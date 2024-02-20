Gel sunscreens: Get broad spectrum of protection from sun without white cast

Last Published on Feb 20, 2024 16:24 IST By: Nivedita Mishra









Summary: Sunscreens shield our skin from harsh rays of the sun and provide protection against harmful UV rays. Opting for a gel-based sunscreen is always better in a hot and humid country like India. Read More Read Less

Sunscreen is essential year-round to shield skin from harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn, premature aging and skin cancer. In summer, UV intensity rises, amplifying risks. Regular sunscreen use safeguards against UV damage, ensuring healthy, radiant skin. Protect yourself daily, but especially in summer, for comprehensive sun protection. In the past, most sunscreens came in the form of creams which can feel very oily and sticky. The answer to that is a gel sunscreen. Gel sunscreens represent a modern approach to sun protection, renowned for their lightweight, non-greasy formulas. Unlike traditional creams, gel sunscreens offer a refreshing, weightless feel, making them an excellent choice, particularly for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin types or for folks living in hot and humid conditions. Their water-based compositions absorb rapidly upon application, leaving behind no sticky residue or white cast, ensuring a seamless finish. One of the primary advantages of gel sunscreens is their ability to provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Despite their lighter texture, they maintain efficacy in shielding the skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation, thereby reducing the risk of sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. Additionally, gel sunscreens often contain skin-nourishing ingredients such as antioxidants, Hyaluronic acid, or vitamin E, which help hydrate and replenish the skin while offering sun protection. Their convenient packaging and ease of application make them suitable for daily use, whether for outdoor activities or as part of a daily skincare routine, ensuring comprehensive sun defense without compromising comfort or appearance. You can easily get gel sunscreens all across medical shops and department stores. You can get them online as well. We have curated a list of some of the best gel sunscreens available on Amazon. Do check them out and if you like any, add them to your cart too. Do check them out here. 1) WishCare Invisible Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ - Ultra Light Weight, Oil Free with Broad Spectrum Protection & No White Cast - 50 Grams

WishCare Invisible Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ offers superior sun protection in a lightweight, oil-free formula. With broad-spectrum coverage, it guards against UVA and UVB rays without leaving a white cast. Its ultra-light texture ensures comfortable wear, ideal for all skin types. Packaged in a convenient 50-gram size, it's perfect for daily use, providing effective sun defense without heaviness or residue.

2) Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Lightweight & Hydrating Sunscreen with SPF 50+ & PA++++ for UVA/B & Blue Light Protection & No White Cast for Men & Women -Oily, Combination & Glowing Skin -80g

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Lightweight & Hydrating Sunscreen combines SPF 50+ and PA++++ for comprehensive UVA/B and blue light protection. Its non-greasy formula is tailored for oily, combination and glowing skin, providing a radiant, dewy finish without a white cast. With 80g of product, it's suitable for daily use, ensuring skin stays hydrated and shielded from environmental stressors for both men and women. 3) Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen, Very High Protection Light Gel, Water Resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen offers very high protection in a light gel formula. Enhanced with vitamin E, it nourishes the skin while shielding it from harmful UV rays. Water-resistant and in a convenient 50ml size, it's perfect for on-the-go sun protection. Its non-greasy texture ensures comfortable wear, making it suitable for all skin types, ensuring comprehensive sun defense and skin hydration. Also read: Best Lotus sunscreens ensure you get complete protection from sun's harmful rays 4) Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++ in Matte Finish and Oil Free Formula| Water Resistant Sunscreen| Protection against UVA/UVB Rays (50 GM)

Brinton Healthcare's UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a matte finish and oil-free formula. This water-resistant sunscreen shields against UVA/UVB rays, providing comprehensive protection. Its lightweight gel texture ensures comfortable wear, perfect for both face and body application. With 50g of product, it's ideal for on-the-go use, delivering effective sun defense without greasiness for all-day protection. 5) Acne-UV Gel SPF-50 (50 gm)

Acne-UV Gel SPF-50 provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UV rays while addressing acne concerns. With a lightweight gel formula, it's non-comedogenic and oil-free, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. This sunscreen helps prevent breakouts and sun damage simultaneously, ensuring skin stays clear and protected. Packaged in a convenient 50g size, it's ideal for daily use, offering effective sun defense without exacerbating acne issues. 6) Lakme Sun Expert, SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Gel Sunscreen, 100ml, for Sun Protection, with Vitamin B3, C & E, Blocks upto 97% of Harmful UVB Rays, Lightweight and Non-Sticky, For Men & Women

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Gel Sunscreen offers superior sun protection with its lightweight, non-sticky formula. Enriched with vitamin B3, C and E, it blocks up to 97% of harmful UVB rays while nourishing the skin. Suitable for both men and women, this 100ml sunscreen provides a matte finish, ensuring comfortable wear throughout the day, making it an essential component of your daily skincare regimen. 7) Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | No White Cast with Vitamin C & Turmeric, lightweight, for Sun Protection & Glow - 80 g

Mamaearth's Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a powerful blend of sun protection and skincare. With vitamin C and turmeric, it not only shields against harmful rays but also brightens and nourishes the skin. This lightweight formula ensures no white cast, offering a radiant glow. Perfect for daily use, it provides comprehensive protection and skincare benefits in one product. Also read: Best sunscreen for face: Protecting skin from UV rays is a must

8) FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen Spf 50+ Gel For Oily Skin, Body & Face, Broad Spectrum For Uva & Uvb Protection For Unisex, Non Greasy & Water Resistant, 40g

FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ Gel is tailored for oily skin, offering broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection for both body and face. Its non-greasy, water-resistant formula ensures long-lasting coverage without clogging pores. Ideal for all genders, this lightweight sunscreen in a 40g size is perfect for daily use, providing effective sun protection without the heaviness, making it a must-have for your skincare routine. 9) The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Aqua Gel, PA++++, Lightweight, No white-cast for Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection for Oily and Dry Skin - 80g

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Aqua Gel offers comprehensive sun protection with its PA++++ rating. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is ideal for both oily and dry skin types, ensuring no white cast. With broad-spectrum and blue light protection, this sunscreen in an 80g size shields against various environmental stressors while providing essential hydration, making it an essential addition to your skincare regimen. 10) Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection for Men & Women | Oily, Dry, Sensitive & Combination Skin | Fragrance-Free | 50g

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers comprehensive protection against UVA/B and blue light for both men and women. Suitable for oily, dry, sensitive and combination skin, the fragrance-free formula of this gel sunscreen ensures broad-spectrum defense without irritation. With a convenient 50g size, it's perfect for daily use, providing a dewy finish while safeguarding skin from environmental stressors, making it an essential part of any skincare routine.

