy sleep environment

Fresh and hygienic

Comfortable sleep experience

Advanced design

Pros Microbial fabric

Healthy sleep environment

Fresh and hygienic Cons May not be suitable for those seeking advanced orthopedic benefits

Comparison Table

Features The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress Sleepyhead Sense Orthopedic Cooling Mattress Flo Mattress Orthopedic Responsive Technology Smart Tech Pillow Top Orthopedic Mattress Emma One Mattress Orthopedic Warranty Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress Queen Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Combination Technology Duroflex LiveIn Microbial Fabric Mattress Orthopedic Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pressure Relief Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Spinal Alignment Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress offers the best value for money, providing superior comfort and orthopedic support at an affordable price point. Its innovative SmartGRID technology ensures restful sleep and long-term durability, making it a smart investment for quality rest.

Best overall product: The SleepyCat Plus Orthopedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product, offering advanced orthopedic benefits, responsive memory foam, and long-lasting quality. Its combination of rejuvenating sleep experience and superior support make it a top choice for discerning sleepers.

How to find the perfect top mattress company in India: To find the perfect mattress company in India, consider factors such as mattress types, materials used, and customer reviews. Research brands offering a variety of options like memory foam, latex, or innerspring mattresses. Look for companies with transparent policies on trials, returns, and warranties. Customer reviews provide insights into comfort, durability, and service. Renowned brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, and Kurl-On are recognized for quality mattresses. Assess your preferences, compare features, and prioritize customer satisfaction for a well-informed decision on the ideal mattress company.

FAQs on top mattress company in India What is the price range of orthopedic mattresses? The price of orthopedic mattresses varies depending on the brand, size, and specific features. Prices can range from INR 15,000 to INR 30,000, offering options for various budgets. Do orthopedic mattresses help with back pain? Yes, orthopedic mattresses are designed to provide targeted support and pressure relief, which can help alleviate back pain and promote spinal alignment for a more restful sleep experience. What are the key features to look for in an orthopedic mattress? When choosing an orthopedic mattress, look for features such as orthopedic support, pressure relief, spinal alignment, and durable construction to ensure long-term comfort and quality sleep. Are there any new releases in the orthopedic mattress category? Several leading mattress brands have recently launched new orthopedic mattress models, offering innovative features and advanced technology for enhanced sleep quality and overall well-being.

