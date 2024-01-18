Best sunscreens for glowing skin: Top 10 picks to protect you from UV rays

Published on Jan 18, 2024 03:36 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best sunscreens for glowing skin: Discover the top-rated sunblocks that dermatologists recommend. Find the best sunscreen for your needs with our in-depth reviews and comparisons. Read More Read Less

When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, choosing the right sunscreen is crucial. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the best sunscreen for your specific needs. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 sunscreens available on Amazon. Whether you have sensitive skin, are looking for a water-resistant option, or want added skincare benefits, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your glowing and protected skin.

1. Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight formula is perfect for everyday use and provides a natural glow. Specifications of Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection SPF 50+

Water-resistant

Enriched with antioxidants

Suitable for all skin types

Non-comedogenic

Pros High SPF protection

Water-resistant

Enriched with antioxidants Cons May leave a slight white cast

2. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock provides powerful sun protection while feeling lightweight on the skin. It is oil-free and leaves a non-greasy finish. Specifications of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 50+

Non-greasy

Oil-free formula

Dermatologist-recommended

Fast-absorbing

Pros Dermatologist-recommended

Non-greasy formula

Fast-absorbing Cons May not be suitable for very sensitive skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for oily skin with matte finish and SPF 50: 10 worthy options 3. Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin. It provides gentle yet effective protection against UV rays, making it suitable for all skin types. Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen SPF 30

Gentle formula

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-greasy

Paraben-free

Pros Gentle formula

Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-greasy Cons Lower SPF compared to other options

4. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection in a water-resistant and sweat-resistant formula. It provides long-lasting coverage for extended outdoor activities. Specifications of FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 SPF 30

Water-resistant

Sweat-resistant

Non-comedogenic

Suitable for all skin types

Pros Water-resistant

Sweat-resistant

Long-lasting coverage Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

5. Foxtale Essentials Sunscreen Foxtale Essentials Sunscreen is enriched with Vitamin C and Niacinamide to provide added skincare benefits while protecting the skin from UV damage. Specifications of Foxtale Essentials Sunscreen SPF 50

Enriched with Vitamin C

Contains Niacinamide

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for daily use

Pros Enriched with skincare benefits

Non-greasy formula

High SPF protection Cons Slightly strong fragrance

6. Mamaearth Sunscreen Mamaearth Sunscreen is infused with Vitamin E and Turmeric to provide nourishment to the skin while shielding it from harmful UV rays. Specifications of Mamaearth Sunscreen SPF 50

Enriched with Vitamin E

Contains Turmeric extract

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types

Pros Enriched with nourishing ingredients

Non-greasy formula

High SPF protection Cons Slightly thick consistency

Also read: Best sunscreen for face: Protecting skin from UV rays is a must 7. Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen is a soothing and protective option that offers SPF 50 protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Specifications of Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen SPF 50

Sandalwood-enriched formula

Water-resistant

Sweat-resistant

Suitable for all skin types

Pros Soothing sandalwood formula

Water-resistant

Sweat-resistant Cons May leave a slight white cast

8. Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a hint of tint for light coverage and a natural finish. Specifications of Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

Tinted formula

Non-greasy

Suitable for daily use

Dermatologist-tested

Pros Tinted for light coverage

Non-greasy formula

High SPF protection Cons Limited shade range

9. Vitamin C Sunscreen Vitamin C Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection and is light and water-resistant, making it suitable for daily use and outdoor activities. Specifications of Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50

Enriched with Vitamin C

Water-resistant

Light absorption formula

Suitable for all skin types

Pros Enriched with Vitamin C

Water-resistant

Light absorption formula Cons Slightly strong fragrance

10. Cetaphil Very High Protection Sunscreen Cetaphil Very High Protection Sunscreen offers SPF 50+ protection in a lightweight and non-greasy formula, suitable for all skin types. Specifications of Cetaphil Very High Protection Sunscreen SPF 50+

Lightweight formula

Non-greasy

Dermatologist-recommended

Fragrance-free

Pros Dermatologist-recommended

Lightweight formula

Fragrance-free Cons May leave a slight white cast

Comparison Table

Features Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 Foxtale Essentials Sunscreen Mamaearth Sunscreen Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen Vitamin C Sunscreen Cetaphil Very High Protection Sunscreen SPF 50+ 50+ 30 30 50 50 50 50 50 50+ Water-resistant Yes No No Yes No No Yes No Yes No Sweat-resistant No No No Yes No No Yes No No No

Best value for money: Among the listed sunscreens, FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 offers the best value for money with its long-lasting water and sweat-resistant formula, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Best overall product: The Foxtale Essentials Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product, providing high SPF protection along with added skincare benefits from Vitamin C and Niacinamide.

How to find the perfect best sunscreen: Choosing the perfect sunscreen involves considering specific factors. Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect against UVA and UVB rays. Assess your skin type and choose a formulation, such as gel or cream, that suits your preferences. Opt for water-resistant options for outdoor activities. Check for additional features like moisturizing components or specific skin benefits. Reading product reviews and consulting dermatologists can provide insights into efficacy and compatibility with individual skin needs for optimal sun protection.

FAQs on best sunscreen What is the SPF of these sunscreens? The SPF of these sunscreens ranges from 30 to 50+ for maximum protection against UV rays. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Some of the listed sunscreens are specially formulated for sensitive skin, making them suitable for all skin types. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast? While some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, others have a non-greasy and lightweight formula for a natural finish. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Several of the listed sunscreens are water-resistant, providing long-lasting protection during outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so