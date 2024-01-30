Best low-cost laptops in India for affordable computing: Top 10 picks
Discover the best low-cost laptops in India, offering a perfect blend of affordability and performance. These devices provide value without compromising essential features, making them ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users.
In today's digital age, having a reliable laptop is essential for work, school, and entertainment. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to find the best low-cost laptop that meets your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 budget laptops available in India. Whether you need a powerful processor, high-quality display, or long-lasting battery life, our list has something for everyone. Read on to discover the best affordable computing devices that offer excellent value for money.
1. Dell i5-1135G7 Processor Laptop
The Dell i5-1135G7 laptop is a powerhouse with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a spill-resistant keyboard, making it durable for everyday use.
Pros
Powerful processor
High-speed SSD storage
Cons
Slightly expensive
2. AXL 15.6-inch Laptop
The AXL 15.6-inch laptop boasts a stunning display, Windows 10 OS, and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers seamless multitasking and storage.
The HP Notebook RyzenTM laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD RyzenTM processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a powerful performance and impressive visuals.
Pros
Powerful processor
High-speed SSD storage
Cons
Slightly expensive
8. Acer 14-inch Laptop
The Acer 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and Intel UHD Graphics, it offers reliable performance for everyday use.
Pros
Compact and lightweight design
Affordable price point
Cons
Limited RAM and storage
Basic processor
9. Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers a budget-friendly option for everyday computing needs.
Pros
Affordable price point
Compact and lightweight design
Cons
Limited RAM and storage
Basic processor
10. MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop
The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop features a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With Windows 10 OS and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, it offers powerful performance and stunning visuals.
Pros
Powerful processor
High-speed SSD storage
Stunning graphics
Cons
Slightly expensive
Comparison Table
Features
Dell i5-1135G7 Laptop
AXL 15.6-inch Laptop
Acer Premium Windows Laptop
Chuwi CoreBook i3-10110U Laptop
Lenovo Celeron Laptop
ASUS 15.6-inch Laptop
HP Notebook RyzenTM Laptop
Acer 14-inch Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch Laptop
MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop
Processor
11th Gen Intel Core i5
Intel Core i5
AMD Ryzen 5
i3-10110U
Intel Celeron
Intel Celeron
AMD RyzenTM
Intel Core i3
Intel Core i3
11th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
4GB
4GB
8GB
4GB
4GB
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
256GB SSD
256GB SSD
256GB SSD
512GB SSD
256GB SSD
256GB SSD
512GB SSD
Best value for money:
The Lenovo Celeron Laptop offers the best value for money with its affordable price point, compact design, and reliable performance for everyday computing needs.
Best overall product:
The MSI i5-1155G7 laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, stunning FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.
How to find the perfect low-cost laptop:
The MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop stands out as the best overall product with its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, stunning FHD display, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.
FAQs on low-cost laptop
Laptops in India typically range from 25,000 to 65,000 INR, depending on the brand, specifications, and features.
The MSI i5-1155G7 Laptop boasts a stunning FHD display, making it the top choice for those who prioritize visual quality.
While low-cost laptops may not offer the same level of gaming performance as high-end models, the MSI i5-1155G7 and AXL 15.6-inch laptops with dedicated graphics cards can handle light gaming.
Most low-cost laptops offer an average battery life of 6-8 hours, with some models like the HP Notebook RyzenTM providing longer battery backup.
