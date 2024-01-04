Best smartwatches under ₹20000: Detailed comparison, top 10 options

Icon
Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for modern living, offering a wide range of features and functionalities. With so many options available, finding the perfect smartwatch under 20000 can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 best smartwatches available on Amazon, along with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for fitness tracking, stylish design, or advanced smart features, our guide will help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch is a sleek and stylish smartwatch that offers accurate health and fitness tracking. With a vibrant Always-on AMOLED HD display, this smartwatch provides real-time notifications and music playback control. Its 24-hour heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement make it the perfect companion for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch

  • Always-on AMOLED HD display
  • 24-hour heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 measurement
  • Music playback control
  • Water resistance up to 50 meters

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Small display size
Our Pick cellpic

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink)

₹ 13,999 21% off

2. Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch with a sleek and durable design. Featuring a Super AMOLED display and advanced health monitoring, this smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. With customizable watch faces and a range of fitness tracking features, it offers a seamless user experience.

Specifications of Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

  • Super AMOLED display
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Fitness tracking features

Pros

  • Sleek and durable design
  • Compatibility with Android and iOS devices
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited battery life
  • Expensive compared to other options
cellpic

(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm, Sapphire, Compatible with Android only)

₹ 20,999 20% off

3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch is a digital black watch with a classic and timeless design. Powered by Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, activity tracking, and smartphone notifications. With a customizable dial and interchangeable straps, it combines style and functionality for everyday use.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

  • Wear OS by Google
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Activity tracking
  • Smartphone notifications
  • Customizable dial and interchangeable straps

Pros

  • Classic and timeless design
  • Wear OS by Google
  • Interchangeable straps

Cons

  • Battery life could be improved
  • Limited app selection
cellpic

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4060

₹ 24,995 50% off

4. Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch features a stainless steel case and a fluoroelastomer strap, offering a sporty and durable design. With a large display and multiple fitness tracking modes, this smartwatch is suitable for outdoor activities and sports. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch

  • Stainless steel case
  • Fluoroelastomer strap
  • Multiple fitness tracking modes
  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Sporty and durable design
  • Multiple fitness tracking modes
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of third-party app support
cellpic

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM | AMOLED Display | Smartwatch | 3-Day Battery Life | Black Stainless Steel Case | Black Fluoroelastomer Band

₹ 39,990 62% off

5. Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker

The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker offers real-time tracking and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor and water-based activities. With a stylish design and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch provides seamless connectivity and a range of health and fitness features. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for active individuals.

Specifications of Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker

  • Real-time tracking
  • Water resistance
  • Stylish design
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Real-time tracking
  • Water resistance
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited app integration
  • Basic fitness tracking features
cellpic

imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch with Dual Camera, Smart Watch for Kids with Video Phone Call, Kids GPS Tracker Smartwatch Phone with Real-time Locating, IPX8 Swimming Waterproof Phone(Purple)

₹ 24,990 28% off

6. Titan Connected X Smartwatch

The Titan Connected X Smartwatch features a high-resolution display and functional design, offering seamless connectivity and advanced smart features. With a single sync app and customizable watch faces, this smartwatch provides a personalized user experience. Its durable build and long-lasting battery make it a reliable option for everyday use.

Specifications of Titan Connected X Smartwatch

  • High-resolution display
  • Functional design
  • Single sync app
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • High-resolution display
  • Functional design
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of advanced fitness tracking features
cellpic

Titan Zeal Premium Fashion Smartwatch|1.85" AMOLED Display with AOD|390 * 450 Pixel Resolution|Functional Crown|SingleSync BT Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces IP68 (Mesh Strap)

₹ 13,994 21% off

7. Honor Watch ES Smartwatch

The Honor Watch ES Smartwatch offers advanced fitness and health tracking features, along with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone notifications. With a lightweight and comfortable design, this smartwatch is suitable for everyday wear and fitness activities. Its long battery life and accurate heart rate monitoring make it a reliable option for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Honor Watch ES Smartwatch

  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smartphone notifications
  • Lightweight and comfortable design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Lightweight and comfortable design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic smart features
cellpic

HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19)

8. TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch

The TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch features a 1050mAh battery and a range of healthcare and fitness tracking features, suitable for active individuals and health-conscious users. With a durable build and long-lasting battery life, this smartwatch offers real-time notifications and advanced camera functionalities. Its stylish design and customizable watch faces make it a versatile option for everyday use.

Specifications of TimeTech Cameras Smartwatch

  • 1050mAh battery
  • Healthcare and fitness tracking
  • Real-time notifications
  • Advanced camera functionalities
  • Stylish design

Pros

  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Healthcare and fitness tracking
  • Advanced camera functionalities

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Bulkier design
cellpic

TimeTech Kos'pet Prime S Dual Chips Dual Modes Dual Cameras 4G Smartwatch Phone 1050mAh Battery 1.6 inch IPS Screen Face ID Unlock Sport iOS Android Support Healthcare Smart Watch - Black

₹ 34,500 46% off

9. WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch

The WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch presents a futuristic and innovative design, offering a range of smart features and health tracking capabilities. With a lightweight and comfortable build, this smartwatch provides real-time notifications and advanced gesture controls. Its long battery life and customizable watch faces make it an ideal choice for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch

  • Futuristic and innovative design
  • Smart features and health tracking
  • Real-time notifications
  • Advanced gesture controls
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Futuristic and innovative design
  • Smart features and health tracking
  • Advanced gesture controls

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic fitness tracking features
cellpic

WatchOut Wearables Presents Mad Gaze : World's First Gesture Controlled & 4G IoT Enabled Silicone Smartwatch (Black)

₹ 28,999 34% off

10. Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch

The Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch offers real-time locating and swimming resistance, making it a versatile option for outdoor and water-based activities. With a durable and waterproof design, this smartwatch provides seamless connectivity and a range of health and fitness tracking features. Its long battery life and accurate GPS tracking make it a reliable option for active individuals.

Specifications of Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch

  • Real-time locating
  • Swimming resistance
  • Durable and waterproof design
  • Seamless connectivity
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Real-time locating
  • Swimming resistance
  • Durable and waterproof design

Cons

  • Limited app integration
  • Basic fitness tracking features
cellpic

imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch with Dual Camera, Smart Watch for Kids with Video Phone Call, Kids GPS Tracker Smart Watch Phone with Real-time Locating, IPX8 Swimming Waterproof Phone(Green)

₹ 24,990 28% off

Comparison Table

Product NameReal-time trackingWater resistance
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart WatchYesUp to 50 meters
Renewed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2NoNo
Fossil Gen 5E SmartwatchNoNo
Huawei Watch GT 2e SmartwatchNoNo
Z6 Smartwatch Real-time TrackerYesYes
Titan Connected X SmartwatchNoNo
Honor Watch ES SmartwatchNoNo
TimeTech Cameras SmartwatchNoNo
WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze SmartwatchNoNo
Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator SmartwatchYesYes

Best value for money:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch offers the best value for money, with accurate health and fitness tracking, a vibrant Always-on AMOLED HD display, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Its long battery life and music playback control make it a versatile option for users looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch with advanced features.

Best overall product:

The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering real-time tracking, water resistance, a stylish design, customizable watch faces, and long battery life. Its seamless connectivity and range of health and fitness features make it a top choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable smartwatch.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 20000:

FAQs on smartwatch under 20000

The key features to consider include health and fitness tracking, design, battery life, app compatibility, and water resistance. Look for smartwatches with advanced features and seamless connectivity to enhance your overall user experience.
Yes, the Honor Watch ES Smartwatch and the Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker are budget-friendly options with advanced features and reliable performance. These smartwatches offer great value for money and are suitable for users on a budget.
The Z6 Smartwatch Real-time Tracker offers real-time tracking, water resistance, and a stylish design, while the Z6 Tracker Real-time Locator Smartwatch focuses on real-time locating, swimming resistance, and durable build. Users can choose the smartwatch that best suits their specific needs and preferences.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed offer support for third-party apps and customizable watch faces, allowing users to personalize their experience and access a wide range of applications. Check the app compatibility and customization options for each smartwatch before making a decision.
