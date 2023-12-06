10 best Whirlpool fridges in India: Compare and choose perfect refrigerator

Icon
Find the perfect Whirlpool fridge for your needs with our comprehensive comparison of the top 10 models available in India, including their features, pros, and cons.

Whirlpool Refrigerator
Experience the epitome of freshness & style with our sleek Whirlpool refrigerator.

When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, Whirlpool is a trusted brand in India. With a wide range of models, it can be overwhelming to decide which one is right for you. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool fridges available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 240 liters. It features the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology and Microblock technology to keep your food fresh for longer periods. The Intellisense inverter compressor ensures silent operation and better cooling.

Specifications:

  • 240 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology
  • Microblock technology
  • Intellisense inverter compressor
  • Energy efficient

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-efficient
  • Silent operation

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)
4 ratings (2,619)
4 ratings (2,619)
2. Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS is a compact and budget-friendly fridge with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a 6th Sense QuickChill Technology and Freshflow Flexi-Vents for better cooling and uniform temperature distribution. The Insulated Capillary Technology helps retain cooling for up to 12 hours during power cuts.

Specifications:

  • 190 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense QuickChill Technology
  • Freshflow Flexi-Vents
  • Insulated Capillary Technology
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Uniform cooling
  • Retains cooling during power cuts

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
4 ratings (2,617)
4 ratings (2,617)
3. Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM is a sleek and stylish fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and Freshonizer to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for an extended period. The Zeolite technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables.

Specifications:

  • 200 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology
  • Freshonizer
  • Zeolite technology
  • Sleek and stylish design

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Keeps fruits and vegetables fresh
  • Prevents excessive ripening

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Relatively expensive
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamgic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV STEEL-Z, Auto Defrost Technology,
4 ratings (2,666)
4 ratings (2,666)
4. Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 215 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

  • 215 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology
  • Adaptive Intelligence
  • Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes
  • Convertible and spacious design

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-efficient
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.1 ratings (3,371)
4.1 ratings (3,371)
Also read: Whirlpool refrigerator vs other brands: 10 best innovative cooling solutions

5. Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM is a compact and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 190 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and Freshonizer to keep your food fresh for extended periods. The Insulated Capillary Technology helps retain cooling during power cuts.

Specifications:

  • 190 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology
  • Freshonizer
  • Insulated Capillary Technology
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Energy-efficient
  • Retains cooling during power cuts

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 4S Inv WINE RADIANCE-Z, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (1,462)
4.2 ratings (1,462)
6. Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 300 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and IntelliSense Inverter Technology for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Freshonizer and Microblock technology keeps your food fresh for longer periods.

Specifications:

  • 300 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology
  • IntelliSense Inverter Technology
  • Freshonizer
  • Microblock technology

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-efficient
  • Keeps food fresh for longer periods

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305 GERMAN STEEL(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model)
4 ratings (2,304)
4 ratings (2,304)
7. Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 IMPC ROY

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 IMPC ROY is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

  • 200 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology
  • Adaptive Intelligence
  • Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes
  • Convertible and spacious design

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-efficient
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Technology (215 IMPC ROY 4S INV Sapphire Abyss-Z, Sapphire Mulia, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
4.2 ratings (574)
4.2 ratings (574)
8. Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D PROTTON ROY

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D PROTTON ROY is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 330 liters. It features the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology and Microblock technology to keep your food fresh for longer periods. The Intellisense inverter compressor ensures silent operation and better cooling.

Specifications:

  • 330 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology
  • Microblock technology
  • Intellisense inverter compressor
  • Energy efficient

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-efficient
  • Silent operation

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx)
3.8 ratings (264)
3.8 ratings (264)
35,600
Also read: 10 best Whirlpool refrigerators to have on your radar in September 2023

9. Whirlpool Refrigerator Star IMPC LINNEA

The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star IMPC LINNEA is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 215 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

  • 215 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology
  • Adaptive Intelligence
  • Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes
  • Convertible and spacious design

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-efficient
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool Frost Free Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC ROY 2S WINE LINNEA)
3.4 ratings (8)
3.4 ratings (8)
15,800
10. Whirlpool IMPRO ROY 215 SAPPHIRE ANTELIA Z

The Whirlpool IMPRO ROY 215 SAPPHIRE ANTELIA Z is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.

Specifications:

  • 200 liters capacity
  • 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology
  • Adaptive Intelligence
  • Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes
  • Convertible and spacious design

Pros

  • Convertible freezer
  • Energy-efficient
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited color options
Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Direct Cool One-Door Refrigerator (IMPRO ROY INV 215 4, SAPPHIRE ANTELIA-Z, Inverter, 2023 Model)
4.1 ratings (2,672)
4.1 ratings (2,672)
17,240
Comparison Table

Products

Capacity

Technology

Energy Efficiency

Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy240 liters6th Sense ActiveFreshYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS190 liters6th Sense QuickChillYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM200 liters6th Sense DeepFreezeYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY215 liters6th Sense IntellifreshYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM190 liters6th Sense DeepFreezeYes
Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305300 liters6th Sense DeepFreezeYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 IMPC ROY200 liters6th Sense IntellifreshYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D PROTTON ROY330 liters6th Sense ActiveFreshYes
Whirlpool Refrigerator Star IMPC LINNEA215 liters6th Sense IntellifreshYes
Whirlpool IMPRO ROY 215 SAPPHIRE ANTELIA Z200 liters6th Sense IntellifreshYes

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, energy-efficient features, and compact design. It is perfect for small families or individuals looking for a reliable and affordable refrigerator.

Best overall product:

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 stands out as the best overall product with its spacious interior, energy-efficient technology, and advanced cooling features. It is ideal for larger families or those who prioritize performance and convenience.

How to find the perfect whirlpool fridge?

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 stands out as the best overall product with its spacious interior, energy-efficient technology, and advanced cooling features. It is ideal for larger families or those who prioritize performance and convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on whirlpool fridge

What is the capacity of the Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy?

The capacity of the Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy is 240 liters, making it suitable for medium to large families.

Does the Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS retain cooling during power cuts?

Yes, the Insulated Capillary Technology in the Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS helps retain cooling for up to 12 hours during power cuts.

Are the Whirlpool fridges energy-efficient?

Yes, all the Whirlpool fridges listed in this article are energy-efficient, helping you save on electricity bills.
