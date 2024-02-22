Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best sunscreen for oily skin in India are lightweight and non sticky: 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 22, 2024 18:54 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Looking for the best sunscreen for oily skin in India? Check out our list of the top 10 sunscreens that offer sun protection without making your skin greasy. Read More

Oily skin can be a challenge, especially when it comes to finding the right sunscreen. Many sunscreens can leave your skin feeling greasy and shiny.

However, finding the best sunscreen for oily skin is crucial to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 sunscreens for oily skin available in India.

Whether you're looking for oil-free sunscreens, matte finish sunscreens, or sun protection specifically formulated for oily skin, we've got you covered.

1. Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen

The Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen is a soothing lotion that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with the goodness of sandalwood and comes with SPF 50. This sunscreen is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Oil-free formula
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

2. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is infused with watermelon and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for oily skin.

Pros

  • Hydrating formula
  • Matte finish
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

3. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen

The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen provides oil control and sun protection in one. It is formulated with kaolin clay and glycerin to keep your skin matte and shine-free throughout the day.

Pros

  • Oil control formula
  • Matte finish
  • Non-comedogenic

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

This sunscreen is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains niacinamide, which helps in controlling excess oil production and provides a matte finish.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Oil control formula
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

5. Aqualogica Sunscreen

The Aqualogica Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection while keeping your skin hydrated and glowing. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Pros

  • Hydrating formula
  • Water-resistant
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

6. Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins

The Minimalist Sunscreen is enriched with multi-vitamins and provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is formulated to provide a matte finish and is suitable for oily skin.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Matte finish
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

7. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen

The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive and oily skin. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection without causing any irritation or breakouts.

Pros

  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Hypoallergenic

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

The Neutrogena Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin. It is oil-free and non-greasy, making it perfect for oily skin.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

9. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun protection and is resistant to water and sweat. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin and provides a matte finish.

Pros

  • Water and sweat-resistant
  • Matte finish
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

10. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid. It is lightweight and offers a matte finish, making it ideal for oily skin.

Pros

  • Lightweight formula
  • Matte finish
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • Slightly lower SPF

Comparison Table

ProductSPFFormulaFinish
Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen50Oil-freeMatte
Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen30HydratingMatte
Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen30Oil controlMatte
Sunscreen with Niacinamide50Niacinamide-infusedMatte
Aqualogica Sunscreen30HydratingGlowing
Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins50Multi-vitaminMatte
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen50Oxybenzone-freeMatte
Neutrogena Sunscreen50+Oil-freeMatte
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 3030Water and sweat-resistantMatte
Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen30Hyaluronic acid-infusedMatte

Best value for money:

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers the best value for money. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection, a hydrating formula, and a matte finish at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a high SPF, multi-vitamin formula, and matte finish, it offers comprehensive sun protection for oily skin.

How to find the perfect sunscreen for oily skin:

When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily skin, consider the SPF level, formula, finish, and any specific skin concerns. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic, and water-resistant formulas for long-lasting sun protection without making your skin greasy.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin

The average price of these sunscreens ranges from 400 to 800 rupees.
Yes, most of these sunscreens are suitable for acne-prone skin as they are oil-free and non-comedogenic.
Some of these sunscreens may leave a white cast due to the high SPF, but it can be blended well into the skin.
Yes, these sunscreens are suitable for use under makeup as they provide a matte finish and are non-greasy.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories