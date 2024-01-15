Best laptops under ₹60000 in India:Unlock unbeatable performance, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:11 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best laptops under ₹60000 in India: Are you looking for a laptop under ₹60000? Check out our list of the best laptops available on Amazon. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the best laptops under 60000 available in India. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone on our list. From high-end performance to sleek designs, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect laptop for your needs and budget.

1. Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 is a powerhouse with its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 10. It offers fast performance and a sleek design, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike. Specifications of Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

NVIDIA GeForce MX350

Backlit keyboard

Pros Powerful performance

Sleek design

Fast SSD storage Cons Slightly expensive

Average battery life

2. Dell Laptop i5-1335U The Dell Laptop i5-1335U is a reliable and budget-friendly option. With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and everyday computing. Specifications of Dell Laptop i5-1335U 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

Intel UHD Graphics

Thin and lightweight

Pros Affordable price

Smooth multitasking

Lightweight design Cons Average battery life

Limited storage

Also read: Top 10 budget laptops to check out: Buyer's guide 3. Acer 12-Cores Processor The Acer 12-Core Processor laptop is a gaming powerhouse with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. It offers smooth gameplay and a stunning display. Specifications of Acer 12-Core Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

NVIDIA GeForce MX350

Backlit keyboard

Pros Powerful gaming performance

Stunning display

Fast SSD storage Cons Slightly heavy

Average battery life

4. MEGABOOK The MEGABOOK offers a balance of performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 1TB HDD storage. It's a great option for everyday computing and entertainment. Specifications of MEGABOOK AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD

15.6-inch FHD display

AMD Radeon Graphics

Durable build quality

Pros Affordable price

Ample storage

Durable build quality Cons No SSD storage

Average gaming performance

5. HP Graphics Response The HP Graphics Response laptop is a versatile option with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It offers smooth multitasking and immersive entertainment. Specifications of HP Graphics Response AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

AMD Radeon Graphics

Backlit keyboard

Pros Smooth multitasking

Immersive entertainment

Fast SSD storage Cons Slightly expensive

Average battery life

6. ASUS Vivobook The ASUS Vivobook is a stylish and portable laptop with its 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 10. It's a great choice for students and professionals on the go. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

Intel UHD Graphics

Thin and lightweight

Pros Stylish design

Portable and lightweight

Fast SSD storage Cons Average battery life

Limited storage

7. ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U The ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U is a reliable and affordable laptop with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. It offers smooth performance for everyday computing. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

Intel UHD Graphics

Backlit keyboard

Pros Affordable price

Smooth performance

Fast SSD storage Cons Average battery life

Limited storage

Also Read: 10 best laptops under ₹ 40000 for office in 2023 | HT Shop Now 8. ASUS Vivobook Windows The ASUS Vivobook Windows laptop offers a balance of performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great option for everyday computing and entertainment. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Windows AMD Ryzen 3 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

AMD Radeon Graphics

Durable build quality

Pros Affordable price

Fast SSD storage

Durable build quality Cons Average gaming performance

Slightly heavy

9. Samsung Windows Backlit The Samsung Windows Backlit laptop offers a sleek design and fast performance with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD. It's a great choice for professionals and students on the go. Specifications of Samsung Windows Backlit 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

Intel UHD Graphics

Thin and lightweight

Pros Sleek design

Fast performance

Fast SSD storage Cons Average battery life

Limited storage

10. HP Victus The HP Victus offers a balance of gaming performance and affordability with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It's a great option for gamers on a budget. Specifications of HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Windows 10

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15.6-inch FHD display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Backlit keyboard

Pros Affordable gaming performance

Fast SSD storage

Backlit keyboard Cons Average battery life

Slightly heavy

Comparison Table

Feature Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 Dell Laptop i5-1335U Acer 12-Cores Processor MEGABOOK HP Graphics Response ASUS Vivobook ASUS Vivobook i5-1235U ASUS Vivobook Windows Samsung Windows Backlit HP Victus Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 10th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 1TB HDD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD

Best value for money: The Dell Laptop i5-1335U offers the best value for money with its affordable price, smooth multitasking, and lightweight design.

Best overall product: The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 stands out as the best overall product with its powerful performance, sleek design, and fast SSD storage.

How to find the perfect best laptop under 60000: The Acer Premium Ci7-1165G7 stands out as the best overall product with its powerful performance, sleek design, and fast SSD storage.

FAQs on best laptop under 60000 What is the warranty period for these laptops? All the laptops come with a standard 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. Do these laptops come with pre-installed software? Yes, all the laptops come with Windows 10 pre-installed, along with essential drivers and software. Can these laptops handle gaming and heavy multitasking? Yes, most of the laptops listed are capable of handling gaming and heavy multitasking, thanks to their powerful processors and dedicated graphics. Are these laptops upgradeable? Yes, most of the laptops allow for easy upgrades of RAM and storage, giving you the flexibility to customize your device.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so