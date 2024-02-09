Indian protein powder for fitness enthusiasts: Top 10 worthy picks

Icon
Are you an athlete or fitness enthusiast looking for the best Indian protein powder to support your workout routine? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 10 protein powders available in India. Whether you're looking for whey protein, plant-based protein, or a protein supplement with added benefits, we've got you covered. Compare the products' pros, cons, and specifications to make an informed decision and find the perfect protein powder for your needs.

1. AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN

AVVATAR Whey Protein is unflavoured and made from fresh milk. It offers a high protein content and is easily digestible. This protein powder is ideal for muscle recovery and growth.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • Easily digestible
  • No added sugar

Cons

  • Unflavoured
  • Relatively high price

2. OZiva Protein & Herbs

OZiva Protein & Herbs is a plant-based protein powder with added herbs for muscle recovery. It is certified and available in chocolate flavor. This protein powder is ideal for vegan athletes.

Pros

  • Plant-based
  • Added herbs for recovery
  • Certified product

Cons

  • Limited flavor options
  • Slightly lower protein content

Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is unflavoured and contains digestive enzymes for easy absorption. It is ideal for athletes looking for a pure and natural protein supplement.

Pros

  • Pure and natural
  • Contains digestive enzymes
  • Made in India

Cons

  • Unflavoured
  • Slightly lower protein content

4. Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein

Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein is a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. It offers a complete amino acid profile for muscle growth and recovery.

Pros

  • Complete amino acid profile
  • Whey protein blend
  • Added digestive enzymes

Cons

  • Relatively high price
  • Limited flavor options

5. Cureveda Super 3 Superfood

Cureveda Super 3 Superfood is a blend of superseeds and superberries for overall health and wellness. It offers essential nutrients and antioxidants for a healthy lifestyle.

Pros

  • Natural superfood blend
  • Rich in antioxidants
  • Added vitamins and minerals

Cons

  • Not a traditional protein powder
  • Limited availability

6. Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink

Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink is a convenient and delicious protein option. It offers a combination of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for overall health and wellness.

Pros

  • Convenient drink format
  • Added vitamins and minerals
  • Delicious flavor

Cons

  • Lower protein content
  • Not suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals

Platinum Protein Isolate is a fast-absorbing whey protein isolate with added digestive enzymes. It offers a high protein content and is ideal for post-workout recovery.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • Fast-absorbing
  • Added digestive enzymes

Cons

  • Relatively high price
  • Limited flavor options

8. GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein

GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is formulated for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It offers a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates for optimal muscle recovery.

Pros

  • Optimal muscle recovery
  • Whey protein blend
  • Added BCAAs

Cons

  • Relatively high price
  • Limited flavor options

9. AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is unflavoured and contains essential amino acids for muscle growth. It is made from fresh milk and does not contain any additives.

Pros

  • Made from fresh milk
  • No added sugar
  • Unflavoured

Cons

  • Limited flavor options
  • Slightly lower protein content

10. MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes

MyFitFuel Whey Protein is enriched with digestive enzymes and vitamins for easy absorption. It offers a high protein content and is available in delicious chocolate flavor.

Pros

  • Enriched with digestive enzymes
  • High protein content
  • Delicious chocolate flavor

Cons

  • Relatively high price
  • Slightly lower protein content

Comparison Table

Product NameProtein ContentFlavor Options
AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN26g per servingUnflavoured
OZiva Protein & Herbs21g per servingChocolate
Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate24g per servingUnflavoured
Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein25g per servingMultiple flavors
Cureveda Super 3 Superfood20g per servingChocolate
Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink23g per servingDelicious
Platinum Protein Isolate27g per servingMultiple flavors
GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein29g per servingChocolate
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate24g per servingUnflavoured
MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes28g per servingChocolate

Best value for money:

Among the listed products, the AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate stands out as the best value for money. It offers high protein content, essential amino acids, and is made in India, making it an affordable and effective choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is the best overall product in this category. With a high protein content, added BCAAs, and a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates, it provides optimal muscle recovery and performance benefits for athletes.

How to find the best Indian protein powder:

To find the best Indian protein powder, consider factors like your dietary preferences (vegetarian/vegan), protein source (whey, soy, pea, etc.), additional ingredients (flavours, sweeteners), certifications (quality standards), and customer reviews. Look for reputable brands with transparent labelling and third-party testing for purity and safety.

FAQs on Best Indian Protein Powder

The protein content ranges from 21g to 29g per serving, depending on the product.
Yes, most of the products are suitable for vegetarians, and some are plant-based.
No, most of the products are free from added sugar, making them a healthier choice.
Some products are lactose-free, while others may contain lactose. Check the product details for lactose information.
