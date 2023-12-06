10 best Whirlpool fridges in India: Compare and choose perfect refrigerator

Summary:
Find the perfect Whirlpool fridge for your needs with our comprehensive comparison of the top 10 models available in India, including their features, pros, and cons.
When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, Whirlpool is a trusted brand in India. With a wide range of models, it can be overwhelming to decide which one is right for you. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool fridges available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 240 liters. It features the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology and Microblock technology to keep your food fresh for longer periods. The Intellisense inverter compressor ensures silent operation and better cooling.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS is a compact and budget-friendly fridge with a capacity of 190 liters. It features a 6th Sense QuickChill Technology and Freshflow Flexi-Vents for better cooling and uniform temperature distribution. The Insulated Capillary Technology helps retain cooling for up to 12 hours during power cuts.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM is a sleek and stylish fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and Freshonizer to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for an extended period. The Zeolite technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 215 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM is a compact and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 190 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and Freshonizer to keep your food fresh for extended periods. The Insulated Capillary Technology helps retain cooling during power cuts.
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 300 liters. It features the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology and IntelliSense Inverter Technology for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Freshonizer and Microblock technology keeps your food fresh for longer periods.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 IMPC ROY is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D PROTTON ROY is a spacious and energy-efficient fridge with a capacity of 330 liters. It features the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology and Microblock technology to keep your food fresh for longer periods. The Intellisense inverter compressor ensures silent operation and better cooling.
The Whirlpool Refrigerator Star IMPC LINNEA is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 215 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.
The Whirlpool IMPRO ROY 215 SAPPHIRE ANTELIA Z is a convertible and spacious fridge with a capacity of 200 liters. It features the 6th Sense Intellifresh Technology and Adaptive Intelligence for better cooling and energy efficiency. The Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes provides flexibility in storage.
Products
Capacity
Technology
Energy Efficiency
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D Protton Roy
|240 liters
|6th Sense ActiveFresh
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS
|190 liters
|6th Sense QuickChill
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 VMPRO PRM
|200 liters
|6th Sense DeepFreeze
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 230 IMPRO ROY
|215 liters
|6th Sense Intellifresh
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE PRM
|190 liters
|6th Sense DeepFreeze
|Yes
|Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305
|300 liters
|6th Sense DeepFreeze
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 215 IMPC ROY
|200 liters
|6th Sense Intellifresh
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator 343D PROTTON ROY
|330 liters
|6th Sense ActiveFresh
|Yes
|Whirlpool Refrigerator Star IMPC LINNEA
|215 liters
|6th Sense Intellifresh
|Yes
|Whirlpool IMPRO ROY 215 SAPPHIRE ANTELIA Z
|200 liters
|6th Sense Intellifresh
|Yes
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price, energy-efficient features, and compact design. It is perfect for small families or individuals looking for a reliable and affordable refrigerator.
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF305 stands out as the best overall product with its spacious interior, energy-efficient technology, and advanced cooling features. It is ideal for larger families or those who prioritize performance and convenience.
|Product
|Price
|Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamgic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV STEEL-Z, Auto Defrost Technology,
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE PRM 4S Inv WINE RADIANCE-Z, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305 GERMAN STEEL(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Technology (215 IMPC ROY 4S INV Sapphire Abyss-Z, Sapphire Mulia, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx)
|₹ 35,600
|Whirlpool Frost Free Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC ROY 2S WINE LINNEA)
|₹ 15,800
|Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Direct Cool One-Door Refrigerator (IMPRO ROY INV 215 4, SAPPHIRE ANTELIA-Z, Inverter, 2023 Model)
|₹ 17,240
