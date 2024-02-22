Best sunscreen for oily skin in India are lightweight and non sticky: 10 picks

Oily skin can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding the right sunscreen. Many sunscreens can leave your skin feeling greasy and shiny.
However, finding the best sunscreen for oily skin is crucial to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 sunscreens for oily skin available in India.
Whether you're looking for oil-free sunscreens, matte finish sunscreens, or sun protection specifically formulated for oily skin, we've got you covered.
1. Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen
The Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen is a soothing lotion that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with the goodness of sandalwood and comes with SPF 50. This sunscreen is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
High SPF protection
Oil-free formula
Water-resistant
Cons
May leave a white cast
2. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen
The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with watermelon and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for oily skin.
Pros
Hydrating formula
Matte finish
Non-greasy
Cons
Slightly lower SPF
3. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen
The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen provides oil control and sun protection in one. It is formulated with kaolin clay and glycerin to keep your skin matte and shine-free throughout the day.
The Neutrogena Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin. It is oil-free and non-greasy, making it perfect for oily skin.
Pros
Oil-free formula
Non-greasy
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
Slightly lower SPF
9. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun protection and is resistant to water and sweat. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin and provides a matte finish.
Pros
Water and sweat-resistant
Matte finish
Non-greasy
Cons
May leave a white cast
10. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen
The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid. It is lightweight and offers a matte finish, making it ideal for oily skin.
Pros
Lightweight formula
Matte finish
Non-greasy
Cons
Slightly lower SPF
Comparison Table
Product
SPF
Formula
Finish
Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen
50
Oil-free
Matte
Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen
30
Hydrating
Matte
Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen
30
Oil control
Matte
Sunscreen with Niacinamide
50
Niacinamide-infused
Matte
Aqualogica Sunscreen
30
Hydrating
Glowing
Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins
50
Multi-vitamin
Matte
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen
50
Oxybenzone-free
Matte
Neutrogena Sunscreen
50+
Oil-free
Matte
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30
30
Water and sweat-resistant
Matte
Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen
30
Hyaluronic acid-infused
Matte
Best value for money:
The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers the best value for money. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection, a hydrating formula, and a matte finish at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a high SPF, multi-vitamin formula, and matte finish, it offers comprehensive sun protection for oily skin.
How to find the perfect sunscreen for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily skin, consider the SPF level, formula, finish, and any specific skin concerns. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic, and water-resistant formulas for long-lasting sun protection without making your skin greasy.
FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin
The average price of these sunscreens ranges from 400 to 800 rupees.
Yes, most of these sunscreens are suitable for acne-prone skin as they are oil-free and non-comedogenic.
Some of these sunscreens may leave a white cast due to the high SPF, but it can be blended well into the skin.
Yes, these sunscreens are suitable for use under makeup as they provide a matte finish and are non-greasy.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more