Best low-cost laptops in India for affordable computing: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 30, 2024 12:25 IST
10 best laptops

Summary:

Discover the best low-cost laptops in India, offering a perfect blend of affordability and performance. These devices provide value without compromising essential features, making them ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users. Read More

In today's digital age, having a reliable laptop is essential for work, school, and entertainment. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to find the best low-cost laptop that meets your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 budget laptops available in India. Whether you need a powerful processor, high-quality display, or long-lasting battery life, our list has something for everyone. Read on to discover the best affordable computing devices that offer excellent value for money.

1. Dell i5-1135G7 Processor Laptop

The Dell i5-1135G7 laptop is a powerhouse with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a spill-resistant keyboard, making it durable for everyday use.

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • High-speed SSD storage

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

2. AXL 15.6-inch Laptop

The AXL 15.6-inch laptop boasts a stunning display, Windows 10 OS, and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and storage.

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Powerful graphics card

Cons

  • Slightly heavy

The Acer Premium Windows laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a powerful performance and sleek design.

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Powerful processor

Cons

  • Average battery life

4. Chuwi CoreBook i3-10110U Laptop

The Chuwi CoreBook laptop features an i3-10110U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a 13.3-inch 2160x1440 display and a backlit keyboard, it offers a premium computing experience.

Pros

  • High-resolution display
  • Backlit keyboard for convenience

Cons

  • Limited storage capacity

5. Lenovo Celeron Laptop

The Lenovo Celeron laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers a budget-friendly option for everyday computing needs.

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Compact and lightweight design

Cons

  • Limited RAM and storage

6. ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop

The ASUS 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a transparent silver finish and a lightweight design, it offers portability and style.

Pros

  • Stylish and lightweight design
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited RAM and storage
  • Basic processor

The HP Notebook RyzenTM laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD RyzenTM processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a powerful performance and impressive visuals.

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • High-speed SSD storage

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

8. Acer 14-inch Laptop

The Acer 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and Intel UHD Graphics, it offers reliable performance for everyday use.

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight design
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited RAM and storage
  • Basic processor

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers a budget-friendly option for everyday computing needs.

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Compact and lightweight design

Cons

  • Limited RAM and storage
  • Basic processor

10. MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop

The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop features a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, it offers powerful performance and stunning visuals.

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • High-speed SSD storage
  • Stunning graphics

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

Comparison Table

FeaturesDell i5-1135G7 LaptopAXL 15.6-inch LaptopAcer Premium Windows LaptopChuwi CoreBook i3-10110U LaptopLenovo Celeron LaptopASUS 15.6-inch LaptopHP Notebook RyzenTM LaptopAcer 14-inch LaptopLenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch LaptopMSI i5-1155G7 Laptop
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i5Intel Core i5AMD Ryzen 5i3-10110UIntel CeleronIntel CeleronAMD RyzenTMIntel Core i3Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM8GB8GB8GB8GB4GB4GB8GB4GB4GB8GB
Storage512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD256GB SSD256GB SSD256GB SSD512GB SSD256GB SSD256GB SSD512GB SSD

Best value for money:

The Lenovo Celeron Laptop offers the best value for money with its affordable price point, compact design, and reliable performance for everyday computing needs.

Best overall product:

The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, stunning FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

How to find the perfect low-cost laptop:

FAQs on low-cost laptop

Laptops in India typically range from 25,000 to 65,000 INR, depending on the brand, specifications, and features.
The MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop boasts a stunning FHD display, making it the top choice for those who prioritize visual quality.
While low-cost laptops may not offer the same level of gaming performance as high-end models, the MSI i5-1155G7 and AXL 15.6-inch laptops with dedicated graphics cards can handle light gaming.
Most low-cost laptops offer an average battery life of 6-8 hours, with some models like the HP Notebook RyzenTM providing longer battery backup.
