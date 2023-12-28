Icon
Best electric water heaters for your home: Explore top 10 picks

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:59 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best electric water heaters

Best electric water heater: Discover superior comfort with our top 10 electric water heaters. From rapid heating to energy efficiency, find the ideal solution for your hot water needs! Read More

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

₹7,500 20% off
V-Guard Victo Plus 10 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipes (White-Black)

₹9,700 22% off
Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue)

₹1,820 13% off
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory), AIWH-3LINSTABLISS

₹4,400 41% off
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White

₹7,730 53% off
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)

₹9,500 35% off
Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Mustard)

₹18,290 54% off
V-Guard Victo 10 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (10 Litre)

₹8,900 24% off
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

₹13,150 55% off
V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (Digital Display, BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)

₹11,000 27% off

Are you looking for the best electric water heater for your home? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 10 electric water heaters available on best electric water heatersbest electric water heatersAmazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage water heater, we have got you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect match for your requirements.

1. V-Guard Divino Storage 10-Litre Electric Water Heater

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater offers a capacity of 10 litres, making it ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with a vertical design and advanced safety features, ensuring a reliable and convenient water heating experience.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage 10-Litre Electric Water Heater:

  • 10-litre capacity
  • Vertical design
  • Advanced safety features
  • Energy-efficient heating element
  • Rust-resistant body

Pros

  • Large storage capacity
  • Space-saving vertical design
  • Energy-efficient heating

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

₹ 7,500 20% off

2. V-Guard Victo Plus 15-Litre Electric Water Heater

The V-Guard Victo Plus Water Heater offers a capacity of 15 litres, making it suitable for large families. It comes with a sleek design and a durable heating element, ensuring efficient water heating for your daily needs.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo Plus 15-Litre Electric Water Heater:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Sleek design
  • Durable heating element
  • High-pressure withstanding capacity
  • Rust-resistant body

Pros

  • Suitable for large families
  • Stylish and durable design
  • High-pressure withstanding capacity

Cons

  • May require more space for installation
V-Guard Victo Plus 10 Litre 5 Star Water Heater with Safe Shock Module; Free PAN India Installation & Free Connection Pipes (White-Black)

₹ 9,700 22% off

Also read: 50 litre geysers for efficient heating: Top 10 picks

3. Havells Zella 1-Litre Immersion Water Heater

The Havells Zella Immersion Water Heater is a compact and portable option for quick water heating needs. It comes with a powerful heating element and a shockproof body, ensuring safety and convenience.

Specifications of Havells Zella 1-Litre Immersion Water Heater:

  • 1-litre capacity
  • Compact and portable design
  • Powerful heating element
  • Shockproof body
  • Easy to use and maintain

Pros

  • Compact and portable
  • Powerful heating performance
  • Safe and easy to use

Cons

  • Not suitable for large water heating needs
Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob & Collapsible flap 1000 Watt (Blue)

₹ 1,820 13% off

4. Crompton InstaBliss 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is designed for quick and efficient water heating. It comes with advanced safety features and a durable heating element, making it an ideal choice for small families or individual use.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss 3-Litre Instant Water Heater:

  • 3-litre capacity
  • Instant water heating
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable heating element
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Compact and space-saving
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory), AIWH-3LINSTABLISS

₹ 4,400 41% off

5. Bajaj New Shakti 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Water Heater offers a capacity of 15 litres and a vertical design for easy installation. With multiple safety features and a rust-resistant body, it ensures reliable and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti 15-Litre Vertical Water Heater:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Vertical design
  • Multiple safety features
  • Rust-resistant body
  • Long-lasting heating element

Pros

  • Large storage capacity
  • Space-saving vertical design
  • Reliable and long-lasting performance

Cons

  • May require more space for installation
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |White

₹ 7,730 53% off

6. Crompton Arno Neo 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

The Crompton Arno Neo Storage Water Heater offers a capacity of 15 litres, suitable for medium to large families. It comes with advanced safety features and a durable heating element for efficient water heating.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-Litre Storage Water Heater:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Storage water heater
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable heating element
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Ample storage capacity
  • Reliable and efficient heating
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Requires space for installation
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)

₹ 9,500 35% off

7. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The Havells Instanio Instant Water Heater offers a capacity of 3 litres and instant hot water for quick needs. It comes with a stylish design and advanced safety features, ensuring convenience and performance.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Water Heater:

  • 3-litre capacity
  • Instant water heating
  • Stylish design
  • Advanced safety features
  • Energy-efficient operation

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Stylish and compact design
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Havells Instanio Prime 25 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Mustard)

₹ 18,290 54% off

8. V-Guard Victo 10-Litre Electric Water Heater

The V-Guard Victo Water Heater offers a capacity of 10 litres and easy installation with connection options. It comes with a digital display and advanced safety features for a seamless water heating experience.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo 10-Litre Electric Water Heater:

  • 10-litre capacity
  • Easy installation
  • Digital display
  • Advanced safety features
  • Rust-resistant body

Pros

  • Easy installation and connection
  • Digital display for convenience
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large families
V-Guard Victo 10 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (10 Litre)

₹ 8,900 24% off

9. Bajaj Shakti 25-Litre Vertical Water Heater

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers a large capacity of 25 liters and a vertical design for easy installation. It comes with multiple safety features and a durable heating element, ensuring reliable and efficient performance.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti 25-Litre Vertical Water Heater:

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Vertical design
  • Multiple safety features
  • Durable heating element
  • Rust-resistant body

Pros

  • Large storage capacity
  • Space-saving vertical design
  • Reliable and efficient performance

Cons

  • May require more space for installation
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

₹ 13,150 55% off

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Compare geyser price, weight and brands

10. V-Guard Victo 15-Litre Electric Water Heater

The V-Guard Victo Water Heater offers a capacity of 15 litres and easy installation with connection options. It comes with a digital display and advanced safety features for a seamless water heating experience.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo 15-Litre Electric Water Heater:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Easy installation
  • Digital display
  • Advanced safety features
  • Rust-resistant body

Pros

  • Easy installation and connection
  • Digital display for convenience
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large families
V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (Digital Display, BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)

₹ 11,000 27% off

Comparison Table

ProductsCapacityDesignInstallation
V-Guard Divino10 litresVerticalStandard
V-Guard Victo Plus15 litresSleekEasy
Havells Zella1 litreCompactPortable
Crompton InstaBliss3 litresInstantQuick
Bajaj New Shakti15 litresVerticalStandard
Crompton Arno Neo15 litresStorageStandard
Havells Instanio3 litresInstantQuick
V-Guard Victo10 litresStandardEasy
Bajaj Shakti25 litresVerticalStandard
V-Guard Victo15 litresStandardEasy

Best value for money:

The Crompton InstaBliss 3-Litre Instant Water Heater offers the best value for money with its compact design, energy-efficient operation, and advanced safety features. It is an ideal choice for small families or individual use, providing instant hot water without compromising on performance.

Best overall product:

The V-Guard Victo Plus 15-Litre Electric Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a sleek design, durable heating element, and high-pressure withstanding capacity. It is suitable for large families and ensures reliable and efficient water heating performance.

How to find the best electric water heater?

FAQs on electric water heater

The average lifespan of these electric water heaters is around 8-10 years, depending on usage and maintenance.
Yes, most of these water heaters are designed to withstand hard water conditions and come with anti-corrosive features.
Yes, all the products listed come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.
The installation requirements vary for each product, but most of them come with easy installation options and user manuals for guidance.
