Best protein powders for weight gain: Here are 10 good options to consider

Last Published on Feb 07, 2024 16:01 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Looking to put on weight? Our curated list of best protein powders for weight gain are essential as they provide a convenient and effective way to increase daily protein intake. They promote muscle growth and recovery, aiding in healthy weight gain. Read More Read Less

If you're looking to bulk up and gain muscle mass, protein powder is a great way to supplement your diet. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for you. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 protein powders for weight gain. Whether you're looking for a weight gainer, a post-workout supplement, or an ayurvedic option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect protein powder to help you reach your fitness goals.

1. Mypro Sport Nutrition Complex Chocolate

Mypro Sport Nutrition Complex Chocolate is a high-quality protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and build muscle. This protein powder is packed with essential nutrients and is great for post-workout recovery. With a delicious chocolate flavor, it's a tasty way to get the protein you need to support your fitness goals.

Pros High protein content

Contains essential nutrients

Great for post-workout recovery Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer

Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a premium protein powder designed to help you pack on the pounds. With a high calorie content and a blend of essential nutrients, it's an ideal choice for those looking to gain weight and build muscle. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty addition to your daily routine.

Pros High calorie content

Packed with essential nutrients

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

Also read: Best Whey protein powders in India: Must-have for bodybuilders, top 10 picks 3. MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500 Chocolate

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500 Chocolate is a powerful protein powder that is designed to help you bulk up and build muscle. With a high protein and calorie content, it's an ideal choice for those looking to gain weight and increase muscle mass. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty and convenient way to fuel your body.

Pros High protein and calorie content

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Contains essential nutrients Cons May be high in sugar

4. PENTASURE Protein Calorie Weight Supplement

PENTASURE Protein Calorie Weight Supplement is a comprehensive protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and support muscle growth. With a balanced blend of essential nutrients, it's a great way to fuel your body and reach your fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty and convenient addition to your daily routine.

Pros Balanced blend of essential nutrients

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Packed with vitamins and minerals Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

5. Labrada Post-Workout Creatine L-Carnitine Servings

Labrada Post-Workout Creatine L-Carnitine Servings is a premium protein powder that is designed to support post-workout recovery and muscle growth. With a blend of essential nutrients, it's an ideal choice for those looking to fuel their body and support their fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty and convenient way to recover after a tough workout.

Pros Ideal for post-workout recovery

Supports muscle growth

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in sugar

6. Gainer-Her-Qaulity-Increase Chocolate

Gainer-Her-Qaulity-Increase Chocolate is a powerful protein powder that is designed to help you pack on the pounds and build muscle. With a high protein and calorie content, it's an ideal choice for those looking to bulk up and support their fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty and convenient way to fuel your body.

Pros High protein and calorie content

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Contains essential vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in sugar

Also read: Best isolates protein powder in India: Repairs muscles, provides nutrition 7. Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Supplement

Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Supplement is a natural protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and support muscle growth. With a blend of ayurvedic ingredients, it's a great way to fuel your body and reach your fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a delicious chocolate flavor, making it a tasty and convenient addition to your daily routine.

Pros Natural ayurvedic ingredients

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals Cons May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance

8. Nutrela Weight Gain Banana Flavour

Nutrela Weight Gain Banana Flavour is a unique protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and build muscle. With a blend of essential nutrients and a delicious banana flavor, it's a great way to fuel your body and reach your fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a 2 lb tub, making it a convenient addition to your daily routine.

Pros Packed with essential nutrients

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Contains essential vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in sugar

9. Endura Mass Weight Gainer Chocolate

Endura Mass Weight Gainer Chocolate is a high-quality protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and build muscle. With a blend of essential nutrients and a delicious chocolate flavor, it's a great way to fuel your body and reach your fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a 2 lb tub, making it a convenient addition to your daily routine.

Pros Packed with essential nutrients

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Contains essential vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in sugar

10. OPTIMUM NUTRITION Serious Protein Calorie

OPTIMUM NUTRITION Serious Protein Calorie is a premium protein powder that is designed to help you gain weight and build muscle. With a high protein and calorie content, it's an ideal choice for those looking to bulk up and support their fitness goals. This protein powder is available in a 2 lb tub, making it a convenient addition to your daily routine.

Pros High protein and calorie content

Ideal for weight gain and muscle building

Contains essential vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in sugar

Comparison Table

Product Name Protein Content Calorie Content Flavor Mypro Sport Nutrition Complex Chocolate 25g High Chocolate Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer High High Chocolate MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 500 Chocolate High High Chocolate PENTASURE Protein Calorie Weight Supplement High High Chocolate Labrada Post-Workout Creatine L-Carnitine Servings High High Chocolate Gainer-Her-Qaulity-Increase Chocolate High High Chocolate Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Supplement High High Chocolate Nutrela Weight Gain Banana Flavour High High Banana Endura Mass Weight Gainer Chocolate High High Chocolate OPTIMUM NUTRITION Serious Protein Calorie High High N/A

Best value for money: The Nutrela Weight Gain Banana Flavour is our top pick for the best value for money. With a high protein and calorie content, essential nutrients, and a delicious banana flavor, it offers great value for those looking to gain weight and build muscle.

Best overall product: The Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its high calorie content, essential nutrients, and delicious chocolate flavor, it's an ideal choice for those looking to gain weight and support muscle growth.

How to find the perfect protein powder for weight gain: To find the perfect protein powder for weight gain, consider factors like protein content, caloric density, additional nutrients, flavor preferences, and personal dietary restrictions. Read reviews, consult with a nutritionist, and experiment to find the ideal fit for your goals.

FAQs on protein powder for weight gain Which protein powder is best for weight gain? The best protein powder for weight gain depends on your specific fitness goals and dietary needs. Consider the protein and calorie content, essential nutrients, flavor, and any potential allergens to find the best fit for you. Are these protein powders safe to use? Yes, these protein powders are safe to use when consumed as directed. It's important to follow the recommended serving size and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions. How long does it take to see results from these protein powders? The time it takes to see results from these protein powders can vary depending on your individual metabolism, diet, and exercise routine. Consistent use and a balanced diet are key to achieving your fitness goals. Can I use these protein powders as a meal replacement? While these protein powders can be a convenient way to supplement your diet, they are not intended to be used as a meal replacement. It's important to maintain a balanced diet and incorporate these protein powders as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition