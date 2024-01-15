Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best laptops under ₹60000 in India:Unlock unbeatable performance, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:11 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best laptops under 60000

Summary:

Best laptops under 60000 in India: Are you looking for a laptop under 60000? Check out our list of the best laptops available on Amazon. Read More

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 60000 available in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone on our list. From high-end performance to sleek designs, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs and budget.

1. Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7

The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 is a powerhouse with its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 10. It offers fast performance and a sleek design, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  • Backlit keyboard

Pros

  • Powerful performance
  • Sleek design
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Average battery life

2. Dell Laptop i5-1335U

The Dell Laptop i5-1335U is a reliable and budget-friendly option. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and everyday computing.

Specifications of Dell Laptop i5-1335U

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Thin and lightweight

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Smooth multitasking
  • Lightweight design

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Limited storage

Also read: Top 10 budget laptops to check out: Buyer's guide

3. Acer 12-Cores Processor

The Acer 12-Core Processor laptop is a gaming powerhouse with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. It offers smooth gameplay and a stunning display.

Specifications of Acer 12-Core Processor

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  • Backlit keyboard

Pros

  • Powerful gaming performance
  • Stunning display
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Slightly heavy
  • Average battery life

4. MEGABOOK

The MEGABOOK offers a balance of performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 1TB HDD storage. It's a great option for everyday computing and entertainment.

Specifications of MEGABOOK

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Durable build quality

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Ample storage
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • No SSD storage
  • Average gaming performance

5. HP Graphics Response

The HP Graphics Response laptop is a versatile option with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It offers smooth multitasking and immersive entertainment.

Specifications of HP Graphics Response

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Backlit keyboard

Pros

  • Smooth multitasking
  • Immersive entertainment
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Average battery life

6. ASUS Vivobook

The ASUS Vivobook is a stylish and portable laptop with its 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 10. It's a great choice for students and professionals on the go.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook

  • 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Thin and lightweight

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Limited storage

7. ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U

The ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U is a reliable and affordable laptop with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. It offers smooth performance for everyday computing.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Backlit keyboard

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Smooth performance
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Limited storage

Also Read: 10 best laptops under 40000 for office in 2023 | HT Shop Now

8. ASUS Vivobook Windows

The ASUS Vivobook Windows laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great option for everyday computing and entertainment.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Windows

  • AMD Ryzen 3 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Durable build quality

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Fast SSD storage
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Average gaming performance
  • Slightly heavy

9. Samsung Windows Backlit

The Samsung Windows Backlit laptop offers a sleek design and fast performance with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great choice for professionals and students on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Windows Backlit

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Thin and lightweight

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Fast performance
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Limited storage

10. HP Victus

The HP Victus offers a balance of gaming performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It's a great option for gamers on a budget.

Specifications of HP Victus

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor
  • Windows 10
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 15.6-inch FHD display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Backlit keyboard

Pros

  • Affordable gaming performance
  • Fast SSD storage
  • Backlit keyboard

Cons

  • Average battery life
  • Slightly heavy

Comparison Table

FeatureAcer Premium Ci7-1165G7Dell Laptop i5-1335UAcer 12-Cores ProcessorMEGABOOKHP Graphics ResponseASUS VivobookASUS Vivobook i5-1235UASUS Vivobook WindowsSamsung Windows BacklitHP Victus
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i711th Gen Intel Core i5AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Ryzen 5 5500U10th Gen Intel Core i511th Gen Intel Core i5AMD Ryzen 311th Gen Intel Core i5AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
RAM8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB
Storage512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD1TB HDD512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD

Best value for money:

The Dell Laptop i5-1335U offers the best value for money with its affordable price, smooth multitasking, and lightweight design.

Best overall product:

The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 stands out as the best overall product with its powerful performance, sleek design, and fast SSD storage.

How to find the perfect best laptop under 60000:

The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 stands out as the best overall product with its powerful performance, sleek design, and fast SSD storage.

FAQs on best laptop under 60000

All the laptops come with a standard 1-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Yes, all the laptops come with Windows 10 pre-installed, along with essential drivers and software.
Yes, most of the laptops listed are capable of handling gaming and heavy multitasking, thanks to their powerful processors and dedicated graphics.
Yes, most of the laptops allow for easy upgrades of RAM and storage, giving you the flexibility to customize your device.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories