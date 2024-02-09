Indian protein powder for fitness enthusiasts: Top 10 worthy picks

Last Published on Feb 09, 2024









Indian protein powders offer popular choices including whey, soy, and plant-based proteins, providing essential nutrients for muscle growth and recovery. Here are top 10 picks.

Are you an athlete or fitness enthusiast looking for the best Indian protein powder to support your workout routine? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 10 protein powders available in India. Whether you're looking for whey protein, plant-based protein, or a protein supplement with added benefits, we've got you covered. Compare the products' pros, cons, and specifications to make an informed decision and find the perfect protein powder for your needs.

1. AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN

AVVATAR Whey Protein is unflavoured and made from fresh milk. It offers a high protein content and is easily digestible. This protein powder is ideal for muscle recovery and growth.

Pros High protein content

Easily digestible

No added sugar Cons Unflavoured

Relatively high price

2. OZiva Protein & Herbs

OZiva Protein & Herbs is a plant-based protein powder with added herbs for muscle recovery. It is certified and available in chocolate flavor. This protein powder is ideal for vegan athletes.

Pros Plant-based

Added herbs for recovery

Certified product Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly lower protein content

Also read: Best Whey protein powders in India: Must-have for bodybuilders, top 10 picks 3. Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is unflavoured and contains digestive enzymes for easy absorption. It is ideal for athletes looking for a pure and natural protein supplement.

Pros Pure and natural

Contains digestive enzymes

Made in India Cons Unflavoured

Slightly lower protein content

4. Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein

Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein is a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. It offers a complete amino acid profile for muscle growth and recovery.

Pros Complete amino acid profile

Whey protein blend

Added digestive enzymes Cons Relatively high price

Limited flavor options

5. Cureveda Super 3 Superfood

Cureveda Super 3 Superfood is a blend of superseeds and superberries for overall health and wellness. It offers essential nutrients and antioxidants for a healthy lifestyle.

Pros Natural superfood blend

Rich in antioxidants

Added vitamins and minerals Cons Not a traditional protein powder

Limited availability

6. Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink

Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink is a convenient and delicious protein option. It offers a combination of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for overall health and wellness.

Pros Convenient drink format

Added vitamins and minerals

Delicious flavor Cons Lower protein content

Not suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals

Also read: Best MuscleBlaze Whey protein powders for building muscle: 4 worthy options 7. Platinum Protein Isolate

Platinum Protein Isolate is a fast-absorbing whey protein isolate with added digestive enzymes. It offers a high protein content and is ideal for post-workout recovery.

Pros High protein content

Fast-absorbing

Added digestive enzymes Cons Relatively high price

Limited flavor options

8. GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein

GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is formulated for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It offers a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates for optimal muscle recovery.

Pros Optimal muscle recovery

Whey protein blend

Added BCAAs Cons Relatively high price

Limited flavor options

9. AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate is unflavoured and contains essential amino acids for muscle growth. It is made from fresh milk and does not contain any additives.

Pros Made from fresh milk

No added sugar

Unflavoured Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly lower protein content

10. MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes

MyFitFuel Whey Protein is enriched with digestive enzymes and vitamins for easy absorption. It offers a high protein content and is available in delicious chocolate flavor.

Pros Enriched with digestive enzymes

High protein content

Delicious chocolate flavor Cons Relatively high price

Slightly lower protein content

Comparison Table

Product Name Protein Content Flavor Options AVVATAR WHEY PROTEIN 26g per serving Unflavoured OZiva Protein & Herbs 21g per serving Chocolate Asitis Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 24g per serving Unflavoured Nutrabay Gold Tri-Blend Whey Protein 25g per serving Multiple flavors Cureveda Super 3 Superfood 20g per serving Chocolate Horlicks Protein+ Health Nutrition Drink 23g per serving Delicious Platinum Protein Isolate 27g per serving Multiple flavors GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein 29g per serving Chocolate AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 24g per serving Unflavoured MyFitFuel Whey Protein with Digestive Enzymes 28g per serving Chocolate

Best value for money: Among the listed products, the AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate stands out as the best value for money. It offers high protein content, essential amino acids, and is made in India, making it an affordable and effective choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Best overall product: The GNC Performance & Endurance Whey Protein is the best overall product in this category. With a high protein content, added BCAAs, and a blend of whey protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates, it provides optimal muscle recovery and performance benefits for athletes.

How to find the best Indian protein powder: To find the best Indian protein powder, consider factors like your dietary preferences (vegetarian/vegan), protein source (whey, soy, pea, etc.), additional ingredients (flavours, sweeteners), certifications (quality standards), and customer reviews. Look for reputable brands with transparent labelling and third-party testing for purity and safety.

FAQs on Best Indian Protein Powder What is the protein content of the products? The protein content ranges from 21g to 29g per serving, depending on the product. Are these products suitable for vegetarians? Yes, most of the products are suitable for vegetarians, and some are plant-based. Do these products contain added sugar? No, most of the products are free from added sugar, making them a healthier choice. Are these products suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals? Some products are lactose-free, while others may contain lactose. Check the product details for lactose information.

