Best selling washing machines in India: 10 worthy mentions

Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 18:17 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best selling washing machines in India offer advanced features, energy efficiency and reliable performance. Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and Bosch dominate the market, ensuring quality laundry solutions for households. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic machine, a top loader or a front loader, we've got you covered with the top 10 best selling washing machines in India. We'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each to help you make the best choice for your home.

1. LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a top-of-the-line appliance that offers superior cleaning performance. Its inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the 6 motion control technology provides a gentle yet effective wash for all types of fabrics.

Pros Energy efficient

Gentle yet effective wash Cons Slightly expensive

2. Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a powerful and efficient machine that offers a wide range of wash programs to suit all your laundry needs. With its eco bubble technology, it ensures a thorough clean while saving energy and water.

Pros Wide range of wash programs

Energy and water efficient Cons Can be noisy during spin cycle

Also read: Top 10 automatic washing machines under ₹ 15000: September 2023 buying guide 3. Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a reliable and durable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry. Its large wash tub allows for easy washing of heavy loads, and the super soak technology ensures effective stain removal.

Pros Large wash tub for heavy loads

Effective stain removal Cons Requires manual effort for washing and spinning

4. Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a high-performance machine that offers a quiet and efficient wash. Its vario drum technology ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning of your clothes, and the reload function allows you to add or remove clothes mid-cycle.

Pros Quiet and efficient wash

Gentle yet thorough cleaning Cons Relatively smaller capacity

5. Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine

The Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine is a compact and affordable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry. Its double magic filter ensures effective lint removal, and the rust-free body ensures durability and longevity.

Pros Compact and affordable

Effective lint removal Cons Limited wash programs

6. Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a versatile and efficient machine that offers a range of wash programs to suit all your laundry needs. Its auto restart function ensures a hassle-free wash even in case of power cuts, and the child lock feature provides added safety.

Pros Versatile and efficient

Hassle-free wash Cons Relatively larger size

Also read: Best Samsung 7Kg front load washing machines in 2024: 6 top models to consider 7. Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a user-friendly and reliable machine that offers a range of smart features for a convenient wash. Its active foam system ensures a thorough and gentle clean, and the delay start function allows you to schedule your wash as per your convenience.

Pros User-friendly and reliable

Convenient wash features Cons Limited wash programs

8. Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a sleek and modern machine that offers a range of advanced features for a superior wash. Its force 4 technology ensures a thorough clean, and the eco balance technology optimizes energy and water consumption.

Pros Sleek and modern design

Advanced wash features Cons Relatively smaller capacity

9. IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine is a stylish and efficient machine that offers a range of advanced wash programs for all types of fabrics. Its aqua energie feature ensures a gentle yet thorough wash, and the crescent moon drum provides a protective yet effective wash for your clothes.

Pros Stylish and efficient

Advanced wash programs Cons Slightly expensive

10. Voltas Automatic Washing Machine

The Voltas Automatic Washing Machine is a reliable and affordable machine that offers a range of convenient features for a hassle-free wash. Its memory backup function ensures a seamless wash even in case of power cuts, and the high efficiency motor provides a powerful yet quiet operation.

Pros Reliable and affordable

Convenient wash features Cons Limited wash programs

Comparison Table

Capacity Technology Special Feature LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine 6.5 kg Inverter technology 6 motion control Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine 7 kg Eco bubble Digital inverter motor Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine 7.5 kg Super soak Large wash tub Bosch Inverter Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine 6 kg Vario drum Reload function Haier Automatic Pulsator Washing Machine 6 kg Double magic filter Rust-free body Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg Auto restart function Child lock feature Panasonic Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 6 kg Active foam system Delay start function Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine 6.5 kg Force 4 technology Eco balance technology IFB DIVA AQUA Fully Automatic Washing Machine 6 kg Aqua energie Crescent moon drum Voltas Automatic Washing Machine 7.2 kg Memory backup function High efficiency motor

Best value for money: The Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its powerful wash performance, large wash tub, and super soak technology for effective stain removal. It's a reliable and durable machine that provides great value for its price.

Best overall product: The Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its wide range of wash programs, eco bubble technology, and digital inverter motor for efficient and effective cleaning. It offers superior features and performance in its category.

How to find the perfect best selling washing machine: Selecting the best-selling washing machine involves considering factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and innovative features. Research customer reviews, focus on leading brands such as LG and Samsung, and compare prices across retailers. Make an informed decision to ensure a reliable and effective laundry solution for your household.

FAQs on best-selling washing machine What is the capacity of the LG Inverter fully automatic washing machine? The LG Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine has a capacity of 6.5 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized households. Does the Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine have a quick wash feature? Yes, the Samsung Fully Automatic Washing Machine comes with a quick wash feature for your convenience. Is the Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine durable and reliable? Yes, the Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a durable and reliable machine that offers a powerful wash for your laundry. What are the advanced features of the Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine? The Godrej Fully Automatic Washing Machine offers advanced features such as force 4 technology and eco balance technology for a superior wash.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances