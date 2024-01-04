Best smartwatches under ₹20000: Detailed comparison, top 10 options

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for modern living, offering a wide range of features and functionalities. With so many options available, finding the perfect smartwatch under ₹20000 can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 best smartwatches available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for fitness tracking, stylish design, or advanced smart features, our guide will help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch is a sleek and stylish smartwatch that offers accurate health and fitness tracking. With a vibrant Always-on AMOLED HD display, this smartwatch provides real-time notifications and music playback control. Its 24-hour heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement make it the perfect companion for health-conscious individuals. Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch Always-on AMOLED HD display

24-hour heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

Music playback control

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Accurate health and fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Small display size

Our Pick Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink) ₹ 13,999 21% off ₹ 10,999 from

2. Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 The Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch with a sleek and durable design. Featuring a Super AMOLED display and advanced health monitoring, this smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With customizable watch faces and a range of fitness tracking features, it offers a seamless user experience. Specifications of Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Super AMOLED display

Advanced health monitoring

Bluetooth connectivity

Customizable watch faces

Fitness tracking features

Pros Sleek and durable design

Compatibility with Android and iOS devices

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited battery life

Expensive compared to other options

(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm, Sapphire, Compatible with Android only) ₹ 20,999 20% off ₹ 16,759 from

Also read: Best smartwatches for heart patients: Top 10 picks 3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch is a digital black watch with a classic and timeless design. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications. With a customizable dial and interchangeable straps, it combines style and functionality for everyday use. Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Wear OS by Google

Heart rate tracking

Activity tracking

Smartphone notifications

Customizable dial and interchangeable straps

Pros Classic and timeless design

Wear OS by Google

Interchangeable straps Cons Battery life could be improved

Limited app selection

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060 ₹ 24,995 50% off ₹ 12,497 from

4. Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch The Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch features a stainless steel case and a fluoroelastomer strap, offering a sporty and durable design. With a large display and multiple fitness tracking modes, this smartwatch is suitable for outdoor activities and sports. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch Stainless steel case

Fluoroelastomer strap

Multiple fitness tracking modes

Accurate GPS tracking

Long battery life

Pros Sporty and durable design

Multiple fitness tracking modes

Long battery life Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of third-party app support

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band ₹ 39,990 62% off ₹ 14,999 from

5. Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker offers real-time tracking and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor and water-based activities. With a stylish design and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch provides seamless connectivity and a range of health and fitness features. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for active individuals. Specifications of Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker Real-time tracking

Water resistance

Stylish design

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

Pros Real-time tracking

Water resistance

Stylish design Cons Limited app integration

Basic fitness tracking features

imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch with Dual Camera, Smart Watch for Kids with Video Phone Call, Kids GPS Tracker Smartwatch Phone with Real-time Locating, IPX8 Swimming Waterproof Phone(Purple) ₹ 24,990 28% off ₹ 17,990 from

6. Titan Connected X Smartwatch The Titan Connected X Smartwatch features a high-resolution display and functional design, offering seamless connectivity and advanced smart features. With a single sync app and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch provides a personalized user experience. Its durable build and long-lasting battery make it a reliable option for everyday use. Specifications of Titan Connected X Smartwatch High-resolution display

Functional design

Single sync app

Customizable watch faces

Long-lasting battery

Pros High-resolution display

Functional design

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of advanced fitness tracking features

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap) ₹ 13,994 21% off ₹ 10,994 from

7. Honor Watch ES Smartwatch The Honor Watch ES Smartwatch offers advanced fitness and health tracking features, along with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone notifications. With a lightweight and comfortable design, this smartwatch is suitable for everyday wear and fitness activities. Its long battery life and accurate heart rate monitoring make it a reliable option for health-conscious individuals. Specifications of Honor Watch ES Smartwatch Advanced fitness tracking

Bluetooth connectivity

Smartphone notifications

Lightweight and comfortable design

Long battery life

Pros Advanced fitness tracking features

Bluetooth connectivity

Lightweight and comfortable design Cons Limited app support

Basic smart features

HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19) Get Price from

8. TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch The TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch features a 1050mAh battery and a range of healthcare and fitness tracking features, suitable for active individuals and health-conscious users. With a durable build and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch offers real-time notifications and advanced camera functionalities. Its stylish design and customizable watch faces make it a versatile option for everyday use. Specifications of TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch 1050mAh battery

Healthcare and fitness tracking

Real-time notifications

Advanced camera functionalities

Stylish design

Pros Long-lasting battery life

Healthcare and fitness tracking

Advanced camera functionalities Cons Limited app ecosystem

Bulkier design

TimeTech Kos'pet Prime S Dual Chips Dual Modes Dual Cameras 4G Smartwatch Phone 1050mAh Battery 1.6 inch IPS Screen Face ID Unlock Sport iOS Android Support Healthcare Smart Watch - Black ₹ 34,500 46% off ₹ 18,799 from

9. WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch The WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch presents a futuristic and innovative design, offering a range of smart features and health tracking capabilities. With a lightweight and comfortable build, this smartwatch provides real-time notifications and advanced gesture controls. Its long battery life and customizable watch faces make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy users. Specifications of WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch Futuristic and innovative design

Smart features and health tracking

Real-time notifications

Advanced gesture controls

Customizable watch faces

Pros Futuristic and innovative design

Smart features and health tracking

Advanced gesture controls Cons Limited app support

Basic fitness tracking features

WatchOut Wearables Presents Mad Gaze : World's First Gesture Controlled & 4G IoT Enabled Silicone Smartwatch (Black) ₹ 28,999 34% off ₹ 19,259 from

Also read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under ₹ 5000: Buying guide 10. Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch The Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch offers real-time locating and swimming resistance, making it a versatile option for outdoor and water-based activities. With a durable and waterproof design, this smartwatch provides seamless connectivity and a range of health and fitness tracking features. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for active individuals. Specifications of Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch Real-time locating

Swimming resistance

Durable and waterproof design

Seamless connectivity

Long battery life

Pros Real-time locating

Swimming resistance

Durable and waterproof design Cons Limited app integration

Basic fitness tracking features

imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch with Dual Camera, Smart Watch for Kids with Video Phone Call, Kids GPS Tracker Smart Watch Phone with Real-time Locating, IPX8 Swimming Waterproof Phone(Green) ₹ 24,990 28% off ₹ 17,990 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Real-time tracking Water resistance Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch Yes Up to 50 meters Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 No No Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch No No Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch No No Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker Yes Yes Titan Connected X Smartwatch No No Honor Watch ES Smartwatch No No TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch No No WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch No No Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch offers the best value for money, with accurate health and fitness tracking, a vibrant Always-on AMOLED HD display, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Its long battery life and music playback control make it a versatile option for users looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch with advanced features.

Best overall product: The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering real-time tracking, water resistance, a stylish design, customizable watch faces, and long battery life. Its seamless connectivity and range of health and fitness features make it a top choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable smartwatch.

FAQs on smartwatch under 20000 What are the key features to consider when choosing a smartwatch under 20000? The key features to consider include health and fitness tracking, design, battery life, app compatibility, and water resistance. Look for smartwatches with advanced features and seamless connectivity to enhance your overall user experience. Are there any budget-friendly options available in the smartwatch category? Yes, the Honor Watch ES Smartwatch and the Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker are budget-friendly options with advanced features and reliable performance. These smartwatches offer great value for money and are suitable for users on a budget. What are the differences between the Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker and the Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch? The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker offers real-time tracking, water resistance, and a stylish design, while the Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch focuses on real-time locating, swimming resistance, and durable build. Users can choose the smartwatch that best suits their specific needs and preferences. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps and customizable watch faces? Yes, most of the smartwatches listed offer support for third-party apps and customizable watch faces, allowing users to personalize their experience and access a wide range of applications. Check the app compatibility and customization options for each smartwatch before making a decision.

