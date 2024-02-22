Best sunscreen for oily skin in India are lightweight and non sticky: 10 picks

Oily skin can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding the right sunscreen. Many sunscreens can leave your skin feeling greasy and shiny. However, finding the best sunscreen for oily skin is crucial to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 sunscreens for oily skin available in India. Whether you're looking for oil-free sunscreens, matte finish sunscreens, or sun protection specifically formulated for oily skin, we've got you covered.

1. Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen

The Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen is a soothing lotion that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with the goodness of sandalwood and comes with SPF 50. This sunscreen is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros High SPF protection

Oil-free formula

Water-resistant Cons May leave a white cast

2. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with watermelon and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for oily skin.

Pros Hydrating formula

Matte finish

Non-greasy Cons Slightly lower SPF

3. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen

The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen provides oil control and sun protection in one. It is formulated with kaolin clay and glycerin to keep your skin matte and shine-free throughout the day.

Pros Oil control formula

Matte finish

Non-comedogenic Cons Slightly lower SPF

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 4. Sunscreen with Niacinamide

This sunscreen is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains niacinamide, which helps in controlling excess oil production and provides a matte finish.

Pros High SPF protection

Oil control formula

Water-resistant Cons May leave a white cast

5. Aqualogica Sunscreen

The Aqualogica Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection while keeping your skin hydrated and glowing. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Pros Hydrating formula

Water-resistant

Non-greasy Cons Slightly lower SPF

6. Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins

The Minimalist Sunscreen is enriched with multi-vitamins and provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is formulated to provide a matte finish and is suitable for oily skin.

Pros High SPF protection

Matte finish

Non-greasy Cons May leave a white cast

7. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen

The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive and oily skin. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection without causing any irritation or breakouts.

Pros Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Hypoallergenic Cons Slightly lower SPF

Also read: Waterproof sunscreens for dry skin: Opt for non-greasy and hydrating ones 8. Neutrogena Sunscreen

The Neutrogena Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin. It is oil-free and non-greasy, making it perfect for oily skin.

Pros Oil-free formula

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Slightly lower SPF

9. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun protection and is resistant to water and sweat. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin and provides a matte finish.

Pros Water and sweat-resistant

Matte finish

Non-greasy Cons May leave a white cast

10. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid. It is lightweight and offers a matte finish, making it ideal for oily skin.

Pros Lightweight formula

Matte finish

Non-greasy Cons Slightly lower SPF

Comparison Table

Product SPF Formula Finish Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen 50 Oil-free Matte Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen 30 Hydrating Matte Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen 30 Oil control Matte Sunscreen with Niacinamide 50 Niacinamide-infused Matte Aqualogica Sunscreen 30 Hydrating Glowing Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins 50 Multi-vitamin Matte RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen 50 Oxybenzone-free Matte Neutrogena Sunscreen 50+ Oil-free Matte FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 30 Water and sweat-resistant Matte Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen 30 Hyaluronic acid-infused Matte

Best value for money: The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers the best value for money. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection, a hydrating formula, and a matte finish at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a high SPF, multi-vitamin formula, and matte finish, it offers comprehensive sun protection for oily skin.

How to find the perfect sunscreen for oily skin: When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily skin, consider the SPF level, formula, finish, and any specific skin concerns. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic, and water-resistant formulas for long-lasting sun protection without making your skin greasy.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin What is the average price of these sunscreens? The average price of these sunscreens ranges from 400 to 800 rupees. Are these sunscreens suitable for acne-prone skin? Yes, most of these sunscreens are suitable for acne-prone skin as they are oil-free and non-comedogenic. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some of these sunscreens may leave a white cast due to the high SPF, but it can be blended well into the skin. Can these sunscreens be used under makeup? Yes, these sunscreens are suitable for use under makeup as they provide a matte finish and are non-greasy.

