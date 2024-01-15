Best laptops under ₹60000 in India:Unlock unbeatable performance, top 10 picks

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 60000 available in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone on our list. From high-end performance to sleek designs, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs and budget.
1. Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7
The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 is a powerhouse with its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 10. It offers fast performance and a sleek design, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.
Specifications of Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7
11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
Windows 10
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch FHD display
NVIDIA GeForce MX350
Backlit keyboard
Pros
Powerful performance
Sleek design
Fast SSD storage
Cons
Slightly expensive
Average battery life
2. Dell Laptop i5-1335U
The Dell Laptop i5-1335U is a reliable and budget-friendly option. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and everyday computing.
The ASUS Vivobook Windows laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great option for everyday computing and entertainment.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Windows
AMD Ryzen 3 processor
Windows 10
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch FHD display
AMD Radeon Graphics
Durable build quality
Pros
Affordable price
Fast SSD storage
Durable build quality
Cons
Average gaming performance
Slightly heavy
9. Samsung Windows Backlit
The Samsung Windows Backlit laptop offers a sleek design and fast performance with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great choice for professionals and students on the go.
Specifications of Samsung Windows Backlit
11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
Windows 10
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch FHD display
Intel UHD Graphics
Thin and lightweight
Pros
Sleek design
Fast performance
Fast SSD storage
Cons
Average battery life
Limited storage
10. HP Victus
The HP Victus offers a balance of gaming performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It's a great option for gamers on a budget.
Specifications of HP Victus
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
Windows 10
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
15.6-inch FHD display
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Backlit keyboard
Pros
Affordable gaming performance
Fast SSD storage
Backlit keyboard
Cons
Average battery life
Slightly heavy
Comparison Table
Feature
Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7
Dell Laptop i5-1335U
Acer 12-Cores Processor
MEGABOOK
HP Graphics Response
ASUS Vivobook
ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U
ASUS Vivobook Windows
Samsung Windows Backlit
HP Victus
Processor
11th Gen Intel Core i7
11th Gen Intel Core i5
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
10th Gen Intel Core i5
11th Gen Intel Core i5
AMD Ryzen 3
11th Gen Intel Core i5
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
RAM
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
1TB HDD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
Best value for money:
The Dell Laptop i5-1335U offers the best value for money with its affordable price, smooth multitasking, and lightweight design.
Best overall product:
The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 stands out as the best overall product with its powerful performance, sleek design, and fast SSD storage.
How to find the perfect best laptop under 60000:
FAQs on best laptop under 60000
All the laptops come with a standard 1-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Yes, all the laptops come with Windows 10 pre-installed, along with essential drivers and software.
Yes, most of the laptops listed are capable of handling gaming and heavy multitasking, thanks to their powerful processors and dedicated graphics.
Yes, most of the laptops allow for easy upgrades of RAM and storage, giving you the flexibility to customize your device.
