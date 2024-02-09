Indian protein powder for fitness enthusiasts: Top 10 worthy picks

Are you an athlete or fitness enthusiast looking for the best Indian protein powder to support your workout routine? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 10 protein powders available in India. Whether you're looking for whey protein, plant-based protein, or a protein supplement with added benefits, we've got you covered. Compare the products' pros, cons, and specifications to make an informed decision and find the perfect protein powder for your needs.
1. AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN
AVVATAR Whey Protein is unflavoured and made from fresh milk. It offers a high protein content and is easily digestible. This protein powder is ideal for muscle recovery and growth.
Pros
High protein content
Easily digestible
No added sugar
Cons
Unflavoured
Relatively high price
2. OZiva Protein & Herbs
OZiva Protein & Herbs is a plant-based protein powder with added herbs for muscle recovery. It is certified and available in chocolate flavor. This protein powder is ideal for vegan athletes.
Platinum Protein Isolate is a fast-absorbing whey protein isolate with added digestive enzymes. It offers a high protein content and is ideal for post-workout recovery.
Pros
High protein content
Fast-absorbing
Added digestive enzymes
Cons
Relatively high price
Limited flavor options
8. GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein
GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is formulated for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It offers a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates for optimal muscle recovery.
Pros
Optimal muscle recovery
Whey protein blend
Added BCAAs
Cons
Relatively high price
Limited flavor options
9. AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is unflavoured and contains essential amino acids for muscle growth. It is made from fresh milk and does not contain any additives.
Pros
Made from fresh milk
No added sugar
Unflavoured
Cons
Limited flavor options
Slightly lower protein content
10. MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes
MyFitFuel Whey Protein is enriched with digestive enzymes and vitamins for easy absorption. It offers a high protein content and is available in delicious chocolate flavor.
Pros
Enriched with digestive enzymes
High protein content
Delicious chocolate flavor
Cons
Relatively high price
Slightly lower protein content
Comparison Table
Product Name
Protein Content
Flavor Options
AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN
26g per serving
Unflavoured
OZiva Protein & Herbs
21g per serving
Chocolate
Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate
24g per serving
Unflavoured
Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein
25g per serving
Multiple flavors
Cureveda Super 3 Superfood
20g per serving
Chocolate
Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink
23g per serving
Delicious
Platinum Protein Isolate
27g per serving
Multiple flavors
GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein
29g per serving
Chocolate
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate
24g per serving
Unflavoured
MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes
28g per serving
Chocolate
Best value for money:
Among the listed products, the AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate stands out as the best value for money. It offers high protein content, essential amino acids, and is made in India, making it an affordable and effective choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Best overall product:
The GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is the best overall product in this category. With a high protein content, added BCAAs, and a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates, it provides optimal muscle recovery and performance benefits for athletes.
How to find the best Indian protein powder:
To find the best Indian protein powder, consider factors like your dietary preferences (vegetarian/vegan), protein source (whey, soy, pea, etc.), additional ingredients (flavours, sweeteners), certifications (quality standards), and customer reviews. Look for reputable brands with transparent labelling and third-party testing for purity and safety.
FAQs on Best Indian Protein Powder
The protein content ranges from 21g to 29g per serving, depending on the product.
Yes, most of the products are suitable for vegetarians, and some are plant-based.
No, most of the products are free from added sugar, making them a healthier choice.
Some products are lactose-free, while others may contain lactose. Check the product details for lactose information.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more