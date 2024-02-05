Best selling washing machines in India: 10 worthy mentions
Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 18:17 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best selling washing machines in India offer advanced features, energy efficiency and reliable performance. Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and Bosch dominate the market, ensuring quality laundry solutions for households. Read More
Are you in the market for a new washing machine? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic machine, a top loader or a front loader, we've got you covered with the top 10 best selling washing machines in India. We'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each to help you make the best choice for your home.
1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a top-of-the-line appliance that offers superior cleaning performance. Its inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the 6 motion control technology provides a gentle yet effective wash for all types of fabrics.
Pros
Energy efficient
Gentle yet effective wash
Cons
Slightly expensive
2. Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a powerful and efficient machine that offers a wide range of wash programs to suit all your laundry needs. With its eco bubble technology, it ensures a thorough clean while saving energy and water.
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a reliable and durable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry. Its large wash tub allows for easy washing of heavy loads, and the super soak technology ensures effective stain removal.
Pros
Large wash tub for heavy loads
Effective stain removal
Cons
Requires manual effort for washing and spinning
4. Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a high-performance machine that offers a quiet and efficient wash. Its vario drum technology ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning of your clothes, and the reload function allows you to add or remove clothes mid-cycle.
Pros
Quiet and efficient wash
Gentle yet thorough cleaning
Cons
Relatively smaller capacity
5. Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine
The Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine is a compact and affordable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry. Its double magic filter ensures effective lint removal, and the rust-free body ensures durability and longevity.
Pros
Compact and affordable
Effective lint removal
Cons
Limited wash programs
6. Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a versatile and efficient machine that offers a range of wash programs to suit all your laundry needs. Its auto restart function ensures a hassle-free wash even in case of power cuts, and the child lock feature provides added safety.
7. Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a user-friendly and reliable machine that offers a range of smart features for a convenient wash. Its active foam system ensures a thorough and gentle clean, and the delay start function allows you to schedule your wash as per your convenience.
Pros
User-friendly and reliable
Convenient wash features
Cons
Limited wash programs
8. Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a sleek and modern machine that offers a range of advanced features for a superior wash. Its force 4 technology ensures a thorough clean, and the eco balance technology optimizes energy and water consumption.
Pros
Sleek and modern design
Advanced wash features
Cons
Relatively smaller capacity
9. IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine
The IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a stylish and efficient machine that offers a range of advanced wash programs for all types of fabrics. Its aqua energie feature ensures a gentle yet thorough wash, and the crescent moon drum provides a protective yet effective wash for your clothes.
Pros
Stylish and efficient
Advanced wash programs
Cons
Slightly expensive
10. Voltas Automatic Washing Machine
The Voltas Automatic Washing Machine is a reliable and affordable machine that offers a range of convenient features for a hassle-free wash. Its memory backup function ensures a seamless wash even in case of power cuts, and the high efficiency motor provides a powerful yet quiet operation.
Pros
Reliable and affordable
Convenient wash features
Cons
Limited wash programs
Comparison Table
Capacity
Technology
Special Feature
LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine
6.5 kg
Inverter technology
6 motion control
Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine
7 kg
Eco bubble
Digital inverter motor
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
7.5 kg
Super soak
Large wash tub
Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine
6 kg
Vario drum
Reload function
Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine
6 kg
Double magic filter
Rust-free body
Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
7 kg
Auto restart function
Child lock feature
Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
6 kg
Active foam system
Delay start function
Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine
6.5 kg
Force 4 technology
Eco balance technology
IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine
6 kg
Aqua energie
Crescent moon drum
Voltas Automatic Washing Machine
7.2 kg
Memory backup function
High efficiency motor
Best value for money:
The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful wash performance, large wash tub, and super soak technology for effective stain removal. It's a reliable and durable machine that provides great value for its price.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its wide range of wash programs, eco bubble technology, and digital inverter motor for efficient and effective cleaning. It offers superior features and performance in its category.
How to find the perfect best selling washing machine:
Selecting the best-selling washing machine involves considering factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and innovative features. Research customer reviews, focus on leading brands such as LG and Samsung, and compare prices across retailers. Make an informed decision to ensure a reliable and effective laundry solution for your household.
FAQs on best-selling washing machine
The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine has a capacity of 6.5 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized households.
Yes, the Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine comes with a quick wash feature for your convenience.
Yes, the Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a durable and reliable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry.
The Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine offers advanced features such as force 4 technology and eco balance technology for a superior wash.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more