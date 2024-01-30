Best low-cost laptops in India for affordable computing: Top 10 picks

Summary: Discover the best low-cost laptops in India, offering a perfect blend of affordability and performance. These devices provide value without compromising essential features, making them ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users. Read More Read Less

In today's digital age, having a reliable laptop is essential for work, school, and entertainment. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to find the best low-cost laptop that meets your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 budget laptops available in India. Whether you need a powerful processor, high-quality display, or long-lasting battery life, our list has something for everyone. Read on to discover the best affordable computing devices that offer excellent value for money.

1. Dell i5-1135G7 Processor Laptop

The Dell i5-1135G7 laptop is a powerhouse with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a spill-resistant keyboard, making it durable for everyday use.

Pros Powerful processor

High-speed SSD storage Cons Slightly expensive

2. AXL 15.6-inch Laptop

The AXL 15.6-inch laptop boasts a stunning display, Windows 10 OS, and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and storage.

Pros High-quality display

Powerful graphics card Cons Slightly heavy

Also read: Top 10 budget laptops to check out: Buyer's guide 3. Acer Premium Windows Laptop

The Acer Premium Windows laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a powerful performance and sleek design.

Pros Sleek design

Powerful processor Cons Average battery life

4. Chuwi CoreBook i3-10110U Laptop

The Chuwi CoreBook laptop features an i3-10110U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a 13.3-inch 2160x1440 display and a backlit keyboard, it offers a premium computing experience.

Pros High-resolution display

Backlit keyboard for convenience Cons Limited storage capacity

5. Lenovo Celeron Laptop

The Lenovo Celeron laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers a budget-friendly option for everyday computing needs.

Pros Affordable price point

Compact and lightweight design Cons Limited RAM and storage

6. ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop

The ASUS 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a transparent silver finish and a lightweight design, it offers portability and style.

Pros Stylish and lightweight design

Affordable price point Cons Limited RAM and storage

Basic processor

Also read: 5 topnotch laptops to consider: Buying guide 7. HP Notebook RyzenTM Laptop

The HP Notebook RyzenTM laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD RyzenTM processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a powerful performance and impressive visuals.

Pros Powerful processor

High-speed SSD storage Cons Slightly expensive

8. Acer 14-inch Laptop

The Acer 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and Intel UHD Graphics, it offers reliable performance for everyday use.

Pros Compact and lightweight design

Affordable price point Cons Limited RAM and storage

Basic processor

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers a budget-friendly option for everyday computing needs.

Pros Affordable price point

Compact and lightweight design Cons Limited RAM and storage

Basic processor

10. MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop

The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop features a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, it offers powerful performance and stunning visuals.

Pros Powerful processor

High-speed SSD storage

Stunning graphics Cons Slightly expensive

Comparison Table

Features Dell i5-1135G7 Laptop AXL 15.6-inch Laptop Acer Premium Windows Laptop Chuwi CoreBook i3-10110U Laptop Lenovo Celeron Laptop ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop HP Notebook RyzenTM Laptop Acer 14-inch Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 5 i3-10110U Intel Celeron Intel Celeron AMD RyzenTM Intel Core i3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 4GB 4GB 8GB 4GB 4GB 8GB Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 256GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD

Best value for money: The Lenovo Celeron Laptop offers the best value for money with its affordable price point, compact design, and reliable performance for everyday computing needs.

Best overall product: The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, stunning FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

How to find the perfect low-cost laptop: The MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, stunning FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

FAQs on low-cost laptop What is the price range of low-cost laptops? Laptops in India typically range from 25,000 to 65,000 INR, depending on the brand, specifications, and features. Which low-cost laptop offers the best display quality? The MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop boasts a stunning FHD display, making it the top choice for those who prioritize visual quality. Are low-cost laptops suitable for gaming? While low-cost laptops may not offer the same level of gaming performance as high-end models, the MSI i5-1155G7 and AXL 15.6-inch laptops with dedicated graphics cards can handle light gaming. What is the average battery life of low cost laptops? Most low-cost laptops offer an average battery life of 6-8 hours, with some models like the HP Notebook RyzenTM providing longer battery backup.

